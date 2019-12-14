ILLCHI
Moore scores 26 to lift DePaul past UIC 86-65

  • AP
  • Dec 14, 2019

CHICAGO (AP) Charlie Moore had 26 points as DePaul routed Illinois-Chicago 86-65 on Saturday.

Moore shot 9 for 11 from the line.

Paul Reed had 16 points and 12 rebounds and Jalen Coleman-Lands added 11 points for DePaul (10-1) which started the season 9-0 before falling to Buffalo 74-69 on Sunday.

DePaul had 42 points in the paint, compared to 26 for UIC. DePaul shot 52% from the floor (33-63) while limiting the Flames to 22-of-55 shooting (40%).

Braelen Bridges had 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Flames (4-7). Marcus Ottey and Godwin Boahen added 12 points apiece.

DePaul matches up against Cleveland State on the road on Wednesday. Illinois-Chicago faces Illinois State on the road on Wednesday.

Key Players
T. Ferguson
C. Moore
33.6 Min. Per Game 33.6
15.1 Pts. Per Game 15.1
6.9 Ast. Per Game 6.9
2.8 Reb. Per Game 2.8
33.7 Field Goal % 40.4
21.4 Three Point % 34.5
75.8 Free Throw % 80.0
Team Stats
Points 65 86
Field Goals 22-55 (40.0%) 33-63 (52.4%)
3-Pointers 6-27 (22.2%) 3-10 (30.0%)
Free Throws 15-20 (75.0%) 17-25 (68.0%)
Total Rebounds 41 31
Offensive 8 6
Defensive 25 23
Team 8 2
Assists 13 12
Steals 3 11
Blocks 6 2
Turnovers 22 12
Fouls 20 20
Technicals 0 0
23
B. Bridges F
14 PTS, 14 REB, 1 AST
11
C. Moore G
26 PTS, 1 REB, 5 AST
DePaul
Starters
C. Moore
P. Reed
J. Coleman-Lands
R. Weems
J. Butz
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Moore 26 1 5 8/15 1/4 9/11 1 37 2 0 2 0 1
P. Reed 16 12 4 7/16 0/1 2/2 3 34 2 1 1 2 10
J. Coleman-Lands 11 3 0 4/8 1/3 2/2 2 33 1 0 1 1 2
R. Weems 9 3 3 3/4 0/0 3/5 4 27 3 1 0 0 3
J. Butz 6 3 0 3/9 0/0 0/2 3 22 0 0 3 1 2
Starters
C. Moore
P. Reed
J. Coleman-Lands
R. Weems
J. Butz
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Moore 26 1 5 8/15 1/4 9/11 1 37 2 0 2 0 1
P. Reed 16 12 4 7/16 0/1 2/2 3 34 2 1 1 2 10
J. Coleman-Lands 11 3 0 4/8 1/3 2/2 2 33 1 0 1 1 2
R. Weems 9 3 3 3/4 0/0 3/5 4 27 3 1 0 0 3
J. Butz 6 3 0 3/9 0/0 0/2 3 22 0 0 3 1 2
Bench
D. Hall
N. Ongenda
F. Cameron
J. Malonga
O. Lopez Jr.
B. Favre
D. Gage
P. Xidias
M. Sullivan
L. Shreiner
S. Menard
M. Jacobs
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Hall 9 6 0 4/6 0/1 1/2 2 21 2 0 4 1 5
N. Ongenda 6 1 0 3/3 0/0 0/1 4 15 1 0 0 1 0
F. Cameron 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Malonga 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
O. Lopez Jr. 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 1 0 0
B. Favre 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
D. Gage - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Xidias - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Sullivan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Shreiner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Menard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Jacobs - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 86 29 12 33/63 3/10 17/25 20 200 11 2 12 6 23
NCAA BB Scores