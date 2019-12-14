No. 13 Memphis outlasts No. 19 Tennessee, avenges loss
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Even the newcomers on Memphis’ freshmen-laden roster who didn’t play in a loss to Tennessee last year understood the importance of avenging that defeat.
The 13th-ranked Tigers got their revenge Saturday. Not only did Memphis beat its in-state rival, it snapped the longest active home winning streak of any Division I team and prevented Tennessee coach Rick Barnes from reaching a career milestone.
Damion Baugh sank a 3-pointer with 1:43 remaining to put Memphis ahead for good and the Tigers outlasted No. 19 Tennessee 51-47 to end the Volunteers’ 31-game home winning streak.
“We came in with a little chip on our shoulders to get some revenge,” said freshman D.J. Jeffries, who scored 11 points and assisted on Baugh’s go-ahead basket. “We did that and I couldn’t be more happy with the guys. We grew up today, so I’m proud of everyone.”
Tyler Harris also scored 11 points and Baugh added 10 for Memphis (9-1), which found a way to win despite scoring just five points in the game’s first 12 minutes.
Josiah-Jordan James scored 14 for Tennessee (7-2). The Vols shot 25% - their lowest field-goal percentage of Barnes’ five-year tenure - and were just 4 of 26 from 3-point range.
“You need to let this loss hit you, but you can’t let it bog you down,” Tennessee forward John Fulkerson said. “You’ve got to know how it feels to lose, but then you’ve got to just forget about it and be on to the next game.”
Tennessee’s loss prevented Barnes from becoming the seventh active Division I coach to reach 700 victories. Barnes’ 699 career wins include a 94-84 victory at Memphis last year that was most notable for comments made in the aftermath.
Tigers coach Penny Hardaway said Tennessee players approached Memphis’ bench late in the game “with their fists balled.” When Barnes said a few days later that the NCAA should consider penalizing players for flopping, Hardaway perceived those comments to be directed at Memphis and called them “kind of low class.”
The sellout crowd at Thompson-Boling Arena showered Hardaway with boos as he walked onto the court before Saturday’s game. Jeffries said Memphis players started getting booed as soon as they walked off the bus.
“When I read those statements today, it kind of made me cringe a little bit, so I kind of understood what was going to happen,” Hardaway said. “I felt like it got misunderstood, but then when I read it, it wasn’t a good look."
That crowd may have made an early impact as Memphis scored just five points in the first 12 minutes and went 10-plus minutes without making a basket during one stretch. One week after erasing an early 20-point deficit in a victory at UAB, Memphis was trailing Tennessee 17-5 midway through the first half.
“When you have a young team, you just really don’t know,” said Hardaway, who started four freshmen Saturday. “We were well prepared, but you never can account for the nervous energy. Last week at UAB, I think they took those guys lightly, and they jumped on us, and this week I think they were too hyper to get into the game because they knew what kind of game it was going to be. That’s what you get with young teams.”
Neither team led by more than four in the second half. Memphis was trailing by a point when Jeffries drove the baseline and passed to Baugh, who sank an open 3-pointer to put the Tigers ahead to stay at 49-47.
Tennessee had a chance to tie with 22 seconds remaining, but Yves Pons missed the front end of a one-and-one opportunity. Memphis’ Alex Lomax sank both ends of a one-and-one with 7.9 seconds left to seal the victory.
BIG PICTURE
Memphis: The Tigers are winning without some of their best players. Memphis played a seventh consecutive game without suspended forward James Wiseman and a fourth straight game without injured guard Lester Quinones.
Wiseman, a likely NBA lottery pick averaging 19.7 points and 10.7 rebounds, is serving a 12-game suspension because Hardaway gave the forward’s family $11,500 to cover expenses for its move from Nashville to Memphis in the summer of 2017. Hardaway wasn’t coaching Memphis at the time, but the NCAA determined he was acting as a booster.
Tennessee: The Vols got very little from their senior backcourt duo of Jordan Bowden and Turner, their two leading scorers this season. Bowden and Turner had just five points apiece in this one. Turner shot 1 of 11 (0 of 5 on 3-pointers) and Bowden was 2 of 10 (1 of 6 on 3-pointers).
RIVALRY’S FUTURE
This marked the second straight season Tennessee and Memphis have faced each other as part of a three-game contract that also includes a neutral-site matchup next season in Nashville. The long-term future of the series remains unclear.
“I’d love to keep it going,” Hardaway said. “Like I said, it just kind of got out of hand last year. I have always had respect for Coach Barnes.”
