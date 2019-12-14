ALAM
McGusty leads Miami past Alabama A&M 88-74

  • AP
  • Dec 14, 2019

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) Kameron McGusty’s late scoring surge helped Miami overcome a scare from an opponent that had lost its first five games by an average of 29 points.

McGusty scored 21 points as the Hurricanes defeated Alabama A&M 88-74 Saturday afternoon.

Miami clung to a five-point lead with 3:50 remaining before McGusty scored seven points in a 10-0 run. The guard’s 3-pointer with 1:54 remaining capped the spurt for an 85-70 advantage.

“All game, coaches have been preaching getting into the paint and kicking it out and finding open people,” said McGusty, who shot 9 of 15 from the field. “It was good to see the ball moving. That’s what happens when you move the ball and it’s always good to have your teammates trust you to take those types of big shots.”

Dejan Vasiljevic scored 17 points, including 5 of 6 on 3-pointers, and Chris Lykes finished with 13 points for Miami (6-3). Harlond Beverly and Sam Waardenburg finished with 13 and 11 points, respectively.

“Honestly, I don’t think we panicked at all,” McGusty said. “These are the type of situations that we work on in practice. We were well-prepared for that last two-three minute stretch.”

Miami coach Jim Larranaga missed the game because of back spasms he began experiencing shortly after the team’s shootaround Saturday morning. Assistant Chris Caputo coached the Hurricanes against the Bulldogs.

“I like to give Alabama A&M some credit, they played very, very well,” Caputo said. “Some of it has to do with us but give them credit. They came with great confidence offensively.”

Cameron Alford’s layup with 3:50 remaining got the Bulldogs (2-6) to within the five-point deficit before Miami’s late run secured the win.

Alabama A&M, which averaged 37% from the field before Saturday, shot 51% against Miami. Jalen Johnson scored 14 points on 7-of-9 shooting for the Bulldogs.

“I’m real proud of our guys and how hard they fought, especially against an ACC opponent,” Bulldogs coach Dylan Howard. “McGusty just took over the game, especially on the scoring end.”

Rodney Miller’s two free throws with 28 seconds remaining gave the Hurricanes their second double-digit lead of the first half at 44-33. Johnson’s dunk with five seconds left got Alabama A&M within 44-35 at halftime.

INACTIVITY NOT THE ONLY FACTOR

The Hurricanes had played one game in the past 18 days. Caputo doesn’t believe the team’s inactivity was the notable factor in the close call against Alabama A&M.

“There is probably something there but it’s how you handle failure,” Caputo said. “I don’t think that was the reason per se, but we’ve got to learn to do that - a little more emotional maturity as it relates to what we’re trying to do, not necessarily the score of the game or who we’re playing.”

YOUNG LINEUP

The Bulldogs started four freshmen against Miami. Guards Garrett Hicks and Cameron Alford scored 12 points and 10 points, respectively, while center EJ Williams had nine points and guard Cameron Tucker finished with a team-high five assists.

BIG PICTURE

Alabama A&M: The Bulldogs’ nonconference schedule features three games against Atlantic Coast Conference teams. In addition to Saturday’s game against Miami, the Bulldogs lost to Clemson 87-51 on Nov. 21 and will visit Notre Dame on Dec. 29.

Miami: Reserve forward Keith Stone, a transfer from Florida, scored four points in his second game after missing the first five weeks of the season while recovering from knee surgery. Stone’s addition figures prominently now that the Hurricanes only have nine scholarship players after reserve forward Deng Gak was lost for the season with a knee injury.

UP NEXT

Alabama A&M: The Bulldogs continue their road-heavy start of the season Tuesday at South Alabama. Seven of Alabama A&M’s first nine games are on the road.

