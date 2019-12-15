UCDAV
Calcaterra scores 11 to lead San Diego past UC Davis 58-54

  • Dec 15, 2019

SAN DIEGO (AP) Joey Calcaterra posted 11 points as San Diego narrowly beat UC Davis 58-54 on Saturday night.

Calcaterra, the Toreros' leading scorer for the season at 14 points per game, shot only 20 percent for the game (2 of 10).

Braun Hartfield had 11 points and six rebounds for San Diego (6-7). Finn Sullivan added 10 points. Yauhen Massalski had four blocks for the hosts.

Neither team was able to get much going offensively in the first 20 minutes. San Diego entered the locker room at the half losing 25-21, but the Toreros came back in the second half to eke out the slim 4-point victory. The Toreros' 21 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.

Joe Mooney had 17 points for the Aggies (4-8). Matt Neufeld added 10 points. Elijah Pepper had 9 points and 10 rebounds.

Ezra Manjon, the Aggies' second leading scorer entering the contest at 12 points per game, was held to only 2 points on 1-of-15 shooting.

San Diego faces Stanford next Saturday. UC Davis plays Loyola Marymount at home on Monday.

Key Players
E. Manjon
B. Hartfield
34.3 Min. Per Game 34.3
12.7 Pts. Per Game 12.7
1.9 Ast. Per Game 1.9
6.6 Reb. Per Game 6.6
30.2 Field Goal % 44.5
33.3 Three Point % 25.5
91.7 Free Throw % 58.3
Team Stats
Points 54 58
Field Goals 18-58 (31.0%) 22-54 (40.7%)
3-Pointers 4-19 (21.1%) 4-22 (18.2%)
Free Throws 14-18 (77.8%) 10-17 (58.8%)
Total Rebounds 29 36
Offensive 5 6
Defensive 24 30
Team 0 0
Assists 7 10
Steals 8 4
Blocks 3 9
Turnovers 8 13
Fouls 17 18
Technicals 0 0
UC Davis
Starters
J. Mooney
M. Neufeld
E. Pepper
D. Squire
E. Manjon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Mooney 17 2 0 6/14 1/8 4/4 4 35 0 0 1 0 2
M. Neufeld 10 2 0 5/7 0/0 0/0 0 18 0 1 1 1 1
E. Pepper 9 10 2 3/6 1/2 2/2 1 28 3 0 1 0 10
D. Squire 4 2 1 0/4 0/1 4/6 5 27 1 1 3 0 2
E. Manjon 2 5 3 1/15 0/1 0/0 1 25 2 0 1 0 5
San Diego
Starters
B. Hartfield
J. Calcaterra
A. Floresca
M. Humphrey
J. Jean-Marie
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Hartfield 11 6 4 5/9 1/2 0/1 0 35 0 1 1 1 5
J. Calcaterra 11 2 3 2/10 0/6 7/8 1 29 2 2 1 0 2
A. Floresca 5 4 1 2/5 0/1 1/1 1 17 0 0 0 1 3
M. Humphrey 4 12 1 2/8 0/2 0/4 4 31 1 0 2 2 10
J. Jean-Marie 2 3 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 14 0 1 1 0 3
