Cook carries Missouri St. past Mississippi Valley St. 86-62
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) Keandre Cook had 20 points and 10 rebounds as Missouri State routed Mississippi Valley State 86-62 on Friday night.
Tyrik Dixon had 15 points, six rebounds and six assists for Missouri State (5-5). Lamont West and Tulio Da Silva had 13 points apiece for the Bears, who have won four in a row at home.
Missouri State scored 53 points in the second half after leading 33-32 at halftime. Already leading 79-62, Missouri State left no doubt, outscoring the Delta Devils 7-0 over the final 3:29.
Michael Green had 19 points for the Delta Devils (1-8). Caleb Hunter added 17 points and Torico Simmons scored 10.
Missouri State plays Arkansas State at home on Wednesday. Mississippi Valley State plays at Miami (Ohio) on Dec. 15.
|35.9
|Min. Per Game
|35.9
|15.9
|Pts. Per Game
|15.9
|1.4
|Ast. Per Game
|1.4
|5.3
|Reb. Per Game
|5.3
|43.2
|Field Goal %
|41.2
|0.0
|Three Point %
|39.0
|64.7
|Free Throw %
|81.4
|Defensive rebound by Ross Owens
|13.0
|Caleb Hunter missed jump shot
|15.0
|+ 3
|Spencer Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiaih Mosley
|33.0
|Lost ball turnover on Torico Simmons, stolen by Isiaih Mosley
|49.0
|Defensive rebound by Brandon Kimble
|54.0
|Darian Scott missed dunk
|56.0
|Offensive rebound by Darian Scott
|57.0
|Kabir Mohammed missed jump shot
|59.0
|Defensive rebound by Darian Scott
|1:12
|Jordan Lyons missed jump shot
|1:14
|Defensive rebound by Michael Green
|1:25
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|86
|Field Goals
|24-59 (40.7%)
|30-60 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|8-17 (47.1%)
|8-23 (34.8%)
|Free Throws
|6-14 (42.9%)
|18-26 (69.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|46
|Offensive
|4
|9
|Defensive
|20
|35
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|7
|19
|Steals
|8
|8
|Blocks
|1
|3
|Turnovers
|19
|17
|Fouls
|24
|19
|Technicals
|1
|1
|Team Stats
|Miss Valley St. 1-8
|69.1 PPG
|42.9 RPG
|10.6 APG
|Missouri St. 5-5
|66.4 PPG
|41 RPG
|11.0 APG
|
|40.7
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|47.1
|3PT FG%
|34.8
|
|
|42.9
|FT%
|69.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Green
|19
|2
|3
|8/16
|1/2
|2/2
|2
|37
|2
|0
|3
|0
|2
|C. Hunter
|17
|0
|1
|5/19
|3/8
|4/5
|4
|30
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|B. Kimble
|9
|8
|0
|4/7
|1/1
|0/2
|4
|34
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|J. Lyons
|4
|8
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|0/2
|4
|37
|2
|0
|4
|0
|8
|C. Kowouto
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|9
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Cook
|20
|10
|4
|7/11
|2/4
|4/6
|1
|37
|0
|1
|2
|0
|10
|T. Dixon
|15
|6
|6
|5/6
|2/3
|3/5
|2
|29
|3
|0
|2
|0
|6
|L. West
|13
|5
|1
|4/10
|2/5
|3/3
|2
|20
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
|T. Da Silva
|13
|4
|2
|6/11
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|24
|0
|1
|3
|2
|2
|J. Black
|3
|1
|1
|1/3
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
