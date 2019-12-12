IOWA
Garza's double-double leads Iowa to 84-68 win over Iowa St.

  • AP
  • Dec 12, 2019

AMES, Iowa (AP) Sixteen years, Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp said, is a long time.

That's how long it had been since the Hawkeyes won on the road against in-state rival Iowa State.

That changed on Thursday night.

Luka Garza had 21 points and 11 rebounds and led five Iowa players scoring in double figures as the Hawkeyes beat Iowa State 84-68.

Iowa (8-3) snapped an eight-game losing streak at Hilton Coliseum. The Hawkeyes hadn't won in the Cyclones' home since a victory in the 2003 NIT.

''It's huge,'' Wieskamp said. ''This is probably the one game on the schedule I look at the most.''

The Hawkeyes struck early and held off two bursts from the Cyclones in the second half.

''I think the important thing, when you're playing on the road against a good team, a well-coached team, it's important to get off to a good start,'' Iowa coach Fran McCaffery said. ''And we did.''

''We got embarrassed,'' Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. ''We've got to live with it.''

Wieskamp had 13 points, Jordan Bohannon and Connor McCaffery each scored 12, and CJ Fredrick added 11.

Tyrese Haliburton led Iowa State (6-4) with 22 points. Solomon Young had 10.

Iowa opened the game on an 18-4 run and led 37-16 with 3:01 left before the break after a Garza dunk. But the Cyclones closed the first half on an 8-2 run, then opened the second with a 13-5 spurt.

''We started missing (shots),'' Garza said. ''But we kept getting stops. They were going to keep coming at us, keep coming at us.''

The Hawkeyes had an answer. Connor McCaffery hit a 3-pointer, then Wieskamp scored on a fastbreak and was fouled. His free throw gave Iowa a 50-37 lead.

''I thought we answered the runs,'' Fran McCaffery said. ''We knew the runs were coming. They kept fighting - we knew they would. But we answered them all.''

Iowa's biggest lead was 73-48 with 8:25 to play.

''They wanted it more than us,'' Haliburton said. ''They played harder than us.''

BIG PICTURE

Iowa: The Hawkeyes have gone 4-2 in a stretch of games that included two neutral-court games and three road games.

Iowa State: The Cyclones were coming off a 76-66 home win over a ranked Seton Hall team and appeared to have bounced back after losing two of three games in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament.

BOHANNON'S DECISION

Bohannon, coming back from offseason hip surgery, played his 10th game of the season. That is the limit if he wants to apply for a medical redshirt season and get a full season of eligibility next year.

Bohannon said he still hadn't made up his mind whether to try to finish the season.

''If I come out Wednesday or Thursday after finals, and I feel great, there's still a chance I'm going to play,'' Bohannon said. ''We're going to enjoy this tonight, and worry about it next week.''

Regardless of his decision, Bohannon played his last game at Hilton Coliseum. He left his shoes on the court, with the message, ''To ISU, thanks for the mems.''

''There wasn't a lot of space on the shoes,'' Bohannon said.

UP NEXT

Iowa: The Hawkeyes are off until a Dec. 21 game against Cincinnati in Chicago.

