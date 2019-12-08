SALAB
Sherod leads Richmond past S. Alabama 75-57

  • Dec 08, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Nick Sherod scored 17 points as Richmond beat South Alabama 75-57 on Sunday.

Jacob Gilyard and Blake Francis added 15 points each for the Spiders. Gilyard also had eight rebounds, seven assists and six steals for the Spiders.

Andre Gustavson had 10 points for Richmond (8-1), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory.

Herb McGee had 12 points for the Jaguars (5-4), Andre Fox scored 12 and Josh Ajayi 11.

Richmond takes on College of Charleston at home on Saturday. South Alabama faces Alabama A&M at home next Tuesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 3 Herb McGee made 3-pt. jump shot 25.0
  Defensive rebound by Tyreke Locure 30.0
  Sullivan Kulju missed jump shot 32.0
  Offensive rebound by Sullivan Kulju 38.0
  Andre Gustavson missed 3-pt. jump shot 40.0
  Defensive rebound by Matt Grace 1:09
  Chad Lott missed jump shot 1:11
+ 2 Andre Gustavson made alley-oop shot, assist by Jacob Gilyard 1:26
+ 1 Josh Ayeni made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:50
+ 1 Josh Ayeni made 1st of 2 free throws 1:50
  Shooting foul on Matt Grace 1:50
Team Stats
Points 57 75
Field Goals 20-59 (33.9%) 30-58 (51.7%)
3-Pointers 7-22 (31.8%) 11-25 (44.0%)
Free Throws 10-15 (66.7%) 4-4 (100.0%)
Total Rebounds 34 36
Offensive 11 5
Defensive 22 31
Team 1 0
Assists 10 22
Steals 8 9
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 12 12
Fouls 9 9
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
22
A. Fox G
12 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
5
N. Sherod G
17 PTS, 9 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo South Alabama 5-4 243357
home team logo Richmond 8-1 294675
Robins Center Richmond, VA
Robins Center Richmond, VA
Team Stats
away team logo South Alabama 5-4 78.5 PPG 34.6 RPG 11.3 APG
home team logo Richmond 8-1 80.1 PPG 35.4 RPG 17.6 APG
Key Players
1
H. McGee G 4.9 PPG 2.9 RPG 1.1 APG 33.3 FG%
5
N. Sherod G 15.1 PPG 4.9 RPG 2.3 APG 45.3 FG%
Top Scorers
1
H. McGee G 12 PTS 2 REB 1 AST
5
N. Sherod G 17 PTS 9 REB 1 AST
33.9 FG% 51.7
31.8 3PT FG% 44.0
66.7 FT% 100.0
South Alabama
Starters
A. Fox
H. McGee
J. Ajayi
C. Lott
T. Mitchell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Fox 12 1 1 5/14 2/6 0/0 2 27 1 0 3 0 1
H. McGee 12 2 1 3/6 3/5 3/5 2 31 2 0 1 0 2
J. Ajayi 11 6 0 5/11 0/2 1/2 0 25 0 1 1 1 5
C. Lott 10 9 3 3/9 0/0 4/6 0 34 1 0 2 7 2
T. Mitchell 5 6 4 2/9 1/4 0/0 0 31 2 0 0 0 6
Bench
T. Locure
J. Ayeni
K. Curry
D. Coleman
K. Morris
J. Pettway
S. Iorio
D. Ballard
A. Sizemore
A. Kelly
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Locure 3 3 0 1/5 1/3 0/0 4 22 1 0 1 0 3
J. Ayeni 2 3 0 0/2 0/2 2/2 1 15 0 1 3 1 2
K. Curry 2 3 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 0 15 1 0 1 2 1
D. Coleman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Morris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pettway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Iorio - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Ballard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Sizemore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 33 10 20/59 7/22 10/15 9 200 8 2 12 11 22
Richmond
Starters
N. Sherod
B. Francis
J. Gilyard
G. Golden
N. Cayo
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Sherod 17 9 1 6/10 5/8 0/0 1 33 1 0 1 0 9
B. Francis 15 1 4 4/10 3/6 4/4 1 32 0 0 2 0 1
J. Gilyard 15 8 7 6/8 3/5 0/0 0 37 6 1 0 1 7
G. Golden 8 7 6 4/8 0/0 0/0 0 26 0 0 2 1 6
N. Cayo 8 1 0 4/7 0/0 0/0 1 19 1 0 5 1 0
Bench
A. Gustavson
M. Grace
J. Gaitley
S. Kulju
J. Wojcik
S. Koureissi
T. Verbinskis
C. Crabtree
T. Burton
G. Arizin
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Gustavson 10 4 3 5/10 0/3 0/0 2 24 0 2 0 1 3
M. Grace 2 2 1 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 12 1 0 1 0 2
J. Gaitley 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
S. Kulju 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0
J. Wojcik 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 2
S. Koureissi 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 1
T. Verbinskis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Crabtree - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Burton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Arizin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 36 22 30/58 11/25 4/4 9 200 9 3 12 5 31
NCAA BB Scores