Sherod leads Richmond past S. Alabama 75-57
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Nick Sherod scored 17 points as Richmond beat South Alabama 75-57 on Sunday.
Jacob Gilyard and Blake Francis added 15 points each for the Spiders. Gilyard also had eight rebounds, seven assists and six steals for the Spiders.
Andre Gustavson had 10 points for Richmond (8-1), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory.
Herb McGee had 12 points for the Jaguars (5-4), Andre Fox scored 12 and Josh Ajayi 11.
Richmond takes on College of Charleston at home on Saturday. South Alabama faces Alabama A&M at home next Tuesday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|Herb McGee made 3-pt. jump shot
|25.0
|Defensive rebound by Tyreke Locure
|30.0
|Sullivan Kulju missed jump shot
|32.0
|Offensive rebound by Sullivan Kulju
|38.0
|Andre Gustavson missed 3-pt. jump shot
|40.0
|Defensive rebound by Matt Grace
|1:09
|Chad Lott missed jump shot
|1:11
|+ 2
|Andre Gustavson made alley-oop shot, assist by Jacob Gilyard
|1:26
|+ 1
|Josh Ayeni made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:50
|+ 1
|Josh Ayeni made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:50
|Shooting foul on Matt Grace
|1:50
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|75
|Field Goals
|20-59 (33.9%)
|30-58 (51.7%)
|3-Pointers
|7-22 (31.8%)
|11-25 (44.0%)
|Free Throws
|10-15 (66.7%)
|4-4 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|36
|Offensive
|11
|5
|Defensive
|22
|31
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|10
|22
|Steals
|8
|9
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|12
|12
|Fouls
|9
|9
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|South Alabama 5-4
|78.5 PPG
|34.6 RPG
|11.3 APG
|Richmond 8-1
|80.1 PPG
|35.4 RPG
|17.6 APG
|
|33.9
|FG%
|51.7
|
|
|31.8
|3PT FG%
|44.0
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Fox
|12
|1
|1
|5/14
|2/6
|0/0
|2
|27
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|H. McGee
|12
|2
|1
|3/6
|3/5
|3/5
|2
|31
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Ajayi
|11
|6
|0
|5/11
|0/2
|1/2
|0
|25
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|C. Lott
|10
|9
|3
|3/9
|0/0
|4/6
|0
|34
|1
|0
|2
|7
|2
|T. Mitchell
|5
|6
|4
|2/9
|1/4
|0/0
|0
|31
|2
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Sherod
|17
|9
|1
|6/10
|5/8
|0/0
|1
|33
|1
|0
|1
|0
|9
|B. Francis
|15
|1
|4
|4/10
|3/6
|4/4
|1
|32
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Gilyard
|15
|8
|7
|6/8
|3/5
|0/0
|0
|37
|6
|1
|0
|1
|7
|G. Golden
|8
|7
|6
|4/8
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|26
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|N. Cayo
|8
|1
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|19
|1
|0
|5
|1
|0
