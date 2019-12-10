NEVADA
BYU

No Text

Toolson, Childs lead BYU over Nevada 75-42

  • AP
  • Dec 10, 2019

PROVO, Utah (AP) Jake Toolson had 15 points, Yoeli Childs had a double-double and BYU handed Nevada its worst loss of the season, 75-42, on Tuesday night.

Childs had 14 points and 13 rebounds for his second-straight double-double in his third game back from a season-opening suspension. Alex Barcello added 13 points, TJ Haws 11 and Connor Harding 10 for BYU (8-4).

Jalen Harris had 15 points for the Wolf Pack (7-4), who scored 24 points less than their previous low game. There made a season-low 16 field goals on 65 attempts for a season-worst 24.6%. They went 3 of 23 from 3-point range when had have been shooting 40% and making more than 10 a game.

BYU went 12 of 37 from 3-point range, five by Toolson, increasing its record to five-straight games with double-figure triples.

Nevada was 7 of 12 from the foul line, six less makes than its average.

---

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Defensive rebound by Evan Troy 15.0
  Nisre Zouzoua missed layup 17.0
  Bad pass turnover on Taylor Maughan 31.0
  Defensive rebound by Blaze Nield 31.0
  Nisre Zouzoua missed 2nd of 2 free throws 45.0
+ 1 Nisre Zouzoua made 1st of 2 free throws 45.0
  Personal foul on Connor Harding 45.0
+ 2 Kolby Lee made layup 1:02
  Offensive rebound by Connor Harding 1:25
  Connor Harding missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:27
+ 2 Johncarlos Reyes made dunk, assist by Lindsey Drew 1:54
Team Stats
Points 42 75
Field Goals 16-65 (24.6%) 28-68 (41.2%)
3-Pointers 3-23 (13.0%) 12-37 (32.4%)
Free Throws 7-12 (58.3%) 7-13 (53.8%)
Total Rebounds 37 49
Offensive 8 11
Defensive 29 38
Team 0 0
Assists 5 17
Steals 4 2
Blocks 5 2
Turnovers 10 9
Fouls 13 15
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
J. Harris G
15 PTS, 7 REB
home team logo
5
J. Toolson G
15 PTS, 7 REB, 6 AST
12T
away team logo Nevada 7-4 222042
home team logo Brigham Young 8-4 344175
Marriott Center Provo, UT
Marriott Center Provo, UT
Team Stats
away team logo Nevada 7-4 79.6 PPG 42 RPG 15.7 APG
home team logo Brigham Young 8-4 77.7 PPG 35.2 RPG 16.5 APG
Key Players
2
J. Harris G 17.8 PPG 6.7 RPG 4.4 APG 43.2 FG%
5
J. Toolson G 15.3 PPG 4.9 RPG 3.6 APG 45.6 FG%
Top Scorers
2
J. Harris G 15 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
5
J. Toolson G 15 PTS 7 REB 6 AST
24.6 FG% 41.2
13.0 3PT FG% 32.4
58.3 FT% 53.8
Nevada
Starters
J. Harris
L. Drew
J. Johnson
J. Reyes
R. Robinson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Harris 15 7 0 5/20 0/3 5/8 0 31 2 0 2 2 5
L. Drew 10 2 1 4/6 2/4 0/0 2 27 0 1 3 0 2
J. Johnson 8 3 0 3/13 1/8 1/1 1 31 0 0 2 1 2
J. Reyes 2 2 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 3 22 0 1 0 0 2
R. Robinson 0 6 1 0/4 0/0 0/0 1 16 1 0 0 1 5
Bench
N. Zouzoua
K. Hymes
K. Milling
G. Bansuelo
Z. Meeks
Z. Williams
D. Cambridge
W. Washington
K. Courseault
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Zouzoua 3 3 1 1/7 0/2 1/2 3 23 0 0 1 1 2
K. Hymes 2 6 0 1/4 0/0 0/1 2 18 0 3 1 3 3
K. Milling 2 6 1 1/5 0/3 0/0 1 17 1 0 0 0 6
G. Bansuelo 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Z. Meeks 0 2 1 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 13 0 0 1 0 2
Z. Williams 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Cambridge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Courseault - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 42 37 5 16/65 3/23 7/12 13 200 4 5 10 8 29
Brigham Young
Starters
J. Toolson
Y. Childs
A. Barcello
T. Haws
K. Lee
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Toolson 15 7 6 5/11 5/9 0/0 0 33 0 0 2 1 6
Y. Childs 14 13 3 5/13 0/2 4/10 4 27 0 1 3 3 10
A. Barcello 13 1 2 4/7 2/5 3/3 1 29 0 0 0 0 1
T. Haws 11 4 5 4/10 3/9 0/0 1 30 0 0 2 0 4
K. Lee 6 8 0 3/5 0/0 0/0 1 16 1 0 0 3 5
Bench
C. Harding
D. Nixon
Z. Seljaas
E. Troy
T. Maughan
C. Pearson
T. Knell
B. Nield
J. Wade
R. Harward
G. Baxter
W. Lowell
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Harding 10 3 0 4/8 2/5 0/0 3 23 0 0 0 1 2
D. Nixon 6 10 1 3/8 0/2 0/0 3 19 0 1 1 3 7
Z. Seljaas 0 1 0 0/4 0/3 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 0 1
E. Troy 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
T. Maughan 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0
C. Pearson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
T. Knell 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 2 7 1 0 0 0 0
B. Nield 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 1
J. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Harward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Baxter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Lowell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 75 49 17 28/68 12/37 7/13 15 200 2 2 9 11 38
NCAA BB Scores