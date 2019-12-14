McGusty leads Miami past Alabama A&M 88-74
CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) Kameron McGusty’s late scoring surge helped Miami overcome a scare from an opponent that had lost its first five games by an average of 29 points.
McGusty scored 21 points as the Hurricanes defeated Alabama A&M 88-74 Saturday afternoon.
Miami clung to a five-point lead with 3:50 remaining before McGusty scored seven points in a 10-0 run. The guard’s 3-pointer with 1:54 remaining capped the spurt for an 85-70 advantage.
“All game, coaches have been preaching getting into the paint and kicking it out and finding open people,” said McGusty, who shot 9 of 15 from the field. “It was good to see the ball moving. That’s what happens when you move the ball and it’s always good to have your teammates trust you to take those types of big shots.”
Dejan Vasiljevic scored 17 points, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers, and Chris Lykes finished with 13 points for Miami (6-3). Harlond Beverly and Sam Waardenburg finished with 13 and 11 points, respectively.
“Honestly, I don’t think we panicked at all,” McGusty said. “These are the type of situations that we work on in practice. We were well-prepared for that last two-three minute stretch.”
Miami coach Jim Larranaga missed the game because of back spasms he began experiencing shortly after the team’s shootaround Saturday morning. Assistant Chris Caputo coached the Hurricanes against the Bulldogs.
“I like to give Alabama A&M some credit, they played very, very well,” Caputo said. “Some of it has to do with us but give them credit. They came with great confidence offensively.”
Cameron Alford’s layup with 3:50 remaining got the Bulldogs (2-6) to within the five-point deficit before Miami’s late run secured the win.
Alabama A&M, which averaged 37% from the field before Saturday, shot 51% against Miami. Jalen Johnson scored 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting for the Bulldogs.
“I’m real proud of our guys and how hard they fought, especially against an ACC opponent,” Bulldogs coach Dylan Howard. “McGusty just took over the game, especially on the scoring end.”
Rodney Miller’s two free throws with 28 seconds remaining gave the Hurricanes their second double-digit lead of the first half at 44-33. Johnson’s dunk with five seconds left got Alabama A&M within 44-35 at halftime.
INACTIVITY NOT THE ONLY FACTOR
The Hurricanes had played one game in the past 18 days. Caputo doesn’t believe the team’s inactivity was the notable factor in the close call against Alabama A&M.
“There is probably something there but it’s how you handle failure,” Caputo said. “I don’t think that was the reason per se, but we’ve got to learn to do that - a little more emotional maturity as it relates to what we’re trying to do, not necessarily the score of the game or who we’re playing.”
YOUNG LINEUP
The Bulldogs started four freshmen against Miami. Guards Garrett Hicks and Cameron Alford scored 12 points and 10 points, respectively, while center EJ Williams had nine points and guard Cameron Tucker finished with a team-high five assists.
BIG PICTURE
Alabama A&M: The Bulldogs’ nonconference schedule features three games against Atlantic Coast Conference teams. In addition to Saturday’s game against Miami, the Bulldogs lost to Clemson 87-51 on Nov. 21 and will visit Notre Dame on Dec. 29.
Miami: Reserve forward Keith Stone, a transfer from Florida, scored four points in his second game after missing the first five weeks of the season while recovering from knee surgery. Stone’s addition figures prominently now that the Hurricanes only have nine scholarship players after reserve forward Deng Gak was lost for the season with a knee injury.
UP NEXT
Alabama A&M: The Bulldogs continue their road-heavy start of the season Tuesday at South Alabama. Seven of Alabama A&M’s first nine games are on the road.
