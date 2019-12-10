DeJesus, Smith lift UCF over Green Bay 79-66
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Ceasar DeJesus and Collin Smith scored 14 points apiece as Central Florida topped Green Bay 79-66 on Tuesday night to win its fourth straight.
Frank Bertz added 11 points for the Knights (7-2), while Darin Green Jr. and Dre Fuller Jr. each had 10.
Amari Davis had 25 points for the Phoenix (3-7), who have lost three straight. JayQuan McCloud added 15 points and Kameron Hankerson had 12.
Central Florida hosts Sacred Heart on Sunday. Green Bay plays Evansville at home on Saturday.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 3
|JayQuan McCloud made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Hunter Crist
|4.0
|+ 1
|Dazon Ingram made 2nd of 2 free throws
|17.0
|+ 1
|Dazon Ingram made 1st of 2 free throws
|17.0
|Personal foul on Amari Davis
|17.0
|Lost ball turnover on Amari Davis, stolen by Matt Milon
|38.0
|Defensive rebound by Cody Schwartz
|40.0
|Ceasar DeJesus missed layup
|42.0
|Offensive rebound by Ceasar DeJesus
|47.0
|Ceasar DeJesus missed layup, blocked by Amari Davis
|49.0
|Lost ball turnover on PJ Pipes, stolen by Matt Milon
|53.0
|+ 2
|Matt Milon made layup, assist by Dazon Ingram
|1:02
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|79
|Field Goals
|26-54 (48.1%)
|30-67 (44.8%)
|3-Pointers
|4-13 (30.8%)
|10-24 (41.7%)
|Free Throws
|10-14 (71.4%)
|9-12 (75.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|32
|37
|Offensive
|3
|7
|Defensive
|27
|23
|Team
|2
|7
|Assists
|19
|17
|Steals
|7
|6
|Blocks
|5
|1
|Turnovers
|17
|13
|Fouls
|14
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
1
|A. Davis G
|15.0 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|1.6 APG
|57.0 FG%
|
4
|C. DeJesus G
|9.9 PPG
|2.1 RPG
|2.4 APG
|59.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Davis G
|25 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|C. DeJesus G
|14 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|
|48.1
|FG%
|44.8
|
|
|30.8
|3PT FG%
|41.7
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|75.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Davis
|25
|4
|2
|12/14
|0/0
|1/4
|3
|32
|0
|2
|5
|0
|4
|J. McCloud
|15
|5
|3
|4/13
|3/5
|4/4
|2
|37
|1
|1
|3
|0
|5
|P. Pipes
|7
|4
|4
|3/6
|0/2
|1/1
|2
|35
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|C. Schwartz
|0
|2
|2
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|4
|24
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|T. Bell
|0
|1
|0
|0/6
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Hankerson
|12
|4
|4
|4/6
|0/1
|4/5
|1
|22
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3
|M. Patterson
|4
|7
|1
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|16
|1
|0
|1
|1
|6
|W. Chevalier
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|H. Crist
|0
|3
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|J. Jefferson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. McNair
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Kellogg III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Hemphill
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Stieber
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|30
|19
|26/54
|4/13
|10/14
|14
|200
|7
|5
|17
|3
|27
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Smith
|14
|3
|1
|7/11
|0/0
|0/1
|5
|22
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|C. DeJesus
|14
|2
|3
|5/11
|1/3
|3/3
|0
|30
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|D. Fuller Jr.
|10
|7
|3
|4/12
|2/4
|0/0
|2
|24
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|D. Green Jr.
|10
|0
|0
|3/8
|2/5
|2/3
|0
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Ingram
|6
|6
|5
|1/7
|0/2
|4/4
|2
|32
|1
|0
|4
|3
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Bertz
|11
|0
|3
|4/6
|3/5
|0/1
|1
|17
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|M. Milon
|8
|4
|0
|3/5
|2/3
|0/0
|1
|16
|3
|0
|1
|0
|4
|A. Diggs
|4
|3
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|B. Mahan
|2
|1
|2
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|I. Doumbia
|0
|4
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|S. Mobley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Alok
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Grant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Renaud
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Anders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bol
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Johnson Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|30
|17
|30/67
|10/24
|9/12
|13
|200
|6
|1
|13
|7
|23
