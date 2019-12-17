UNF
Koprivica, Olejniczak power Florida State past North Florida

  • AP
  • Dec 17, 2019

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Balsa Koprivica scored 15 points and fellow big man Dominik Olejniczak added 11 as No. 19 Florida State defeated North Florida 98-81 on Tuesday night.

The 7-footers were able to capitalize on their height advantage, making shots in the lane and leading the Seminoles to a 39-27 rebounding edge. Koprivica was 6 of 8 from the floor, while Olejniczak went 5 for 7.

M.J. Walker had 11 points, one of seven Seminoles who scored in double figures. Florida State (9-2) has won 12 straight home games in a streak that dates to the 2018-19 season.

Ivan Gandia-Rosa scored 23 points, knocking down four 3-pointers, for North Florida (7-6). Garrett Sams added 20 points, also making four 3s.

North Florida came into the game with 149 made 3-pointers, which led Division I. The Ospreys shot 13 of 34 (38.2%) from beyond the arc.

TAKEAWAYS

North Florida: The Ospreys tried to keep pace by taking 3-pointers, but they didn't fall in the second half and Florida State often turned those rebounds into fast-break opportunities.

Florida State: The Seminoles showcased their 7-footers more than they have all season, an illustration of just how deep and dangerous the team can be in ACC play. Eleven players made a basket on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

North Florida: At Syracuse on Saturday.

Florida State: Faces South Florida on Saturday at Sunrise, Florida.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top 25

Team Stats
Points 81 98
Field Goals 26-56 (46.4%) 41-72 (56.9%)
3-Pointers 13-34 (38.2%) 6-19 (31.6%)
Free Throws 16-19 (84.2%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 27 39
Offensive 7 12
Defensive 18 23
Team 2 4
Assists 16 20
Steals 4 11
Blocks 2 4
Turnovers 16 11
Fouls 14 13
Technicals 0 0
North Florida
Starters
I. Gandia-Rosa
G. Sams
W. Aminu
C. Hendricksen
D. James
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Gandia-Rosa 23 4 7 6/12 4/9 7/8 0 29 0 0 4 1 3
G. Sams 20 2 3 7/12 4/9 2/3 4 31 3 0 3 1 1
W. Aminu 8 3 0 4/5 0/0 0/0 3 23 0 1 1 2 1
C. Hendricksen 5 5 2 2/12 1/7 0/0 4 30 0 0 2 0 5
D. James 2 2 0 0/2 0/2 2/2 2 28 0 0 3 0 2
Bench
R. Burkhardt
E. Balogun
T. Day
J. Endicott
E. Adedoyin
J. Escobar
E. Lambright
C. Schach
J. Placer
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Burkhardt 12 5 1 4/6 4/6 0/0 1 24 1 0 0 1 4
E. Balogun 7 2 0 1/3 0/0 5/6 0 3 0 1 1 2 0
T. Day 2 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0
J. Endicott 2 1 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 0 1
E. Adedoyin 0 1 2 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 12 0 0 2 0 1
J. Escobar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Lambright - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Schach - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Placer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 81 25 16 26/56 13/34 16/19 14 200 4 2 16 7 18
Florida State
Starters
M. Walker
D. Olejniczak
T. Forrest
R. Gray
D. Vassell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Walker 12 1 3 5/7 1/2 1/1 1 19 0 0 0 0 1
D. Olejniczak 11 3 0 5/7 0/0 1/2 0 16 2 0 1 1 2
T. Forrest 11 3 1 4/9 1/4 2/2 1 27 0 0 1 0 3
R. Gray 11 3 5 5/6 0/1 1/2 1 22 3 1 2 0 3
D. Vassell 11 4 3 5/10 1/3 0/0 2 20 3 0 0 1 3
Bench
B. Koprivica
P. Williams
W. Wilkes
N. Jack
A. Polite
M. Osborne
R. Evans
T. Light
W. Miles
J. Lindner
H. Prieto
T. Hands
C. Yates
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Koprivica 15 3 1 6/8 0/0 3/5 3 15 1 1 2 3 0
P. Williams 11 4 3 4/7 1/2 2/2 0 20 1 1 2 3 1
W. Wilkes 5 4 3 2/2 1/1 0/0 2 16 0 0 0 0 4
N. Jack 5 0 0 2/4 1/3 0/0 2 7 0 0 0 0 0
A. Polite 4 4 0 2/6 0/2 0/0 1 20 0 0 1 1 3
M. Osborne 2 5 1 1/5 0/1 0/0 0 9 0 1 0 3 2
R. Evans 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 9 1 0 2 0 1
T. Light - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Miles - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lindner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Prieto - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hands - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Yates - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 98 35 20 41/72 6/19 10/14 13 200 11 4 11 12 23