POLL IMPLICATIONS
Memphis has a shot at cracking the top 10 after producing a big road victory without Wiseman or Quinones. Tennessee figures to fall into the 20s.
UP NEXT
Memphis hosts Jackson State on Dec. 21.
Tennessee visits Cincinnati on Wednesday.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
Follow Steve Megargee at https://twitter.com/stevemegargee
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|33.6
|Min. Per Game
|33.6
|13.8
|Pts. Per Game
|13.8
|7.6
|Ast. Per Game
|7.6
|3.8
|Reb. Per Game
|3.8
|44.5
|Field Goal %
|28.7
|16.7
|Three Point %
|23.9
|54.0
|Free Throw %
|71.7
|Defensive rebound by Memphis
|2.0
|Jordan Bowden missed 3-pt. jump shot
|4.0
|+ 1
|Alex Lomax made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Alex Lomax made 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on John Fulkerson
|8.0
|Personal foul on John Fulkerson
|18.0
|Defensive rebound by Alex Lomax
|24.0
|Yves Pons missed free throw
|24.0
|Personal foul on Damion Baugh
|24.0
|Offensive rebound by Yves Pons
|24.0
|Josiah-Jordan James missed 3-pt. jump shot
|26.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|51
|47
|Field Goals
|19-56 (33.9%)
|15-60 (25.0%)
|3-Pointers
|5-13 (38.5%)
|4-26 (15.4%)
|Free Throws
|8-13 (61.5%)
|13-18 (72.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|49
|39
|Offensive
|10
|9
|Defensive
|34
|23
|Team
|5
|7
|Assists
|5
|11
|Steals
|6
|7
|Blocks
|6
|5
|Turnovers
|16
|9
|Fouls
|17
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
0
|D. Jeffries F
|12.0 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|1.2 APG
|54.3 FG%
|
5
|J. James G
|6.1 PPG
|6.8 RPG
|2.3 APG
|37.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|D. Jeffries F
|11 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|J. James G
|14 PTS
|5 REB
|1 AST
|
|33.9
|FG%
|25.0
|
|
|38.5
|3PT FG%
|15.4
|
|
|61.5
|FT%
|72.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jeffries
|11
|4
|1
|5/11
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|32
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|D. Baugh
|10
|6
|1
|4/6
|1/1
|1/2
|1
|26
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4
|P. Achiuwa
|8
|13
|0
|3/9
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|31
|1
|2
|1
|4
|9
|B. Ellis
|3
|5
|0
|1/7
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|26
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|I. Maurice
|0
|3
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|16
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Jeffries
|11
|4
|1
|5/11
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|32
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|D. Baugh
|10
|6
|1
|4/6
|1/1
|1/2
|1
|26
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4
|P. Achiuwa
|8
|13
|0
|3/9
|0/0
|2/3
|4
|31
|1
|2
|1
|4
|9
|B. Ellis
|3
|5
|0
|1/7
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|26
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|I. Maurice
|0
|3
|0
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|16
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Harris
|11
|5
|0
|4/10
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|21
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
|A. Lomax
|8
|7
|3
|2/7
|0/0
|4/6
|1
|29
|2
|0
|4
|1
|6
|L. Thomas
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J. Hardaway
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Dandridge
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|9
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|I. Stokes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Boyce
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Quinones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wiseman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|51
|44
|5
|19/56
|5/13
|8/13
|17
|200
|6
|6
|16
|10
|34
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. James
|14
|5
|1
|4/11
|3/6
|3/4
|3
|36
|3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|J. Fulkerson
|9
|7
