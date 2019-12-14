WVU beats Nicholls St behind Culver, Tshiebwe double-doubles
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) West Virginia’s young inside presence stood out, but it was a balanced scoring attack that helped the Mountaineers outlast Nicholls State’s pesky defense.
Sophomore Derek Culver scored 16 points and grabbed 16 rebounds while freshman Oscar Tshiebwe had 15 points and 11 rebounds to lead West Virginia to an 83-57 victory over Nicholls State on Saturday.
West Virginia pulled away down the stretch after Nicholls State had tied the game. And it took a team effort to do it. Miles McBride added 15 points while Emmitt Matthews Jr. and Sean McNeil scored 10 apiece for the Mountaineers (9-1).
"That was really good," Tshiebwe said. "Coach told us we've got to play like we're down 10 to 15 points."
With Culver and Tshiebwe doing their work near the basket, it’s allowed players like McNeil and Taz Sherman to showcase their outside shooting. McNeil and Sherman combined to make 4-of-8 3-pointers.
"Having somebody like Sean, who can make shots, really helps us," Mountaineers’ coach Bob Huggins said. "Taz is starting to be the player that we thought we recruited."
So is Tshiebwe, a McDonald’s All-American as a high schooler who leads the Big 12 in rebounding at 9.3 per game, while Culver is third at 8.9.
Culver made 6 of 9 shots from the floor Saturday.
"If you all knew how far he's come. He's come a long way," Huggins said. "He just continues to get better."
West Virginia transfer D’Angelo Hunter scored 14 points for Nicholls State (6-5), including a three-point play that helped erase a 10-point deficit and tied the game at 43-all with 16:43 left. But the Colonels never retook the lead.
"At the end, I was just disappointed," Nicholls coach Austin Claunch said. "I thought the last four minutes we lost our way a little bit."
Culver scored six points during an ensuing 20-5 run that gave the Mountaineers a 63-48 lead with 8:57 left. Nicholls State got no closer than 11 points after that.
"Once we calmed down in the second half and locked in, we became who we are in our DNA, which is to be the tougher team," Culver said.
Nicholls State committed 17 turnovers and shot 4 of 25 (16%) from 3-point range.
West Virginia outrebounded Nicholls State 44-27, including 19-9 on the offensive glass.
"Overall, it was just a great experience to come play here against a team that is going to be better than people realize," Claunch said.
BIG PICTURE
Nicholls State: The Colonels, who saw their four-game winning streak snapped, are third in Division I with 21.2 forced turnovers a game and are fourth with an average of 11.2 steals. They forced 16 turnovers and had nine steals Saturday.
West Virginia: The Mountaineers’ bench outscored Nicholls State 39-6. Both Culver and Tshiebwe had their third double-doubles of the season.
NO HALEY
Senior guard Jermaine Haley didn’t play Saturday. Huggins said it was a coaching decision. Haley is the team’s second-leading scorer at 11.1 points per game and the third-leading rebounder at 5.7.
NO JOHNSON
Kevin Johnson missed the game for the Colonels. He averages a team-leading 4.2 assists and 2.5 steals per game.
"He got banged up in practice yesterday," Claunch said. "He'll be back next week."
UP NEXT
Nicholls State: Hosts Texas A&M-Corpus Christian on Wednesday.
West Virginia: Plays at Youngstown State on Dec. 21.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|28.2
|Min. Per Game
|28.2
|10.7
|Pts. Per Game
|10.7
|1.0
|Ast. Per Game
|1.0
|5.2
|Reb. Per Game
|5.2
|29.2
|Field Goal %
|47.1
|28.6
|Three Point %
|42.9
|71.4
|Free Throw %
|60.0
|Defensive rebound by Derek Culver
|22.0
|Ryghe Lyons missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|22.0
|+ 1
|Ryghe Lyons made 1st of 2 free throws
|22.0
|Shooting foul on Emmitt Matthews Jr.
|22.0
|Lost ball turnover on Spencer Macke, stolen by Lorenzo McGhee
|27.0
|Offensive rebound by Emmitt Matthews Jr.
