La Salle uses offensive balance to sink Drexel 71-63

  • Dec 07, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) David Beatty had 14 points to lead five La Salle players in double figures as the Explorers defeated Drexel 71-63 on Saturday.

Saul Phiri added 12 points for the Explorers, Scott Spencer chipped in 11 with seven rebounds and Ayinde Hikim and Ed Croswell each scored 10

Isiah Deas, the Explorers' second leading scorer heading into the contest at nine points per game, was just 1-of-9 shooting.

Zach Walton had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Dragons (5-5). James Butler added 17 points and 12 rebounds. Camren Wynter had 11 points and six rebounds.

La Salle (5-3) matches up against Morgan State at home next Saturday. Drexel takes on South Florida on the road next Sunday.

Key Players
S. Phiri
J. Butler
33.0 Min. Per Game 33.0
13.9 Pts. Per Game 13.9
2.3 Ast. Per Game 2.3
11.5 Reb. Per Game 11.5
39.5 Field Goal % 57.8
44.8 Three Point % 50.0
61.5 Free Throw % 65.7
+ 1 Saul Phiri made 2nd of 2 free throws 3.0
+ 1 Saul Phiri made 1st of 2 free throws 3.0
  Personal foul on Zach Walton 3.0
+ 2 James Butler made layup 1.0
  Offensive rebound by James Butler 6.0
  Coletrane Washington missed 3-pt. jump shot 8.0
+ 1 Saul Phiri made 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
  Saul Phiri missed 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Matey Juric 17.0
+ 2 James Butler made layup 17.0
  Offensive rebound by James Butler 21.0
Team Stats
Points 71 63
Field Goals 28-58 (48.3%) 21-61 (34.4%)
3-Pointers 6-21 (28.6%) 3-11 (27.3%)
Free Throws 9-15 (60.0%) 18-24 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 39 39
Offensive 10 13
Defensive 25 20
Team 4 6
Assists 14 11
Steals 7 7
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 16 15
Fouls 21 19
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
D. Beatty G
14 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
5
Z. Walton G
19 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo La Salle 5-3 383371
home team logo Drexel 5-5 234063
Daskalakis Athletic Center Philadelphia, PA
Team Stats
away team logo La Salle 5-3 70.6 PPG 38.7 RPG 13.1 APG
home team logo Drexel 5-5 72.9 PPG 40.6 RPG 16.3 APG
Key Players
1
D. Beatty G 9.0 PPG 3.6 RPG 1.4 APG 35.6 FG%
5
Z. Walton G 12.4 PPG 3.4 RPG 1.4 APG 45.6 FG%
Top Scorers
1
D. Beatty G 14 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
5
Z. Walton G 19 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
48.3 FG% 34.4
28.6 3PT FG% 27.3
60.0 FT% 75.0
La Salle
Starters
D. Beatty
S. Phiri
S. Spencer
E. Croswell
I. Deas
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Beatty 14 5 3 6/10 1/5 1/2 4 31 1 0 1 0 5
S. Phiri 12 3 0 3/7 2/4 4/8 3 23 1 1 1 1 2
S. Spencer 11 7 1 4/11 3/7 0/0 2 32 0 1 0 2 5
E. Croswell 10 6 1 5/8 0/0 0/0 3 27 1 1 5 3 3
I. Deas 4 2 1 1/9 0/3 2/2 1 20 1 0 1 0 2
Bench
A. Hikim
C. Ray
J. Kimbrough
S. Kenney
B. Stone
C. Moore
M. Diagne
J. Clark
A. Lafond
K. Thompson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Hikim 10 1 3 4/5 0/0 2/2 2 18 1 0 3 1 0
C. Ray 6 4 1 3/4 0/1 0/0 2 19 0 0 2 3 1
J. Kimbrough 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 10 2 1 2 0 1
S. Kenney 2 1 3 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 14 0 0 1 0 1
B. Stone 0 5 1 0/0 0/0 0/1 0 6 0 1 0 0 5
C. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Diagne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Clark - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Lafond - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 35 14 28/58 6/21 9/15 21 200 7 5 16 10 25
Drexel
Starters
J. Butler
C. Wynter
M. Juric
M. Okros
S. Green
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Butler 17 12 0 6/13 1/1 4/5 4 40 0 1 2 6 6
C. Wynter 11 6 5 5/15 0/0 1/3 3 39 0 0 3 2 4
M. Juric 2 1 1 0/2 0/0 2/2 3 11 2 0 2 0 1
M. Okros 2 0 1 0/2 0/2 2/2 2 24 0 0 1 0 0
S. Green 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 1
Bench
Z. Walton
C. Washington
T. Bickerstaff
J. Doles
T. Kararinas
T. Perry Jr.
J. Adams
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Walton 19 8 1 6/17 0/3 7/9 2 33 2 0 3 3 5
C. Washington 8 1 0 3/7 2/5 0/1 1 22 0 0 1 1 0
T. Bickerstaff 4 4 3 1/5 0/0 2/2 3 25 3 2 3 1 3
J. Doles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Kararinas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Perry Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Adams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 33 11 21/61 3/11 18/24 19 200 7 3 15 13 20
