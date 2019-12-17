LOYMRY
Mooney at the buzzer sends UC Davis past Loyola Marymount

  • AP
  • Dec 17, 2019

DAVIS, Calif. (AP) Joe Mooney buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer and UC Davis capped a 67-65 second-half comeback win against Loyola Marymount on Monday night.

Erik Johansson's layup with three seconds left put the Lions up 65-64. Prior to those points, neither team had scored in 81 seconds.

The Lions led 61-50 with 6:57 remaining before a 14-2 run by the Aggies over the next 51/2 minutes gave UC Davis (5-8) a 64-63 lead.

Loyola Marymount (5-6) built a 38-24 halftime lead on the strength of 15-of-20 shooting including 7-of-11 from 3-point range.

Stefan Gonzalez and Kennedy Koehler each scored 13, Mooney 11 and Elijah Pepper 10.

Johansson scored 15, Ivan Alipiev had 14, Eli Scott 13 and Parker Dortch 10.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
E. Scott
E. Manjon
32.3 Min. Per Game 32.3
11.3 Pts. Per Game 11.3
5.3 Ast. Per Game 5.3
3.0 Reb. Per Game 3.0
57.8 Field Goal % 28.6
42.9 Three Point % 25.0
63.2 Free Throw % 91.7
+ 3 Joe Mooney made 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 2 Erik Johansson made jump shot 4.0
  Defensive rebound by Erik Johansson 22.0
  Matt Neufeld missed jump shot 24.0
  Defensive rebound by Stefan Gonzalez 55.0
  Eli Scott missed jump shot 57.0
+ 1 Stefan Gonzalez made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:23
  Stefan Gonzalez missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:23
  Personal foul on Reilly Seebold 1:23
  Defensive rebound by Elijah Pepper 1:44
  Ivan Alipiev missed jump shot 1:46
Team Stats
Points 65 67
Field Goals 24-42 (57.1%) 22-48 (45.8%)
3-Pointers 9-18 (50.0%) 10-24 (41.7%)
Free Throws 8-14 (57.1%) 13-17 (76.5%)
Total Rebounds 25 24
Offensive 3 4
Defensive 22 18
Team 0 2
Assists 15 15
Steals 7 12
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 17 14
Fouls 16 16
Technicals 0 1
20
E. Johansson G
15 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
2
S. Gonzalez G
13 PTS, 2 REB, 1 AST
12T
The Pavilion at ARC Davis, CA
Team Stats
away team logo LMU 5-6 71.1 PPG 31.1 RPG 13.7 APG
home team logo UC Davis 5-8 69.2 PPG 32.7 RPG 13.1 APG
Key Players
20
E. Johansson G 5.8 PPG 1.7 RPG 0.6 APG 48.7 FG%
10
K. Koehler F 5.5 PPG 4.4 RPG 0.5 APG 46.9 FG%
Top Scorers
20
E. Johansson G 15 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
10
K. Koehler F 13 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
57.1 FG% 45.8
50.0 3PT FG% 41.7
57.1 FT% 76.5
LMU
Starters
E. Johansson
I. Alipiev
E. Scott
S. Sisoho Jawara
J. Bell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
E. Johansson 15 4 2 5/8 3/6 2/2 1 33 1 0 3 1 3
I. Alipiev 14 7 2 5/11 2/5 2/2 2 35 1 0 3 1 6
E. Scott 13 6 7 6/11 0/0 1/4 0 39 3 0 3 1 5
S. Sisoho Jawara 8 3 3 3/3 2/2 0/0 1 27 2 0 4 0 3
J. Bell 2 3 0 0/1 0/1 2/2 4 15 0 0 2 0 3
Bench
P. Dortch
L. Zivanovic
K. Leaupepe
R. Seebold
J. Dos Anjos
D. Williams
J. Quintana
D. Douglas
L. Nekic
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
P. Dortch 10 0 0 4/6 1/2 1/2 4 23 0 0 1 0 0
L. Zivanovic 3 0 1 1/2 1/2 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0
K. Leaupepe 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/2 1 9 0 0 1 0 0
R. Seebold 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 0
J. Dos Anjos 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 5 0 0 0 0 1
D. Williams 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 1
J. Quintana - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Douglas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Nekic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 25 15 24/42 9/18 8/14 16 200 7 0 17 3 22
UC Davis
Starters
J. Mooney
E. Pepper
M. Neufeld
D. Squire
E. Manjon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Mooney 11 5 1 4/10 2/4 1/2 3 36 2 1 0 0 5
E. Pepper 10 6 5 3/7 2/4 2/4 2 26 2 0 3 2 4
M. Neufeld 9 1 0 4/8 0/0 1/1 1 15 0 0 1 0 1
D. Squire 7 0 2 2/5 1/3 2/2 1 25 4 0 2 0 0
E. Manjon 0 3 3 0/3 0/2 0/0 1 25 0 0 3 0 3
Bench
S. Gonzalez
K. Koehler
C. Fuller
A. Adebayo
R. Printup
B. Shaw
C. Ba
A. Murphy
W. Harris
O. Gehrke
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Gonzalez 13 2 1 4/7 4/7 1/2 2 28 2 0 1 0 2
K. Koehler 13 2 3 3/4 1/2 6/6 2 25 2 0 2 1 1
C. Fuller 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
A. Adebayo 2 3 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 4 14 0 1 2 1 2
R. Printup - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Shaw - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Ba - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Murphy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Gehrke - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 22 15 22/48 10/24 13/17 16 200 12 2 14 4 18