|37.0
|Spencer Macke missed 3-pt. jump shot
|39.0
|Defensive rebound by West Virginia
|50.0
|Warith Alatishe missed dunk
|52.0
|Offensive rebound by Warith Alatishe
|52.0
|Ryghe Lyons missed 3-pt. jump shot
|54.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|83
|Field Goals
|22-61 (36.1%)
|27-61 (44.3%)
|3-Pointers
|4-25 (16.0%)
|6-25 (24.0%)
|Free Throws
|9-15 (60.0%)
|23-30 (76.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|44
|Offensive
|9
|19
|Defensive
|18
|25
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|8
|14
|Steals
|9
|5
|Blocks
|2
|6
|Turnovers
|12
|16
|Fouls
|26
|17
|Technicals
|2
|0
|Team Stats
|Nicholls State 6-5
|83.2 PPG
|41.2 RPG
|14.7 APG
|West Virginia 9-1
|74.8 PPG
|45.7 RPG
|14.1 APG
|
|36.1
|FG%
|44.3
|
|
|16.0
|3PT FG%
|24.0
|
|
|60.0
|FT%
|76.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Hunter
|14
|4
|2
|4/13
|2/8
|4/6
|4
|34
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|E. Harvey Jr.
|12
|5
|0
|5/9
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|22
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|A. Jones
|9
|0
|3
|4/9
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|23
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|W. Alatishe
|9
|9
|0
|4/8
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|27
|1
|2
|0
|5
|4
|D. McClanahan
|7
|2
|2
|3/11
|0/5
|1/3
|5
|39
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Hunter
|14
|4
|2
|4/13
|2/8
|4/6
|4
|34
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|E. Harvey Jr.
|12
|5
|0
|5/9
|0/2
|2/2
|0
|22
|1
|0
|2
|0
|5
|A. Jones
|9
|0
|3
|4/9
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|23
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|W. Alatishe
|9
|9
|0
|4/8
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|27
|1
|2
|0
|5
|4
|D. McClanahan
|7
|2
|2
|3/11
|0/5
|1/3
|5
|39
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Lyons
|3
|4
|0
|1/5
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|14
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|B. Moore Jr.
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|1/2
|3
|16
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|J. Buford
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|10
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|T. Clement
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. McGhee
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|14
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|N. Garvin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Fornes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Dorsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Terrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|57
|27
|8
|22/61
|4/25
|9/15
|26
|200
|9
|2
|12
|9
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Culver
|16
|16
|3
|6/9
|0/0
|4/6
|1
|28
|2
|0
|4
|6
|10
|O. Tshiebwe
|15
|11
|0
|5/7
|0/0
|5/7
|1
|19
|0
|2
|1
|6
|5
|E. Matthews Jr.
|10
|2
|0
|4/8
|1/3
|1/1
|3
|17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|C. Harler
|3
|1
|0
|1/6
|0/3
|1/1
|3
|20
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|J. McCabe
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Culver
|16
|16
|3
|6/9
|0/0
|4/6
|1
|28
|2
|0
|4
|6
|10
|O. Tshiebwe
|15
|11
|0
|5/7
|0/0
|5/7
|1
|19
|0
|2
|1
|6
|5
|E. Matthews Jr.
