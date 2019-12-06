MVSU
Cook carries Missouri St. past Mississippi Valley St. 86-62

  • AP
  • Dec 06, 2019

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) Keandre Cook had 20 points and 10 rebounds as Missouri State routed Mississippi Valley State 86-62 on Friday night.

Tyrik Dixon had 15 points, six rebounds and six assists for Missouri State (5-5). Lamont West and Tulio Da Silva had 13 points apiece for the Bears, who have won four in a row at home.

Missouri State scored 53 points in the second half after leading 33-32 at halftime. Already leading 79-62, Missouri State left no doubt, outscoring the Delta Devils 7-0 over the final 3:29.

Michael Green had 19 points for the Delta Devils (1-8). Caleb Hunter added 17 points and Torico Simmons scored 10.

Missouri State plays Arkansas State at home on Wednesday. Mississippi Valley State plays at Miami (Ohio) on Dec. 15.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
J. Lyons
K. Cook
35.9 Min. Per Game 35.9
15.9 Pts. Per Game 15.9
1.4 Ast. Per Game 1.4
5.3 Reb. Per Game 5.3
43.2 Field Goal % 41.2
0.0 Three Point % 39.0
64.7 Free Throw % 81.4
  Defensive rebound by Ross Owens 13.0
  Caleb Hunter missed jump shot 15.0
+ 3 Spencer Brown made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Isiaih Mosley 33.0
  Lost ball turnover on Torico Simmons, stolen by Isiaih Mosley 49.0
  Defensive rebound by Brandon Kimble 54.0
  Darian Scott missed dunk 56.0
  Offensive rebound by Darian Scott 57.0
  Kabir Mohammed missed jump shot 59.0
  Defensive rebound by Darian Scott 1:12
  Jordan Lyons missed jump shot 1:14
  Defensive rebound by Michael Green 1:25
Team Stats
Points 62 86
Field Goals 24-59 (40.7%) 30-60 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 8-17 (47.1%) 8-23 (34.8%)
Free Throws 6-14 (42.9%) 18-26 (69.2%)
Total Rebounds 27 46
Offensive 4 9
Defensive 20 35
Team 3 2
Assists 7 19
Steals 8 8
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 19 17
Fouls 24 19
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
1
M. Green G
19 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
1
K. Cook G
20 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Miss Valley St. 1-8 323062
home team logo Missouri St. 5-5 335386
JQH Arena Springfield, MO
JQH Arena Springfield, MO
Team Stats
away team logo Miss Valley St. 1-8 69.1 PPG 42.9 RPG 10.6 APG
home team logo Missouri St. 5-5 66.4 PPG 41 RPG 11.0 APG
Key Players
1
M. Green G 20.3 PPG 2.6 RPG 2.0 APG 45.9 FG%
1
K. Cook G 16.7 PPG 5.0 RPG 1.2 APG 42.1 FG%
Top Scorers
1
M. Green G 19 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
1
K. Cook G 20 PTS 10 REB 4 AST
40.7 FG% 50.0
47.1 3PT FG% 34.8
42.9 FT% 69.2
Miss Valley St.
Starters
M. Green
C. Hunter
B. Kimble
J. Lyons
C. Kowouto
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Green 19 2 3 8/16 1/2 2/2 2 37 2 0 3 0 2
C. Hunter 17 0 1 5/19 3/8 4/5 4 30 1 0 2 0 0
B. Kimble 9 8 0 4/7 1/1 0/2 4 34 0 0 2 2 6
J. Lyons 4 8 0 2/5 0/0 0/2 4 37 2 0 4 0 8
C. Kowouto 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 4 9 0 1 2 0 1
Bench
T. Simmons
Q. Alston
G. Samaha
Z. Barnes
R. Rivers Jr.
R. Jones
A. Sarnor
D. Milojevic
J. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Simmons 10 0 3 4/7 2/3 0/1 2 25 2 0 3 0 0
Q. Alston 3 2 0 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 17 1 0 0 0 2
G. Samaha 0 3 0 0/1 0/0 0/2 3 11 0 0 3 2 1
Z. Barnes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Rivers Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Sarnor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Milojevic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 24 7 24/59 8/17 6/14 24 200 8 1 19 4 20
Missouri St.
Starters
K. Cook
T. Dixon
L. West
T. Da Silva
J. Black
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Cook 20 10 4 7/11 2/4 4/6 1 37 0 1 2 0 10
T. Dixon 15 6 6 5/6 2/3 3/5 2 29 3 0 2 0 6
L. West 13 5 1 4/10 2/5 3/3 2 20 1 0 1 1 4
T. Da Silva 13 4 2 6/11 0/0 1/2 2 24 0 1 3 2 2
J. Black 3 1 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 20 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
J. Hall
K. Mohammed
S. Brown
I. Mosley
F. Cooper Jr.
R. Owens
D. Scott
J. Ridder
T. Freeman
G. Prim
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Hall 8 6 1 3/6 0/1 2/3 4 22 1 1 3 2 4
K. Mohammed 8 1 0 3/5 0/0 2/3 1 12 0 0 1 0 1
S. Brown 3 0 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 3 1 0 0 0 0
I. Mosley 2 4 2 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 16 1 0 2 1 3
F. Cooper Jr. 1 1 2 0/2 0/2 1/2 5 13 1 0 2 0 1
R. Owens 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
D. Scott 0 5 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 3 2
J. Ridder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Freeman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Prim - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 86 44 19 30/60 8/23 18/26 19 200 8 3 17 9 35
