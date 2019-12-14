NICHST
WVU beats Nicholls St behind Culver, Tshiebwe double-doubles

  • Dec 14, 2019

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) West Virginia’s young inside presence stood out, but it was a balanced scoring attack that helped the Mountaineers outlast Nicholls State’s pesky defense.

Sophomore Derek Culver scored 16 points and grabbed 16 rebounds while freshman Oscar Tshiebwe had 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead West Virginia to an 83-57 victory over Nicholls State on Saturday.

West Virginia pulled away down the stretch after Nicholls State had tied the game. And it took a team effort to do it. Miles McBride added 15 points while Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Sean McNeil scored 10 apiece for the Mountaineers (9-1).

"That was really good," Tshiebwe said. "Coach told us we've got to play like we're down 10 to 15 points."

With Culver and Tshiebwe doing their work near the basket, it’s allowed players like McNeil and Taz Sherman to showcase their outside shooting. McNeil and Sherman combined to make 4-of-8 3-pointers.

"Having somebody like Sean, who can make shots, really helps us," Mountaineers’ coach Bob Huggins said. "Taz is starting to be the player that we thought we recruited."

So is Tshiebwe, a McDonald’s All-American as a high schooler who leads the Big 12 in rebounding at 9.3 per game, while Culver is third at 8.9.

Culver made 6 of 9 shots from the floor Saturday.

"If you all knew how far he's come. He's come a long way," Huggins said. "He just continues to get better."

West Virginia transfer D’Angelo Hunter scored 14 points for Nicholls State (6-5), including a three-point play that helped erase a 10-point deficit and tied the game at 43-all with 16:43 left. But the Colonels never retook the lead.

"At the end, I was just disappointed," Nicholls coach Austin Claunch said. "I thought the last four minutes we lost our way a little bit."

Culver scored six points during an ensuing 20-5 run that gave the Mountaineers a 63-48 lead with 8:57 left. Nicholls State got no closer than 11 points after that.

"Once we calmed down in the second half and locked in, we became who we are in our DNA, which is to be the tougher team," Culver said.

Nicholls State committed 17 turnovers and shot 4 of 25 (16%) from 3-point range.

West Virginia outrebounded Nicholls State 44-27, including 19-9 on the offensive glass.

"Overall, it was just a great experience to come play here against a team that is going to be better than people realize," Claunch said.

BIG PICTURE

Nicholls State: The Colonels, who saw their four-game winning streak snapped, are third in Division I with 21.2 forced turnovers a game and are fourth with an average of 11.2 steals. They forced 16 turnovers and had nine steals Saturday.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers’ bench outscored Nicholls State 39-6. Both Culver and Tshiebwe had their third double-doubles of the season.

NO HALEY

Senior guard Jermaine Haley didn’t play Saturday. Huggins said it was a coaching decision. Haley is the team’s second-leading scorer at 11.1 points per game and the third-leading rebounder at 5.7.

NO JOHNSON

Kevin Johnson missed the game for the Colonels. He averages a team-leading 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals per game.

"He got banged up in practice yesterday," Claunch said. "He'll be back next week."

UP NEXT

Nicholls State: Hosts Texas A&M-Corpus Christian on Wednesday.

West Virginia: Plays at Youngstown State on Dec. 21.

