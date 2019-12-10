Thistlewood’s 3 lifts Colorado St. over S. Dakota St. 72-68
FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) Nico Carvacho scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Adam Thistlewood’s go-ahead 3-pointer with 18 seconds left helped lift Colorado State to a 72-68 win over South Dakota State on Tuesday night.
The Jackrabbits led 68-67 on Matt Dentlinger’s layup with 53 seconds left before Thistlewood hit his wide-open 3.
Kris Martin had three steals and scored 12 points, including a dunk with 4 seconds to go that sealed the win for the Rams (7-5). Kendle Moore added 10 points and Thistlewood finished with seven points.
Douglas Wilson scored 15 points, Noah Freidel added 12 and Alex Arians had 10 for South Dakota State (6-6), which has lost three straight.
The Rams host Colorado and the Jackrabbits host Nebraska Kearney, both on Friday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25 .
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Defensive rebound by Kris Martin
|0.0
|David Wingett missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 2
|Kris Martin made dunk
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Isaiah Stevens
|1.0
|Douglas Wilson missed tip-in
|3.0
|Offensive rebound by Douglas Wilson
|10.0
|Brandon Key missed floating jump shot
|12.0
|+ 3
|Adam Thistlewood made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kendle Moore
|18.0
|Defensive rebound by Kendle Moore
|22.0
|Noah Freidel missed 3-pt. jump shot
|24.0
|Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Stevens, stolen by Matt Dentlinger
|42.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|72
|Field Goals
|26-60 (43.3%)
|27-51 (52.9%)
|3-Pointers
|7-23 (30.4%)
|7-19 (36.8%)
|Free Throws
|9-15 (60.0%)
|11-21 (52.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|28
|Offensive
|7
|3
|Defensive
|25
|24
|Team
|5
|1
|Assists
|16
|15
|Steals
|6
|8
|Blocks
|2
|3
|Turnovers
|12
|11
|Fouls
|18
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|S. Dak. St. 6-6
|74.5 PPG
|42.5 RPG
|12.5 APG
|Colorado St. 7-5
|71.3 PPG
|35.9 RPG
|14.0 APG
|
|43.3
|FG%
|52.9
|
|
|30.4
|3PT FG%
|36.8
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|52.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Wilson
|15
|5
|0
|7/10
|0/0
|1/1
|4
|25
|0
|0
|4
|2
|3
|N. Freidel
|12
|6
|3
|4/6
|2/4
|2/2
|2
|26
|0
|2
|1
|3
|3
|A. Arians
|10
|3
|2
|3/8
|2/4
|2/2
|3
|24
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|M. Dentlinger
|9
|6
|1
|4/10
|0/1
|1/2
|4
|31
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4
|B. Key
|4
|2
|6
|2/7
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Wilson
|15
|5
|0
|7/10
|0/0
|1/1
|4
|25
|0
|0
|4
|2
|3
|N. Freidel
|12
|6
|3
|4/6
|2/4
|2/2
|2
|26
|0
|2
|1
|3
|3
|A. Arians
|10
|3
|2
|3/8
|2/4
|2/2
|3
|24
|2
|0
|1
|0
|3
|M. Dentlinger
|9
|6
|1
|4/10
|0/1
|1/2
|4
|31
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4
|B. Key
|4
|2
|6
|2/7
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|30
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Wingett
|9
|3
|1
|3/9
|2/6
|1/2
|1
|25
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|T. Buchanan
|3
|4
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|1/4
|2
|20
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|A. Dillon
|3
|0
|0
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Scheierman
|3
|3
|2
|1/4
|0/3
|1/2
|0
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|B. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fiegen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Mims
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|32
|16
|26/60
|7/23
|9/15
|18
|200
|6
|2
|12
|7
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Carvacho
|12
|12
|1
|5/6
|0/0
|2/6
|4
|12
|0
|1
|5
|2
|10
|K. Martin
|12
|2
|2
|5/10
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|12
|2
|1
|4
|0
|2
|K. Moore
|10
|3
|3
|3/6
|2/4
|2/4
|2
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|A. Thistlewood
|7
|1
|1
|3/6
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|I. Stevens
|5
|2
|5
|2/5
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|5
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Carvacho
|12
|12
|1
|5/6
|0/0
|2/6
|4
|12
|0
|1
|5
|2
|10
|K. Martin
|12
|2
|2
|5/10
|2/4
|0/0
|1
|12
|2
|1
|4
|0
|2
|K. Moore
|10
|3
|3
|3/6
|2/4
|2/4
|2
|10
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|A. Thistlewood
|7
|1
|1
|3/6
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|7
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|I. Stevens
|5
|2
|5
|2/5
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|5
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Thomas
|8
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|4/4
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|J. Tonje
|7
|0
|0
|2/4
|2/4
|1/4
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Roddy
|7
|4
|1
|3/6
|0/2
|1/1
|1
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|4
|H. Edwards
|4
|0
|2
|2/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Kirk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Sargiunas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Byrd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Lukasiewicz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Moors
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|72
|27
|15
|27/51
|7/19
|11/21
|13
|72
|8
|3
|11
|3
|24
