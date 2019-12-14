Notre Dame uses long-range shooting to beat UCLA 75-61
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) It’s not so much the capable part for Notre Dame from 3-point land, but sometimes the willing part.
On Saturday, the Fighting Irish showed both parts.
Prentiss Hubb scored 20 points, dealt six assists and finished 5 of 10 outside the arc, and fellow sophomore guard Dane Goodwin added 16 points as Notre Dame defeated UCLA 75-61.
“We talked about how we can’t turn down the open shots,” Hubb said after the Irish finished 15 of 39 from long range for 38.5%.
“(Teammate John) Mooney said if you turn down open shots, that’s basically being selfish,” Hubb said, “because we all practice every day, work on our craft. We know each other and know we can hit open shots, so we just have to take those.”
T.J. Gibbs scored 15 points for the Irish (8-3), draining 4 of 10 on triples, while Mooney netted 14 points to go with 15 rebounds.
The Bruins (7-4) placed just one player in double digits, that being junior Chris Smith with eight of his 10 in the second half. Redshirt freshman Shareef O’Neal, the son of Shaquille O’Neal, added a team-high 11 rebounds and eight points in just 17 minutes off the bench.
Notre Dame’s Mike Brey, who was coaching his 800th collegiate game, called the willingness of his point guard to shoot a key to the win.
“No question, Prentiss needs to be aggressive and hunt his shot,” Brey said. “Sometimes I think he gets into quarterbacking too much, just being a point guard and not (shooting). … We’ve tried to talk to him about that the last couple days, so hopefully he can build off that.”
The Irish were coming off a record-tying 20 3-pointers in 39 tries during a blowout win over Detroit Mercy on Tuesday.
“Tuesday was some therapy, let’s be honest,” Brey said after his team continued to regain its long-range touch against the Bruins.
“We had some bad breakdowns,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin said of contesting shots. “We had three or four possessions where it’s like, who’s guarding the guy, and that’s our youth and inexperience.”
Cronin, though, pointed to his team’s offense as an even bigger issue.
“Our offense got us beat,” he said after the Bruins hit just 30% from the field in the first half, 35% for the game and 10 of 20 free throws. “You can’t shoot 30% from the field, 50 from the foul line. We would have to play a high school team to win with those numbers.”
UCLA big men Cody Riley and Jalen Hill - averaging a combined 23 points and shooting a combined 57% from the field entering the day - finished at a combined nine points and 3 of 16 from the field.
“It’s hard to believe,” Cronin said of those numbers. “They were in a rush. They weren’t on balance.”
BIG PICTURE
UCLA: In the only true road game of their pre-conference season, the Bruins again fell flat away from home, not boding well for when they get into Pac-12 play. UCLA is just 1-3 outside Pauley Pavilion, all three losses coming by double digits and two of those to unranked clubs.
Notre Dame: The Irish continued to bounce back from losing gritty guard Robby Carmody to a season-ending knee injury on Dec. 4. Two of Notre Dame’s three losses this season have been on the road against top-10 teams, but the team is also just 0-2 in Atlantic Coast Conference play as the ACC-exclusive part of its season nears.
INDIANA BLOOD
Though situated on the West Coast, UCLA continues to sport an Indiana flavor, which has been the case during much of its standard-setting history.
Bruins freshman starter Tyger Campbell prepped at La Lumiere School, just 40 minutes from the Notre Dame campus, while Indiana native and former IU guard Michael Lewis is in his first season as a UCLA assistant.
Of course, legendary coach John Wooden grew up in Indiana, played at Purdue, taught in South Bend and coached at Indiana State before going on to win 10 national titles in a 12-year span with the Bruins.
The program’s most recent coach before Cronin took over this year was Indiana native Steve Alford.
BOARD BEASTS
Despite its four losses, UCLA has outrebounded every one of its 11 opponents this season, standing at plus-8.8 per game.
“That’s an effort stat,” Cronin said. “We can control effort and we try to do that. You’re always happy with that.”
“They got a little too many offensive rebounds today,” Mooney said after the Bruins won that battle 15-9 and the overall board count 48-40, “but those are some big dudes.”
UP NEXT
UCLA: The Bruins go a week between games before meeting No. 17 North Carolina next Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic in Las Vegas.
Notre Dame: The Irish also have a week to prepare for their next game, facing Indiana next Saturday at the Crossroads Classic in Indianapolis.
---
For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|30.7
|Min. Per Game
|30.7
|14.9
|Pts. Per Game
|14.9
|2.2
|Ast. Per Game
|2.2
|13.2
|Reb. Per Game
|13.2
|42.2
|Field Goal %
|44.5
|40.0
|Three Point %
|31.4
|63.6
|Free Throw %
|56.1
|Defensive rebound by John Mooney
|1.0
|David Singleton missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill
|9.0
|T.J. Gibbs missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|9.0
|+ 1
|T.J. Gibbs made 1st of 2 free throws
|9.0
|Personal foul on Jalen Hill
|9.0
|+ 3
|David Singleton made 3-pt. jump shot
|17.0
|Defensive rebound by Jalen Hill
|24.0
|Prentiss Hubb missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|24.0
|+ 1
|Prentiss Hubb made 1st of 2 free throws
|24.0
|Personal foul on Jaime Jaquez Jr.
|24.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|61
|75
|Field Goals
|22-63 (34.9%)
|24-63 (38.1%)
|3-Pointers
|7-16 (43.8%)
|15-39 (38.5%)
|Free Throws
|10-20 (50.0%)
|12-17 (70.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|48
|40
|Offensive
|14
|7
|Defensive
|31
|31
|Team
|3
|2
|Assists
|9
|15
|Steals
|4
|3
|Blocks
|4
|5
|Turnovers
|9
|6
|Fouls
|18
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|UCLA 7-4
|74.4 PPG
|40.2 RPG
|13.9 APG
|Notre Dame 8-3
|76.1 PPG
|43.7 RPG
|18.0 APG
|
|34.9
|FG%
|38.1
|
|
|43.8
|3PT FG%
|38.5
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|70.6
|
-
ODU
ILL38
60
2nd 7:39 BTN
-
WINTHR
FURMAN64
77
2nd 3:10
-
ARKPB
OREGST40
74
2nd 2:45 PACN
-
OKLA
WICHST66
73
2nd 54.0 ESP2
-
CSBAK
IDAHO25
30
1st 2:21
-
WMICH
MANH20
15
1st 6:35
-
DRAKE
14DAYTON22
32
1st 1:11
-
STNFRD
SJST31
17
1st 1:21 CBSSN
-
WILLIABA
NORL13
11
1st 12:48
-
NIAGARA
ALBANY40
29
1st 0.0
-
NMEXST
NMEX33
31
1st 0.0 ATSN
-
EVAN
WISGB44
29
1st 0.0
-
COLG
CINCY25
32
1st 0.0
-
KSTATE
MISSST61
67
Final
-
STHRN
18BUTLER41
66
Final
-
APPST
HOW81
59
Final
-
10OREG
5MICH71
70
Final/OT
-
16MICHST
OAK72
49
Final
-
IPFW
IUPUI65
74
Final
-
EKY
1LVILLE67
99
Final
-
PRINCE
FDU80
65
Final
-
CUSE
GTOWN79
89
Final
-
DART
BU76
78
Final
-
TULSA
ARK79
98
Final
-
NCW
ELON60
91
Final
-
NICHST
WVU57
83
Final
-
ILLCHI
DEPAUL65
86
Final
-
BAMA
PSU71
73
Final
-
DUQ
RADFRD71
49
Final
-
LIU
RIDER74
89
Final
-
CMICH
TEXAS76
87
Final
-
ALAM
MIAMI74
88
Final
-
MORGAN
LSALLE68
85
Final
-
ARMY
BUFF89
76
Final
-
NCCU
CSTCAR71
91
Final
-
WAGNER
HARTFD63
71
Final
-
NJTECH
STFRAN71
73
Final
-
HOLY
CAN72
80
Final
-
MGSC
JVILLE79
93
Final
-
TNMART
NCASHV72
91
Final
-
DEL
20NOVA70
78
Final
-
13MEMP
19TENN51
47
Final
-
TOLEDO
DTROIT80
72
Final
-
MTSU
MISS64
82
Final
-
LAMAR
TCU50
79
Final
-
UCLA
ND61
75
Final
-
AF
DENVER79
75
Final
-
UNF
USM72
69
Final
-
UCSB
SUTAH61
62
Final
-
GANNON
STBON50
75
Final
-
23XAVIER
WAKE78
80
Final
-
22SETON
RUT48
68
Final
-
HIGHPT
FAU64
81
Final
-
CAMP
ECU67
79
Final
-
WEBER
UTAH49
60
Final
-
STLOU
12AUBURN61
67
Final
-
MAVLST
SDAK60
96
Final
-
SACST
SNCLRA58
60
Final
-
SANFRAN
CSFULL91
69
Final
-
LALAF
LATECH59
77
Final
-
GATECH
8UK53
67
Final
-
CHARLS
RICH71
78
Final
-
UMKC
2KANSAS57
98
Final
-
ALST
BOISE57
100
Final
-
STNYBRK
PROV0
0134 O/U
-12.5
8:00pm FS1
-
RUST
GRAM0
0
8:00pm
-
CARK
PEPPER0
0162.5 O/U
-14
8:00pm
-
COK
ORAL0
0
8:00pm
-
LIB
VANDY0
0130.5 O/U
PK
8:00pm
-
HOUBP
RICE0
0174 O/U
-10.5
8:00pm
-
BYU
UTAHST0
0146.5 O/U
+1
8:00pm
-
EILL
MILW0
0138 O/U
-3.5
8:00pm
-
UGA
ARIZST0
0155.5 O/U
-5
8:00pm PACN
-
MONT
UAB0
0
8:30pm
-
NCOLO
WYO0
0128.5 O/U
+6
9:00pm
-
LAMON
SFA0
0138 O/U
-10.5
9:00pm
-
NAU
UTVALL0
0143.5 O/U
-7.5
9:30pm
-
BCU
CALBPTST0
0148 O/U
-9
10:00pm
-
FRESNO
CPOLY0
0133.5 O/U
+8.5
10:00pm
-
PUC
UCIRV0
0
10:00pm
-
UCDAV
USD0
0134.5 O/U
-7.5
10:00pm
-
6GONZAG
15ARIZ0
0150.5 O/U
-2.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
MARYCA
CAL0
0125 O/U
+8.5
10:30pm PACN