Late run helps No. 3 Louisville beat Miami of Ohio 70-46
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Jordan Nwora scored 20 points and No. 3 Louisville pulled away with a 17-0 run to beat Miami of Ohio 70-46 on Wednesday night.
Ryan McMahon added 11 points for Louisville (11-1), and Dwayne Sutton tied a career-high with 15 rebounds.
Mekhi Lairy led the Redhawks (5-6) with 10 points.
While the Cardinals never trailed, it was much closer than the final score indicated. Louisville used a 14-2 first-half run to take a 12-point lead, but the Redhawks cut it to 28-25 on Dalonte Brown's dunk 1:10 into the second half.
Miami trailed just 44-40 with 9:02 left after Josh Brewer's 3-pointer. The Cardinals used the 17-0 run over the next 5:17 to finally put away the pesky Redhawks.
The Cardinals won despite shooting just 39.7%, the third time in the last five games they failed to break 40%. Nwora had his eighth 20-point game of the season. He was 7 of 17 from the floor.
BIG PICTURE
Miami of Ohio: Facing their toughest test of the season, the Redhawks tried to slow down the more athletic Cardinals, and for a while it appeared to work. However, shooting a season-worst 27.3%, which included making just 6-of-33 3-pointers, doomed the chances for an upset.
Louisville: Defensively, Louisville looked every bit the dominant team, forcing Miami into taking too many contested and forced jumpers. The Cardinals also enjoyed a 54-40 rebounding advantage. Offensively, though, the Cardinals looked out of sync for first 31 minutes against a smaller foe, as they finished with just 11 assists on 25 baskets. With the competition only getting tougher from here, it could prove problematic for Chris Mack's team.
UP NEXT
Miami of Ohio: Hosts Bradley on Saturday.
Louisville: At Kentucky on Dec. 28.
|31.1
|Min. Per Game
|31.1
|9.1
|Pts. Per Game
|9.1
|1.8
|Ast. Per Game
|1.8
|8.1
|Reb. Per Game
|8.1
|44.4
|Field Goal %
|59.1
|31.3
|Three Point %
|41.7
|81.6
|Free Throw %
|74.1
|+ 3
|Elijah McNamara made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dae Dae Grant
|15.0
|+ 3
|Samuell Williamson made 3-pt. jump shot
|31.0
|Defensive rebound by Quinn Slazinski
|57.0
|Dae Dae Grant missed free throw
|57.0
|Personal foul on Darius Perry
|57.0
|+ 2
|Malik Williams made driving dunk, assist by Darius Perry
|1:09
|Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Coleman-Lands, stolen by Darius Perry
|1:13
|Defensive rebound by Isaiah Coleman-Lands
|1:21
|Dwayne Sutton missed turnaround jump shot
|1:23
|Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton
|1:50
|Dae Dae Grant missed floating jump shot
|1:52
|Team Stats
|Points
|46
|70
|Field Goals
|18-66 (27.3%)
|25-63 (39.7%)
|3-Pointers
|6-33 (18.2%)
|9-27 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|4-6 (66.7%)
|11-17 (64.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|54
|Offensive
|7
|14
|Defensive
|29
|39
|Team
|4
|1
|Assists
|11
|11
|Steals
|3
|2
|Blocks
|1
|5
|Turnovers
|9
|10
|Fouls
|19
|13
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Miami (Ohio) 5-6
|74.8 PPG
|38.3 RPG
|12.8 APG
|3 Louisville 11-1
|77.3 PPG
|40.6 RPG
|15.6 APG
|
|27.3
|FG%
|39.7
|
|
|18.2
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|66.7
|FT%
|64.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Brown
|8
|7
|0
|2/12
|0/3
|4/4
|1
|24
|0
|0
|1
|2
|5
|D. Grant
|7
|8
|3
|3/12
|1/4
|0/1
|1
|24
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|N. Sibande
|5
|3
|4
|2/8
|1/6
|0/1
|2
|20
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|M. White
|2
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|32
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|B. Bowman
|0
|3
|1
|0/7
|0/6
|0/0
|3
|20
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Lairy
|10
|2
|0
|4/7
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|E. McNamara
|5
|2
|0
|2/5
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|P. Ayah
|4
|2
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|14
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Brewer
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|I. Coleman-Lands
|2
|4
|2
|1/5
|0/4
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|M. Jovic
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|M. Ritchie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Beck
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Litteken
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Etzler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|46
|36
|11
|18/66
|6/33
|4/6
|19
|200
|3
|1
|9
|7
|29
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Nwora
|20
|8
|1
|7/17
|2/8
|4/7
|2
|31
|1
|0
|4
|2
|6
|R. McMahon
|11
|2
|0
|3/7
|3/7
|2/2
|1
|28
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|D. Sutton
|8
|15
|4
|4/10
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|36
|0
|3
|0
|4
|11
|D. Perry
|8
|3
|5
|3/10
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|23
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|S. Enoch
|4
|7
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|6
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Williams
|9
|11
|0
|3/6
|0/0
|3/6
|1
|22
|0
|1
|1
|5
|6
|D. Johnson
|4
|2
|0
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|L. Kimble
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|S. Williamson
|3
|2
|0
|1/4
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Q. Slazinski
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Nickelberry
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Igiehon
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Oddo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Orbaugh
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Withers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|53
|11
|25/63
|9/27
|11/17
|13
|200
|2
|5
|10
|14
|39
