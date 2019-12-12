MICH
Kofi Cockburn helps Illinois upset No. 5 Michigan 71-62

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) Kofi Cockburn got Michigan coach Juwan Howard’s attention.

The 7-foot Illinois freshman from Jamaica had 19 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks to help Illinois upset No. 5 Michigan 71-62 on Wednesday night.

"He's very strong on the inside,” Michigan coach Juwan Howard said. Very physical guy and one of the best offensive rebounders in NCAA basketball."

Cockburn dominated from the opening tip, making two dunks that brought the crowd to its feet.

"I'm really proud of my team, my guys,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood. “As difficult as Saturday was (against Maryland), they proved they can handle themselves. This was Big Ten basketball at its finest. It was a good game, a real smash-mouth basketball game."

Ayo Dosunmu added 14 points, Adres Feliz had 13 and Giorgi Bezhanishvili 12 for Illinois (7-3, 1-1 Big Ten).

"We closed this one out, but it was close, I mean we went from 12 up to four up in the blink of an eye. Underwood said. "We're right there in the conference. It's just going to be that kind of a year."

Jon Teske scored 16 points for Michigan (8-3, 1-1). Eli Brooks and Isaiah Livers each had 12 points.

With about four minutes left in the game, Cockburn hit a basket and was fouled. While celebrating, he inadvertently hit referee Lewis Garrison in the head and knocked him unconscious. Illinois spokesman Derrick Burson said Garrison was cleared on site by our doctors and taken to a hospital as a precaution.

"I'm a really emotional guy,” Cockburn said. We've lost the last couple of close games and that just me being passionate, I hit him and I feel bad. I went and told him after the game that I was sorry. He didn't seem mad at me."

BIG PICTURE

Michigan: Struggled offensively against a smothering Illinois defense, shooting 44% from the field and only 17% from 3-point range. The Wolverines were outplayed under the basket, with Illinois scoring 44 points in the paint to Michigan’s 26.

Illinois: After close losses to Miami and Maryland, in which the lIlini had the ball and a chance to win both, they showed they could close out a good team.

UP NEXT

Michigan: Hosts No. 10 Oregon on Saturday.

Illinois: Hosts Old Dominion on Saturday.

Key Players
Z. Simpson
3 G
A. Feliz
10 G
28.7 Min. Per Game 28.7
14.3 Pts. Per Game 14.3
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
6.6 Reb. Per Game 6.6
52.8 Field Goal % 53.8
40.0 Three Point % 33.3
59.3 Free Throw % 74.5
  Shot clock violation turnover on Illinois 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Andres Feliz 30.0
  David DeJulius missed jump shot 32.0
+ 1 Ayo Dosunmu made 2nd of 2 free throws 40.0
+ 1 Ayo Dosunmu made 1st of 2 free throws 40.0
  Personal foul on Eli Brooks 40.0
  Defensive rebound by Ayo Dosunmu 42.0
  Eli Brooks missed layup 44.0
+ 1 Kofi Cockburn made 2nd of 2 free throws 58.0
  Kofi Cockburn missed 1st of 2 free throws 58.0
  Personal foul on David DeJulius 58.0
Team Stats
Points 62 71
Field Goals 27-62 (43.5%) 28-61 (45.9%)
3-Pointers 3-18 (16.7%) 1-11 (9.1%)
Free Throws 5-6 (83.3%) 14-20 (70.0%)
Total Rebounds 28 44
Offensive 5 11
Defensive 19 26
Team 4 7
Assists 12 6
Steals 6 5
Blocks 5 6
Turnovers 8 12
Fouls 18 10
Technicals 1 1
away team logo
15
J. Teske C
16 PTS, 7 REB
home team logo
21
K. Cockburn C
19 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo 5 Michigan 8-2 283462
home team logo Illinois 7-3 304171
State Farm Center Champaign, IL
State Farm Center Champaign, IL
Team Stats
away team logo 5 Michigan 8-2 80.3 PPG 40.2 RPG 16.6 APG
home team logo Illinois 7-3 83.9 PPG 46.6 RPG 16.2 APG
Key Players
15
J. Teske C 14.1 PPG 9.2 RPG 1.2 APG 53.8 FG%
21
K. Cockburn C 15.4 PPG 10.7 RPG 0.8 APG 61.6 FG%
Top Scorers
15
J. Teske C 16 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
21
K. Cockburn C 19 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
43.5 FG% 45.9
16.7 3PT FG% 9.1
83.3 FT% 70.0
Michigan
Starters
J. Teske
E. Brooks
I. Livers
Z. Simpson
F. Wagner
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Teske 16 7 0 7/11 1/4 1/1 2 31 1 1 2 1 6
E. Brooks 12 3 3 6/12 0/1 0/0 3 27 0 0 2 2 1
I. Livers 12 1 0 4/6 2/3 2/2 4 37 1 1 0 0 1
Z. Simpson 9 4 8 4/14 0/2 1/2 2 36 0 0 1 2 2
F. Wagner 4 2 0 2/8 0/4 0/0 3 27 1 3 3 0 2
Bench
D. DeJulius
B. Johns Jr.
C. Castleton
A. Nunez
A. Davis
J. Faulds
L. Wilson
C. Baird
R. Ozuna-Harrison
C. Bajema
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. DeJulius 7 2 1 3/7 0/1 1/1 1 19 1 0 0 0 2
B. Johns Jr. 2 4 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 8 2 0 0 0 4
C. Castleton 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 1
A. Nunez 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0
A. Davis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Faulds - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Baird - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Ozuna-Harrison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bajema - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 24 12 27/62 3/18 5/6 18 200 6 5 8 5 19
Illinois
Starters
K. Cockburn
A. Dosunmu
G. Bezhanishvili
T. Frazier
D. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Cockburn 19 10 1 6/14 0/1 7/9 1 30 0 4 1 6 4
A. Dosunmu 14 8 3 6/13 0/0 2/2 1 36 0 0 4 2 6
G. Bezhanishvili 12 8 1 6/10 0/2 0/0 2 35 0 1 3 2 6
T. Frazier 8 1 0 3/8 0/4 2/2 3 26 2 0 0 0 1
D. Williams 0 4 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 25 0 1 1 1 3
Bench
A. Feliz
K. Nichols
A. Griffin
T. Underwood
S. Oladimeji
J. Grandison
Z. Griffith
T. Jones
B. Bosmans-Verdonk
A. Hutcherson
J. Hamlin
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Feliz 13 3 1 6/9 1/1 0/3 0 23 0 0 2 0 3
K. Nichols 5 1 0 1/3 0/1 3/4 1 14 3 0 1 0 1
A. Griffin 0 2 0 0/3 0/1 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 0 2
T. Underwood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Oladimeji - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Grandison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Griffith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bosmans-Verdonk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hutcherson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hamlin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 37 6 28/61 1/11 14/20 10 200 5 6 12 11 26
NCAA BB Scores