Iowa State: The Cyclones don't play again until a Dec. 22 home game against Purdue Fort Wayne.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
L. Garza
T. Haliburton
35.8 Min. Per Game 35.8
16.2 Pts. Per Game 16.2
8.2 Ast. Per Game 8.2
6.0 Reb. Per Game 6.0
55.1 Field Goal % 52.8
42.3 Three Point % 39.3
66.1 Free Throw % 72.7
  Defensive rebound by Connor McCaffery 23.0
  Tyrese Haliburton missed 3-pt. jump shot 25.0
+ 1 Connor McCaffery made 2nd of 2 free throws 31.0
+ 1 Connor McCaffery made 1st of 2 free throws 31.0
  Personal foul on George Conditt IV 31.0
  Defensive rebound by Connor McCaffery 32.0
  Rasir Bolton missed 3-pt. jump shot 34.0
+ 1 Jordan Bohannon made 2nd of 2 free throws 46.0
+ 1 Jordan Bohannon made 1st of 2 free throws 46.0
  Personal foul on Zion Griffin 45.0
  Defensive rebound by Luka Garza 43.0
Team Stats
Points 84 68
Field Goals 28-65 (43.1%) 29-69 (42.0%)
3-Pointers 10-28 (35.7%) 6-26 (23.1%)
Free Throws 18-20 (90.0%) 4-7 (57.1%)
Total Rebounds 42 37
Offensive 14 14
Defensive 26 19
Team 2 4
Assists 13 15
Steals 8 5
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 11 11
Fouls 11 18
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
55
L. Garza C
21 PTS, 11 REB, 3 AST
home team logo
22
T. Haliburton G
22 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST
12T
away team logo Iowa 8-3 394584
home team logo Iowa State 6-4 244468
James H. Hilton Coliseum Ames, IA
James H. Hilton Coliseum Ames, IA
Team Stats
away team logo Iowa 8-3 79.6 PPG 40.1 RPG 17.9 APG
home team logo Iowa State 6-4 82.0 PPG 39 RPG 16.3 APG
Key Players
55
L. Garza C 22.4 PPG 9.9 RPG 1.1 APG 55.1 FG%
22
T. Haliburton G 16.8 PPG 5.9 RPG 7.9 APG 52.8 FG%
Top Scorers
55
L. Garza C 21 PTS 11 REB 3 AST
22
T. Haliburton G 22 PTS 5 REB 5 AST
43.1 FG% 42.0
35.7 3PT FG% 23.1
90.0 FT% 57.1
Iowa
Starters
L. Garza
J. Wieskamp
J. Bohannon
C. McCaffery
C. Fredrick
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Garza 21 11 3 9/16 1/3 2/3 2 34 0 1 0 6 5
J. Wieskamp 13 8 0 5/10 2/6 1/1 0 33 2 0 1 2 6
J. Bohannon 12 5 3 2/12 2/7 6/6 2 26 2 0 3 0 5
C. McCaffery 12 7 2 3/6 1/3 5/5 1 31 1 0 1 1 6
C. Fredrick 11 0 0 4/8 3/6 0/0 2 32 2 0 0 0 0
Bench
R. Kriener
J. Toussaint
B. Evelyn
C. Pemsl
R. Till
A. Ash
J. Nunge
M. Baer
N. Hobbs
P. McCaffery
A. Vanderloo
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Kriener 8 6 1 3/6 1/1 1/1 2 18 0 0 2 3 3
J. Toussaint 6 1 4 2/3 0/1 2/2 1 15 0 0 2 0 1
B. Evelyn 1 1 0 0/1 0/1 1/2 0 7 1 0 1 1 0
C. Pemsl 0 1 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 1 0
R. Till - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ash - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Nunge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Baer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Hobbs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. McCaffery - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Vanderloo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 84 40 13 28/65 10/28 18/20 11 200 8 1 11 14 26
Iowa State
Starters
T. Haliburton
S. Young
M. Jacobson
P. Nixon
R. Bolton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Haliburton 22 5 5 10/17 2/7 0/0 1 40 1 0 2 3 2
S. Young 10 2 0 4/6 0/0 2/3 4 20 1 0 2 2 0
M. Jacobson 9 5 1 4/11 1/4 0/0 2 28 1 1 3 2 3
P. Nixon 8 7 4 3/11 2/6 0/0 0 28 1 1 0 1 6
R. Bolton 6 2 4 2/10 0/3 2/2 2 31 0 1 2 1 1
Bench
T. Lewis
G. Conditt IV
Z. Griffin
C. Grill
T. Jackson
J. Johnson
C. Boothe
E. Steyer
N. Schuster
N. Jenkins
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Lewis 7 1 1 3/4 1/2 0/0 0 10 0 1 0 0 1
G. Conditt IV 6 8 0 3/5 0/0 0/2 4 20 0 1 0 5 3
Z. Griffin 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 8 0 0 0 0 1
C. Grill 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 11 1 0 1 0 1
T. Jackson 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 4 0 0 1 0 1
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Boothe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Steyer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Schuster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Jenkins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 33 15 29/69 6/26 4/7 18 200 5 5 11 14 19
