Yurtseven scores 22 to lift Georgetown past UMBC 81-55
WASHINGTON (AP) Omer Yurtseven had a season-high 22 points and 13 rebounds as Georgetown romped past Maryland-Baltimore County 81-55 on Tuesday night for its fourth straight victory.
Jamorko Pickett and Jahvon Blair each had 15 points for Georgetown (8-3). Qudus Wahab posted career-highs with 10 points and nine rebounds. Yurtseven made 11 of 14 shots and blocked three shots.
Georgetown led 42-24 at the break with 12 points and 10 rebounds from Yurtseven. He scored 10 points through the first seven-plus minutes of the second half as the Hoyas led 59-30.
L.J. Owens had 16 points for the Retrievers (6-7). K.J. Jackson added 10 points, and Keondre Kennedy had six rebounds.
Georgetown takes on Samford at home on Saturday. Maryland-Baltimore County plays George Mason on the road on Saturday.
---
---
|27.6
|Min. Per Game
|27.6
|6.8
|Pts. Per Game
|6.8
|2.9
|Ast. Per Game
|2.9
|4.3
|Reb. Per Game
|4.3
|44.6
|Field Goal %
|53.8
|42.2
|Three Point %
|52.4
|68.4
|Free Throw %
|79.2
|+ 3
|Jack Schwietz made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Keondre Kennedy
|19.0
|+ 1
|Timothy Ighoefe made 2nd of 2 free throws
|32.0
|Timothy Ighoefe missed 1st of 2 free throws
|32.0
|Shooting foul on Dimitrije Spasojevic
|32.0
|+ 2
|Dimitrije Spasojevic made layup, assist by Keondre Kennedy
|54.0
|Defensive rebound by Keondre Kennedy
|58.0
|Jagan Mosely missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:00
|Defensive rebound by Jahvon Blair
|1:09
|Dimitrije Spasojevic missed hook shot
|1:11
|+ 3
|Jahvon Blair made 3-pt. jump shot
|1:29
|+ 2
|Dimitrije Spasojevic made layup, assist by K.J. Jackson
|1:42
|Team Stats
|Points
|55
|81
|Field Goals
|21-60 (35.0%)
|34-69 (49.3%)
|3-Pointers
|6-25 (24.0%)
|5-16 (31.3%)
|Free Throws
|7-11 (63.6%)
|8-10 (80.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|31
|45
|Offensive
|7
|10
|Defensive
|24
|33
|Team
|0
|2
|Assists
|13
|18
|Steals
|6
|5
|Blocks
|1
|7
|Turnovers
|14
|10
|Fouls
|10
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|UMBC 6-7
|72.3 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|14.4 APG
|Georgetown 8-3
|80.4 PPG
|43.3 RPG
|16.4 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|L. Owens G
|10.3 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|1.8 APG
|37.0 FG%
|
44
|O. Yurtseven C
|16.6 PPG
|9.4 RPG
|1.2 APG
|54.1 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Owens G
|16 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|O. Yurtseven C
|22 PTS
|13 REB
|0 AST
|
|35.0
|FG%
|49.3
|
|
|24.0
|3PT FG%
|31.3
|
|
|63.6
|FT%
|80.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Owens
|16
|4
|1
|6/12
|2/6
|2/3
|0
|29
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|K. Jackson
|10
|4
|4
|4/8
|1/4
|1/2
|0
|32
|3
|0
|4
|0
|4
|B. Horvath
|6
|9
|0
|3/9
|0/4
|0/0
|2
|27
|1
|0
|0
|3
|6
|D. Akin
|2
|3
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|23
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|R. Eytle-Rock
|2
|0
|3
|1/8
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|29
|1
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|K. Kennedy
|7
|6
|2
|2/7
|1/4
|2/2
|0
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6
|D. Spasojevic
|6
|3
|1
|2/7
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|14
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|R. Council II
|3
|1
|1
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Schwietz
|3
|0
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Johnson
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|M. Curran
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Lamar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Thompson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Rogers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|55
|31
|13
|21/60
|6/25
|7/11
|10
|200
|6
|1
|14
|7
|24
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. Yurtseven
|22
|13
|0
|11/14
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|20
|0
|3
|2
|4
|9
|J. Pickett
|12
|3
|0
|4/6
|1/1
|3/4
|2
|26
|1
|0
|4
|1
|2
|T. Allen
|9
|2
|8
|4/6
|1/3
|0/0
|3
|27
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|M. McClung
|8
|0
|1
|4/12
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|24
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Mosely
|4
|6
|6
|2/6
|0/3
|0/0
|1
|38
|2
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Blair
|15
|7
|3
|5/12
|3/7
|2/2
|2
|30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Q. Wahab
|10
|9
|0
|4/9
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|17
|1
|3
|0
|2
|7
|T. Ighoefe
|1
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|G. Muresan
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Robinson
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|C. Azinge
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Alexander
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Gardner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Wilson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|81
|43
|18
|34/69
|5/16
|8/10
|13
|200
|5
|7
|10
|10
|33