Miami: The Hurricanes return to the road Tuesday, when they will face Temple in the Hall of Fame Invitational Tuesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
---
For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|30.5
|Min. Per Game
|30.5
|13.3
|Pts. Per Game
|13.3
|2.4
|Ast. Per Game
|2.4
|4.3
|Reb. Per Game
|4.3
|37.9
|Field Goal %
|41.7
|35.7
|Three Point %
|33.3
|50.0
|Free Throw %
|77.3
|+ 1
|Walter Jones Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Walter Jones Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Shooting foul on Kameron McGusty
|8.0
|+ 3
|Dejan Vasiljevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Lykes
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg
|34.0
|Jalen Johnson missed layup
|36.0
|Offensive rebound by Cameron Tucker
|48.0
|Garrett Hicks missed 3-pt. jump shot
|50.0
|Personal foul on Harlond Beverly
|1:18
|Defensive rebound by Garrett Hicks
|1:18
|Chris Lykes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:20
|Team Stats
|Points
|74
|88
|Field Goals
|31-60 (51.7%)
|29-56 (51.8%)
|3-Pointers
|7-21 (33.3%)
|8-19 (42.1%)
|Free Throws
|5-8 (62.5%)
|22-30 (73.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|33
|Offensive
|4
|8
|Defensive
|22
|23
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|20
|16
|Steals
|5
|3
|Blocks
|2
|7
|Turnovers
|11
|10
|Fouls
|24
|12
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Alabama A&M 2-6
|61.7 PPG
|36 RPG
|9.9 APG
|Miami (Fla.) 6-3
|71.9 PPG
|36 RPG
|11.5 APG
|Key Players
|
5
|J. Johnson F
|5.3 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|0.3 APG
|51.7 FG%
|
23
|K. McGusty G
|13.3 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|2.4 APG
|39.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Johnson F
|14 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|K. McGusty G
|21 PTS
|6 REB
|3 AST
|
|51.7
|FG%
|51.8
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|42.1
|
|
|62.5
|FT%
|73.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Hicks
|12
|5
|2
|5/12
|2/6
|0/0
|4
|28
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|T. Parham
|11
|5
|4
|4/13
|1/6
|2/2
|4
|27
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|C. Alford
|10
|2
|4
|4/8
|2/4
|0/0
|4
|26
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|E. Williams
|9
|4
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|18
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|C. Tucker
|7
|5
|5
|3/6
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|33
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Hicks
|12
|5
|2
|5/12
|2/6
|0/0
|4
|28
|1
|0
|1
|0
|5
|T. Parham
|11
|5
|4
|4/13
|1/6
|2/2
|4
|27
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|C. Alford
|10
|2
|4
|4/8
|2/4
|0/0
|4
|26
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|E. Williams
|9
|4
|0
|4/6
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|18
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|C. Tucker
|7
|5
|5
|3/6
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|33
|0
|0
|3
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Johnson
|14
|1
|0
|7/9
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|W. Jones Jr.
|4
|1
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Miller
|3
|1
|4
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|2
|18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|G. Scissum
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|2
|2
|1
|1
|B. Houston
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|E. Wiley
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Powell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Ellison
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|74
|26
|20
|31/60
|7/21
|5/8
|24
|200
|5
|2
|11
|4
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. McGusty
|21
|6
|3
|9/15
|1/6
|2/3
|2
|30
|0
|0
|5
|1
|5
|D. Vasiljevic
|17
|1
|1
|5/6
|5/6
|2/2
|3
|34
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|C. Lykes
|13
|3
|5
|5/12
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|33
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|S. Waardenburg
|11
|9
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|5/9
|0
|29
|0
|2
|0
|1
|8
|R. Miller Jr.
|6
|3
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|16
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. McGusty
|21
|6
|3
|9/15
|1/6
|2/3
|2
|30
|0
|0
|5
|1
|5
|D. Vasiljevic
|17
|1
|1
|5/6
|5/6
|2/2
|3
|34
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|C. Lykes
|13
|3
|5
|5/12
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|33
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|S. Waardenburg
|11
|9
|1
|3/5
|0/0
|5/9
|0
|29
|0
|2
|0
|1
|8
|R. Miller Jr.
