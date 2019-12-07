La Salle uses offensive balance to sink Drexel 71-63
PHILADELPHIA (AP) David Beatty had 14 points to lead five La Salle players in double figures as the Explorers defeated Drexel 71-63 on Saturday.
Saul Phiri added 12 points for the Explorers, Scott Spencer chipped in 11 with seven rebounds and Ayinde Hikim and Ed Croswell each scored 10
Isiah Deas, the Explorers' second leading scorer heading into the contest at nine points per game, was just 1-of-9 shooting.
Zach Walton had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Dragons (5-5). James Butler added 17 points and 12 rebounds. Camren Wynter had 11 points and six rebounds.
La Salle (5-3) matches up against Morgan State at home next Saturday. Drexel takes on South Florida on the road next Sunday.
|33.0
|Min. Per Game
|33.0
|13.9
|Pts. Per Game
|13.9
|2.3
|Ast. Per Game
|2.3
|11.5
|Reb. Per Game
|11.5
|39.5
|Field Goal %
|57.8
|44.8
|Three Point %
|50.0
|61.5
|Free Throw %
|65.7
|+ 1
|Saul Phiri made 2nd of 2 free throws
|3.0
|+ 1
|Saul Phiri made 1st of 2 free throws
|3.0
|Personal foul on Zach Walton
|3.0
|+ 2
|James Butler made layup
|1.0
|Offensive rebound by James Butler
|6.0
|Coletrane Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot
|8.0
|+ 1
|Saul Phiri made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Saul Phiri missed 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on Matey Juric
|17.0
|+ 2
|James Butler made layup
|17.0
|Offensive rebound by James Butler
|21.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|63
|Field Goals
|28-58 (48.3%)
|21-61 (34.4%)
|3-Pointers
|6-21 (28.6%)
|3-11 (27.3%)
|Free Throws
|9-15 (60.0%)
|18-24 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|39
|39
|Offensive
|10
|13
|Defensive
|25
|20
|Team
|4
|6
|Assists
|14
|11
|Steals
|7
|7
|Blocks
|5
|3
|Turnovers
|16
|15
|Fouls
|21
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|48.3
|FG%
|34.4
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|27.3
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Beatty
|14
|5
|3
|6/10
|1/5
|1/2
|4
|31
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|S. Phiri
|12
|3
|0
|3/7
|2/4
|4/8
|3
|23
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|S. Spencer
|11
|7
|1
|4/11
|3/7
|0/0
|2
|32
|0
|1
|0
|2
|5
|E. Croswell
|10
|6
|1
|5/8
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|27
|1
|1
|5
|3
|3
|I. Deas
|4
|2
|1
|1/9
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|20
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Walton
|19
|8
|1
|6/17
|0/3
|7/9
|2
|33
|2
|0
|3
|3
|5
|C. Washington
|8
|1
|0
|3/7
|2/5
|0/1
|1
|22
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|T. Bickerstaff
|4
|4
|3
|1/5
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|25
|3
|2
|3
|1
|3
|J. Doles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Kararinas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Perry Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Adams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|33
|11
|21/61
|3/11
|18/24
|19
|200
|7
|3
|15
|13
|20
