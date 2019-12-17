UMBC
Yurtseven scores 22 to lift Georgetown past UMBC 81-55

  • Dec 17, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) Omer Yurtseven had a season-high 22 points and 13 rebounds as Georgetown romped past Maryland-Baltimore County 81-55 on Tuesday night for its fourth straight victory.

Jamorko Pickett and Jahvon Blair each had 15 points for Georgetown (8-3). Qudus Wahab posted career-highs with 10 points and nine rebounds. Yurtseven made 11 of 14 shots and blocked three shots.

Georgetown led 42-24 at the break with 12 points and 10 rebounds from Yurtseven. He scored 10 points through the first seven-plus minutes of the second half as the Hoyas led 59-30.

L.J. Owens had 16 points for the Retrievers (6-7). K.J. Jackson added 10 points, and Keondre Kennedy had six rebounds.

Georgetown takes on Samford at home on Saturday. Maryland-Baltimore County plays George Mason on the road on Saturday.

Team Stats
Points 55 81
Field Goals 21-60 (35.0%) 34-69 (49.3%)
3-Pointers 6-25 (24.0%) 5-16 (31.3%)
Free Throws 7-11 (63.6%) 8-10 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 31 45
Offensive 7 10
Defensive 24 33
Team 0 2
Assists 13 18
Steals 6 5
Blocks 1 7
Turnovers 14 10
Fouls 10 13
Technicals 0 0
1
L. Owens G
16 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
44
O. Yurtseven C
22 PTS, 13 REB
12T
away team logo UMBC 6-7 243155
home team logo Georgetown 8-3 423981
UMBC
Starters
L. Owens
K. Jackson
B. Horvath
D. Akin
R. Eytle-Rock
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Owens 16 4 1 6/12 2/6 2/3 0 29 0 1 1 1 3
K. Jackson 10 4 4 4/8 1/4 1/2 0 32 3 0 4 0 4
B. Horvath 6 9 0 3/9 0/4 0/0 2 27 1 0 0 3 6
D. Akin 2 3 1 1/3 0/0 0/0 3 23 0 0 1 2 1
R. Eytle-Rock 2 0 3 1/8 0/3 0/0 1 29 1 0 5 0 0
Bench
K. Kennedy
D. Spasojevic
R. Council II
J. Schwietz
N. Johnson
M. Curran
A. Lamar
M. Thompson
D. Rogers
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Kennedy 7 6 2 2/7 1/4 2/2 0 25 0 0 1 0 6
D. Spasojevic 6 3 1 2/7 0/0 2/4 3 14 1 0 2 0 3
R. Council II 3 1 1 1/4 1/3 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 1
J. Schwietz 3 0 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
N. Johnson 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 10 0 0 0 1 0
M. Curran - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Lamar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Thompson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Rogers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 55 31 13 21/60 6/25 7/11 10 200 6 1 14 7 24
Georgetown
Starters
O. Yurtseven
J. Pickett
T. Allen
M. McClung
J. Mosely
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
O. Yurtseven 22 13 0 11/14 0/0 0/0 2 20 0 3 2 4 9
J. Pickett 12 3 0 4/6 1/1 3/4 2 26 1 0 4 1 2
T. Allen 9 2 8 4/6 1/3 0/0 3 27 0 0 2 0 2
M. McClung 8 0 1 4/12 0/2 0/0 1 24 1 0 1 0 0
J. Mosely 4 6 6 2/6 0/3 0/0 1 38 2 1 1 1 5
Bench
J. Blair
Q. Wahab
T. Ighoefe
G. Muresan
J. Robinson
C. Azinge
G. Alexander
M. Gardner
M. Wilson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Blair 15 7 3 5/12 3/7 2/2 2 30 0 0 0 0 7
Q. Wahab 10 9 0 4/9 0/0 2/2 2 17 1 3 0 2 7
T. Ighoefe 1 1 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
G. Muresan 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 1 0
J. Robinson 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 1 0
C. Azinge 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
G. Alexander - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Gardner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Wilson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 43 18 34/69 5/16 8/10 13 200 5 7 10 10 33
