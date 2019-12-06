Second-half surge carries South Florida past Dartmouth 63-44
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) David Collins scored 13 points and Ezacuras Dawson III and Antun Maricevic led a second-half surge as South Florida pulled away from Dartmouth 63-44 on Friday night.
Dawson scored nine of his 11 points and Maricevic all 10 of his in the second half when the Bulls (5-4), who led by three at halftime, outscored Dartmouth 37-21.
Ian Sistare, Aaryn Rai and Chris Knight scored eight points each for the Big Green (5-4).
The Bulls took the lead for good in the final four minutes of the first half then had a pair of 10-0 runs during which Dawson scored all of his second-half points and Maricevic eight to go up by 22 with eight minutes left in the game.
|30.5
|Min. Per Game
|30.5
|13.0
|Pts. Per Game
|13.0
|3.4
|Ast. Per Game
|3.4
|4.0
|Reb. Per Game
|4.0
|34.7
|Field Goal %
|40.0
|30.3
|Three Point %
|29.3
|70.6
|Free Throw %
|41.5
|Bad pass turnover on Demi Adelekun, stolen by Mark Calleja
|4.0
|Offensive rebound by Demi Adelekun
|8.0
|Trevon Ary-Turner missed 3-pt. jump shot
|10.0
|+ 2
|B.J. Mack made hook shot
|33.0
|+ 1
|Trevon Ary-Turner made 2nd of 2 free throws
|48.0
|+ 1
|Trevon Ary-Turner made 1st of 2 free throws
|48.0
|Personal foul on Xavier Castaneda
|48.0
|+ 2
|Jamir Chaplin made hook shot
|1:07
|Defensive rebound by Madut Akec
|1:25
|Wes Slajchert missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:27
|Turnover on Rashun Williams
|1:47
|Team Stats
|Points
|44
|63
|Field Goals
|15-44 (34.1%)
|23-47 (48.9%)
|3-Pointers
|6-21 (28.6%)
|8-22 (36.4%)
|Free Throws
|8-10 (80.0%)
|9-19 (47.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|28
|32
|Offensive
|5
|7
|Defensive
|17
|22
|Team
|6
|3
|Assists
|8
|11
|Steals
|5
|11
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|19
|17
|Fouls
|19
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Dartmouth 5-4
|69.0 PPG
|39.9 RPG
|14.4 APG
|South Florida 5-4
|61.9 PPG
|35.4 RPG
|9.8 APG
|Key Players
|
21
|A. Rai G
|10.9 PPG
|6.8 RPG
|1.5 APG
|58.5 FG%
|
0
|D. Collins G
|14.6 PPG
|3.3 RPG
|2.1 APG
|44.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Rai G
|8 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|D. Collins G
|13 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|
|34.1
|FG%
|48.9
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|36.4
|
|
|80.0
|FT%
|47.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Sistare
|8
|3
|2
|3/4
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|27
|0
|0
|4
|0
|3
|C. Knight
|8
|2
|0
|3/6
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|18
|0
|0
|4
|1
|1
|A. Rai
|8
|3
|1
|4/7
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|24
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3
|J. Foye
|6
|0
|2
|2/6
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|29
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Samuels
|1
|1
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|1/2
|4
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Wade
|6
|1
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|1/1
|1
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Ary-Turner
|5
|1
|0
|1/4
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|19
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|I. Carter
|2
|5
|0
|0/4
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|W. Slajchert
|0
|4
|2
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|22
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|N. Ogbu
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P. Hudson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Adelekun
|0
|2
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|J. Blaufeld
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Barry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Letoa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Swett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Krystkowiak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Reaves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|44
|22
|8
|15/44
|6/21
|8/10
|19
|200
|5
|0
|19
|5
|17
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Dawson III
|11
|4
|2
|4/8
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|25
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|L. Rideau
|9
|5
|4
|3/9
|0/4
|3/8
|3
|33
|4
|0
|3
|2
|3
|J. Brown
|7
|2
|0
|2/5
|2/4
|1/2
|3
|24
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|M. Durr
|3
|6
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|1/4
|4
|17
|1
|0
|2
|3
|3
|X. Castaneda
|3
|3
|2
|1/5
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|25
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Collins
|13
|2
|2
|4/6
|1/3
|4/5
|3
|26
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2
|A. Maricevic
|10
|3
|0
|5/5
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|R. Williams
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|16
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|B. Mack
|2
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Chaplin
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Akec
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Calleja
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Yetna
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|29
|11
|23/47
|8/22
|9/19
|19
|200
|11
|1
|17
|7
|22