Miami: The Hurricanes return to the road Tuesday, when they will face Temple in the Hall of Fame Invitational Tuesday at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

---

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
G. Hicks
K. McGusty
30.5 Min. Per Game 30.5
13.3 Pts. Per Game 13.3
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
37.9 Field Goal % 41.7
35.7 Three Point % 33.3
50.0 Free Throw % 77.3
+ 1 Walter Jones Jr. made 2nd of 2 free throws 8.0
+ 1 Walter Jones Jr. made 1st of 2 free throws 8.0
  Shooting foul on Kameron McGusty 8.0
+ 3 Dejan Vasiljevic made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Chris Lykes 15.0
  Defensive rebound by Sam Waardenburg 34.0
  Jalen Johnson missed layup 36.0
  Offensive rebound by Cameron Tucker 48.0
  Garrett Hicks missed 3-pt. jump shot 50.0
  Personal foul on Harlond Beverly 1:18
  Defensive rebound by Garrett Hicks 1:18
  Chris Lykes missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:20
Team Stats
Points 74 88
Field Goals 31-60 (51.7%) 29-56 (51.8%)
3-Pointers 7-21 (33.3%) 8-19 (42.1%)
Free Throws 5-8 (62.5%) 22-30 (73.3%)
Total Rebounds 29 33
Offensive 4 8
Defensive 22 23
Team 3 2
Assists 20 16
Steals 5 3
Blocks 2 7
Turnovers 11 10
Fouls 24 12
Technicals 0 0
5
J. Johnson F
14 PTS, 1 REB
23
K. McGusty G
21 PTS, 6 REB, 3 AST
12T
Team Stats
away team logo Alabama A&M 2-6 61.7 PPG 36 RPG 9.9 APG
home team logo Miami (Fla.) 6-3 71.9 PPG 36 RPG 11.5 APG
Key Players
5
J. Johnson F 5.3 PPG 3.4 RPG 0.3 APG 51.7 FG%
23
K. McGusty G 13.3 PPG 4.3 RPG 2.4 APG 39.0 FG%
Top Scorers
5
J. Johnson F 14 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
23
K. McGusty G 21 PTS 6 REB 3 AST
51.7 FG% 51.8
33.3 3PT FG% 42.1
62.5 FT% 73.3
Starters
G. Hicks
T. Parham
C. Alford
E. Williams
C. Tucker
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Hicks 12 5 2 5/12 2/6 0/0 4 28 1 0 1 0 5
T. Parham 11 5 4 4/13 1/6 2/2 4 27 1 0 0 1 4
C. Alford 10 2 4 4/8 2/4 0/0 4 26 0 0 3 0 2
E. Williams 9 4 0 4/6 0/0 1/2 1 18 2 0 0 0 4
C. Tucker 7 5 5 3/6 1/3 0/0 3 33 0 0 3 1 4
Bench
J. Johnson
W. Jones Jr.
B. Miller
G. Scissum
B. Houston
E. Wiley
B. Powell
T. Brown
M. Ellison
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Johnson 14 1 0 7/9 0/0 0/2 1 24 0 0 0 1 0
W. Jones Jr. 4 1 1 1/1 0/0 2/2 1 11 0 0 0 0 1
B. Miller 3 1 4 1/3 1/2 0/0 2 18 1 0 1 0 1
G. Scissum 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 6 0 2 2 1 1
B. Houston 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 1 0 0
E. Wiley 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
B. Powell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Ellison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 74 26 20 31/60 7/21 5/8 24 200 5 2 11 4 22
Starters
K. McGusty
D. Vasiljevic
C. Lykes
S. Waardenburg
R. Miller Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. McGusty 21 6 3 9/15 1/6 2/3 2 30 0 0 5 1 5
D. Vasiljevic 17 1 1 5/6 5/6 2/2 3 34 0 1 1 0 1
C. Lykes 13 3 5 5/12 1/3 2/2 2 33 1 1 1 0 3
S. Waardenburg 11 9 1 3/5 0/0 5/9 0 29 0 2 0 1 8
R. Miller Jr. 6 3 1 2/2 0/0 2/2 1 16 1 2 0 2 1
Bench
H. Beverly
K. Stone
I. Wong
A. Walker
N. Brooks
D. Gak
W. Herenton
F. Gkogkos
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Beverly 12 4 3 3/6 0/1 6/8 2 26 0 1 1 2 2
K. Stone 4 3 1 1/3 1/2 1/2 2 13 0 0 2 1 2
I. Wong 4 2 1 1/7 0/1 2/2 0 16 1 0 0 1 1
A. Walker 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
N. Brooks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Herenton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Gkogkos - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 88 31 16 29/56 8/19 22/30 12 200 3 7 10 8 23
