No. 2 Kansas hands No. 20 Colorado first loss 72-58

  • AP
  • Dec 07, 2019

LAWRENCE, Kansas (AP) Ochai Agbaji scored 20 points and Devon Dotson added 18 points to lead No. 2 Kansas to a 72-58 victory over No. 20 Colorado on Saturday, snapping the Buffaloes’ season-opening seven-game winning streak.

Ten days after claiming the Maui Invitational title, the Jayhawks (7-1) built an early 6-0 lead over their former conference foes. David McCormack fueled the hot start, contributing six of the Jayhawks’ opening eight points.

Holding leading scorer Tyler Bey scoreless from the field through the first half, Kansas used a 9-0 run to build a 19-9 lead. Colorado (7-1) shot 26.9% from the field in the first half and that allowed the Jayhawks to take a 34-22 lead at halftime.

With Bey and D'Shawn Schwartz quieted, Evan Battey lead the way for the Buffaloes, scoring 14 points on a 5-for-8 shooting.

Schwartz picked up a technical foul on a dunk that temporarily quieted the raucous Kansas crowd, and Agbaji knocked down four 3-point baskets in the second half to keep the Buffaloes at a distance.

Colorado forced 21 Kansas turnovers, but the Jayhawks shot 52.9% to outlast the Buffaloes.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: The size of the Jayhawks overpowered Colorado inside, especially with a two-big lineup, outscoring the Buffaloes 38-22 down low. The Jayhawks also found some late success from outside, shooting 85.7% from 3-point range in the second half after missing all six first-half attempts.

Colorado: With Bey contained by the swarming Kansas defense, the Buffaloes struggled to find any momentum offensively, turning the ball over 17 times and shooting 30% from the field.

UP NEXT

Kansas: Hosts Milwaukee on Tuesday.

Colorado: Hosts Northern Iowa on Tuesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

+ 3 Shane Gatling made 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
  Lost ball turnover on Tristan Enaruna, stolen by Shane Gatling 19.0
  Defensive rebound by Kansas 29.0
  Daylen Kountz missed jump shot 31.0
  Turnover on David McCormack 37.0
  Offensive foul on David McCormack 37.0
+ 1 Shane Gatling made 2nd of 2 free throws 45.0
+ 1 Shane Gatling made 1st of 2 free throws 45.0
  Personal foul on Silvio De Sousa 45.0
  Defensive rebound by Lucas Siewert 57.0
  David McCormack missed jump shot 59.0
Points 58 72
Field Goals 18-60 (30.0%) 27-51 (52.9%)
3-Pointers 7-34 (20.6%) 6-13 (46.2%)
Free Throws 15-21 (71.4%) 12-19 (63.2%)
Total Rebounds 36 39
Offensive 14 9
Defensive 19 28
Team 3 2
Assists 7 14
Steals 11 9
Blocks 0 4
Turnovers 16 21
Fouls 16 19
Technicals 1 0
Colorado
Starters
E. Battey
M. Wright IV
E. Parquet
T. Bey
D. Schwartz
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Battey 14 7 1 5/8 0/1 4/7 3 27 0 0 3 4 3
M. Wright IV 8 7 2 2/7 2/4 2/3 4 33 3 0 4 2 5
E. Parquet 7 0 0 2/4 1/3 2/2 2 14 1 0 1 0 0
T. Bey 5 9 1 1/3 0/1 3/5 2 25 4 0 2 3 6
D. Schwartz 4 3 1 2/12 0/7 0/0 3 29 1 0 1 1 2
Bench
S. Gatling
L. Siewert
M. Daniels
D. Walton
D. Kountz
F. Ryder
A. Strating
A. Martinka
B. Ersek
J. Dombek
A. McQuade
K. Barthelemy
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Gatling 7 1 1 1/5 1/4 4/4 0 18 1 0 1 0 1
L. Siewert 6 2 0 2/9 2/8 0/0 1 20 1 0 0 1 1
M. Daniels 3 0 0 1/4 1/4 0/0 0 13 0 0 3 0 0
D. Walton 2 2 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 1 1
D. Kountz 2 2 0 1/5 0/0 0/0 1 13 0 0 1 2 0
F. Ryder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Strating - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Martinka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ersek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Dombek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. McQuade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Barthelemy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 58 33 7 18/60 7/34 15/21 16 200 11 0 16 14 19
Kansas
Starters
O. Agbaji
D. Dotson
U. Azubuike
D. McCormack
M. Garrett
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Agbaji 20 12 2 8/14 4/6 0/0 0 36 1 0 3 3 9
D. Dotson 18 4 6 4/7 0/2 10/11 2 36 2 0 3 0 4
U. Azubuike 12 6 0 6/7 0/0 0/4 2 28 1 3 3 2 4
D. McCormack 6 2 0 3/7 0/0 0/0 1 15 0 0 3 0 2
M. Garrett 4 2 6 2/7 0/0 0/0 4 29 4 0 4 1 1
Bench
I. Moss
S. De Sousa
T. Enaruna
C. Teahan
C. Braun
M. Lightfoot
E. Elliott
J. Wilson
M. Jankovich
D. Harris
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Moss 8 3 0 3/5 2/4 0/0 3 23 0 1 1 0 3
S. De Sousa 2 3 0 0/1 0/0 2/4 4 11 0 0 0 2 1
T. Enaruna 2 5 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 2 11 0 0 3 1 4
C. Teahan 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Braun 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 9 1 0 1 0 0
M. Lightfoot - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Elliott - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jankovich - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 37 14 27/51 6/13 12/19 19 199 9 4 21 9 28
