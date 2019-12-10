WISGB
DeJesus, Smith lift UCF over Green Bay 79-66

  • Dec 10, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Ceasar DeJesus and Collin Smith scored 14 points apiece as Central Florida topped Green Bay 79-66 on Tuesday night to win its fourth straight.

Frank Bertz added 11 points for the Knights (7-2), while Darin Green Jr. and Dre Fuller Jr. each had 10.

Amari Davis had 25 points for the Phoenix (3-7), who have lost three straight. JayQuan McCloud added 15 points and Kameron Hankerson had 12.

Central Florida hosts Sacred Heart on Sunday. Green Bay plays Evansville at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 3 JayQuan McCloud made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Crist 4.0
+ 1 Dazon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws 17.0
+ 1 Dazon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws 17.0
  Personal foul on Amari Davis 17.0
  Lost ball turnover on Amari Davis, stolen by Matt Milon 38.0
  Defensive rebound by Cody Schwartz 40.0
  Ceasar DeJesus missed layup 42.0
  Offensive rebound by Ceasar DeJesus 47.0
  Ceasar DeJesus missed layup, blocked by Amari Davis 49.0
  Lost ball turnover on PJ Pipes, stolen by Matt Milon 53.0
+ 2 Matt Milon made layup, assist by Dazon Ingram 1:02
Team Stats
Points 66 79
Field Goals 26-54 (48.1%) 30-67 (44.8%)
3-Pointers 4-13 (30.8%) 10-24 (41.7%)
Free Throws 10-14 (71.4%) 9-12 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 37
Offensive 3 7
Defensive 27 23
Team 2 7
Assists 19 17
Steals 7 6
Blocks 5 1
Turnovers 17 13
Fouls 14 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
A. Davis G
25 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
35
C. Smith F
14 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Green Bay 3-7 264066
home team logo UCF 7-2 384179
Addition Financial Arena Orlando, FL
Addition Financial Arena Orlando, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Green Bay 3-7 81.7 PPG 36.6 RPG 16.9 APG
home team logo UCF 7-2 72.8 PPG 40.8 RPG 14.9 APG
Key Players
1
A. Davis G 15.0 PPG 2.8 RPG 1.6 APG 57.0 FG%
4
C. DeJesus G 9.9 PPG 2.1 RPG 2.4 APG 59.2 FG%
Top Scorers
1
A. Davis G 25 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
4
C. DeJesus G 14 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
48.1 FG% 44.8
30.8 3PT FG% 41.7
71.4 FT% 75.0
Green Bay
Starters
A. Davis
J. McCloud
P. Pipes
C. Schwartz
T. Bell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Davis 25 4 2 12/14 0/0 1/4 3 32 0 2 5 0 4
J. McCloud 15 5 3 4/13 3/5 4/4 2 37 1 1 3 0 5
P. Pipes 7 4 4 3/6 0/2 1/1 2 35 3 0 1 1 3
C. Schwartz 0 2 2 0/3 0/3 0/0 4 24 1 1 2 0 2
T. Bell 0 1 0 0/6 0/1 0/0 1 17 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
K. Hankerson
M. Patterson
W. Chevalier
H. Crist
J. Jefferson
J. McNair
J. Kellogg III
S. Hemphill
L. Stieber
J. Miles
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Hankerson 12 4 4 4/6 0/1 4/5 1 22 1 1 3 1 3
M. Patterson 4 7 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 1 16 1 0 1 1 6
W. Chevalier 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 1 0 0
H. Crist 0 3 3 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 14 0 0 0 0 3
J. Jefferson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McNair - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Kellogg III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Hemphill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Stieber - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 30 19 26/54 4/13 10/14 14 200 7 5 17 3 27
UCF
Starters
C. Smith
C. DeJesus
D. Fuller Jr.
D. Green Jr.
D. Ingram
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Smith 14 3 1 7/11 0/0 0/1 5 22 0 0 3 0 3
C. DeJesus 14 2 3 5/11 1/3 3/3 0 30 1 0 3 1 1
D. Fuller Jr. 10 7 3 4/12 2/4 0/0 2 24 0 0 0 3 4
D. Green Jr. 10 0 0 3/8 2/5 2/3 0 29 0 0 0 0 0
D. Ingram 6 6 5 1/7 0/2 4/4 2 32 1 0 4 3 3
Bench
F. Bertz
M. Milon
A. Diggs
B. Mahan
I. Doumbia
S. Mobley
Y. Alok
X. Grant
L. Renaud
R. Anders
M. Bol
T. Johnson Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Bertz 11 0 3 4/6 3/5 0/1 1 17 1 1 0 0 0
M. Milon 8 4 0 3/5 2/3 0/0 1 16 3 0 1 0 4
A. Diggs 4 3 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 0 12 0 0 1 0 3
B. Mahan 2 1 2 1/4 0/2 0/0 2 15 0 0 1 0 1
I. Doumbia 0 4 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 4
S. Mobley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Alok - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Renaud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Anders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bol - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Johnson Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 30 17 30/67 10/24 9/12 13 200 6 1 13 7 23
NCAA BB Scores