|10
|2
|0
|4/8
|1/3
|1/1
|3
|17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|C. Harler
|3
|1
|0
|1/6
|0/3
|1/1
|3
|20
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|J. McCabe
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. McBride
|15
|4
|2
|3/10
|1/5
|8/9
|2
|27
|1
|1
|2
|2
|2
|S. McNeil
|10
|2
|0
|3/7
|3/6
|1/2
|1
|21
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|T. Sherman
|8
|1
|1
|3/4
|1/2
|1/2
|0
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|B. Knapper
|4
|1
|2
|2/7
|0/4
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|S. Macke
|2
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|L. Routt
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Osabuohien
|0
|6
|5
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|19
|1
|0
|1
|2
|4
|J. Haley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Bridges
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|83
|44
|14
|27/61
|6/25
|23/30
|17
|200
|5
|6
|16
|19
|25
-
ODU
ILL38
60
2nd 7:39 BTN
-
WINTHR
FURMAN64
77
2nd 3:10
-
ARKPB
OREGST40
74
2nd 2:45 PACN
-
OKLA
WICHST66
71
2nd 1:07 ESP2
-
WMICH
MANH20
15
1st 6:35
-
EVAN
WISGB44
29
1st 5.0
-
CSBAK
IDAHO25
30
1st 2:21
-
DRAKE
14DAYTON22
32
1st 1:53
-
WILLIABA
NORL13
11
1st 12:48
-
STNFRD
SJST28
17
1st 1:42 CBSSN
-
NIAGARA
ALBANY40
29
1st 0.0
-
NMEXST
NMEX33
31
1st 0.0 ATSN
-
COLG
CINCY25
32
1st 0.0
-
KSTATE
MISSST61
67
Final
-
STHRN
18BUTLER41
66
Final
-
APPST
HOW81
59
Final
-
10OREG
5MICH71
70
Final/OT
-
16MICHST
OAK72
49
Final
-
IPFW
IUPUI65
74
Final
-
EKY
1LVILLE67
99
Final
-
PRINCE
FDU80
65
Final
-
CUSE
GTOWN79
89
Final
-
DART
BU76
78
Final
-
TULSA
ARK79
98
Final
-
NCW
ELON60
91
Final
-
NICHST
WVU57
83
Final
-
ILLCHI
DEPAUL65
86
Final
-
BAMA
PSU71
73
Final
-
DUQ
RADFRD71
49
Final
-
LIU
RIDER74
89
Final
-
CMICH
TEXAS76
87
Final
-
ALAM
MIAMI74
88
Final
-
MORGAN
LSALLE68
85
Final
-
ARMY
BUFF89
76
Final
-
NCCU
CSTCAR71
91
Final
-
WAGNER
HARTFD63
71
Final
-
NJTECH
STFRAN71
73
Final
-
HOLY
CAN72
80
Final
-
MGSC
JVILLE79
93
Final
-
TNMART
NCASHV72
91
Final
-
DEL
20NOVA70
78
Final
-
13MEMP
19TENN51
47
Final
-
TOLEDO
DTROIT80
72
Final
-
MTSU
MISS64
82
Final
-
LAMAR
TCU50
79
Final
-
UCLA
ND61
75
Final
-
AF
DENVER79
75
Final
-
UNF
USM72
69
Final
-
UCSB
SUTAH61
62
Final
-
GANNON
STBON50
75
Final
-
23XAVIER
WAKE78
80
Final
-
22SETON
RUT48
68
Final
-
HIGHPT
FAU64
81
Final
-
CAMP
ECU67
79
Final
-
WEBER
UTAH49
60
Final
-
STLOU
12AUBURN61
67
Final
-
MAVLST
SDAK60
96
Final
-
SACST
SNCLRA58
60
Final
-
SANFRAN
CSFULL91
69
Final
-
LALAF
LATECH59
77
Final
-
GATECH
8UK53
67
Final
-
CHARLS
RICH71
78
Final
-
UMKC
2KANSAS57
98
Final
-
ALST
BOISE57
100
Final
-
STNYBRK
PROV0
0134 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm FS1
-
RUST
GRAM0
0
8:00pm
-
CARK
PEPPER0
0162.5 O/U
-14
8:00pm
-
COK
ORAL0
0
8:00pm
-
LIB
VANDY0
0130.5 O/U
PK
8:00pm
-
HOUBP
RICE0
0174 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
BYU
UTAHST0
0146.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
EILL
MILW0
0138 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
UGA
ARIZST0
0155.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm PACN
-
MONT
UAB0
0
8:30pm
-
NCOLO
WYO0
0128.5 O/U
+6
9:00pm
-
LAMON
SFA0
0138 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm
-
NAU
UTVALL0
0143.5 O/U
-7.5
9:30pm
-
BCU
CALBPTST0
0148 O/U
-9
10:00pm
-
FRESNO
CPOLY0
0133.5 O/U
+8.5
10:00pm
-
PUC
UCIRV0
0
10:00pm
-
UCDAV
USD0
0134.5 O/U
-7.5
10:00pm
-
6GONZAG
15ARIZ0
0150.5 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
MARYCA
CAL0
0125 O/U
+8.5
10:30pm PACN