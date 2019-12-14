MICHST
Tillman, Henry lead No. 16 Michigan State past Oakland 72-49

  • Dec 14, 2019

DETROIT (AP) Xavier Tillman had nine points and 13 rebounds, Aaron Henry put up 10 points and six assists and No. 16 Michigan State defeated Oakland 72-49 at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday.

Henry was the only Spartan to reach double figures as Michigan State (7-3) struggled to hit shots in an NBA arena.

Xavier Hill-Mais led Oakland (5-6) with 10 points. The Golden Grizzlies, who have come close to upsetting their in-state rivals with 3-point shooting in the past, shot just 26%, including 31% on 3-pointers.

Michigan State took control early, using an 18-3 run to take a 24-9 lead with eight minutes left in the first half. The Spartans led 34-19 at halftime, holding the Golden Grizzlies to 23% shooting, including 1 of 6 on 3-pointers.

The Spartans made only 21% (3 of 14) of their 3s in the first half but hit a pair on their first two possessions of the second half to go up by 21.

Oakland coach Greg Kampe picked up a technical foul with his team down 52-30 midway through the second half, and his team struggled to keep the game from getting out of hand down the stretch.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo put son Steven into the game for the final moments, and he delighted the crowd with three rebounds.

BIG PICTURE

Spartans: Although Michigan State was cheered by most of the 18,145 fans, it was officially a road game for the Spartans. MSU will play Oakland for the next six seasons, with the game alternating between the Breslin Center and Little Caesars Arena.

Golden Grizzlies: Oakland, which started as a Michigan State satellite campus, dropped to 0-18 against the Spartans. All the games have been in the last 21 years and featured Izzo against Kampe.

UP NEXT

Spartans: At Northwestern on Wednesday.

Golden Grizzlies: At Syracuse on Wednesday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
C. Winston
5 G
K. Kangu
15 G
33.5 Min. Per Game 33.5
4.0 Pts. Per Game 4.0
6.5 Ast. Per Game 6.5
1.5 Reb. Per Game 1.5
40.3 Field Goal % 18.8
33.3 Three Point % 0.0
88.1 Free Throw % 100.0
+ 3 Jackie Harris made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Blake Lampman 1.0
+ 2 Malik Hall made dunk, assist by Brock Washington 8.0
  Defensive rebound by Steven Izzo 14.0
  CJ Gettelfinger missed 3-pt. jump shot 16.0
+ 2 Jack Hoiberg made layup 26.0
  Defensive rebound by Steven Izzo 35.0
  Jackie Harris missed 3-pt. jump shot 37.0
  Bad pass turnover on Brock Washington 44.0
  Offensive rebound by Brock Washington 46.0
  Steven Izzo missed 3-pt. jump shot 48.0
  Defensive rebound by Steven Izzo 57.0
Team Stats
Points 72 49
Field Goals 26-58 (44.8%) 17-65 (26.2%)
3-Pointers 7-33 (21.2%) 7-22 (31.8%)
Free Throws 13-18 (72.2%) 8-12 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 54 31
Offensive 10 6
Defensive 39 17
Team 5 8
Assists 21 12
Steals 2 7
Blocks 5 0
Turnovers 17 9
Fouls 14 14
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
11
A. Henry F
10 PTS, 2 REB, 6 AST
home team logo
14
X. Hill-Mais F
10 PTS, 7 REB
12T
away team logo 16 Michigan State 7-3 343872
home team logo Oakland 5-6 193049
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Little Caesars Arena Detroit, MI
Team Stats
away team logo 16 Michigan State 7-3 79.8 PPG 43.4 RPG 18.6 APG
home team logo Oakland 5-6 64.3 PPG 43.2 RPG 12.0 APG
Key Players
11
A. Henry F 10.9 PPG 2.9 RPG 2.1 APG 50.0 FG%
14
X. Hill-Mais F 15.9 PPG 7.9 RPG 2.0 APG 57.3 FG%
Top Scorers
11
A. Henry F 10 PTS 2 REB 6 AST
14
X. Hill-Mais F 10 PTS 7 REB 0 AST
44.8 FG% 26.2
21.2 3PT FG% 31.8
72.2 FT% 66.7
Michigan State
Starters
A. Henry
C. Winston
X. Tillman
G. Brown
M. Bingham Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Henry 10 2 6 4/9 2/5 0/0 1 26 1 1 4 0 2
C. Winston 9 0 4 3/13 1/9 2/2 1 29 0 0 3 0 0
X. Tillman 9 13 3 4/4 0/0 1/5 2 32 1 2 2 4 9
G. Brown 9 6 1 3/8 0/5 3/3 0 27 0 0 0 0 6
M. Bingham Jr. 5 4 0 2/3 1/1 0/0 0 13 0 2 2 0 4
Bench
T. Kithier
F. Loyer
K. Ahrens
C. George
J. Hoiberg
B. Washington
M. Hall
B. Burke
S. Izzo
J. Marble
J. Langford
J. Hauser
R. Watts
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Kithier 8 6 1 4/4 0/0 0/0 3 9 0 0 0 2 4
F. Loyer 7 1 2 1/4 1/4 4/4 2 12 0 0 0 0 1
K. Ahrens 5 5 0 2/6 1/4 0/0 0 18 0 0 3 2 3
C. George 3 5 0 1/3 1/3 0/0 3 10 0 0 0 1 4
J. Hoiberg 3 0 0 1/1 0/0 1/2 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
B. Washington 2 1 1 0/1 0/1 2/2 0 3 0 0 1 1 0
M. Hall 2 2 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 0 2 0 2
B. Burke 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
S. Izzo 0 3 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 3
J. Marble 0 1 2 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1
J. Langford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hauser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Watts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 72 49 21 26/58 7/33 13/18 14 200 2 5 17 10 39
Oakland
Starters
X. Hill-Mais
D. Oladapo
K. Kangu
T. Maddox Jr.
B. Brechting
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Hill-Mais 10 7 0 5/20 0/3 0/3 1 32 2 0 1 2 5
D. Oladapo 6 2 1 2/7 0/0 2/3 2 26 2 0 1 1 1
K. Kangu 4 2 4 0/3 0/1 4/4 3 27 1 0 1 0 2
T. Maddox Jr. 3 0 0 1/8 1/3 0/0 1 29 1 0 4 0 0
B. Brechting 2 3 0 1/7 0/0 0/0 1 15 0 0 1 2 1
Bench
B. Lampman
J. Harris
C. Gettelfinger
K. Pittman Jr.
E. Newsome
B. Sowunmi
R. Williams
Z. Goodline
M. Monroe
Y. Jihad
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Lampman 9 1 3 3/7 3/7 0/0 2 27 1 0 0 0 1
J. Harris 6 0 0 2/5 2/5 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 0
C. Gettelfinger 4 2 2 1/2 0/1 2/2 1 10 0 0 1 0 2
K. Pittman Jr. 3 1 0 1/3 1/2 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 1
E. Newsome 2 3 2 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 1 2
B. Sowunmi 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 10 0 0 0 0 2
R. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Goodline - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Monroe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Jihad - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 49 23 12 17/65 7/22 8/12 14 200 7 0 9 6 17
NCAA BB Scores