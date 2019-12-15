UCRIV
Elleby, Pollard boost Washington St. past UC Riverside 70-56

  • AP
  • Dec 15, 2019

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) Four the fourth time this season, Washington State forced more than 20 turnovers against their opponent.

The Cougars' defensive effort helped lead them to a 70-56 victory over UC Riverside Sunday afternoon, marking their third victory in a row for the first time this season.

''That's just what we do,'' said Washington State Head Coach Kyle Smith. ''We have some good quickness on defense and we got off to a good start in both halves.''

CJ Elleby scored 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting and had six rebounds and Jeff Pollard added 16 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars. Aljaz Kunc also had 13 points, two rebounds and two assists.

Washington State (6-4) led the game almost the entire way, forced 23 turnovers for 24 points to help get the Cougars to a win, despite losing the rebounding battle 33-31 and the battle in the paint 30-28.

UC Riverside (7-4) couldn't take care of the ball down the stretch and shot only 8 of 13 from the free throw line. Angus McWilliams lead the way for the Highlanders with 13 points on 6-of-10 shooting. George Willborn III added 11 points for the Highlanders.

''I thought our guys competed for 40 minutes, but our execution was bad turning the ball over 23 times,'' said UC Riverside Head Coach David Patrick. ''We haven't done that all years. Kudos to Washington State for their pressure. I thought we competed, but we just did a bad job of taking care of the basketball.''

BIG PICTURE

UC Riverside: After a four-game winning streak, the Highlanders have gone 1-3.

Washington State: The Cougars are on a three-game winning streak for the first time this season. They have three more non-conference games before the start of Pac-12 play.

UP NEXT

UC Riverside: The Highlanders host Northern Arizona on Thursday.

Washington State: The Cougars host Florida A&M on Thursday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
C. McRae
C. Elleby
32.4 Min. Per Game 32.4
20.1 Pts. Per Game 20.1
1.7 Ast. Per Game 1.7
6.2 Reb. Per Game 6.2
45.5 Field Goal % 44.7
Three Point % 29.9
100.0 Free Throw % 80.4
  30-second timeout called 24.0
+ 3 Angus McWilliam made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dikymbe Martin 20.0
+ 2 Jeff Pollard made layup, assist by Noah Williams 35.0
+ 2 Zac Watson made layup, assist by Zyon Pullin 46.0
  Shot clock violation turnover on Washington State 59.0
  Offensive rebound by Noah Williams 1:01
  Isaac Bonton missed layup 1:03
+ 1 Zyon Pullin made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:30
+ 1 Zyon Pullin made 1st of 2 free throws 1:30
  Shooting foul on Noah Williams 1:30
+ 3 Isaac Bonton made 3-pt. jump shot 1:57
Team Stats
Points 56 70
Field Goals 21-47 (44.7%) 24-57 (42.1%)
3-Pointers 6-21 (28.6%) 7-23 (30.4%)
Free Throws 8-13 (61.5%) 15-18 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 33 31
Offensive 5 10
Defensive 23 19
Team 5 2
Assists 11 11
Steals 4 11
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 22 11
Fouls 19 17
Technicals 0 1
23
A. McWilliam F
13 PTS, 6 REB
2
C. Elleby F
20 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo UC Riverside 7-4 243256
home team logo Washington St. 6-4 274370
Team Stats
away team logo UC Riverside 7-4 65.4 PPG 39.4 RPG 12.9 APG
home team logo Washington St. 6-4 71.4 PPG 41.1 RPG 10.8 APG
Key Players
23
A. McWilliam F 3.9 PPG 4.0 RPG 0.2 APG 34.3 FG%
2
C. Elleby F 20.1 PPG 6.2 RPG 1.7 APG 43.3 FG%
Top Scorers
23
A. McWilliam F 13 PTS 6 REB 0 AST
2
C. Elleby F 20 PTS 6 REB 1 AST
44.7 FG% 42.1
28.6 3PT FG% 30.4
61.5 FT% 83.3
UC Riverside
Starters
A. McWilliam
G. Willborn III
D. Pickett
C. McRae
K. Kabellis
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. McWilliam 13 6 0 6/10 1/2 0/0 4 18 0 1 2 3 3
G. Willborn III 11 2 0 4/4 1/1 2/7 2 15 1 0 5 0 2
D. Pickett 5 2 1 2/6 1/3 0/0 1 28 0 0 1 0 2
C. McRae 4 2 0 2/3 0/0 0/0 2 14 0 1 2 0 2
K. Kabellis 0 7 5 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 28 0 0 4 0 7
Bench
Z. Watson
D. Martin
D. Elkaz
Z. Pullin
D. McDonald
D. Mading
A. Chidom
Q. Ford
J. Cross
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Watson 6 1 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 3 16 1 0 3 0 1
D. Martin 5 1 3 1/3 1/2 2/2 1 15 0 0 0 1 0
D. Elkaz 5 3 0 2/8 1/6 0/0 2 27 0 0 1 0 3
Z. Pullin 4 2 2 0/4 0/2 4/4 1 19 1 0 1 1 1
D. McDonald 3 0 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 10 1 0 0 0 0
D. Mading 0 2 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 10 0 0 3 0 2
A. Chidom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Ford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Cross - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 28 11 21/47 6/21 8/13 19 200 4 2 22 5 23
Washington St.
Starters
C. Elleby
J. Pollard
A. Kunc
I. Bonton
J. Robinson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Elleby 20 6 1 7/11 1/2 5/6 4 26 3 1 4 2 4
J. Pollard 16 7 1 4/12 1/7 7/7 2 31 0 1 0 3 4
A. Kunc 13 2 2 5/6 2/3 1/2 2 25 1 0 1 2 0
I. Bonton 12 1 3 5/15 2/5 0/0 3 29 2 0 2 0 1
J. Robinson 0 4 0 0/3 0/3 0/0 0 23 2 1 0 1 3
Bench
M. Cannon
T. Miller
J. Shead
V. Markovetskyy
N. Williams
D. James
D. Henson
D. Rodman
C. Sonneborn
B. Chatfield
R. Rapp
B. Olesen
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Cannon 5 3 0 1/3 1/1 2/2 0 18 0 0 0 0 3
T. Miller 4 0 0 2/4 0/1 0/1 0 9 1 0 1 0 0
J. Shead 0 1 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 18 2 0 1 0 1
V. Markovetskyy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Williams 0 5 3 0/2 0/1 0/0 3 21 0 1 1 2 3
D. James - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Henson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Rodman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Sonneborn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Chatfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Rapp - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Olesen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 29 11 24/57 7/23 15/18 17 200 11 4 11 10 19
NCAA BB Scores