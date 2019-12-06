DART
Second-half surge carries South Florida past Dartmouth 63-44

  • Dec 06, 2019

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) David Collins scored 13 points and Ezacuras Dawson III and Antun Maricevic led a second-half surge as South Florida pulled away from Dartmouth 63-44 on Friday night.

Dawson scored nine of his 11 points and Maricevic all 10 of his in the second half when the Bulls (5-4), who led by three at halftime, outscored Dartmouth 37-21.

Ian Sistare, Aaryn Rai and Chris Knight scored eight points each for the Big Green (5-4).

The Bulls took the lead for good in the final four minutes of the first half then had a pair of 10-0 runs during which Dawson scored all of his second-half points and Maricevic eight to go up by 22 with eight minutes left in the game.

Key Players
I. Sistare
L. Rideau
30.5 Min. Per Game 30.5
13.0 Pts. Per Game 13.0
3.4 Ast. Per Game 3.4
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
34.7 Field Goal % 40.0
30.3 Three Point % 29.3
70.6 Free Throw % 41.5
  Bad pass turnover on Demi Adelekun, stolen by Mark Calleja 4.0
  Offensive rebound by Demi Adelekun 8.0
  Trevon Ary-Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot 10.0
+ 2 B.J. Mack made hook shot 33.0
+ 1 Trevon Ary-Turner made 2nd of 2 free throws 48.0
+ 1 Trevon Ary-Turner made 1st of 2 free throws 48.0
  Personal foul on Xavier Castaneda 48.0
+ 2 Jamir Chaplin made hook shot 1:07
  Defensive rebound by Madut Akec 1:25
  Wes Slajchert missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:27
  Turnover on Rashun Williams 1:47
Team Stats
Points 44 63
Field Goals 15-44 (34.1%) 23-47 (48.9%)
3-Pointers 6-21 (28.6%) 8-22 (36.4%)
Free Throws 8-10 (80.0%) 9-19 (47.4%)
Total Rebounds 28 32
Offensive 5 7
Defensive 17 22
Team 6 3
Assists 8 11
Steals 5 11
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 19 17
Fouls 19 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
I. Sistare G
8 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
0
D. Collins G
13 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Dartmouth 5-4 232144
home team logo South Florida 5-4 263763
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
Yuengling Center Tampa, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Dartmouth 5-4 69.0 PPG 39.9 RPG 14.4 APG
home team logo South Florida 5-4 61.9 PPG 35.4 RPG 9.8 APG
Key Players
21
A. Rai G 10.9 PPG 6.8 RPG 1.5 APG 58.5 FG%
0
D. Collins G 14.6 PPG 3.3 RPG 2.1 APG 44.3 FG%
Top Scorers
21
A. Rai G 8 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
0
D. Collins G 13 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
34.1 FG% 48.9
28.6 3PT FG% 36.4
80.0 FT% 47.4
Dartmouth
Starters
I. Sistare
C. Knight
A. Rai
J. Foye
T. Samuels
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Sistare 8 3 2 3/4 2/3 0/0 2 27 0 0 4 0 3
C. Knight 8 2 0 3/6 0/1 2/2 4 18 0 0 4 1 1
A. Rai 8 3 1 4/7 0/2 0/0 1 24 1 0 4 0 3
J. Foye 6 0 2 2/6 2/3 0/0 1 29 1 0 0 0 0
T. Samuels 1 1 0 0/4 0/3 1/2 4 21 0 0 2 0 1
South Florida
Starters
E. Dawson III
L. Rideau
J. Brown
M. Durr
X. Castaneda
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Dawson III 11 4 2 4/8 3/5 0/0 0 25 1 0 2 0 4
L. Rideau 9 5 4 3/9 0/4 3/8 3 33 4 0 3 2 3
J. Brown 7 2 0 2/5 2/4 1/2 3 24 2 1 1 0 2
M. Durr 3 6 0 1/3 0/0 1/4 4 17 1 0 2 3 3
X. Castaneda 3 3 2 1/5 1/3 0/0 2 25 0 0 3 1 2
