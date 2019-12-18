BCU
UCF

No Text

DeJesus scores 17 to carry UCF over Bethune-Cookman 70-65

  • AP
  • Dec 18, 2019

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Ceasar DeJesus registered 17 points as Central Florida narrowly defeated Bethune-Cookman 70-65 on Wednesday night.

Brandon Mahan had 11 points for Central Florida (9-2), which earned its sixth consecutive win. Collin Smith added 10 points.

The Knights were in trouble after the first half, heading to the locker room at halftime trailing 34-21. But the home team mounted a second-half rally to get back in it and ultimately earn the narrow 5-point victory. The Knights' 21 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.

Malik Maitland scored a season-high 23 points for the Wildcats (5-7), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Isaiah Bailey added 16 points.

Central Florida takes on Oklahoma on the road on Saturday. Bethune-Cookman plays Marist at home on Saturday.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
C. Pope
D. Ingram
28.7 Min. Per Game 28.7
10.1 Pts. Per Game 10.1
4.0 Ast. Per Game 4.0
6.6 Reb. Per Game 6.6
43.8 Field Goal % 43.2
Three Point % 27.3
33.3 Free Throw % 72.5
  Offensive rebound by Bethune-Cookman 1.0
  Leon Redd missed 3-pt. jump shot 3.0
+ 1 Ceasar DeJesus made 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
+ 1 Ceasar DeJesus made 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Houston Smith 5.0
+ 3 Malik Maitland made 3-pt. jump shot 10.0
  Offensive rebound by Malik Maitland 13.0
  Malik Maitland missed 3-pt. jump shot 15.0
+ 1 Ceasar DeJesus made 2nd of 2 free throws 21.0
+ 1 Ceasar DeJesus made 1st of 2 free throws 21.0
  Personal foul on Wali Parks 21.0
Team Stats
Points 65 70
Field Goals 25-69 (36.2%) 24-56 (42.9%)
3-Pointers 7-21 (33.3%) 5-24 (20.8%)
Free Throws 8-14 (57.1%) 17-27 (63.0%)
Total Rebounds 38 45
Offensive 12 11
Defensive 21 30
Team 5 4
Assists 15 13
Steals 7 5
Blocks 0 4
Turnovers 12 16
Fouls 26 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
M. Maitland G
23 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
4
C. DeJesus G
17 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Bethune-Cookman 5-7 343165
home team logo UCF 9-2 214970
Addition Financial Arena Orlando, FL
Addition Financial Arena Orlando, FL
Team Stats
away team logo Bethune-Cookman 5-7 72.5 PPG 42.7 RPG 12.5 APG
home team logo UCF 9-2 73.7 PPG 42 RPG 15.2 APG
Key Players
1
M. Maitland G 7.0 PPG 1.6 RPG 1.4 APG 30.7 FG%
4
C. DeJesus G 10.4 PPG 2.1 RPG 2.5 APG 54.9 FG%
Top Scorers
1
M. Maitland G 23 PTS 6 REB 5 AST
4
C. DeJesus G 17 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
36.2 FG% 42.9
33.3 3PT FG% 20.8
57.1 FT% 63.0
Bethune-Cookman
Starters
I. Bailey
C. Pope
H. Smith
W. Parks
L. Redd
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Bailey 16 2 1 5/6 2/2 4/5 2 17 0 0 2 0 2
C. Pope 6 7 1 2/7 0/0 2/6 5 20 2 0 2 2 5
H. Smith 4 3 2 2/6 0/1 0/0 5 32 2 0 2 2 1
W. Parks 4 6 1 2/8 0/2 0/0 5 38 2 0 2 1 5
L. Redd 0 1 4 0/6 0/3 0/0 4 22 0 0 0 1 0
Starters
I. Bailey
C. Pope
H. Smith
W. Parks
L. Redd
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. Bailey 16 2 1 5/6 2/2 4/5 2 17 0 0 2 0 2
C. Pope 6 7 1 2/7 0/0 2/6 5 20 2 0 2 2 5
H. Smith 4 3 2 2/6 0/1 0/0 5 32 2 0 2 2 1
W. Parks 4 6 1 2/8 0/2 0/0 5 38 2 0 2 1 5
L. Redd 0 1 4 0/6 0/3 0/0 4 22 0 0 0 1 0
Bench
M. Maitland
J. King
J. French
J. Preaster
D. Harris Jr.
M. Mondesir
J. Coulanges
J. Gilyard
Z. Goodridge
A. Ismail
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Maitland 23 6 5 9/21 4/8 1/1 1 32 1 0 3 2 4
J. King 8 7 1 4/8 0/0 0/0 4 21 0 0 0 3 4
J. French 3 0 0 1/6 1/5 0/0 0 12 0 0 0 0 0
J. Preaster 1 1 0 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 6 0 0 1 1 0
D. Harris Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mondesir - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Coulanges - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Gilyard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Goodridge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Ismail - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 65 33 15 25/69 7/21 8/14 26 200 7 0 12 12 21
UCF
Starters
C. DeJesus
C. Smith
D. Ingram
D. Fuller Jr.
D. Green Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. DeJesus 17 3 2 6/8 0/0 5/7 0 23 0 0 4 1 2
C. Smith 10 4 1 3/6 0/0 4/8 5 18 1 0 2 1 3
D. Ingram 9 9 3 3/4 0/0 3/3 3 23 1 0 2 0 9
D. Fuller Jr. 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 1 2 0 1
D. Green Jr. 2 2 2 1/6 0/5 0/0 1 23 2 0 1 0 2
Starters
C. DeJesus
C. Smith
D. Ingram
D. Fuller Jr.
D. Green Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. DeJesus 17 3 2 6/8 0/0 5/7 0 23 0 0 4 1 2
C. Smith 10 4 1 3/6 0/0 4/8 5 18 1 0 2 1 3
D. Ingram 9 9 3 3/4 0/0 3/3 3 23 1 0 2 0 9
D. Fuller Jr. 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 2 8 0 1 2 0 1
D. Green Jr. 2 2 2 1/6 0/5 0/0 1 23 2 0 1 0 2
Bench
B. Mahan
M. Milon
A. Diggs
F. Bertz
I. Doumbia
T. Johnson Jr.
S. Mobley
Y. Alok
X. Grant
L. Renaud
R. Anders
M. Bol
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Mahan 11 3 2 3/6 3/4 2/4 2 26 0 1 2 1 2
M. Milon 7 6 0 3/8 1/6 0/0 0 20 1 0 1 1 5
A. Diggs 6 3 1 2/3 0/0 2/2 1 16 0 1 1 2 1
F. Bertz 6 4 1 2/9 1/7 1/2 2 27 0 0 0 2 2
I. Doumbia 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/1 0 5 0 0 0 2 0
T. Johnson Jr. 0 4 1 0/5 0/2 0/0 0 11 0 1 1 1 3
S. Mobley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Y. Alok - - - - - - - - - - - - -
X. Grant - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Renaud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Anders - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bol - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 41 13 24/56 5/24 17/27 16 200 5 4 16 11 30
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores