RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Nick Sherod scored 17 points as Richmond beat South Alabama 75-57 on Sunday.

Jacob Gilyard and Blake Francis added 15 points each for the Spiders. Gilyard also had eight rebounds, seven assists and six steals for the Spiders.

Andre Gustavson had 10 points for Richmond (8-1), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory.

Herb McGee had 12 points for the Jaguars (5-4), Andre Fox scored 12 and Josh Ajayi 11.

Richmond takes on College of Charleston at home on Saturday. South Alabama faces Alabama A&M at home next Tuesday.

