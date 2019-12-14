Raiders come from behind to hand UC 67-66 loss.
CINCINNATI (AP) Boos raining down from the pro-Cincinnati crowd of 10,416 didn’t bother Tucker Richardson as he stood at the free-throw line.
They actually helped the Colgate sophomore.
After Will Rayman broke free for a game-tying layup with eight seconds left, Richardson sank the front end of a bonus situation with 1.6 seconds remaining as the visiting Raiders came from behind for a 67-66 win over the Bearcats.
“There were a lot of things going on in my head,” said Richardson, who’d never before had that kind of opportunity. “I think the boos helped push them out. Everybody dreams of being in that situation - being at the free-throw line with the game on the line.”
Jarron Cumberland took a hurried, long-range shot with 4.6 seconds left and in the scramble for the rebound, Jaevin Cumberland was whistled for the foul that sent Richardson to the line.
"He didn't know what the score was," Cincinnati coach John Brannen said about Jarron Cumberland, going on to explain why he didn't call timeout after Colgate's made basketball. "So, under 11 seconds, you want to attack a broken floor. Get the ball in bounds and go because you're not going to get as good a shot out of a timeout as you are on a broken floor. He didn't know what the score was.
"I know I've never experienced anything like that before," he added.
Rapolas Ivanauskas scored 21 points for Colgate (8-4), 19 in the second half. Nelly Cummings added 14 with three steals and Richardson finished with 11 points for the Raiders, who've won seven of their last eight games.
"We missed on a lot of other opportunities," Raiders coach Matt Langel said. "The end of the first half wasn't very good for us. Give our guys credit. They stayed in the game."
Chris Vogt had 16 points to lead Cincinnati (6-3), which has lost two in a row. Keith Williams scored 13 of his 15 in the second half, and Jaevin Cumberland came off the bench to score 13.
The Raiders scored 24 points off 16 Cincinnati turnovers.
HAVEN'T I SEEN YOU?
The game was the first between the teams, though they both played in the Columbus Regional of the 2019 NCAA Tournament.
FAMILIAR FACES
Colgate has used the same starting five in every game this season.
UP CLOSE
Cincinnati's Trevon Scott landed four rows deep into the stands after leaping over courtside seats while trying to chase down a rebound in the second half.
BIG PICTURE
Colgate: The Raiders finish their nonconference road schedule with a 3-4 record.
Cincinnati: The Bearcats are 4-1 at home with one nonconference home game left on their schedule.
UP NEXT
Colgate: The Raiders are off until facing Columbia at home on December 22.
Cincinnati: After going a week between games, the Bearcats face Tennessee on Wednesday.
---
More AP college basketball: http://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|Team Stats
|Points
|67
|66
|Field Goals
|27-58 (46.6%)
|25-52 (48.1%)
|3-Pointers
|7-24 (29.2%)
|5-19 (26.3%)
|Free Throws
|6-8 (75.0%)
|11-17 (64.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|33
|Offensive
|8
|10
|Defensive
|16
|22
|Team
|5
|1
|Assists
|8
|11
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|2
|6
|Turnovers
|12
|16
|Fouls
|15
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Colgate 8-4
|74.4 PPG
|37.3 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Cincinnati 6-4
|74.8 PPG
|42.4 RPG
|13.9 APG
|Key Players
|
25
|R. Ivanauskas F
|12.3 PPG
|7.4 RPG
|2.7 APG
|38.8 FG%
|
33
|C. Vogt C
|12.6 PPG
|7.0 RPG
|0.9 APG
|67.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|R. Ivanauskas F
|21 PTS
|9 REB
|0 AST
|C. Vogt C
|16 PTS
|7 REB
|0 AST
|
|46.6
|FG%
|48.1
|
|
|29.2
|3PT FG%
|26.3
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|64.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Ivanauskas
|21
|9
|0
|10/17
|1/5
|0/0
|3
|34
|0
|1
|4
|1
|8
|N. Cummings
|14
|1
|2
|5/8
|1/2
|3/4
|1
|31
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|T. Richardson
|11
|2
|3
|5/11
|0/3
|1/2
|2
|38
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|W. Rayman
|7
|6
|1
|2/8
|1/5
|2/2
|4
|32
|0
|1
|0
|4
|2
|J. Burns
|6
|3
|2
|2/9
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|33
|2
|0
|3
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Vogt
|16
|7
|0
|7/8
|0/0
|2/4
|2
|26
|0
|0
|3
|5
|2
|K. Williams
|15
|7
|1
|6/12
|0/3
|3/3
|1
|32
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|Ja. Cumberland
|8
|6
|4
|2/8
|1/4
|3/3
|2
|30
|1
|1
|3
|1
|5
|T. Scott
|6
|6
|2
|3/4
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|27
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|C. McNeal
|0
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|16
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
