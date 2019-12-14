STHRN
BUTLER

No Text

Bryce Golden leads No. 18 Butler in 66-41 romp over Southern

  • AP
  • Dec 14, 2019

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Bryce Golden scored 12 points on 4-of-5 shooting to lead No. 18 Butler’s balanced scoring attack in a 66-41 romp over Southern on Saturday.

Also cracking double figures for the Bulldogs (10-1) were Sean McDermott with 11 points on 3-of-5 3-point shooting and Khalif Battle with 10. Twelve Bulldogs played and 11 scored.

Kamar Baldwin, Butler’s leading scorer with 17.1 average entering the game, missed his first six shots before finally scoring with 10:49 remaining in the second half. Baldwin finished with two points on 1-of-8 shooting and five assists. Aaron Thompson led the Bulldogs with eight assists.

Isaiah Rollins topped Southern (3-8) with 13 points.

Butler led by as many as 25 points in the second half.

After sitting out the first 10 games with a knee injury, graduate transfer Derrik Smits finally made his debut with Butler. Smits, a 7-foot-1 center who played at Valparaiso and son of ex-Indiana Pacers center Rik Smits, scored his basket with 11:46 left in the second half, drawing huge applause. Smith had two points and three rebounds in 11 minutes.

Butler never trailed, scoring the first eight points. The Bulldogs shot 46% to lead 34-16 at halftime while the Jaguars shot just 25%. For the game, Butler hit 45% and Southern 28%.

The Bulldogs extended the nation’s longest nonconference home games winning streak to 57.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Butler is 1-1 for the week, but the other loss was on the road to No. 11 Baylor Tuesday so the Bulldogs’ ranking isn’t likely to change much.

BIG PICTURE

Southern: The Louisiana school lost its fourth game in a row. The Jaguars have had just two home games, the last one Nov. 18, and don’t have another home date until Jan. 11 against Grambling State.

Butler: The Bulldogs, who have victories over Minnesota, Missouri, Stanford, Mississippi and Florida, will get another major test against Purdue Saturday.

UP NEXT

Southern is set for a two-game California swing with games at California Baptist Wednesday at UC Santa Barbara Friday

Butler faces Purdueon Saturday in the annual Crossroads Classic at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Williams
12 F
A. Thompson
2 G
34.0 Min. Per Game 34.0
7.1 Pts. Per Game 7.1
5.6 Ast. Per Game 5.6
3.6 Reb. Per Game 3.6
47.1 Field Goal % 49.2
Three Point % 11.1
Free Throw % 64.3
  Defensive rebound by Markeese Hastings 15.0
  Damiree Burns missed layup 17.0
  Offensive rebound by Damiree Burns 20.0
  Ahsante Shivers missed layup 22.0
  Defensive rebound by Ahsante Shivers 28.0
  Markeese Hastings missed 3-pt. jump shot 30.0
  Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Rollins 46.0
  Defensive rebound by Isaiah Rollins 49.0
  Khalif Battle missed layup 51.0
  Defensive rebound by Markeese Hastings 1:07
  Damiree Burns missed jump shot 1:09
Team Stats
Points 41 66
Field Goals 14-50 (28.0%) 20-44 (45.5%)
3-Pointers 7-19 (36.8%) 8-22 (36.4%)
Free Throws 6-8 (75.0%) 18-27 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 29 36
Offensive 3 5
Defensive 21 28
Team 5 3
Assists 6 13
Steals 6 6
Blocks 3 3
Turnovers 16 13
Fouls 21 17
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
I. Rollins G
13 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
33
B. Golden F
12 PTS, 3 REB
12T
away team logo Southern 3-8 162541
home team logo 18 Butler 10-1 343266
Hinkle Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Hinkle Fieldhouse Indianapolis, IN
Team Stats
away team logo Southern 3-8 72.4 PPG 40.5 RPG 12.7 APG
home team logo 18 Butler 10-1 69.7 PPG 34.8 RPG 14.4 APG
Key Players
4
I. Rollins G 2.9 PPG 1.2 RPG 0.4 APG 33.3 FG%
33
B. Golden F 8.3 PPG 3.9 RPG 1.8 APG 52.4 FG%
Top Scorers
4
I. Rollins G 13 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
33
B. Golden F 12 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
28.0 FG% 45.5
36.8 3PT FG% 36.4
75.0 FT% 66.7
Southern
Starters
I. Rollins
A. Shivers
M. Bradford
D. Williams
A. Kuljuhovic
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Rollins 13 6 1 5/11 3/6 0/0 0 27 0 0 4 0 6
A. Shivers 3 2 2 1/7 0/3 1/1 4 30 1 0 4 0 2
M. Bradford 1 0 0 0/2 0/1 1/2 2 14 0 0 1 0 0
D. Williams 0 4 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 4 15 1 1 0 1 3
A. Kuljuhovic 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 1 0 2
Starters
I. Rollins
A. Shivers
M. Bradford
D. Williams
A. Kuljuhovic
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Rollins 13 6 1 5/11 3/6 0/0 0 27 0 0 4 0 6
A. Shivers 3 2 2 1/7 0/3 1/1 4 30 1 0 4 0 2
M. Bradford 1 0 0 0/2 0/1 1/2 2 14 0 0 1 0 0
D. Williams 0 4 1 0/2 0/0 0/0 4 15 1 1 0 1 3
A. Kuljuhovic 0 2 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 9 0 0 1 0 2
Bench
B. Brooks
S. Mack
D. Burns
J. Edwards
D. Johnson
S. Baggs
O. Wilson
J. Saddler
T. Williams, Jr
K. Parker
N. Hardin
L. Lee
M. Blake
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Brooks 8 2 0 2/9 2/6 2/2 2 26 0 0 2 0 2
S. Mack 6 0 0 2/3 2/2 0/0 2 16 0 0 1 0 0
D. Burns 6 5 1 2/8 0/0 2/2 1 37 2 0 1 1 4
J. Edwards 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/1 2 11 1 0 0 0 1
D. Johnson 2 0 1 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 7 0 2 2 0 0
S. Baggs 0 2 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 8 1 0 0 1 1
O. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Saddler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Williams, Jr - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Hardin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Lee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Blake - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 41 24 6 14/50 7/19 6/8 21 200 6 3 16 3 21
Butler
Starters
B. Golden
S. McDermott
A. Thompson
B. Nze
K. Baldwin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Golden 12 3 0 4/5 1/1 3/3 4 23 0 1 3 0 3
S. McDermott 11 4 0 4/7 3/5 0/0 2 28 0 1 1 1 3
A. Thompson 8 1 8 3/4 0/0 2/2 1 29 2 0 2 0 1
B. Nze 6 7 0 2/3 0/0 2/4 2 19 0 0 2 2 5
K. Baldwin 2 1 5 1/8 0/4 0/0 0 24 3 0 1 0 1
Starters
B. Golden
S. McDermott
A. Thompson
B. Nze
K. Baldwin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Golden 12 3 0 4/5 1/1 3/3 4 23 0 1 3 0 3
S. McDermott 11 4 0 4/7 3/5 0/0 2 28 0 1 1 1 3
A. Thompson 8 1 8 3/4 0/0 2/2 1 29 2 0 2 0 1
B. Nze 6 7 0 2/3 0/0 2/4 2 19 0 0 2 2 5
K. Baldwin 2 1 5 1/8 0/4 0/0 0 24 3 0 1 0 1
Bench
K. Battle
J. Tucker
C. David
D. Smits
H. Baddley
M. Hastings
J. Mulloy
C. Donovan
M. Parker
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Battle 10 4 0 2/4 2/3 4/6 1 17 0 0 1 0 4
J. Tucker 8 4 0 2/5 2/5 2/2 4 16 0 1 1 1 3
C. David 3 3 0 0/1 0/1 3/4 1 12 0 0 1 0 3
D. Smits 2 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 11 0 0 1 1 2
H. Baddley 2 0 0 1/4 0/2 0/2 0 13 1 0 0 0 0
M. Hastings 2 3 0 0/1 0/1 2/4 0 3 0 0 0 0 3
J. Mulloy 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
C. Donovan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Parker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 33 13 20/44 8/22 18/27 17 200 6 3 13 5 28
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores