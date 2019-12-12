USD
Hartfield lifts San Diego over Cal St.-Fullerton 66-54

  • Dec 12, 2019

FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) Braun Hartfield had 18 points and six rebounds as San Diego defeated Cal State Fullerton 66-54 on Wednesday night.

James Jean-Marie had 14 points for San Diego (5-7). Marion Humphrey added 10 points and six rebounds. Alex Floresca had 10 rebounds for the Toreros.

The Titans were held to four points in the final 8 minutes, 29 seconds of the first half as San Diego's lead grew from 18-17 to 35-21 at halftime. San Diego's lead was at least eight points throughout the second half.

Brandon Kamga had 16 points for the Titans (3-8), whose losing streak reached five games. Davon Clare added 12 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Austen Awosika had 10 points.

Both teams have home games on Saturday. The Toreros play UC Davis and the Titans play San Francisco.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
B. Hartfield
A. Awosika
35.9 Min. Per Game 35.9
15.4 Pts. Per Game 15.4
3.2 Ast. Per Game 3.2
4.9 Reb. Per Game 4.9
43.8 Field Goal % 43.4
24.5 Three Point % 13.0
59.6 Free Throw % 63.2
+ 2 Austen Awosika made hook shot 20.0
  Defensive rebound by Austen Awosika 29.0
  Braun Hartfield missed 3-pt. jump shot 31.0
+ 2 Austen Awosika made layup 47.0
  Defensive rebound by Brandon Kamga 58.0
  Finn Sullivan missed free throw 58.0
  Personal foul on Tory San Antonio 58.0
  Defensive rebound by Alex Floresca 1:08
  Davon Clare missed jump shot 1:10
  Lost ball turnover on Alex Floresca, stolen by Tory San Antonio 1:15
  Defensive rebound by Joey Calcaterra 1:20
Team Stats
Points 66 54
Field Goals 26-62 (41.9%) 21-60 (35.0%)
3-Pointers 6-21 (28.6%) 7-25 (28.0%)
Free Throws 8-11 (72.7%) 5-8 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 49 31
Offensive 7 3
Defensive 36 28
Team 6 0
Assists 14 13
Steals 4 7
Blocks 4 5
Turnovers 12 8
Fouls 11 13
Technicals 0 0
1
B. Hartfield G
18 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
1
B. Kamga G
16 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
Team Stats
away team logo San Diego 5-7 67.2 PPG 37.3 RPG 12.3 APG
home team logo CSFullerton 3-8 60.4 PPG 36.2 RPG 9.6 APG
Key Players
1
B. Hartfield G 12.7 PPG 6.6 RPG 1.9 APG 43.8 FG%
1
B. Kamga G 11.5 PPG 4.5 RPG 1.0 APG 35.2 FG%
Top Scorers
1
B. Hartfield G 18 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
1
B. Kamga G 16 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
41.9 FG% 35.0
28.6 3PT FG% 28.0
72.7 FT% 62.5
San Diego
Starters
B. Hartfield
J. Jean-Marie
M. Humphrey
J. Calcaterra
A. Floresca
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Hartfield 18 6 2 7/16 1/6 3/4 0 35 1 0 1 1 5
J. Jean-Marie 14 6 0 5/9 2/3 2/2 3 25 1 2 1 3 3
M. Humphrey 10 6 4 4/7 1/2 1/2 1 34 1 0 2 1 5
J. Calcaterra 9 3 1 4/8 1/2 0/0 1 24 0 0 2 0 3
A. Floresca 6 10 1 3/9 0/2 0/0 1 26 0 0 2 0 10
Bench
F. Sullivan
J. Rodriguez
Y. Massalski
N. Coleman
V. Pinchuk
M. Gjerde
S. Philip
R. Parris
F. Doria
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Sullivan 5 2 3 2/6 1/4 0/1 1 24 0 0 1 0 2
J. Rodriguez 2 2 0 0/2 0/1 2/2 2 14 1 1 0 1 1
Y. Massalski 2 8 3 1/5 0/1 0/0 1 14 0 1 2 1 7
N. Coleman 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 1 0 0
V. Pinchuk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gjerde - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Philip - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Parris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Doria - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 43 14 26/62 6/21 8/11 11 198 4 4 12 7 36
CSFullerton
Starters
D. Clare
A. Awosika
W. Arnold
V. Lee
D. Venzant
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Clare 12 10 2 5/12 2/4 0/0 0 33 0 4 0 2 8
A. Awosika 10 5 2 4/10 0/3 2/2 1 34 0 0 3 0 5
W. Arnold 3 5 2 1/7 1/5 0/0 1 22 0 1 1 0 5
V. Lee 2 3 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 3
D. Venzant 0 1 3 0/4 0/3 0/0 2 20 2 0 1 0 1
Bench
B. Kamga
J. Wang
T. San Antonio
J. Pitts
J. Rowe
D. Bradley
E. Taban
J. Jones Jr.
M. Mojus
R. Torres
C. Carter
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Kamga 16 3 2 6/15 4/9 0/0 3 31 2 0 2 0 3
J. Wang 6 2 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 1 13 0 0 0 0 2
T. San Antonio 3 0 1 1/2 0/1 1/2 3 19 3 0 0 0 0
J. Pitts 2 2 0 0/4 0/0 2/4 1 17 0 0 1 1 1
J. Rowe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Bradley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Taban - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Jones Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mojus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Torres - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Carter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 54 31 13 21/60 7/25 5/8 13 198 7 5 8 3 28
