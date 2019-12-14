CHARLS
RICH

No Text

Francis leads Richmond over Coll. Of Charleston 78-71

  • AP
  • Dec 14, 2019

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) Blake Francis had 20 points as Richmond topped College of Charleston 78-71 on Saturday.

Grant Golden had 17 points and seven rebounds for Richmond (9-1), which won its fourth straight game. Nathan Cayo added 11 points and Andre Gustavson had 10 points for the home team.

Richmond's only loss was to then No. 18 Auburn on Nov. 26. The Spiders started the season 5-0.

Jacob Gilyard had only seven points despite entering the contest as the Spiders' second leading scorer at 17 points per game. He dished out eight assists and had three steals.

Brevin Galloway scored a career-high 22 points and had five steals for the Cougars (5-5). Grant Riller added 21 points. Sam Miller had 16 points.

Richmond faces Old Dominion on the road on Wednesday. College of Charleston matches up against VCU at home on Wednesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
G. Riller
J. Gilyard
36.1 Min. Per Game 36.1
17.2 Pts. Per Game 17.2
6.3 Ast. Per Game 6.3
4.0 Reb. Per Game 4.0
49.5 Field Goal % 58.2
20.0 Three Point % 50.0
88.0 Free Throw % 80.8
  Defensive rebound by Nathan Cayo 2.0
  Sam Miller missed 3-pt. jump shot 4.0
+ 1 Jacob Gilyard made 2nd of 2 free throws 10.0
+ 1 Jacob Gilyard made 1st of 2 free throws 10.0
  Personal foul on Zep Jasper 10.0
+ 2 Grant Riller made layup 12.0
+ 1 Blake Francis made 2nd of 2 free throws 20.0
+ 1 Blake Francis made 1st of 2 free throws 20.0
  Personal foul on Brevin Galloway 20.0
+ 1 Grant Riller made 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
+ 1 Grant Riller made 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
Team Stats
Points 71 78
Field Goals 27-61 (44.3%) 31-59 (52.5%)
3-Pointers 6-26 (23.1%) 9-25 (36.0%)
Free Throws 11-14 (78.6%) 7-9 (77.8%)
Total Rebounds 31 34
Offensive 9 7
Defensive 21 26
Team 1 1
Assists 6 19
Steals 8 7
Blocks 1 3
Turnovers 11 10
Fouls 11 9
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
B. Galloway G
22 PTS, 5 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
1
B. Francis G
20 PTS, 3 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Charleston 5-5 314071
home team logo Richmond 9-1 393978
Robins Center Richmond, VA
Robins Center Richmond, VA
Team Stats
away team logo Charleston 5-5 67.8 PPG 38.8 RPG 10.1 APG
home team logo Richmond 9-1 79.6 PPG 35.4 RPG 18.1 APG
Key Players
2
B. Galloway G 9.6 PPG 1.8 RPG 1.2 APG 41.3 FG%
1
B. Francis G 18.0 PPG 2.1 RPG 3.1 APG 44.1 FG%
Top Scorers
2
B. Galloway G 22 PTS 5 REB 1 AST
1
B. Francis G 20 PTS 3 REB 3 AST
44.3 FG% 52.5
23.1 3PT FG% 36.0
78.6 FT% 77.8
Charleston
Starters
B. Galloway
G. Riller
J. McManus
Z. Jasper
O. Smart
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Galloway 22 5 1 10/17 2/8 0/0 2 31 5 1 1 2 3
G. Riller 21 3 3 7/15 0/3 7/8 1 33 1 0 3 0 3
J. McManus 4 7 1 2/5 0/2 0/0 2 33 0 0 2 2 5
Z. Jasper 3 0 0 1/6 1/5 0/0 2 30 1 0 1 0 0
O. Smart 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 2 0
Starters
B. Galloway
G. Riller
J. McManus
Z. Jasper
O. Smart
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Galloway 22 5 1 10/17 2/8 0/0 2 31 5 1 1 2 3
G. Riller 21 3 3 7/15 0/3 7/8 1 33 1 0 3 0 3
J. McManus 4 7 1 2/5 0/2 0/0 2 33 0 0 2 2 5
Z. Jasper 3 0 0 1/6 1/5 0/0 2 30 1 0 1 0 0
O. Smart 2 2 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 2 0
Bench
S. Miller
Q. McCluney
T. Reddish
J. Richard
D. Epps
B. Tucker
S. Ndiaye
Z. Rabinowitz
J. Pizano-McInnis
D. King
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Miller 16 6 1 5/8 3/6 3/4 0 28 0 0 1 1 5
Q. McCluney 2 3 0 1/7 0/1 0/0 2 12 0 0 1 2 1
T. Reddish 1 2 0 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 3 0 0 1 0 2
J. Richard 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 0 1
D. Epps 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 7 1 0 0 0 1
B. Tucker 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
S. Ndiaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Rabinowitz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pizano-McInnis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 30 6 27/61 6/26 11/14 11 200 8 1 11 9 21
Richmond
Starters
B. Francis
G. Golden
N. Cayo
N. Sherod
J. Gilyard
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Francis 20 3 3 6/14 4/9 4/4 2 33 1 0 1 1 2
G. Golden 17 7 3 8/11 1/1 0/1 0 25 1 1 1 0 7
N. Cayo 11 5 0 5/6 0/0 1/2 2 27 0 1 3 0 5
N. Sherod 9 7 2 4/9 1/6 0/0 1 28 0 0 1 2 5
J. Gilyard 7 6 8 2/6 1/5 2/2 2 39 3 0 4 1 5
Starters
B. Francis
G. Golden
N. Cayo
N. Sherod
J. Gilyard
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Francis 20 3 3 6/14 4/9 4/4 2 33 1 0 1 1 2
G. Golden 17 7 3 8/11 1/1 0/1 0 25 1 1 1 0 7
N. Cayo 11 5 0 5/6 0/0 1/2 2 27 0 1 3 0 5
N. Sherod 9 7 2 4/9 1/6 0/0 1 28 0 0 1 2 5
J. Gilyard 7 6 8 2/6 1/5 2/2 2 39 3 0 4 1 5
Bench
A. Gustavson
S. Koureissi
J. Wojcik
M. Grace
T. Burton
J. Gaitley
S. Kulju
T. Verbinskis
C. Crabtree
G. Arizin
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Gustavson 10 1 0 4/8 2/4 0/0 0 23 2 1 0 0 1
S. Koureissi 4 1 1 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 1 0
J. Wojcik 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
M. Grace 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 1 0
T. Burton 0 2 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 1 1
J. Gaitley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Kulju - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Verbinskis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Crabtree - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Arizin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 78 33 19 31/59 9/25 7/9 9 200 7 3 10 7 26
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores