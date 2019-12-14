Moore scores 26 to lift DePaul past UIC 86-65
CHICAGO (AP) Charlie Moore had 26 points as DePaul routed Illinois-Chicago 86-65 on Saturday.
Moore shot 9 for 11 from the line.
Paul Reed had 16 points and 12 rebounds and Jalen Coleman-Lands added 11 points for DePaul (10-1) which started the season 9-0 before falling to Buffalo 74-69 on Sunday.
DePaul had 42 points in the paint, compared to 26 for UIC. DePaul shot 52% from the floor (33-63) while limiting the Flames to 22-of-55 shooting (40%).
Braelen Bridges had 14 points and 14 rebounds for the Flames (4-7). Marcus Ottey and Godwin Boahen added 12 points apiece.
DePaul matches up against Cleveland State on the road on Wednesday. Illinois-Chicago faces Illinois State on the road on Wednesday.
---
---
|33.6
|Min. Per Game
|33.6
|15.1
|Pts. Per Game
|15.1
|6.9
|Ast. Per Game
|6.9
|2.8
|Reb. Per Game
|2.8
|33.7
|Field Goal %
|40.4
|21.4
|Three Point %
|34.5
|75.8
|Free Throw %
|80.0
|+ 3
|Flynn Cameron made 3-pt. jump shot
|12.0
|+ 1
|Tarkus Ferguson made 2nd of 2 free throws
|36.0
|+ 1
|Tarkus Ferguson made 1st of 2 free throws
|36.0
|Personal foul on Romeo Weems
|36.0
|Lost ball turnover on Oscar Lopez Jr., stolen by Braelen Bridges
|36.0
|+ 2
|Braelen Bridges made dunk, assist by Godwin Boahen
|46.0
|+ 2
|Darious Hall made layup
|1:01
|+ 1
|Braelen Bridges made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:29
|+ 1
|Braelen Bridges made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:29
|Personal foul on Nick Ongenda
|1:29
|Offensive rebound by Braelen Bridges
|1:29
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|86
|Field Goals
|22-55 (40.0%)
|33-63 (52.4%)
|3-Pointers
|6-27 (22.2%)
|3-10 (30.0%)
|Free Throws
|15-20 (75.0%)
|17-25 (68.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|41
|31
|Offensive
|8
|6
|Defensive
|25
|23
|Team
|8
|2
|Assists
|13
|12
|Steals
|3
|11
|Blocks
|6
|2
|Turnovers
|22
|12
|Fouls
|20
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Ill.-Chicago 4-7
|65.0 PPG
|38.4 RPG
|14.6 APG
|DePaul 10-1
|76.1 PPG
|44.4 RPG
|15.3 APG
|Key Players
|
23
|B. Bridges F
|4.8 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|1.2 APG
|47.2 FG%
|
11
|C. Moore G
|15.1 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|6.9 APG
|39.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Bridges F
|14 PTS
|14 REB
|1 AST
|C. Moore G
|26 PTS
|1 REB
|5 AST
|
|40.0
|FG%
|52.4
|
|
|22.2
|3PT FG%
|30.0
|
|
|75.0
|FT%
|68.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Bridges
|14
|14
|1
|5/9
|0/0
|4/6
|2
|30
|1
|1
|3
|4
|10
|G. Boahen
|12
|2
|2
|5/11
|2/7
|0/0
|4
|28
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|M. Ottey
|12
|4
|3
|5/9
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|24
|0
|1
|5
|1
|3
|T. Ferguson
|9
|4
|6
|1/8
|1/6
|6/7
|4
|36
|1
|2
|6
|0
|4
|M. Diggins
|6
|3
|0
|3/7
|0/3
|0/1
|3
|31
|0
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Taylor
|9
|1
|0
|3/3
|3/3
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Ahale
|2
|3
|1
|0/6
|0/6
|2/2
|0
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|D. Ejim
|1
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Wiley
|0
|2
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|J. Blount
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Howard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Ward
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|33
|13
|22/55
|6/27
|15/20
|20
|200
|3
|6
|22
|8
|25
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Moore
|26
|1
|5
|8/15
|1/4
|9/11
|1
|37
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|P. Reed
|16
|12
|4
|7/16
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|34
|2
|1
|1
|2
|10
|J. Coleman-Lands
|11
|3
|0
|4/8
|1/3
|2/2
|2
|33
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|R. Weems
|9
|3
|3
|3/4
|0/0
|3/5
|4
|27
|3
|1
|0
|0
|3
|J. Butz
|6
|3
|0
|3/9
|0/0
|0/2
|3
|22
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Hall
|9
|6
|0
|4/6
|0/1
|1/2
|2
|21
|2
|0
|4
|1
|5
|N. Ongenda
|6
|1
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|0/1
|4
|15
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|F. Cameron
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Malonga
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O. Lopez Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|B. Favre
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Gage
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Xidias
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Sullivan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Shreiner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Menard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Jacobs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|86
|29
|12
|33/63
|3/10
|17/25
|20
|200
|11
|2
|12
|6
|23
