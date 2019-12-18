DeJesus scores 17 to carry UCF over Bethune-Cookman 70-65
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) Ceasar DeJesus registered 17 points as Central Florida narrowly defeated Bethune-Cookman 70-65 on Wednesday night.
Brandon Mahan had 11 points for Central Florida (9-2), which earned its sixth consecutive win. Collin Smith added 10 points.
The Knights were in trouble after the first half, heading to the locker room at halftime trailing 34-21. But the home team mounted a second-half rally to get back in it and ultimately earn the narrow 5-point victory. The Knights' 21 points in the first half marked a season low for the team.
Malik Maitland scored a season-high 23 points for the Wildcats (5-7), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Isaiah Bailey added 16 points.
Central Florida takes on Oklahoma on the road on Saturday. Bethune-Cookman plays Marist at home on Saturday.
|28.7
|Min. Per Game
|28.7
|10.1
|Pts. Per Game
|10.1
|4.0
|Ast. Per Game
|4.0
|6.6
|Reb. Per Game
|6.6
|43.8
|Field Goal %
|43.2
|Three Point %
|27.3
|33.3
|Free Throw %
|72.5
|Offensive rebound by Bethune-Cookman
|1.0
|Leon Redd missed 3-pt. jump shot
|3.0
|+ 1
|Ceasar DeJesus made 2nd of 2 free throws
|5.0
|+ 1
|Ceasar DeJesus made 1st of 2 free throws
|5.0
|Personal foul on Houston Smith
|5.0
|+ 3
|Malik Maitland made 3-pt. jump shot
|10.0
|Offensive rebound by Malik Maitland
|13.0
|Malik Maitland missed 3-pt. jump shot
|15.0
|+ 1
|Ceasar DeJesus made 2nd of 2 free throws
|21.0
|+ 1
|Ceasar DeJesus made 1st of 2 free throws
|21.0
|Personal foul on Wali Parks
|21.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|65
|70
|Field Goals
|25-69 (36.2%)
|24-56 (42.9%)
|3-Pointers
|7-21 (33.3%)
|5-24 (20.8%)
|Free Throws
|8-14 (57.1%)
|17-27 (63.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|45
|Offensive
|12
|11
|Defensive
|21
|30
|Team
|5
|4
|Assists
|15
|13
|Steals
|7
|5
|Blocks
|0
|4
|Turnovers
|12
|16
|Fouls
|26
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Bethune-Cookman 5-7
|72.5 PPG
|42.7 RPG
|12.5 APG
|UCF 9-2
|73.7 PPG
|42 RPG
|15.2 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|M. Maitland G
|7.0 PPG
|1.6 RPG
|1.4 APG
|30.7 FG%
|
4
|C. DeJesus G
|10.4 PPG
|2.1 RPG
|2.5 APG
|54.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Maitland G
|23 PTS
|6 REB
|5 AST
|C. DeJesus G
|17 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|
|36.2
|FG%
|42.9
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|20.8
|
|
|57.1
|FT%
|63.0
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Maitland
|23
|6
|5
|9/21
|4/8
|1/1
|1
|32
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4
|J. King
|8
|7
|1
|4/8
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|21
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|J. French
|3
|0
|0
|1/6
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Preaster
|1
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|D. Harris Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Mondesir
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Coulanges
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gilyard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Goodridge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Ismail
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|65
|33
|15
|25/69
|7/21
|8/14
|26
|200
|7
|0
|12
|12
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. DeJesus
|17
|3
|2
|6/8
|0/0
|5/7
|0
|23
|0
|0
|4
|1
|2
|C. Smith
|10
|4
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|4/8
|5
|18
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|D. Ingram
|9
|9
|3
|3/4
|0/0
|3/3
|3
|23
|1
|0
|2
|0
|9
|D. Fuller Jr.
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|8
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|D. Green Jr.
|2
|2
|2
|1/6
|0/5
|0/0
|1
|23
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Mahan
|11
|3
|2
|3/6
|3/4
|2/4
|2
|26
|0
|1
|2
|1
|2
|M. Milon
|7
|6
|0
|3/8
|1/6
|0/0
|0
|20
|1
|0
|1
|1
|5
|A. Diggs
|6
|3
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|16
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|F. Bertz
|6
|4
|1
|2/9
|1/7
|1/2
|2
|27
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|I. Doumbia
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/1
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|T. Johnson Jr.
|0
|4
|1
|0/5
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|1
|1
|1
|3
|S. Mobley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Y. Alok
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Grant
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Renaud
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Anders
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bol
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|41
|13
|24/56
|5/24
|17/27
|16
|200
|5
|4
|16
|11
|30
