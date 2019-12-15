FRESNO
Grimes scores 23 to lead Fresno St. over Cal Poly 62-37

  • AP
  • Dec 15, 2019

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (AP) Nate Grimes had a career-high 23 points plus 12 rebounds as Fresno State romped past Cal Poly 62-37 on Saturday night.

New Williams had 11 points and five steals for Fresno State (3-7), which snapped its five-game losing streak. Orlando Robinson added 8 points and 15 rebounds. Anthony Holland had eight rebounds for the visitors.

The Mustangs' 37 points on 24.5 percent shooting represented the worst marks by a Fresno State opponent this season.

Neither team was able to get much going offensively in the first 20 minutes. After leading 24-21 heading into halftime, Fresno State kept it up in the second half to earn the victory. The Mustangs' 16 points in the second half were a season low for the team.

Junior Ballard had 10 points for the Mustangs (2-8).

Fresno State takes on IUPUI at home on Friday. Cal Poly plays Sacramento State on the road on Wednesday.

Key Players
Team Stats
Points 62 37
Field Goals 23-53 (43.4%) 12-49 (24.5%)
3-Pointers 7-24 (29.2%) 1-16 (6.3%)
Free Throws 9-12 (75.0%) 12-15 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 45 25
Offensive 14 6
Defensive 31 17
Team 0 2
Assists 13 3
Steals 10 9
Blocks 3 1
Turnovers 19 14
Fouls 16 12
Technicals 1 0
32
N. Grimes F
23 PTS, 12 REB, 2 AST
24
J. Ballard G
10 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
away team logo Fresno State 3-7 243862
home team logo Cal Poly 2-8 211637
Robert A. Mott Gymnasium San Luis Obispo, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Fresno State 3-7 69.7 PPG 40 RPG 12.3 APG
home team logo Cal Poly 2-8 64.4 PPG 32.1 RPG 10.4 APG
Key Players
32
N. Grimes F 13.4 PPG 10.5 RPG 0.9 APG 51.5 FG%
24
J. Ballard G 12.4 PPG 3.2 RPG 1.1 APG 38.8 FG%
Top Scorers
32
N. Grimes F 23 PTS 12 REB 2 AST
24
J. Ballard G 10 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
43.4 FG% 24.5
29.2 3PT FG% 6.3
75.0 FT% 80.0
Fresno State
Starters
N. Grimes
N. Williams
O. Robinson
A. Agau
M. Lawrence
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Grimes 23 12 2 9/14 1/2 4/7 2 34 2 3 5 3 9
N. Williams 11 3 3 3/10 2/8 3/3 4 34 5 0 0 1 2
O. Robinson 8 15 1 4/6 0/0 0/0 1 31 0 0 2 5 10
A. Agau 7 2 1 3/5 1/3 0/0 3 17 0 0 3 1 1
M. Lawrence 3 3 5 1/10 1/4 0/0 3 40 1 0 5 1 2
Bench
A. Holland
N. Hart
L. Rojas
A. Diouf
N. Blackwell
C. Seeley
A. Hickman
J. Campbell
C. Gray
J. Hyder
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Holland 6 8 1 2/5 2/5 0/0 3 24 1 0 1 3 5
N. Hart 4 2 0 1/3 0/2 2/2 0 12 1 0 2 0 2
L. Rojas 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Diouf 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 1 0 0
N. Blackwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Seeley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hickman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Gray - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hyder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 62 45 13 23/53 7/24 9/12 16 198 10 3 19 14 31
Cal Poly
Starters
J. Ballard
C. Rogers
T. Jaakkola
K. Colvin
J. Smith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Ballard 10 4 1 3/13 0/6 4/4 0 28 2 0 3 0 4
C. Rogers 8 3 0 3/8 0/2 2/2 1 32 1 1 1 0 3
T. Jaakkola 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 21 0 0 1 1 0
K. Colvin 1 4 0 0/8 0/3 1/2 3 29 1 0 1 1 3
J. Smith 0 1 1 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 15 0 0 3 0 1
Bench
A. Koroma
J. Alexander
K. Smith
M. Crowe
C. McCarthy
M. Harwell
H. Hollingsworth
N. Taylor
J. Rice
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Koroma 8 6 0 2/4 1/1 3/3 2 25 2 0 0 1 5
J. Alexander 6 1 0 2/5 0/1 2/4 2 24 1 0 1 0 1
K. Smith 2 3 1 1/5 0/0 0/0 0 12 1 0 2 3 0
M. Crowe 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 8 1 0 2 0 0
C. McCarthy 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
M. Harwell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Hollingsworth - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Taylor - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Rice - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 37 23 3 12/49 1/16 12/15 12 200 9 1 14 6 17
