DUQ
RADFRD

No Text

Weathers lifts Duquesne past Radford 71-49

  • AP
  • Dec 14, 2019

AKRON, Ohio (AP) Marcus Weathers had 19 points and 13 rebounds to lift Duquesne to a 71-49 win over Radford on Saturday, the Dukes' ninth straight victory to open the season.

Tavian Dunn-Martin had 12 points for Duquesne (9-0). Michael Hughes added 11 points and three blocks. Sincere Carry had six assists for Duquesne.

Leroy Butts IV had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Highlanders (3-6).

Carlik Jones, who led the Highlanders in scoring coming into the contest with 22 points per game, was held to only 9 points on 2-of-10 shooting.

Duquesne takes on Austin Peay next Saturday. Radford plays Mississippi St. on the road on Wednesday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Key Players
S. Carry
C. Jones
29.7 Min. Per Game 29.7
20.0 Pts. Per Game 20.0
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
4.2 Reb. Per Game 4.2
46.7 Field Goal % 45.5
41.2 Three Point % 43.5
87.0 Free Throw % 69.0
+ 2 Chyree Walker made layup, assist by Josiah Jeffers 28.0
  Offensive rebound by Miles Jones 49.0
  Josiah Jeffers missed 3-pt. jump shot 51.0
  Personal foul on Austin Rotroff 58.0
  Defensive rebound by Miles Jones 1:03
  Evan Buckley missed jump shot 1:05
  Defensive rebound by Jake Harper 1:10
  Chyree Walker missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:12
+ 2 James Ellis made jump shot, assist by Caleb Davis 1:32
+ 3 Josiah Jeffers made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Quinton Morton-Robertson 1:50
  Traveling violation turnover on Evan Buckley 2:00
Team Stats
Points 71 49
Field Goals 27-53 (50.9%) 18-57 (31.6%)
3-Pointers 7-24 (29.2%) 6-23 (26.1%)
Free Throws 10-13 (76.9%) 7-12 (58.3%)
Total Rebounds 42 27
Offensive 7 7
Defensive 31 18
Team 4 2
Assists 20 9
Steals 5 6
Blocks 6 1
Turnovers 15 9
Fouls 12 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
M. Weathers F
19 PTS, 13 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
13
L. Butts IV F
12 PTS, 9 REB
12T
away team logo Duquesne 9-0 403171
home team logo Radford 3-6 232649
Firestone Gym Akron, OH
Team Stats
away team logo Duquesne 9-0 74.1 PPG 37.5 RPG 13.9 APG
home team logo Radford 3-6 70.9 PPG 40.3 RPG 12.6 APG
Key Players
5
M. Weathers F 9.9 PPG 7.4 RPG 2.0 APG 49.2 FG%
13
L. Butts IV F 6.0 PPG 4.5 RPG 0.8 APG 47.8 FG%
Top Scorers
5
M. Weathers F 19 PTS 13 REB 2 AST
13
L. Butts IV F 12 PTS 9 REB 0 AST
50.9 FG% 31.6
29.2 3PT FG% 26.1
76.9 FT% 58.3
Duquesne
Bench
B. Steele
L. Norman Jr.
J. Ellis
A. Miller
C. Davis
A. Rotroff
J. Harper
E. Buckley
F. Hughes
A. Kelly
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Steele 9 7 1 4/7 0/3 1/1 1 23 0 0 1 0 7
L. Norman Jr. 3 1 1 1/5 1/4 0/0 1 19 1 0 0 0 1
J. Ellis 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
A. Miller 2 0 0 1/3 0/2 0/0 0 15 0 0 0 0 0
C. Davis 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
A. Rotroff 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 0 1
J. Harper 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
E. Buckley 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 1 0 0
F. Hughes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 38 20 27/53 7/24 10/13 12 200 5 6 15 7 31
Radford
Bench
C. Greene
C. Walker
D. Hutchinson
J. Jeffers
M. Jones
L. Djonkam
Q. Morton-Robertson
D. Eke
J. Caldwell
D. Mangum
J. Hemphill
K. Tigney
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Greene 6 1 0 2/6 2/5 0/0 2 22 0 0 1 0 1
C. Walker 3 1 0 1/4 0/1 1/2 4 16 1 0 0 0 1
D. Hutchinson 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 11 2 0 1 0 0
J. Jeffers 3 0 1 1/3 1/3 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
M. Jones 3 3 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 9 1 0 0 1 2
L. Djonkam 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 0
Q. Morton-Robertson 0 0 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
D. Eke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Caldwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Mangum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hemphill - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Tigney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 49 25 9 18/57 6/23 7/12 16 200 6 1 9 7 18
NCAA BB Scores