Hartfield lifts San Diego over Cal St.-Fullerton 66-54
FULLERTON, Calif. (AP) Braun Hartfield had 18 points and six rebounds as San Diego defeated Cal State Fullerton 66-54 on Wednesday night.
James Jean-Marie had 14 points for San Diego (5-7). Marion Humphrey added 10 points and six rebounds. Alex Floresca had 10 rebounds for the Toreros.
The Titans were held to four points in the final 8 minutes, 29 seconds of the first half as San Diego's lead grew from 18-17 to 35-21 at halftime. San Diego's lead was at least eight points throughout the second half.
Brandon Kamga had 16 points for the Titans (3-8), whose losing streak reached five games. Davon Clare added 12 points, 10 rebounds and four blocks. Austen Awosika had 10 points.
Both teams have home games on Saturday. The Toreros play UC Davis and the Titans play San Francisco.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|35.9
|Min. Per Game
|35.9
|15.4
|Pts. Per Game
|15.4
|3.2
|Ast. Per Game
|3.2
|4.9
|Reb. Per Game
|4.9
|43.8
|Field Goal %
|43.4
|24.5
|Three Point %
|13.0
|59.6
|Free Throw %
|63.2
|+ 2
|Austen Awosika made hook shot
|20.0
|Defensive rebound by Austen Awosika
|29.0
|Braun Hartfield missed 3-pt. jump shot
|31.0
|+ 2
|Austen Awosika made layup
|47.0
|Defensive rebound by Brandon Kamga
|58.0
|Finn Sullivan missed free throw
|58.0
|Personal foul on Tory San Antonio
|58.0
|Defensive rebound by Alex Floresca
|1:08
|Davon Clare missed jump shot
|1:10
|Lost ball turnover on Alex Floresca, stolen by Tory San Antonio
|1:15
|Defensive rebound by Joey Calcaterra
|1:20
|Team Stats
|Points
|66
|54
|Field Goals
|26-62 (41.9%)
|21-60 (35.0%)
|3-Pointers
|6-21 (28.6%)
|7-25 (28.0%)
|Free Throws
|8-11 (72.7%)
|5-8 (62.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|49
|31
|Offensive
|7
|3
|Defensive
|36
|28
|Team
|6
|0
|Assists
|14
|13
|Steals
|4
|7
|Blocks
|4
|5
|Turnovers
|12
|8
|Fouls
|11
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|San Diego 5-7
|67.2 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|12.3 APG
|CSFullerton 3-8
|60.4 PPG
|36.2 RPG
|9.6 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|B. Hartfield G
|12.7 PPG
|6.6 RPG
|1.9 APG
|43.8 FG%
|
1
|B. Kamga G
|11.5 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|1.0 APG
|35.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Hartfield G
|18 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|B. Kamga G
|16 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|
|41.9
|FG%
|35.0
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|28.0
|
|
|72.7
|FT%
|62.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Hartfield
|18
|6
|2
|7/16
|1/6
|3/4
|0
|35
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|J. Jean-Marie
|14
|6
|0
|5/9
|2/3
|2/2
|3
|25
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|M. Humphrey
|10
|6
|4
|4/7
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|34
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|J. Calcaterra
|9
|3
|1
|4/8
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|A. Floresca
|6
|10
|1
|3/9
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|26
|0
|0
|2
|0
|10
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Hartfield
|18
|6
|2
|7/16
|1/6
|3/4
|0
|35
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|J. Jean-Marie
|14
|6
|0
|5/9
|2/3
|2/2
|3
|25
|1
|2
|1
|3
|3
|M. Humphrey
|10
|6
|4
|4/7
|1/2
|1/2
|1
|34
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|J. Calcaterra
|9
|3
|1
|4/8
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|24
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|A. Floresca
|6
|10
|1
|3/9
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|26
|0
|0
|2
|0
|10
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|F. Sullivan
|5
|2
|3
|2/6
|1/4
|0/1
|1
|24
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Rodriguez
|2
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|14
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Y. Massalski
|2
|8
|3
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|1
|2
|1
|7
|N. Coleman
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|V. Pinchuk
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Gjerde
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Philip
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Parris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Doria
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|43
|14
|26/62
|6/21
|8/11
|11
|198
|4
|4
|12
|7
|36
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Clare
|12
|10
|2
|5/12
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|33
|0
|4
|0
|2
|8
|A. Awosika
|10
|5
|2
|4/10
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|34
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|W. Arnold
|3
|5
|2
|1/7
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|22
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|V. Lee
|2
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|D. Venzant
|0
|1
|3
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|20
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Clare
|12
|10
|2
|5/12
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|33
|0
|4
|0
|2
|8
|A. Awosika
|10
|5
|2
|4/10
|0/3
|2/2
|1
|34
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|W. Arnold
|3
|5
|2
|1/7
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|22
|0
|1
|1
|0
|5
|V. Lee
|2
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|D. Venzant
|0
|1
|3
|0/4
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|20
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Kamga
|16
|3
|2
|6/15
|4/9
|0/0
|3
|31
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|J. Wang
|6
|2
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. San Antonio
|3
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|19
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Pitts
|2
|2
|0
|0/4
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Rowe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Bradley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Taban
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jones Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Mojus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Torres
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Carter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|54
|31
|13
|21/60
|7/25
|5/8
|13
|198
|7
|5
|8
|3
|28
-
CHRDOM
NCCU28
109
Final
-
NGREEN
FURMAN65
90
Final
-
DART
MAINE77
44
Final
-
NCASHV
SCST85
90
Final/OT
-
BLUE
MRSHL50
86
Final
-
CORN
COLG58
66
Final
-
ARMY
MERMAK60
69
Final
-
MASLOW
NJTECH72
66
Final
-
YALE
UMASS83
80
Final/OT
-
FDU
STPETE70
86
Final
-
WISC
RUT65
72
Final
-
FERRUM
VMI60
78
Final
-
CN
BELMONT56
105
Final
-
WINTHR
TCU60
70
Final
-
CARVER
NICHST44
118
Final
-
NEBOM
15ARIZ49
99
Final
-
SONO
LAMAR56
73
Final
-
TXARL
HOU63
71
Final
-
ALST
KSTATE41
86
Final
-
ARKST
MOST53
75
Final
-
BOISE
TULSA56
69
Final
-
CHATT
VATECH58
63
Final
-
TROY
JAXST60
55
Final
-
5MICH
ILL62
71
Final
-
USD
CSFULL66
54
Final
-
NDAKST
CSN71
62
Final
-
PVAM
ARIZST79
88
Final
-
FRESNO
CAL63
69
Final