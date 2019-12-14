Weathers lifts Duquesne past Radford 71-49
AKRON, Ohio (AP) Marcus Weathers had 19 points and 13 rebounds to lift Duquesne to a 71-49 win over Radford on Saturday, the Dukes' ninth straight victory to open the season.
Tavian Dunn-Martin had 12 points for Duquesne (9-0). Michael Hughes added 11 points and three blocks. Sincere Carry had six assists for Duquesne.
Leroy Butts IV had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Highlanders (3-6).
Carlik Jones, who led the Highlanders in scoring coming into the contest with 22 points per game, was held to only 9 points on 2-of-10 shooting.
Duquesne takes on Austin Peay next Saturday. Radford plays Mississippi St. on the road on Wednesday.
|29.7
|Min. Per Game
|29.7
|20.0
|Pts. Per Game
|20.0
|3.8
|Ast. Per Game
|3.8
|4.2
|Reb. Per Game
|4.2
|46.7
|Field Goal %
|45.5
|41.2
|Three Point %
|43.5
|87.0
|Free Throw %
|69.0
|+ 2
|Chyree Walker made layup, assist by Josiah Jeffers
|28.0
|Offensive rebound by Miles Jones
|49.0
|Josiah Jeffers missed 3-pt. jump shot
|51.0
|Personal foul on Austin Rotroff
|58.0
|Defensive rebound by Miles Jones
|1:03
|Evan Buckley missed jump shot
|1:05
|Defensive rebound by Jake Harper
|1:10
|Chyree Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:12
|+ 2
|James Ellis made jump shot, assist by Caleb Davis
|1:32
|+ 3
|Josiah Jeffers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quinton Morton-Robertson
|1:50
|Traveling violation turnover on Evan Buckley
|2:00
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|49
|Field Goals
|27-53 (50.9%)
|18-57 (31.6%)
|3-Pointers
|7-24 (29.2%)
|6-23 (26.1%)
|Free Throws
|10-13 (76.9%)
|7-12 (58.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|27
|Offensive
|7
|7
|Defensive
|31
|18
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|20
|9
|Steals
|5
|6
|Blocks
|6
|1
|Turnovers
|15
|9
|Fouls
|12
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
5
|M. Weathers F
|9.9 PPG
|7.4 RPG
|2.0 APG
|49.2 FG%
|
13
|L. Butts IV F
|6.0 PPG
|4.5 RPG
|0.8 APG
|47.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Weathers F
|19 PTS
|13 REB
|2 AST
|L. Butts IV F
|12 PTS
|9 REB
|0 AST
|
|50.9
|FG%
|31.6
|
|
|29.2
|3PT FG%
|26.1
|
|
|76.9
|FT%
|58.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Weathers
|19
|13
|2
|8/11
|0/1
|3/5
|1
|25
|0
|3
|5
|5
|8
|T. Dunn-Martin
|12
|3
|3
|3/8
|3/6
|3/3
|2
|19
|1
|0
|3
|0
|3
|M. Hughes
|11
|6
|1
|5/5
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|26
|0
|3
|1
|0
|6
|M. Austin
|7
|5
|5
|2/6
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|27
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|S. Carry
|6
|1
|6
|2/6
|1/3
|1/2
|3
|29
|2
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Butts IV
|12
|9
|0
|6/9
|0/2
|0/2
|1
|28
|1
|0
|0
|4
|5
|T. Fields, Jr.
|9
|1
|2
|4/9
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|23
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|C. Jones
|9
|1
|3
|2/10
|0/2
|5/6
|1
|25
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|D. Hicks
|1
|4
|1
|0/5
|0/4
|1/2
|0
|29
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|D. Holland
|0
|5
|0
|0/6
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|21
|1
|0
|1
|1
|4