|3
|3/8
|0/0
|3/5
|4
|34
|2
|3
|1
|2
|5
|Y. Pons
|6
|3
|0
|3/10
|0/3
|0/1
|3
|25
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|L. Turner
|5
|5
|3
|1/11
|0/5
|3/4
|2
|39
|2
|0
|3
|1
|4
|J. Bowden
|5
|1
|2
|2/10
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|34
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. James
|14
|5
|1
|4/11
|3/6
|3/4
|3
|36
|3
|1
|2
|2
|3
|J. Fulkerson
|9
|7
|3
|3/8
|0/0
|3/5
|4
|34
|2
|3
|1
|2
|5
|Y. Pons
|6
|3
|0
|3/10
|0/3
|0/1
|3
|25
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|L. Turner
|5
|5
|3
|1/11
|0/5
|3/4
|2
|39
|2
|0
|3
|1
|4
|J. Bowden
|5
|1
|2
|2/10
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|34
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Pember
|4
|4
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|D. Gaines
|2
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|O. Nkamhoua
|2
|5
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|J. Johnson
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Fleschman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Bailey Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Kent
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Jancek
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|U. Plavsic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Maze
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|47
|32
|11
|15/60
|4/26
|13/18
|18
|200
|7
|5
|9
|9
|23
-
ODU
ILL38
60
2nd 7:39 BTN
-
WINTHR
FURMAN64
77
2nd 3:10
-
ARKPB
OREGST40
76
2nd 2:45 PACN
-
OKLA
WICHST69
73
2nd 44.0 ESP2
-
CSBAK
IDAHO25
30
1st 2:21
-
WMICH
MANH20
15
1st 6:35
-
DRAKE
14DAYTON22
32
1st 1:11
-
STNFRD
SJST31
19
1st 1:21 CBSSN
-
WILLIABA
NORL13
11
1st 12:48
-
NIAGARA
ALBANY40
29
1st 0.0
-
NMEXST
NMEX33
31
1st 0.0 ATSN
-
EVAN
WISGB44
29
1st 0.0
-
COLG
CINCY25
32
1st 0.0
-
KSTATE
MISSST61
67
Final
-
STHRN
18BUTLER41
66
Final
-
APPST
HOW81
59
Final
-
10OREG
5MICH71
70
Final/OT
-
16MICHST
OAK72
49
Final
-
IPFW
IUPUI65
74
Final
-
EKY
1LVILLE67
99
Final
-
PRINCE
FDU80
65
Final
-
CUSE
GTOWN79
89
Final
-
DART
BU76
78
Final
-
TULSA
ARK79
98
Final
-
NCW
ELON60
91
Final
-
NICHST
WVU57
83
Final
-
ILLCHI
DEPAUL65
86
Final
-
BAMA
PSU71
73
Final
-
DUQ
RADFRD71
49
Final
-
LIU
RIDER74
89
Final
-
CMICH
TEXAS76
87
Final
-
ALAM
MIAMI74
88
Final
-
MORGAN
LSALLE68
85
Final
-
ARMY
BUFF89
76
Final
-
NCCU
CSTCAR71
91
Final
-
WAGNER
HARTFD63
71
Final
-
NJTECH
STFRAN71
73
Final
-
HOLY
CAN72
80
Final
-
MGSC
JVILLE79
93
Final
-
TNMART
NCASHV72
91
Final
-
DEL
20NOVA70
78
Final
-
13MEMP
19TENN51
47
Final
-
TOLEDO
DTROIT80
72
Final
-
MTSU
MISS64
82
Final
-
LAMAR
TCU50
79
Final
-
UCLA
ND61
75
Final
-
AF
DENVER79
75
Final
-
UNF
USM72
69
Final
-
UCSB
SUTAH61
62
Final
-
GANNON
STBON50
75
Final
-
23XAVIER
WAKE78
80
Final
-
22SETON
RUT48
68
Final
-
HIGHPT
FAU64
81
Final
-
CAMP
ECU67
79
Final
-
WEBER
UTAH49
60
Final
-
STLOU
12AUBURN61
67
Final
-
MAVLST
SDAK60
96
Final
-
SACST
SNCLRA58
60
Final
-
SANFRAN
CSFULL91
69
Final
-
LALAF
LATECH59
77
Final
-
GATECH
8UK53
67
Final
-
CHARLS
RICH71
78
Final
-
UMKC
2KANSAS57
98
Final
-
ALST
BOISE57
100
Final
-
STNYBRK
PROV0
0134 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm FS1
-
RUST
GRAM0
0
8:00pm
-
CARK
PEPPER0
0162.5 O/U
-14
8:00pm
-
COK
ORAL0
0
8:00pm
-
LIB
VANDY0
0130.5 O/U
PK
8:00pm
-
HOUBP
RICE0
0174 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
BYU
UTAHST0
0146.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
EILL
MILW0
0138 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
UGA
ARIZST0
0155.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm PACN
-
MONT
UAB0
0
8:30pm
-
NCOLO
WYO0
0128.5 O/U
+6
9:00pm
-
LAMON
SFA0
0138 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm
-
NAU
UTVALL0
0143.5 O/U
-7.5
9:30pm
-
BCU
CALBPTST0
0148 O/U
-9
10:00pm
-
FRESNO
CPOLY0
0133.5 O/U
+8.5
10:00pm
-
PUC
UCIRV0
0
10:00pm
-
UCDAV
USD0
0134.5 O/U
-7.5
10:00pm
-
6GONZAG
15ARIZ0
0150.5 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
MARYCA
CAL0
0125 O/U
+8.5
10:30pm PACN