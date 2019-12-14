Childs, Barcello help BYU beat Utah St. at Beehive Classic
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Yoeli Childs had 20 points and 10 rebounds, Alex Barcello scored five of his seven points in the final two minutes, and BYU held on for a 68-64 win over Utah State on Saturday night at the Beehive Classic.
It was Childs' third consecutive double-double. TJ Haws added 16 points, including four 3-pointers, with five assists and two steals for BYU.
The Cougars (9-4) never trailed in the second half and Childs made back-to-back baskets to make it 46-37 early in the second. Utah State scored eight consecutive points to tie it at 50-all with 12:30 to play and Justin Bean made two layups 27 seconds apart to trim the Aggies' deficit to 63-62 with 2:15 remaining. Barcello hit a jumper 17 seconds later. Neemias Queta made two free throws for Utah State with 1:42 left and neither team scored again until Barcello hit a 3 to make it 68-64 with 27 seconds to go.
Alphonso Anderson led Utah State (10-2) with 14 points and Abel Porter scored 13. Anderson and Porter combined to make 11 of 18 (61%) while the rest of the Aggies shot 29.7% (11 of 37). Sam Merrill and Queta added 11 apiece.
The Beehive Classic - held annually at Vivint Smart Home Arena, home of the Utah Jazz, since 2017 - drew a record crowd of 14,383. It was announced Wednesday that 2019 would be the final year of the event, a showcase that featured Utah, Utah State, BYU and Weber State, four of Utah's six Division I programs.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|31.3
|Min. Per Game
|31.3
|15.0
|Pts. Per Game
|15.0
|2.4
|Ast. Per Game
|2.4
|11.6
|Reb. Per Game
|11.6
|44.2
|Field Goal %
|50.0
|41.7
|Three Point %
|16.7
|87.0
|Free Throw %
|82.0
|Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
|1.0
|Justin Bean missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|Defensive rebound by Diogo Brito
|5.0
|Jake Toolson missed free throw
|5.0
|Personal foul on Sam Merrill
|5.0
|Personal foul on Justin Bean
|7.0
|Personal foul on Sam Merrill
|8.0
|Personal foul on Brock Miller
|11.0
|Defensive rebound by Yoeli Childs
|14.0
|Sam Merrill missed jump shot
|16.0
|+ 3
|Alex Barcello made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dalton Nixon
|28.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|64
|Field Goals
|28-59 (47.5%)
|22-55 (40.0%)
|3-Pointers
|11-28 (39.3%)
|6-21 (28.6%)
|Free Throws
|1-3 (33.3%)
|14-16 (87.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|36
|Offensive
|6
|9
|Defensive
|23
|26
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|15
|10
|Steals
|5
|2
|Blocks
|3
|4
|Turnovers
|9
|11
|Fouls
|13
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Brigham Young 9-4
|77.5 PPG
|36.3 RPG
|16.6 APG
|Utah State 10-2
|81.2 PPG
|48.3 RPG
|16.5 APG
|Key Players
|
23
|Y. Childs F
|18.7 PPG
|11.3 RPG
|2.0 APG
|52.5 FG%
|
10
|A. Anderson F
|12.1 PPG
|5.5 RPG
|1.2 APG
|50.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|Y. Childs F
|20 PTS
|10 REB
|0 AST
|A. Anderson F
|14 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|47.5
|FG%
|40.0
|
|
|39.3
|3PT FG%
|28.6
|
|
|33.3
|FT%
|87.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Y. Childs
|20
|10
|0
|9/15
|2/2
|0/0
|2
|30
|1
|1
|2
|1
|9
|T. Haws
|16
|0
|5
|6/13
|4/10
|0/0
|2
|37
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|A. Barcello
|7
|2
|2
|3/9
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|K. Lee
|6
|4
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|J. Toolson
|5
|5
|4
|2/9
|1/6
|0/1
|2
|30
|2
|1
|3
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Y. Childs
|20
|10
|0
|9/15
|2/2
|0/0
|2
|30
|1
|1
|2
|1
|9
|T. Haws
|16
|0
|5
|6/13
|4/10
|0/0
|2
|37
|2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|A. Barcello
|7
|2
|2
|3/9
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|K. Lee
|6
|4
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|17
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|J. Toolson
|5
|5
|4
|2/9
|1/6
|0/1
|2
|30
|2
|1
|3
|1
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Seljaas
|6
|1
|0
|2/2
|1/1
|1/1
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Harding
|6
|3
|0
|2/3
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|D. Nixon
|2
|4
|3
|1/3
|0/1
|0/1
|3
|23
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|T. Knell
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Troy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wade
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Harward
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Baxter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Lowell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Maughan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Pearson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Nield
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|29
|15
|28/59
|11/28
|1/3
|13
|200
|5
|3
|9
|6
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Anderson
|14
|4
|1
|6/11
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|27
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|A. Porter
|13
|2
|4
|5/7
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|35
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|S. Merrill
|11
|8
|3
|2/10
|0/4
|7/8
|3
|40
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6
|J. Bean
|8
|10
|0
|3/9
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|21
|0
|2
|2
|3
|7
|B. Miller
|5
|0
|0
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|24
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Anderson
|14
|4
|1
|6/11
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|27
|1
|1
|1
|0
|4
|A. Porter
|13
|2
|4
|5/7
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|35
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|S. Merrill
|11
|8
|3
|2/10
|0/4
|7/8
|3
|40
|1
|0
|1
|2
|6
|J. Bean
|8
|10
|0
|3/9
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|21
|0
|2
|2
|3
|7
|B. Miller
|5
|0
|0
|2/6
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|24
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Queta
|11
|9
|2
|4/7
|0/0
|3/4
|0
|23
|0
|1
|2
|3
|6
|D. Brito
|2
|2
|0
|0/5
|0/4
|2/2
|2
|26
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|T. Dorius
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Stall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Anthony
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Grootfaam
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Karwowski
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. McChesney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Bairstow
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Bischoff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|35
|10
|22/55
|6/21
|14/16
|13
|200
|2
|4
|11
|9
|26
-
NAU
UTVALL75
68
2nd 30.0
-
PUC
UCIRV49
80
2nd 12:58
-
UCDAV
USD43
47
2nd 6:23
-
6GONZAG
15ARIZ54
49
2nd 11:32 ESP2
-
BCU
CALBPTST52
75
2nd 5:51
-
FRESNO
CPOLY47
24
2nd 8:25
-
MARYCA
CAL45
29
1st 0.0 PACN
-
KSTATE
MISSST61
67
Final
-
IPFW
IUPUI65
74
Final
-
STHRN
18BUTLER41
66
Final
-
APPST
HOW81
59
Final
-
EKY
1LVILLE67
99
Final
-
10OREG
5MICH71
70
Final/OT
-
16MICHST
OAK72
49
Final
-
PRINCE
FDU80
65
Final
-
DART
BU76
78
Final
-
CUSE
GTOWN79
89
Final
-
NCW
ELON60
91
Final
-
TULSA
ARK79
98
Final
-
TNMART
NCASHV72
91
Final
-
NJTECH
STFRAN71
73
Final
-
MGSC
JVILLE79
93
Final
-
NICHST
WVU57
83
Final
-
ALAM
MIAMI74
88
Final
-
MORGAN
LSALLE68
85
Final
-
WAGNER
HARTFD63
71
Final
-
NCCU
CSTCAR71
91
Final
-
ARMY
BUFF89
76
Final
-
BAMA
PSU71
73
Final
-
DUQ
RADFRD71
49
Final
-
HOLY
CAN72
80
Final
-
CMICH
TEXAS76
87
Final
-
LIU
RIDER74
89
Final
-
ILLCHI
DEPAUL65
86
Final
-
DEL
20NOVA70
78
Final
-
13MEMP
19TENN51
47
Final
-
TOLEDO
DTROIT80
72
Final
-
MTSU
MISS64
82
Final
-
UNF
USM72
69
Final
-
LAMAR
TCU50
79
Final
-
AF
DENVER79
75
Final
-
UCLA
ND61
75
Final
-
UCSB
SUTAH61
62
Final
-
STLOU
12AUBURN61
67
Final
-
22SETON
RUT48
68
Final
-
23XAVIER
WAKE78
80
Final
-
GANNON
STBON50
75
Final
-
HIGHPT
FAU64
81
Final
-
CAMP
ECU67
79
Final
-
WEBER
UTAH49
60
Final
-
MAVLST
SDAK60
96
Final
-
CHARLS
RICH71
78
Final
-
GATECH
8UK53
67
Final
-
LALAF
LATECH59
77
Final
-
SANFRAN
CSFULL91
69
Final
-
SACST
SNCLRA58
60
Final
-
UMKC
2KANSAS57
98
Final
-
ALST
BOISE57
100
Final
-
OKLA
WICHST75
80
Final
-
ODU
ILL55
69
Final
-
ARKPB
OREGST46
80
Final
-
WINTHR
FURMAN73
80
Final
-
WILLIABA
NORL59
103
Final
-
STNFRD
SJST78
58
Final
-
DRAKE
14DAYTON47
78
Final
-
COLG
CINCY67
66
Final
-
WMICH
MANH59
58
Final
-
CSBAK
IDAHO70
76
Final/OT
-
NMEXST
NMEX62
69
Final
-
NIAGARA
ALBANY80
84
Final
-
EVAN
WISGB72
62
Final
-
HOUBP
RICE84
96
Final
-
RUST
GRAM54
82
Final
-
EILL
MILW75
68
Final
-
LIB
VANDY61
56
Final
-
UGA
ARIZST59
79
Final
-
BYU
UTAHST68
64
Final
-
STNYBRK
PROV78
82
Final
-
CARK
PEPPER79
92
Final
-
COK
ORAL57
69
Final
-
MONT
UAB63
75
Final
-
LAMON
SFA59
66
Final
-
NCOLO
WYO74
53
Final