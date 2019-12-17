Mooney at the buzzer sends UC Davis past Loyola Marymount
DAVIS, Calif. (AP) Joe Mooney buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer and UC Davis capped a 67-65 second-half comeback win against Loyola Marymount on Monday night.
Erik Johansson's layup with three seconds left put the Lions up 65-64. Prior to those points, neither team had scored in 81 seconds.
The Lions led 61-50 with 6:57 remaining before a 14-2 run by the Aggies over the next 51/2 minutes gave UC Davis (5-8) a 64-63 lead.
Loyola Marymount (5-6) built a 38-24 halftime lead on the strength of 15-of-20 shooting including 7-of-11 from 3-point range.
Stefan Gonzalez and Kennedy Koehler each scored 13, Mooney 11 and Elijah Pepper 10.
Johansson scored 15, Ivan Alipiev had 14, Eli Scott 13 and Parker Dortch 10.
|32.3
|Min. Per Game
|32.3
|11.3
|Pts. Per Game
|11.3
|5.3
|Ast. Per Game
|5.3
|3.0
|Reb. Per Game
|3.0
|57.8
|Field Goal %
|28.6
|42.9
|Three Point %
|25.0
|63.2
|Free Throw %
|91.7
|+ 3
|Joe Mooney made 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 2
|Erik Johansson made jump shot
|4.0
|Defensive rebound by Erik Johansson
|22.0
|Matt Neufeld missed jump shot
|24.0
|Defensive rebound by Stefan Gonzalez
|55.0
|Eli Scott missed jump shot
|57.0
|+ 1
|Stefan Gonzalez made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:23
|Stefan Gonzalez missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:23
|Personal foul on Reilly Seebold
|1:23
|Defensive rebound by Elijah Pepper
|1:44
|Ivan Alipiev missed jump shot
|1:46
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|67
|Field Goals
|24-42 (57.1%)
|22-48 (45.8%)
|3-Pointers
|9-18 (50.0%)
|10-24 (41.7%)
|Free Throws
|8-14 (57.1%)
|13-17 (76.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|25
|24
|Offensive
|3
|4
|Defensive
|22
|18
|Team
|0
|2
|Assists
|15
|15
|Steals
|7
|12
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|17
|14
|Fouls
|16
|16
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Key Players
|
20
|E. Johansson G
|5.8 PPG
|1.7 RPG
|0.6 APG
|48.7 FG%
|
10
|K. Koehler F
|5.5 PPG
|4.4 RPG
|0.5 APG
|46.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|E. Johansson G
|15 PTS
|4 REB
|2 AST
|K. Koehler F
|13 PTS
|2 REB
|3 AST
|
|57.1
|FG%
|45.8
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|41.7
|
|
|57.1
|FT%
|76.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|E. Johansson
|15
|4
|2
|5/8
|3/6
|2/2
|1
|33
|1
|0
|3
|1
|3
|I. Alipiev
|14
|7
|2
|5/11
|2/5
|2/2
|2
|35
|1
|0
|3
|1
|6
|E. Scott
|13
|6
|7
|6/11
|0/0
|1/4
|0
|39
|3
|0
|3
|1
|5
|S. Sisoho Jawara
|8
|3
|3
|3/3
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|27
|2
|0
|4
|0
|3
|J. Bell
|2
|3
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|15
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Dortch
|10
|0
|0
|4/6
|1/2
|1/2
|4
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|L. Zivanovic
|3
|0
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Leaupepe
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|9
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R. Seebold
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Dos Anjos
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Williams
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Quintana
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Douglas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Nekic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|25
|15
|24/42
|9/18
|8/14
|16
|200
|7
|0
|17
|3
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Mooney
|11
|5
|1
|4/10
|2/4
|1/2
|3
|36
|2
|1
|0
|0
|5
|E. Pepper
|10
|6
|5
|3/7
|2/4
|2/4
|2
|26
|2
|0
|3
|2
|4
|M. Neufeld
|9
|1
|0
|4/8
|0/0
|1/1
|1
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Squire
|7
|0
|2
|2/5
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|25
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|E. Manjon
|0
|3
|3
|0/3
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Gonzalez
|13
|2
|1
|4/7
|4/7
|1/2
|2
|28
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|K. Koehler
|13
|2
|3
|3/4
|1/2
|6/6
|2
|25
|2
|0
|2
|1
|1
|C. Fuller
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Adebayo
|2
|3
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|14
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|R. Printup
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Shaw
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Ba
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Murphy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Harris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Gehrke
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|22
|15
|22/48
|10/24
|13/17
|16
|200
|12
|2
|14
|4
|18
