Iowa 72, Minnesota 52

  • AP
  • Dec 10, 2019

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Sophomore Joe Wieskamp scored a season-high 23 points and Iowa blew past Minnesota 72-52 on Monday night in its Big Ten home opener. 1/4n

Luka Garza had 21 points with 10 rebounds for the Hawkeyes (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten), who hit eight of their first 16 3s in cruising to their second win in three tries.

Wieskamp opened the second half with a 3 to give Iowa its first double-digit lead, 40-29, and Wieskamp pushed it to 49-34 on a layup. Garza followed with an inside bucket that made it a 17-point game and forced Minnesota coach Richard Pitino to call a timeout even though a media stoppage was imminent.

Minnesota (4-5, 0-1) showed some life though, as Daniel Oturu's 3 cut it to 55-45 with just over 10 minutes left. But Wieskamp dashed to the 3-point line to block a Tre' Williams jumper and took the loose ball down the floor for a dunk that stopped a 7-0 Gophers run.

Garza followed with a jump hook and a 3 and the lead was back to 62-47.

Oturu had 22 points and 12 rebounds for his fifth double-double of the season. But Oturu also had eight turnovers, many of them coming when he walked while attempting a post move.

Minnesota shot just 6 of 25 on 3s and committed 15 turnovers.

THE BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: The Gophers entered the week having played the fifth-toughest schedule in America. Still, being 4-5 is no place a Power Five team wants to be — and next up is a home date with No. 3 Ohio State.

Iowa: If Wieskamp can consistently play like he did on Monday, he and Garza will give the Hawkeyes an inside-outside duo that should frighten the rest of the Big Ten.

UP NEXT

Iowa plays at Iowa State on Thursday.

Minnesota hosts the Buckeyes on Sunday.

+ 2 Tre' Williams made layup, assist by Bryan Greenlee 6.0
+ 2 Ryan Kriener made layup, assist by Joe Toussaint 22.0
  Defensive rebound by Connor McCaffery 49.0
  Bryan Greenlee missed layup 51.0
+ 1 Connor McCaffery made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:15
+ 1 Connor McCaffery made 1st of 2 free throws 1:15
  Personal foul on Tre' Williams 1:15
  Defensive rebound by Ryan Kriener 1:40
  Daniel Oturu missed free throw 1:40
  Personal foul on Connor McCaffery 1:40
  Offensive rebound by Minnesota 1:47
Team Stats
Points 52 72
Field Goals 21-57 (36.8%) 26-61 (42.6%)
3-Pointers 6-25 (24.0%) 10-21 (47.6%)
Free Throws 4-8 (50.0%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 38 38
Offensive 8 10
Defensive 23 26
Team 7 2
Assists 14 20
Steals 2 6
Blocks 9 3
Turnovers 14 8
Fouls 14 13
Technicals 0 0
Bench
M. Hurt
J. Omersa
T. Williams
B. Greenlee
I. Ihnen
E. Curry
B. Rudrud
H. Conroy
S. Freeman
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Hurt 3 2 1 1/2 1/1 0/2 0 15 0 0 0 1 1
J. Omersa 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 14 0 2 1 0 1
T. Williams 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 0 0
B. Greenlee 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
I. Ihnen 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 1 0
E. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Rudrud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Conroy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Freeman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 52 31 14 21/57 6/25 4/8 14 200 2 9 14 8 23
Bench
R. Kriener
J. Toussaint
C. Pemsl
B. Evelyn
R. Till
A. Ash
J. Nunge
M. Baer
N. Hobbs
P. McCaffery
A. Vanderloo
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Kriener 6 5 0 3/7 0/2 0/0 2 16 1 0 1 3 2
J. Toussaint 3 3 2 1/4 0/0 1/2 1 16 2 0 1 2 1
C. Pemsl 1 1 2 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 8 0 0 0 0 1
B. Evelyn 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 1 0 1
R. Till 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
A. Ash - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nunge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Baer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Hobbs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. McCaffery - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Vanderloo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 36 20 26/61 10/21 10/14 13 200 6 3 8 10 26
NCAA BB Scores