Key Players
K. Johnson
3 G
E. Matthews Jr.
28.2 Min. Per Game 28.2
10.7 Pts. Per Game 10.7
1.0 Ast. Per Game 1.0
5.2 Reb. Per Game 5.2
29.2 Field Goal % 47.1
28.6 Three Point % 42.9
71.4 Free Throw % 60.0
  Defensive rebound by Derek Culver 22.0
  Ryghe Lyons missed 2nd of 2 free throws 22.0
+ 1 Ryghe Lyons made 1st of 2 free throws 22.0
  Shooting foul on Emmitt Matthews Jr. 22.0
  Lost ball turnover on Spencer Macke, stolen by Lorenzo McGhee 27.0
  Offensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr. 37.0
  Spencer Macke missed 3-pt. jump shot 39.0
  Defensive rebound by West Virginia 50.0
  Warith Alatishe missed dunk 52.0
  Offensive rebound by Warith Alatishe 52.0
  Ryghe Lyons missed 3-pt. jump shot 54.0
Team Stats
Points 57 83
Field Goals 22-61 (36.1%) 27-61 (44.3%)
3-Pointers 4-25 (16.0%) 6-25 (24.0%)
Free Throws 9-15 (60.0%) 23-30 (76.7%)
Total Rebounds 27 44
Offensive 9 19
Defensive 18 25
Team 0 0
Assists 8 14
Steals 9 5
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 12 16
Fouls 26 17
Technicals 2 0
0
D. Hunter G
14 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
1
D. Culver F
16 PTS, 16 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo Nicholls State 6-5 312657
home team logo West Virginia 9-1 394483
WVU Coliseum Morgantown, WV
WVU Coliseum Morgantown, WV
Team Stats
away team logo Nicholls State 6-5 83.2 PPG 41.2 RPG 14.7 APG
home team logo West Virginia 9-1 74.8 PPG 45.7 RPG 14.1 APG
Key Players
0
D. Hunter G 10.2 PPG 2.9 RPG 0.7 APG 37.4 FG%
1
D. Culver F 10.4 PPG 8.9 RPG 1.4 APG 40.0 FG%
Top Scorers
0
D. Hunter G 14 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
1
D. Culver F 16 PTS 16 REB 3 AST
36.1 FG% 44.3
16.0 3PT FG% 24.0
60.0 FT% 76.7
Nicholls State
Starters
D. Hunter
E. Harvey Jr.
A. Jones
W. Alatishe
D. McClanahan
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Hunter 14 4 2 4/13 2/8 4/6 4 34 3 0 2 1 3
E. Harvey Jr. 12 5 0 5/9 0/2 2/2 0 22 1 0 2 0 5
A. Jones 9 0 3 4/9 1/3 0/0 2 23 1 0 2 0 0
W. Alatishe 9 9 0 4/8 1/2 0/0 4 27 1 2 0 5 4
D. McClanahan 7 2 2 3/11 0/5 1/3 5 39 0 0 2 0 2
Bench
R. Lyons
B. Moore Jr.
J. Buford
T. Clement
L. McGhee
N. Garvin
J. Fornes
K. Johnson
L. Dorsey
I. Johnson
T. Terrell
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Lyons 3 4 0 1/5 0/1 1/2 3 14 1 0 1 2 2
B. Moore Jr. 3 1 0 1/2 0/1 1/2 3 16 0 0 1 1 0
J. Buford 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 3 10 0 0 0 0 1
T. Clement 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
L. McGhee 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 2 14 2 0 2 0 1
N. Garvin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Fornes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Dorsey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Terrell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 27 8 22/61 4/25 9/15 26 200 9 2 12 9 18
West Virginia
Starters
D. Culver
O. Tshiebwe
E. Matthews Jr.
C. Harler
J. McCabe
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Culver 16 16 3 6/9 0/0 4/6 1 28 2 0 4 6 10
O. Tshiebwe 15 11 0 5/7 0/0 5/7 1 19 0 2 1 6 5
E. Matthews Jr. 10 2 0 4/8 1/3 1/1 3 17 0 0 1 1 1
C. Harler 3 1 0 1/6 0/3 1/1 3 20 1 1 2 1 0
J. McCabe 0 0 1 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 10 0 0 2 0 0
Bench
M. McBride
S. McNeil
T. Sherman
B. Knapper
S. Macke
L. Routt
G. Osabuohien
J. Haley
J. Bridges
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. McBride 15 4 2 3/10 1/5 8/9 2 27 1 1 2 2 2
S. McNeil 10 2 0 3/7 3/6 1/2 1 21 0 2 1 1 1
T. Sherman 8 1 1 3/4 1/2 1/2 0 18 0 0 0 0 1
B. Knapper 4 1 2 2/7 0/4 0/0 0 15 0 0 1 0 1
S. Macke 2 0 0 0/1 0/1 2/2 1 2 0 0 1 0 0
L. Routt 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
G. Osabuohien 0 6 5 0/0 0/0 0/0 5 19 1 0 1 2 4
J. Haley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bridges - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 83 44 14 27/61 6/25 23/30 17 200 5 6 16 19 25