|6
|3
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|16
|1
|2
|0
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Beverly
|12
|4
|3
|3/6
|0/1
|6/8
|2
|26
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|K. Stone
|4
|3
|1
|1/3
|1/2
|1/2
|2
|13
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|I. Wong
|4
|2
|1
|1/7
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|16
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|A. Walker
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Brooks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Gak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Herenton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Gkogkos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|88
|31
|16
|29/56
|8/19
|22/30
|12
|200
|3
|7
|10
|8
|23
-
ARKPB
OREGST35
67
2nd 6:41 PACN
-
ODU
ILL33
51
2nd 11:52 BTN
-
WINTHR
FURMAN50
66
2nd 9:50
-
OKLA
WICHST58
62
2nd 6:00 ESP2
-
ALST
BOISE53
95
2nd 3:32
-
EVAN
WISGB34
23
1st 2:45
-
NIAGARA
ALBANY30
24
1st 4:08
-
WMICH
MANH13
15
1st 8:39
-
DRAKE
14DAYTON19
22
1st 4:43
-
COLG
CINCY22
19
1st 3:47
-
NMEXST
NMEX28
23
1st 3:59 ATSN
-
CSBAK
IDAHO21
30
1st 4:40
-
WILLIABA
NORL7
7
1st 15:52
-
STNFRD
SJST22
12
1st 4:35 CBSSN
-
KSTATE
MISSST61
67
Final
-
STHRN
18BUTLER41
66
Final
-
APPST
HOW81
59
Final
-
16MICHST
OAK72
49
Final
-
IPFW
IUPUI65
74
Final
-
10OREG
5MICH71
70
Final/OT
-
EKY
1LVILLE67
99
Final
-
CUSE
GTOWN79
89
Final
-
DART
BU76
78
Final
-
PRINCE
FDU80
65
Final
-
NCW
ELON60
91
Final
-
TULSA
ARK79
98
Final
-
NICHST
WVU57
83
Final
-
MGSC
JVILLE79
93
Final
-
BAMA
PSU71
73
Final
-
DUQ
RADFRD71
49
Final
-
LIU
RIDER74
89
Final
-
ALAM
MIAMI74
88
Final
-
MORGAN
LSALLE68
85
Final
-
ARMY
BUFF89
76
Final
-
NCCU
CSTCAR71
91
Final
-
WAGNER
HARTFD63
71
Final
-
CMICH
TEXAS76
87
Final
-
HOLY
CAN72
80
Final
-
NJTECH
STFRAN71
73
Final
-
TNMART
NCASHV72
91
Final
-
ILLCHI
DEPAUL65
86
Final
-
DEL
20NOVA70
78
Final
-
MTSU
MISS64
82
Final
-
13MEMP
19TENN51
47
Final
-
UNF
USM72
69
Final
-
UCLA
ND61
75
Final
-
TOLEDO
DTROIT80
72
Final
-
LAMAR
TCU50
79
Final
-
AF
DENVER79
75
Final
-
UCSB
SUTAH61
62
Final
-
GANNON
STBON50
75
Final
-
23XAVIER
WAKE78
80
Final
-
22SETON
RUT48
68
Final
-
HIGHPT
FAU64
81
Final
-
CAMP
ECU67
79
Final
-
WEBER
UTAH49
60
Final
-
STLOU
12AUBURN61
67
Final
-
MAVLST
SDAK60
96
Final
-
UMKC
2KANSAS57
98
Final
-
CHARLS
RICH71
78
Final
-
SANFRAN
CSFULL91
69
Final
-
SACST
SNCLRA58
60
Final
-
LALAF
LATECH59
77
Final
-
GATECH
8UK53
67
Final
-
STNYBRK
PROV0
0134 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm FS1
-
CARK
PEPPER0
0162.5 O/U
-14
8:00pm
-
COK
ORAL0
0
8:00pm
-
RUST
GRAM0
0
8:00pm
-
EILL
MILW0
0138 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
HOUBP
RICE0
0174 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
BYU
UTAHST0
0146.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
LIB
VANDY0
0130.5 O/U
PK
8:00pm
-
UGA
ARIZST0
0155.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm PACN
-
MONT
UAB0
0
8:30pm
-
NCOLO
WYO0
0128.5 O/U
+6
9:00pm
-
LAMON
SFA0
0138 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm
-
NAU
UTVALL0
0143.5 O/U
-7.5
9:30pm
-
BCU
CALBPTST0
0148 O/U
-9
10:00pm
-
FRESNO
CPOLY0
0133.5 O/U
+8.5
10:00pm
-
PUC
UCIRV0
0
10:00pm
-
UCDAV
USD0
0135.5 O/U
-7.5
10:00pm
-
6GONZAG
15ARIZ0
0150.5 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
MARYCA
CAL0
0124.5 O/U
+8.5
10:30pm PACN