Koprivica, Olejniczak power Florida State past North Florida
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) Balsa Koprivica scored 15 points and fellow big man Dominik Olejniczak added 11 as No. 19 Florida State defeated North Florida 98-81 on Tuesday night.
The 7-footers were able to capitalize on their height advantage, making shots in the lane and leading the Seminoles to a 39-27 rebounding edge. Koprivica was 6 of 8 from the floor, while Olejniczak went 5 for 7.
M.J. Walker had 11 points, one of seven Seminoles who scored in double figures. Florida State (9-2) has won 12 straight home games in a streak that dates to the 2018-19 season.
Ivan Gandia-Rosa scored 23 points, knocking down four 3-pointers, for North Florida (7-6). Garrett Sams added 20 points, also making four 3s.
North Florida came into the game with 149 made 3-pointers, which led Division I. The Ospreys shot 13 of 34 (38.2%) from beyond the arc.
TAKEAWAYS
North Florida: The Ospreys tried to keep pace by taking 3-pointers, but they didn't fall in the second half and Florida State often turned those rebounds into fast-break opportunities.
Florida State: The Seminoles showcased their 7-footers more than they have all season, an illustration of just how deep and dangerous the team can be in ACC play. Eleven players made a basket on Tuesday.
UP NEXT
North Florida: At Syracuse on Saturday.
Florida State: Faces South Florida on Saturday at Sunrise, Florida.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top 25
|31.1
|Min. Per Game
|31.1
|12.1
|Pts. Per Game
|12.1
|3.9
|Ast. Per Game
|3.9
|3.8
|Reb. Per Game
|3.8
|44.3
|Field Goal %
|43.0
|39.3
|Three Point %
|30.4
|86.7
|Free Throw %
|78.6
|+ 2
|Anthony Polite made layup, assist by Malik Osborne
|25.0
|+ 1
|Ezekiel Balogun made 2nd of 2 free throws
|43.0
|+ 1
|Ezekiel Balogun made 1st of 2 free throws
|43.0
|Shooting foul on Nathanael Jack
|43.0
|Defensive rebound by Josh Endicott
|51.0
|Malik Osborne missed 3-pt. jump shot
|53.0
|Defensive rebound by Malik Osborne
|1:00
|Dorian James missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:02
|Defensive rebound by North Florida
|1:18
|Nathanael Jack missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:20
|+ 1
|Ezekiel Balogun made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:35
|Team Stats
|Points
|81
|98
|Field Goals
|26-56 (46.4%)
|41-72 (56.9%)
|3-Pointers
|13-34 (38.2%)
|6-19 (31.6%)
|Free Throws
|16-19 (84.2%)
|10-14 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|39
|Offensive
|7
|12
|Defensive
|18
|23
|Team
|2
|4
|Assists
|16
|20
|Steals
|4
|11
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|16
|11
|Fouls
|14
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|North Florida 7-6
|80.0 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|16.2 APG
|19 Florida State 9-2
|74.4 PPG
|37.2 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|I. Gandia-Rosa G
|13.9 PPG
|3.4 RPG
|6.2 APG
|43.7 FG%
|
5
|B. Koprivica C
|5.3 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|0.1 APG
|84.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|I. Gandia-Rosa G
|23 PTS
|4 REB
|7 AST
|B. Koprivica C
|15 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|46.4
|FG%
|56.9
|
|
|38.2
|3PT FG%
|31.6
|
|
|84.2
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Gandia-Rosa
|23
|4
|7
|6/12
|4/9
|7/8
|0
|29
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|G. Sams
|20
|2
|3
|7/12
|4/9
|2/3
|4
|31
|3
|0
|3
|1
|1
|W. Aminu
|8
|3
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|23
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|C. Hendricksen
|5
|5
|2
|2/12
|1/7
|0/0
|4
|30
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|D. James
|2
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|28
|0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Burkhardt
|12
|5
|1
|4/6
|4/6
|0/0
|1
|24
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|E. Balogun
|7
|2
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|5/6
|0
|3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|T. Day
|2
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Endicott
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Adedoyin
|0
|1
|2
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Escobar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Lambright
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Schach
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Placer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|81
|25
|16
|26/56
|13/34
|16/19
|14
|200
|4
|2
|16
|7
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Walker
|12
|1
|3
|5/7
|1/2
|1/1
|1
|19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Olejniczak
|11
|3
|0
|5/7
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|16
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|T. Forrest
|11
|3
|1
|4/9
|1/4
|2/2
|1
|27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|R. Gray
|11
|3
|5
|5/6
|0/1
|1/2
|1
|22
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|D. Vassell
|11
|4
|3
|5/10
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|20
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Koprivica
|15
|3
|1
|6/8
|0/0
|3/5
|3
|15
|1
|1
|2
|3
|0
|P. Williams
|11
|4
|3
|4/7
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|20
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1
|W. Wilkes
|5
|4
|3
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|N. Jack
|5
|0
|0
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Polite
|4
|4
|0
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|M. Osborne
|2
|5
|1
|1/5
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|1
|0
|3
|2
|R. Evans
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|9
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|T. Light
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Lindner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Prieto
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hands
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Yates
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|98
|35
|20
|41/72
|6/19
|10/14
|13
|200
|11
|4
|11
|12
|23
-
SEATTLE
22WASH52
57
2nd 6:13 PACN
-
SIUE
WINTHR73
93
Final
-
IONA
PRINCE86
90
Final/OT
-
STETSON
NCASHV76
78
Final
-
UMBC
GTOWN55
81
Final
-
AMER
MOUNT82
76
Final
-
FRAN
SFTRPA66
115
Final
-
KENTST
NCAT85
71
Final/OT
-
ELON
CAMP46
60
Final
-
MVSU
WRIGHT50
92
Final
-
NTEXAS
13DAYTON58
71
Final
-
NEAST
EMICH55
60
Final
-
SEMO
5OHIOST48
80
Final
-
CMICH
ROBERT79
83
Final
-
UMES
ECU57
71
Final
-
PROV
FLA51
83
Final
-
TNTECH
LPSCMB60
78
Final
-
NCCU
LATECH60
69
Final
-
NLAND
NDAK50
109
Final
-
MARYVMO
STLOU69
82
Final
-
GRAM
MARQET72
93
Final
-
ORAL
CHIST97
59
Final
-
NALAB
UAB56
63
Final
-
MCKEN
PEAY61
80
Final
-
MMC
DRAKE74
92
Final
-
TOLEDO
UMKC57
72
Final
-
ALAM
SALAB79
89
Final
-
UNF
19FSU81
98
Final
-
OKLA
CREIGH73
83
Final
-
JWUCO
AF42
99
Final
-
DENVER
NCOLO64
86
Final
-
SANFRAN
STNFRD56
64
Final
-
GC
NMEX71
91
Final
-
PURDUE
OHIO69
51
Final
-
NEBOM
EWASH56
97
Final
-
BTHSDA
WEBER62
109
Final
-
UCIRV
UTEP61
67
Final
-
TEMPLE
MIAMI77
78
Final
-
PORTST
PEPPER71
77
Final