Childs, Barcello help BYU beat Utah St. at Beehive Classic

  • AP
  • Dec 14, 2019

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Yoeli Childs had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Alex Barcello scored five of his seven points in the final two minutes, and BYU held on for a 68-64 win over Utah State on Saturday night at the Beehive Classic.

It was Childs' third consecutive double-double. TJ Haws added 16 points, including four 3-pointers, with five assists and two steals for BYU.

The Cougars (9-4) never trailed in the second half and Childs made back-to-back baskets to make it 46-37 early in the second. Utah State scored eight consecutive points to tie it at 50-all with 12:30 to play and Justin Bean made two layups 27 seconds apart to trim the Aggies' deficit to 63-62 with 2:15 remaining. Barcello hit a jumper 17 seconds later. Neemias Queta made two free throws for Utah State with 1:42 left and neither team scored again until Barcello hit a 3 to make it 68-64 with 27 seconds to go.

Alphonso Anderson led Utah State (10-2) with 14 points and Abel Porter scored 13. Anderson and Porter combined to make 11 of 18 (61%) while the rest of the Aggies shot 29.7% (11 of 37). Sam Merrill and Queta added 11 apiece.

The Beehive Classic - held annually at Vivint Smart Home Arena, home of the Utah Jazz, since 2017 - drew a record crowd of 14,383. It was announced Wednesday that 2019 would be the final year of the event, a showcase that featured Utah, Utah State, BYU and Weber State, four of Utah's six Division I programs.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Toolson
5 G
J. Bean
34 F
31.3 Min. Per Game 31.3
15.0 Pts. Per Game 15.0
2.4 Ast. Per Game 2.4
11.6 Reb. Per Game 11.6
44.2 Field Goal % 50.0
41.7 Three Point % 16.7
87.0 Free Throw % 82.0
  Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs 1.0
  Justin Bean missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
  Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito 5.0
  Jake Toolson missed free throw 5.0
  Personal foul on Sam Merrill 5.0
  Personal foul on Justin Bean 7.0
  Personal foul on Sam Merrill 8.0
  Personal foul on Brock Miller 11.0
  Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs 14.0
  Sam Merrill missed jump shot 16.0
+ 3 Alex Barcello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dalton Nixon 28.0
Team Stats
Points 68 64
Field Goals 28-59 (47.5%) 22-55 (40.0%)
3-Pointers 11-28 (39.3%) 6-21 (28.6%)
Free Throws 1-3 (33.3%) 14-16 (87.5%)
Total Rebounds 31 36
Offensive 6 9
Defensive 23 26
Team 2 1
Assists 15 10
Steals 5 2
Blocks 3 4
Turnovers 9 11
Fouls 13 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
23
Y. Childs F
20 PTS, 10 REB
home team logo
10
A. Anderson F
14 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Brigham Young 9-4 353368
home team logo Utah State 10-2 283664
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Vivint Smart Home Arena Salt Lake City, UT
Team Stats
away team logo Brigham Young 9-4 77.5 PPG 36.3 RPG 16.6 APG
home team logo Utah State 10-2 81.2 PPG 48.3 RPG 16.5 APG
Key Players
23
Y. Childs F 18.7 PPG 11.3 RPG 2.0 APG 52.5 FG%
10
A. Anderson F 12.1 PPG 5.5 RPG 1.2 APG 50.0 FG%
Top Scorers
23
Y. Childs F 20 PTS 10 REB 0 AST
10
A. Anderson F 14 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
47.5 FG% 40.0
39.3 3PT FG% 28.6
33.3 FT% 87.5
Brigham Young
Starters
Y. Childs
T. Haws
A. Barcello
K. Lee
J. Toolson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Y. Childs 20 10 0 9/15 2/2 0/0 2 30 1 1 2 1 9
T. Haws 16 0 5 6/13 4/10 0/0 2 37 2 0 3 0 0
A. Barcello 7 2 2 3/9 1/4 0/0 1 27 0 0 1 0 2
K. Lee 6 4 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 2 17 0 0 0 3 1
J. Toolson 5 5 4 2/9 1/6 0/1 2 30 2 1 3 1 4
Bench
Z. Seljaas
C. Harding
D. Nixon
T. Knell
E. Troy
J. Wade
R. Harward
G. Baxter
W. Lowell
T. Maughan
C. Pearson
B. Nield
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Seljaas 6 1 0 2/2 1/1 1/1 1 8 0 0 0 0 1
C. Harding 6 3 0 2/3 2/3 0/0 0 24 0 0 0 0 3
D. Nixon 2 4 3 1/3 0/1 0/1 3 23 0 1 0 1 3
T. Knell 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
E. Troy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Harward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Baxter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Lowell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Maughan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Pearson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Nield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 29 15 28/59 11/28 1/3 13 200 5 3 9 6 23
Utah State
Starters
A. Anderson
A. Porter
S. Merrill
J. Bean
B. Miller
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Anderson 14 4 1 6/11 2/5 0/0 1 27 1 1 1 0 4
A. Porter 13 2 4 5/7 3/4 0/0 1 35 0 0 1 0 2
S. Merrill 11 8 3 2/10 0/4 7/8 3 40 1 0 1 2 6
J. Bean 8 10 0 3/9 0/1 2/2 4 21 0 2 2 3 7
B. Miller 5 0 0 2/6 1/3 0/0 2 24 0 0 2 0 0
Bench
N. Queta
D. Brito
T. Dorius
K. Stall
M. Anthony
R. Grootfaam
K. Karwowski
L. McChesney
S. Bairstow
C. Bischoff
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Queta 11 9 2 4/7 0/0 3/4 0 23 0 1 2 3 6
D. Brito 2 2 0 0/5 0/4 2/2 2 26 0 0 1 1 1
T. Dorius 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 0
K. Stall - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Anthony - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Grootfaam - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Karwowski - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. McChesney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Bairstow - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Bischoff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 64 35 10 22/55 6/21 14/16 13 200 2 4 11 9 26
