Hot-shooting Kansas State cruises past Alabama State 86-41

  • AP
  • Dec 11, 2019

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) Kansas State coach Bruce Weber wanted his team to “just start playing better.”

The Wildcats did just that on Wednesday night, playing their best game of the season in an 86-41 rout of Alabama State.

Xavier Sneed scored a season high 20 points and Cartier Diarra had a career high 10 assists as Kansas State bounced back after a loss to Marquette on Saturday.

Diarra’s 10 assists were the most assists in a game by a Wildcat since Marcus Foster in 2014. Kansas State dished 29 assists against the Hornets, the most for a team led by Weber and the most since the 2008 season for the Wildcats.

“Cartier has to take pride in passing,” Weber said. “He’s one of the best in the country. When he drives he can create for a lot of people.”

Antonio and DaJuan Gordon scored 13 apiece as all nine players that stepped on the floor for Kansas State scored.

Weber attributed his team’s performance to “being humbled a little bit and being more coachable.”

“Maybe we’re just figuring it out slowly but surely,” he said. “We have to keep making progress.”

Tobi Ewuosho and Kevin Holston scored nine points each for Alabama State (1-8), which lost its seventh game by double figures this season.

“We never stopped fighting,” Alabama State coach Lewis Jackson said, “We kept scrapping and trying to get into the things that we were doing well, but K-State took us out of everything that we were doing tonight.”

The Wildcats (6-3) had no trouble from opening tip and led 23-5 after just seven minutes.

Sneed shot 80% from the field and scored 12 of his 16 points off four 3s early in the game as the Wildcats hit 10 3-pointers in the first half.

“I just look back at the two free throws I missed,” Sneed said. “Good shooters don’t do that, so I’ll get in the gym and work on that tomorrow.”

The Wildcats shot 63% from the field, made 12 3s and had 29 assists. It was the most points scored for Kansas State and the least amount given up all season.

“The ball likes movement,” Weber said. “The ball likes to be touched and when you give it energy it tends to go in.”

Alabama State struggled throughout, shooting 28% and turning the ball over 16 times.

The Wildcats used their size advantage to outscore the Hornets 42-14 in the paint and had 37-25 rebound advantage.

Kansas State will look to win their first game against a Power Five school when they take on Mississippi State on Saturday in New Jersey.

“It’s a great opportunity for us in a great venue,” Weber said. “The main thing is go get a win and help us take a step forward.”

BIG PICTURE

Alabama State: The Hornets didn’t give themselves any chance after such a miserable start.

Kanas State: The Wildcats couldn’t miss in the first half, which could provide for good momentum going into their next game and beyond.

WILLIAMS LEAVES TEAM

Kansas State guard Sean Williams announced on Twitter that he is transferring. Earlier this season, he was suspended from the team for “not taking care of business.”

“I’m disappointed,” Weber said. “When somebody doesn’t make it and leaves, it’s like a child and you just want them to be successful.”

UP NEXT

Alabama State travels to Boise State on Saturday.

Kansas State takes on Mississippi State in New Jersey on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
T. Ewuosho
C. Diarra
32.6 Min. Per Game 32.6
11.8 Pts. Per Game 11.8
6.6 Ast. Per Game 6.6
4.8 Reb. Per Game 4.8
47.5 Field Goal % 37.4
42.9 Three Point % 20.5
78.7 Free Throw % 60.6
  Defensive rebound by Kansas State 0.0
  Tobi Ewuosho missed layup 1.0
  Offensive rebound by Tobi Ewuosho 1.0
  AJ Farrar missed layup, blocked by Pierson McAtee 3.0
  Offensive rebound by AJ Farrar 3.0
  Jeremy Hamilton missed jump shot 5.0
  Traveling violation turnover on Levi Stockard III 27.0
+ 1 Kevin Holston made 2nd of 2 free throws 42.0
  Kevin Holston missed 1st of 2 free throws 42.0
  Shooting foul on Levi Stockard III 42.0
+ 2 David Sloan made layup 59.0
Team Stats
Points 41 86
Field Goals 15-55 (27.3%) 35-56 (62.5%)
3-Pointers 6-21 (28.6%) 12-22 (54.5%)
Free Throws 5-10 (50.0%) 4-6 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 25 37
Offensive 6 4
Defensive 17 32
Team 2 1
Assists 8 29
Steals 5 9
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 15 13
Fouls 8 13
Technicals 0 0
5
T. Ewuosho G
9 PTS, 9 REB
20
X. Sneed F
20 PTS, 6 REB, 4 AST
12T
Team Stats
Key Players
2
K. Holston G 4.6 PPG 1.1 RPG 2.5 APG 33.3 FG%
20
X. Sneed F 14.5 PPG 5.5 RPG 1.3 APG 40.0 FG%
Top Scorers
2
K. Holston G 9 PTS 1 REB 4 AST
20
X. Sneed F 20 PTS 6 REB 4 AST
27.3 FG% 62.5
28.6 3PT FG% 54.5
50.0 FT% 66.7
Alabama State
Bench
K. Holston
B. Battle
J. Hamilton
A. Farrar
A. Rogers
J. Ross
D. Day
J. Sellars
C. Dumas
T. Robinson
T. Cheek
L. Lampley II
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Holston 9 1 4 2/6 2/3 3/6 3 20 1 0 2 0 1
B. Battle 4 4 1 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 18 0 0 2 2 2
J. Hamilton 3 1 0 1/5 0/2 1/2 0 12 0 0 0 0 1
A. Farrar 1 4 0 0/2 0/0 1/2 1 20 2 0 1 3 1
A. Rogers 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 0
J. Ross 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 16 0 0 0 0 0
D. Day - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Sellars - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Dumas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Cheek - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Lampley II - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 41 23 8 15/55 6/21 5/10 8 200 5 1 15 6 17
Kansas State
Bench
D. Gordon
L. Stockard III
D. Sloan
P. McAtee
J. Love III
N. Shadd
S. Williams
J. Petrakis
M. Murphy
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Gordon 13 3 1 5/8 3/4 0/0 2 19 1 0 3 2 1
L. Stockard III 8 5 1 4/6 0/0 0/0 4 20 0 0 2 1 4
D. Sloan 7 3 4 3/5 1/2 0/0 1 21 1 0 1 0 3
P. McAtee 6 3 0 3/4 0/1 0/0 0 12 0 1 0 1 2
J. Love III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Shadd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Petrakis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Murphy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 86 36 29 35/56 12/22 4/6 13 200 9 5 13 4 32
