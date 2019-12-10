Toolson, Childs lead BYU over Nevada 75-42
PROVO, Utah (AP) Jake Toolson had 15 points, Yoeli Childs had a double-double and BYU handed Nevada its worst loss of the season, 75-42, on Tuesday night.
Childs had 14 points and 13 rebounds for his second-straight double-double in his third game back from a season-opening suspension. Alex Barcello added 13 points, TJ Haws 11 and Connor Harding 10 for BYU (8-4).
Jalen Harris had 15 points for the Wolf Pack (7-4), who scored 24 points less than their previous low game. There made a season-low 16 field goals on 65 attempts for a season-worst 24.6%. They went 3 of 23 from 3-point range when had have been shooting 40% and making more than 10 a game.
BYU went 12 of 37 from 3-point range, five by Toolson, increasing its record to five-straight games with double-figure triples.
Nevada was 7 of 12 from the foul line, six less makes than its average.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Evan Troy
|15.0
|Nisre Zouzoua missed layup
|17.0
|Bad pass turnover on Taylor Maughan
|31.0
|Defensive rebound by Blaze Nield
|31.0
|Nisre Zouzoua missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|45.0
|+ 1
|Nisre Zouzoua made 1st of 2 free throws
|45.0
|Personal foul on Connor Harding
|45.0
|+ 2
|Kolby Lee made layup
|1:02
|Offensive rebound by Connor Harding
|1:25
|Connor Harding missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:27
|+ 2
|Johncarlos Reyes made dunk, assist by Lindsey Drew
|1:54
|Team Stats
|Points
|42
|75
|Field Goals
|16-65 (24.6%)
|28-68 (41.2%)
|3-Pointers
|3-23 (13.0%)
|12-37 (32.4%)
|Free Throws
|7-12 (58.3%)
|7-13 (53.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|49
|Offensive
|8
|11
|Defensive
|29
|38
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|5
|17
|Steals
|4
|2
|Blocks
|5
|2
|Turnovers
|10
|9
|Fouls
|13
|15
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Nevada 7-4
|79.6 PPG
|42 RPG
|15.7 APG
|Brigham Young 8-4
|77.7 PPG
|35.2 RPG
|16.5 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|J. Harris G
|17.8 PPG
|6.7 RPG
|4.4 APG
|43.2 FG%
|
5
|J. Toolson G
|15.3 PPG
|4.9 RPG
|3.6 APG
|45.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Harris G
|15 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|J. Toolson G
|15 PTS
|7 REB
|6 AST
|
|24.6
|FG%
|41.2
|
|
|13.0
|3PT FG%
|32.4
|
|
|58.3
|FT%
|53.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Harris
|15
|7
|0
|5/20
|0/3
|5/8
|0
|31
|2
|0
|2
|2
|5
|L. Drew
|10
|2
|1
|4/6
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|27
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2
|J. Johnson
|8
|3
|0
|3/13
|1/8
|1/1
|1
|31
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|J. Reyes
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|22
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|R. Robinson
|0
|6
|1
|0/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|16
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Harris
|15
|7
|0
|5/20
|0/3
|5/8
|0
|31
|2
|0
|2
|2
|5
|L. Drew
|10
|2
|1
|4/6
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|27
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2
|J. Johnson
|8
|3
|0
|3/13
|1/8
|1/1
|1
|31
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|J. Reyes
|2
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|22
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|R. Robinson
|0
|6
|1
|0/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|16
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Zouzoua
|3
|3
|1
|1/7
|0/2
|1/2
|3
|23
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|K. Hymes
|2
|6
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|18
|0
|3
|1
|3
|3
|K. Milling
|2
|6
|1
|1/5
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|G. Bansuelo
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Z. Meeks
|0
|2
|1
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Z. Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Cambridge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Courseault
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|42
|37
|5
|16/65
|3/23
|7/12
|13
|200
|4
|5
|10
|8
|29
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Toolson
|15
|7
|6
|5/11
|5/9
|0/0
|0
|33
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|Y. Childs
|14
|13
|3
|5/13
|0/2
|4/10
|4
|27
|0
|1
|3
|3
|10
|A. Barcello
|13
|1
|2
|4/7
|2/5
|3/3
|1
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Haws
|11
|4
|5
|4/10
|3/9
|0/0
|1
|30
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|K. Lee
|6
|8
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|16
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Toolson
|15
|7
|6
|5/11
|5/9
|0/0
|0
|33
|0
|0
|2
|1
|6
|Y. Childs
|14
|13
|3
|5/13
|0/2
|4/10
|4
|27
|0
|1
|3
|3
|10
|A. Barcello
|13
|1
|2
|4/7
|2/5
|3/3
|1
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Haws
|11
|4
|5
|4/10
|3/9
|0/0
|1
|30
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|K. Lee
|6
|8
|0
|3/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|16
|1
|0
|0
|3
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Harding
|10
|3
|0
|4/8
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|D. Nixon
|6
|10
|1
|3/8
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|19
|0
|1
|1
|3
|7
|Z. Seljaas
|0
|1
|0
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Troy
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Maughan
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Pearson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Knell
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Nield
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Wade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Harward
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Baxter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Lowell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|75
|49
|17
|28/68
|12/37
|7/13
|15
|200
|2
|2
|9
|11
|38
-
BRYANT
FORD69
61
Final
-
PRESBY
STFRAN63
64
Final
-
DTROIT
ND71
110
Final
-
JUDSON
IPFW33
69
Final
-
INDSB
IUPUI60
80
Final
-
MARYVI
BRAD58
91
Final
-
UMBC
TOWSON71
77
Final
-
BROWN
STJOHN71
82
Final
-
4MD
PSU69
76
Final
-
ALBANY
BC51
72
Final
-
PEID
CIT83
129
Final
-
COPPST
DAVID52
88
Final
-
STNYBRK
HOFSTRA63
71
Final
-
1LVILLE
TXTECH57
70
Final
-
MASBOS
HOLY69
66
Final/OT
-
STJOES
TEMPLE61
108
Final
-
UMKC
MCNSE73
82
Final
-
TNST
ARKLR62
86
Final
-
GRAM
LAMON66
61
Final
-
MILW
2KANSAS68
95
Final
-
MNMTH
PRINCE67
66
Final
-
WISGB
UCF66
79
Final
-
18BUTLER
11BAYLOR52
53
Final
-
STKATH
UTAHST49
94
Final
-
NMEXST
DENVER72
67
Final
-
SDAKST
COLOST68
72
Final
-
NIOWA
24COLO79
76
Final
-
NEVADA
BYU42
75
Final
-
UCONN
IND54
57
Final