No. 2 Kansas hands No. 20 Colorado first loss 72-58
LAWRENCE, Kansas (AP) Ochai Agbaji scored 20 points and Devon Dotson added 18 points to lead No. 2 Kansas to a 72-58 victory over No. 20 Colorado on Saturday, snapping the Buffaloes’ season-opening seven-game winning streak.
Ten days after claiming the Maui Invitational title, the Jayhawks (7-1) built an early 6-0 lead over their former conference foes. David McCormack fueled the hot start, contributing six of the Jayhawks’ opening eight points.
Holding leading scorer Tyler Bey scoreless from the field through the first half, Kansas used a 9-0 run to build a 19-9 lead. Colorado (7-1) shot 26.9% from the field in the first half and that allowed the Jayhawks to take a 34-22 lead at halftime.
With Bey and D'Shawn Schwartz quieted, Evan Battey lead the way for the Buffaloes, scoring 14 points on a 5-for-8 shooting.
Schwartz picked up a technical foul on a dunk that temporarily quieted the raucous Kansas crowd, and Agbaji knocked down four 3-point baskets in the second half to keep the Buffaloes at a distance.
Colorado forced 21 Kansas turnovers, but the Jayhawks shot 52.9% to outlast the Buffaloes.
BIG PICTURE
Kansas: The size of the Jayhawks overpowered Colorado inside, especially with a two-big lineup, outscoring the Buffaloes 38-22 down low. The Jayhawks also found some late success from outside, shooting 85.7% from 3-point range in the second half after missing all six first-half attempts.
Colorado: With Bey contained by the swarming Kansas defense, the Buffaloes struggled to find any momentum offensively, turning the ball over 17 times and shooting 30% from the field.
UP NEXT
Kansas: Hosts Milwaukee on Tuesday.
Colorado: Hosts Northern Iowa on Tuesday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|36.2
|Min. Per Game
|36.2
|19.8
|Pts. Per Game
|19.8
|4.8
|Ast. Per Game
|4.8
|3.8
|Reb. Per Game
|3.8
|45.8
|Field Goal %
|49.4
|41.7
|Three Point %
|25.9
|77.2
|Free Throw %
|87.3
|+ 3
|Shane Gatling made 3-pt. jump shot
|12.0
|Lost ball turnover on Tristan Enaruna, stolen by Shane Gatling
|19.0
|Defensive rebound by Kansas
|29.0
|Daylen Kountz missed jump shot
|31.0
|Turnover on David McCormack
|37.0
|Offensive foul on David McCormack
|37.0
|+ 1
|Shane Gatling made 2nd of 2 free throws
|45.0
|+ 1
|Shane Gatling made 1st of 2 free throws
|45.0
|Personal foul on Silvio De Sousa
|45.0
|Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert
|57.0
|David McCormack missed jump shot
|59.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|58
|72
|Field Goals
|18-60 (30.0%)
|27-51 (52.9%)
|3-Pointers
|7-34 (20.6%)
|6-13 (46.2%)
|Free Throws
|15-21 (71.4%)
|12-19 (63.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|36
|39
|Offensive
|14
|9
|Defensive
|19
|28
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|7
|14
|Steals
|11
|9
|Blocks
|0
|4
|Turnovers
|16
|21
|Fouls
|16
|19
|Technicals
|1
|0
|
|30.0
|FG%
|52.9
|
|
|20.6
|3PT FG%
|46.2
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|63.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Battey
|14
|7
|1
|5/8
|0/1
|4/7
|3
|27
|0
|0
|3
|4
|3
|M. Wright IV
|8
|7
|2
|2/7
|2/4
|2/3
|4
|33
|3
|0
|4
|2
|5
|E. Parquet
|7
|0
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Bey
|5
|9
|1
|1/3
|0/1
|3/5
|2
|25
|4
|0
|2
|3
|6
|D. Schwartz
|4
|3
|1
|2/12
|0/7
|0/0
|3
|29
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Gatling
|7
|1
|1
|1/5
|1/4
|4/4
|0
|18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|L. Siewert
|6
|2
|0
|2/9
|2/8
|0/0
|1
|20
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|M. Daniels
|3
|0
|0
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|D. Walton
|2
|2
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|D. Kountz
|2
|2
|0
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|F. Ryder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Strating
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Martinka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Ersek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Dombek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McQuade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Barthelemy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|58
|33
|7
|18/60
|7/34
|15/21
|16
|200
|11
|0
|16
|14
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Agbaji
|20
|12
|2
|8/14
|4/6
|0/0
|0
|36
|1
|0
|3
|3
|9
|D. Dotson
|18
|4
|6
|4/7
|0/2
|10/11
|2
|36
|2
|0
|3
|0
|4
|U. Azubuike
|12
|6
|0
|6/7
|0/0
|0/4
|2
|28
|1
|3
|3
|2
|4
|D. McCormack
|6
|2
|0
|3/7
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|M. Garrett
|4
|2
|6
|2/7
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|29
|4
|0
|4
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Moss
|8
|3
|0
|3/5
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|23
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|S. De Sousa
|2
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|2/4
|4
|11
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|T. Enaruna
|2
|5
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|C. Teahan
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Braun
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Lightfoot
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Elliott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Jankovich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|37
|14
|27/51
|6/13
|12/19
|19
|199
|9
|4
|21
|9
|28
