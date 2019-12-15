Calcaterra scores 11 to lead San Diego past UC Davis 58-54
SAN DIEGO (AP) Joey Calcaterra posted 11 points as San Diego narrowly beat UC Davis 58-54 on Saturday night.
Calcaterra, the Toreros' leading scorer for the season at 14 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (2 of 10).
Braun Hartfield had 11 points and six rebounds for San Diego (6-7). Finn Sullivan added 10 points. Yauhen Massalski had four blocks for the hosts.
Neither team was able to get much going offensively in the first 20 minutes. San Diego entered the locker room at the half losing 25-21, but the Toreros came back in the second half to eke out the slim 4-point victory. The Toreros' 21 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.
Joe Mooney had 17 points for the Aggies (4-8). Matt Neufeld added 10 points. Elijah Pepper had 9 points and 10 rebounds.
Ezra Manjon, the Aggies' second leading scorer entering the contest at 12 points per game, was held to only 2 points on 1-of-15 shooting.
San Diego faces Stanford next Saturday. UC Davis plays Loyola Marymount at home on Monday.
---
---
|34.3
|Min. Per Game
|34.3
|12.7
|Pts. Per Game
|12.7
|1.9
|Ast. Per Game
|1.9
|6.6
|Reb. Per Game
|6.6
|30.2
|Field Goal %
|44.5
|33.3
|Three Point %
|25.5
|91.7
|Free Throw %
|58.3
|Defensive rebound by Marion Humphrey
|1.0
|Stefan Gonzalez missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|+ 1
|Joey Calcaterra made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|+ 1
|Joey Calcaterra made 2nd of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Joey Calcaterra missed 1st of 2 free throws
|8.0
|Personal foul on Ezra Manjon
|8.0
|+ 3
|Elijah Pepper made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kennedy Koehler
|11.0
|+ 1
|Joey Calcaterra made 2nd of 2 free throws
|18.0
|+ 1
|Joey Calcaterra made 1st of 2 free throws
|18.0
|Personal foul on Joe Mooney
|18.0
|+ 1
|Kennedy Koehler made free throw
|22.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|54
|58
|Field Goals
|18-58 (31.0%)
|22-54 (40.7%)
|3-Pointers
|4-19 (21.1%)
|4-22 (18.2%)
|Free Throws
|14-18 (77.8%)
|10-17 (58.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|29
|36
|Offensive
|5
|6
|Defensive
|24
|30
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|7
|10
|Steals
|8
|4
|Blocks
|3
|9
|Turnovers
|8
|13
|Fouls
|17
|18
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
22
|J. Mooney G
|16.2 PPG
|3.7 RPG
|1.3 APG
|47.4 FG%
|
2
|J. Calcaterra G
|13.5 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|2.4 APG
|41.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|J. Mooney G
|17 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|J. Calcaterra G
|11 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|
|31.0
|FG%
|40.7
|
|
|21.1
|3PT FG%
|18.2
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|58.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Hartfield
|11
|6
|4
|5/9
|1/2
|0/1
|0
|35
|0
|1
|1
|1
|5
|J. Calcaterra
|11
|2
|3
|2/10
|0/6
|7/8
|1
|29
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|A. Floresca
|5
|4
|1
|2/5
|0/1
|1/1
|1
|17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|M. Humphrey
|4
|12
|1
|2/8
|0/2
|0/4
|4
|31
|1
|0
|2
|2
|10
|J. Jean-Marie
|2
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|14
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
