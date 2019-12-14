EKY
No. 1 Louisville bounces back to rout Eastern Kentucky 99-67

  • AP
  • Dec 14, 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Jordan Nwora scored 26 points, Steven Enoch had 23 and No. 1 Louisville shot 63% in both halves to blow out Eastern Kentucky 99-67 on Saturday.

After taking their first loss Tuesday against Texas Tech in the Jimmy V Classic behind 34% shooting, the Cardinals (10-1) responded with baskets from all over the floor. They made 34 of 54 from the field, including 9 of 19 from long range, to pull away from their in-state opponent. Nwora had the hot hand throughout, making 6 of his first 8 to finish 10 of 14 and 3 of 5 from behind the arc.

Enoch made his first seven attempts and grabbed six rebounds as Louisville controlled the Colonels (3-7) 35-24 on the boards. Malik Williams made a pair of 3s for 11 points with six rebounds. Louisville also made 22 of 23 from the foul line.

EKU began 7 of 13 from the field before to initially stay close before several cold spells dug a 20-point hole before halftime that steadily grew in the second half. The Colonels shot just 37% in losing their fifth straight.

Ty Taylor had 13 points, Tre King 12 and Jacquess Hobbs and Jomaru Brown nine each for EKU.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Though Louisville will fall from No. 1 come Monday, this win should minimize its fall in the Top 10.

BIG PICTURE

Eastern Kentucky: The Colonels made nine 3-pointers, but those 18 misses along with struggles inside the arc led to Louisville scoring opportunities. Their trapping defense contributed to 16 turnovers, but their 14 miscues also led to 34 Cardinals points.

Louisville: After three games of 36% shooting or worse, the Cardinals got healthy against the Colonels. They worked the ball around for 22 assists, were more patient in shot selection and went deep in their bench throughout. They sometimes struggled against the trap but figured it out enough to get the ball in the hands of their top two scorers.

UP NEXT

Eastern Kentucky: Visits Marshall on Thursday to complete a four-game road swing.

Louisville: Hosts Miami (Ohio) on Wednesday in its final game before Christmas and will have 10 days off before visiting rival No. 8 Kentucky.

Key Players
D. Hicks
5 F
D. Sutton
24 F
31.5 Min. Per Game 31.5
8.9 Pts. Per Game 8.9
1.7 Ast. Per Game 1.7
8.4 Reb. Per Game 8.4
41.4 Field Goal % 62.5
0.0 Three Point % 45.5
60.7 Free Throw % 74.1
  Defensive rebound by Aidan Igiehon 27.0
  Houston King missed 3-pt. jump shot 29.0
+ 1 Josh Nickelberry made 2nd of 2 free throws 39.0
+ 1 Josh Nickelberry made 1st of 2 free throws 39.0
  Shooting foul on Houston King 36.0
  Defensive rebound by Louisville 38.0
  Michael Moreno missed fade-away jump shot 40.0
  Offensive rebound by Eastern Kentucky 44.0
  Ty Taylor missed driving layup 46.0
+ 2 Aidan Igiehon made tip-in 1:07
  Offensive rebound by Aidan Igiehon 1:12
Team Stats
Points 67 99
Field Goals 23-63 (36.5%) 34-54 (63.0%)
3-Pointers 9-27 (33.3%) 9-19 (47.4%)
Free Throws 12-15 (80.0%) 22-23 (95.7%)
Total Rebounds 24 38
Offensive 14 12
Defensive 8 23
Team 2 3
Assists 12 22
Steals 8 7
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 13 16
Fouls 20 14
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
12
T. Taylor G
13 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
33
J. Nwora F
26 PTS, 7 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo E. Kentucky 3-7 323567
home team logo 1 Louisville 10-1 504999
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Team Stats
away team logo E. Kentucky 3-7 74.7 PPG 38 RPG 13.2 APG
home team logo 1 Louisville 10-1 75.1 PPG 41.2 RPG 15.0 APG
Key Players
12
T. Taylor G 12.9 PPG 4.0 RPG 2.0 APG 38.6 FG%
33
J. Nwora F 20.8 PPG 7.5 RPG 1.3 APG 46.8 FG%
Top Scorers
12
T. Taylor G 13 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
33
J. Nwora F 26 PTS 7 REB 3 AST
36.5 FG% 63.0
33.3 3PT FG% 47.4
80.0 FT% 95.7
E. Kentucky
Starters
T. Taylor
J. Hobbs
J. Brown
D. Hicks
M. Moreno
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Taylor 13 4 2 4/10 3/7 2/2 3 38 0 0 2 1 3
J. Hobbs 9 0 2 4/10 1/3 0/0 2 24 3 0 0 0 0
J. Brown 9 2 6 3/12 2/6 1/2 3 24 1 0 4 1 1
D. Hicks 8 3 2 4/5 0/0 0/0 5 19 0 0 4 2 1
M. Moreno 8 3 0 3/8 1/4 1/2 0 27 2 0 0 3 0
Bench
T. King
H. King
R. Cruickshank
L. Anderson
C. Carmical
T. Balogun
P. Broughton
M. Cooper
C. Lewis
I. Minter
J. Reeves-Young
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. King 12 5 0 3/8 0/0 6/6 3 27 1 0 3 4 1
H. King 5 3 0 1/9 1/6 2/3 2 24 1 0 0 2 1
R. Cruickshank 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 0 0
L. Anderson 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 6 0 0 0 1 1
C. Carmical 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
T. Balogun 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
P. Broughton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Cooper - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Minter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Reeves-Young - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 22 12 23/63 9/27 12/15 20 200 8 0 13 14 8
Louisville
Starters
J. Nwora
S. Enoch
D. Sutton
R. McMahon
D. Perry
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Nwora 26 7 3 10/14 3/5 3/3 0 31 2 0 0 3 4
S. Enoch 23 7 1 9/10 0/0 5/6 3 20 1 1 1 2 5
D. Sutton 11 5 3 3/4 1/1 4/4 3 28 2 0 4 3 2
R. McMahon 7 1 6 2/6 1/4 2/2 1 23 0 0 1 0 1
D. Perry 5 2 3 2/3 1/2 0/0 2 19 1 0 2 0 2
Bench
M. Williams
D. Johnson
Q. Slazinski
S. Williamson
J. Nickelberry
A. Igiehon
L. Kimble
K. Oddo
H. Orbaugh
J. Withers
G. Williams
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Williams 11 6 2 4/6 2/3 1/1 0 15 1 0 1 2 4
D. Johnson 5 2 2 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 17 0 0 3 0 2
Q. Slazinski 4 0 0 0/0 0/0 4/4 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
S. Williamson 3 2 0 1/4 0/1 1/1 2 17 0 0 2 1 1
J. Nickelberry 2 0 0 0/1 0/1 2/2 2 8 0 0 1 0 0
A. Igiehon 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 1 2
L. Kimble 0 0 2 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 13 0 1 1 0 0
K. Oddo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Orbaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Withers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 99 35 22 34/54 9/19 22/23 14 200 7 2 16 12 23
