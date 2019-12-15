Grimes scores 23 to lead Fresno St. over Cal Poly 62-37
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) Nate Grimes had a career-high 23 points plus 12 rebounds as Fresno State romped past Cal Poly 62-37 on Saturday night.
New Williams had 11 points and five steals for Fresno State (3-7), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Orlando Robinson added 8 points and 15 rebounds. Anthony Holland had eight rebounds for the visitors.
The Mustangs' 37 points on 24.5 percent shooting represented the worst marks by a Fresno State opponent this season.
Neither team was able to get much going offensively in the first 20 minutes. After leading 24-21 heading into halftime, Fresno State kept it up in the second half to earn the victory. The Mustangs' 16 points in the second half were a season low for the team.
Junior Ballard had 10 points for the Mustangs (2-8).
Fresno State takes on IUPUI at home on Friday. Cal Poly plays Sacramento State on the road on Wednesday.
---
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|37
|Field Goals
|23-53 (43.4%)
|12-49 (24.5%)
|3-Pointers
|7-24 (29.2%)
|1-16 (6.3%)
|Free Throws
|9-12 (75.0%)
|12-15 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|45
|25
|Offensive
|14
|6
|Defensive
|31
|17
|Team
|0
|2
|Assists
|13
|3
|Steals
|10
|9
|Blocks
|3
|1
|Turnovers
|19
|14
|Fouls
|16
|12
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Fresno State 3-7
|69.7 PPG
|40 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Cal Poly 2-8
|64.4 PPG
|32.1 RPG
|10.4 APG
|Key Players
|
32
|N. Grimes F
|13.4 PPG
|10.5 RPG
|0.9 APG
|51.5 FG%
|
24
|J. Ballard G
|12.4 PPG
|3.2 RPG
|1.1 APG
|38.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|N. Grimes F
|23 PTS
|12 REB
|2 AST
|J. Ballard G
|10 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|
|43.4
|FG%
|24.5
|
|
|29.2
|3PT FG%
|6.3
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Grimes
|23
|12
|2
|9/14
|1/2
|4/7
|2
|34
|2
|3
|5
|3
|9
|N. Williams
|11
|3
|3
|3/10
|2/8
|3/3
|4
|34
|5
|0
|0
|1
|2
|O. Robinson
|8
|15
|1
|4/6
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|31
|0
|0
|2
|5
|10
|A. Agau
|7
|2
|1
|3/5
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|17
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|M. Lawrence
|3
|3
|5
|1/10
|1/4
|0/0
|3
|40
|1
|0
|5
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Holland
|6
|8
|1
|2/5
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|24
|1
|0
|1
|3
|5
|N. Hart
|4
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|12
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|L. Rojas
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Diouf
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|N. Blackwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Seeley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hickman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Campbell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Gray
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hyder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|45
|13
|23/53
|7/24
|9/12
|16
|198
|10
|3
|19
|14
|31
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Ballard
|10
|4
|1
|3/13
|0/6
|4/4
|0
|28
|2
|0
|3
|0
|4
|C. Rogers
|8
|3
|0
|3/8
|0/2
|2/2
|1
|32
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|T. Jaakkola
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|21
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|K. Colvin
|1
|4
|0
|0/8
|0/3
|1/2
|3
|29
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|J. Smith
|0
|1
|1
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Koroma
|8
|6
|0
|2/4
|1/1
|3/3
|2
|25
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|J. Alexander
|6
|1
|0
|2/5
|0/1
|2/4
|2
|24
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|K. Smith
|2
|3
|1
|1/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|12
|1
|0
|2
|3
|0
|M. Crowe
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|8
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|C. McCarthy
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Harwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Hollingsworth
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Taylor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|37
|23
|3
|12/49
|1/16
|12/15
|12
|200
|9
|1
|14
|6
|17
