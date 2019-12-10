SDAKST
Thistlewood’s 3 lifts Colorado St. over S. Dakota St. 72-68

  • Dec 10, 2019

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) Nico Carvacho scored 12 points and grabbed 10 rebounds and Adam Thistlewood’s go-ahead 3-pointer with 18 seconds left helped lift Colorado State to a 72-68 win over South Dakota State on Tuesday night.

The Jackrabbits led 68-67 on Matt Dentlinger’s layup with 53 seconds left before Thistlewood hit his wide-open 3.

Kris Martin had three steals and scored 12 points, including a dunk with 4 seconds to go that sealed the win for the Rams (7-5). Kendle Moore added 10 points and Thistlewood finished with seven points.

Douglas Wilson scored 15 points, Noah Freidel added 12 and Alex Arians had 10 for South Dakota State (6-6), which has lost three straight.

The Rams host Colorado and the Jackrabbits host Nebraska Kearney, both on Friday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25 .

Team Stats
Points 68 72
Field Goals 26-60 (43.3%) 27-51 (52.9%)
3-Pointers 7-23 (30.4%) 7-19 (36.8%)
Free Throws 9-15 (60.0%) 11-21 (52.4%)
Total Rebounds 37 28
Offensive 7 3
Defensive 25 24
Team 5 1
Assists 16 15
Steals 6 8
Blocks 2 3
Turnovers 12 11
Fouls 18 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
35
D. Wilson F
15 PTS, 5 REB
home team logo
32
N. Carvacho F
12 PTS, 12 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo S. Dak. St. 6-6 303868
home team logo Colorado St. 7-5 314172
Moby Arena Fort Collins, CO
Moby Arena Fort Collins, CO
Team Stats
away team logo S. Dak. St. 6-6 74.5 PPG 42.5 RPG 12.5 APG
home team logo Colorado St. 7-5 71.3 PPG 35.9 RPG 14.0 APG
Key Players
35
D. Wilson F 16.5 PPG 7.4 RPG 1.4 APG 59.2 FG%
1
K. Martin G 8.4 PPG 4.0 RPG 1.6 APG 36.2 FG%
Top Scorers
35
D. Wilson F 15 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
1
K. Martin G 12 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
43.3 FG% 52.9
30.4 3PT FG% 36.8
60.0 FT% 52.4
S. Dak. St.
Starters
D. Wilson
N. Freidel
A. Arians
M. Dentlinger
B. Key
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Wilson 15 5 0 7/10 0/0 1/1 4 25 0 0 4 2 3
N. Freidel 12 6 3 4/6 2/4 2/2 2 26 0 2 1 3 3
A. Arians 10 3 2 3/8 2/4 2/2 3 24 2 0 1 0 3
M. Dentlinger 9 6 1 4/10 0/1 1/2 4 31 1 0 3 2 4
B. Key 4 2 6 2/7 0/2 0/0 0 30 1 0 1 0 2
Starters
Bench
D. Wingett
T. Buchanan
A. Dillon
B. Scheierman
B. Brown
A. Fiegen
O. King
M. Mims
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Wingett 9 3 1 3/9 2/6 1/2 1 25 1 0 2 0 3
T. Buchanan 3 4 1 1/3 0/2 1/4 2 20 1 0 0 0 4
A. Dillon 3 0 0 1/3 1/1 0/0 2 4 0 0 0 0 0
B. Scheierman 3 3 2 1/4 0/3 1/2 0 15 0 0 0 0 3
B. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Fiegen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mims - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 32 16 26/60 7/23 9/15 18 200 6 2 12 7 25
Colorado St.
Starters
N. Carvacho
K. Martin
K. Moore
A. Thistlewood
I. Stevens
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Carvacho 12 12 1 5/6 0/0 2/6 4 12 0 1 5 2 10
K. Martin 12 2 2 5/10 2/4 0/0 1 12 2 1 4 0 2
K. Moore 10 3 3 3/6 2/4 2/4 2 10 2 0 0 0 3
A. Thistlewood 7 1 1 3/6 1/3 0/0 0 7 1 0 0 0 1
I. Stevens 5 2 5 2/5 0/1 1/2 2 5 1 0 2 0 2
Bench
D. Thomas
J. Tonje
D. Roddy
H. Edwards
T. Kirk
I. Sargiunas
P. Byrd
K. Lukasiewicz
J. Moors
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Thomas 8 3 0 2/3 0/0 4/4 1 8 0 0 0 1 2
J. Tonje 7 0 0 2/4 2/4 1/4 1 7 0 0 0 0 0
D. Roddy 7 4 1 3/6 0/2 1/1 1 7 0 1 0 0 4
H. Edwards 4 0 2 2/5 0/1 0/0 1 4 2 0 0 0 0
T. Kirk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Sargiunas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Byrd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Lukasiewicz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Moors - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 27 15 27/51 7/19 11/21 13 72 8 3 11 3 24
