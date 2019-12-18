MIAOH
Late run helps No. 3 Louisville beat Miami of Ohio 70-46

  • AP
  • Dec 18, 2019

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) Jordan Nwora scored 20 points and No. 3 Louisville pulled away with a 17-0 run to beat Miami of Ohio 70-46 on Wednesday night.

Ryan McMahon added 11 points for Louisville (11-1), and Dwayne Sutton tied a career-high with 15 rebounds.

Mekhi Lairy led the Redhawks (5-6) with 10 points.

While the Cardinals never trailed, it was much closer than the final score indicated. Louisville used a 14-2 first-half run to take a 12-point lead, but the Redhawks cut it to 28-25 on Dalonte Brown's dunk 1:10 into the second half.

Miami trailed just 44-40 with 9:02 left after Josh Brewer's 3-pointer. The Cardinals used the 17-0 run over the next 5:17 to finally put away the pesky Redhawks.

The Cardinals won despite shooting just 39.7%, the third time in the last five games they failed to break 40%. Nwora had his eighth 20-point game of the season. He was 7 of 17 from the floor.

BIG PICTURE

Miami of Ohio: Facing their toughest test of the season, the Redhawks tried to slow down the more athletic Cardinals, and for a while it appeared to work. However, shooting a season-worst 27.3%, which included making just 6-of-33 3-pointers, doomed the chances for an upset.

Louisville: Defensively, Louisville looked every bit the dominant team, forcing Miami into taking too many contested and forced jumpers. The Cardinals also enjoyed a 54-40 rebounding advantage. Offensively, though, the Cardinals looked out of sync for first 31 minutes against a smaller foe, as they finished with just 11 assists on 25 baskets. With the competition only getting tougher from here, it could prove problematic for Chris Mack's team.

UP NEXT

Miami of Ohio: Hosts Bradley on Saturday.

Louisville: At Kentucky on Dec. 28.

Key Players
N. Sibande
D. Sutton
31.1 Min. Per Game 31.1
9.1 Pts. Per Game 9.1
1.8 Ast. Per Game 1.8
8.1 Reb. Per Game 8.1
44.4 Field Goal % 59.1
31.3 Three Point % 41.7
81.6 Free Throw % 74.1
+ 3 Elijah McNamara made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Dae Dae Grant 15.0
+ 3 Samuell Williamson made 3-pt. jump shot 31.0
  Defensive rebound by Quinn Slazinski 57.0
  Dae Dae Grant missed free throw 57.0
  Personal foul on Darius Perry 57.0
+ 2 Malik Williams made driving dunk, assist by Darius Perry 1:09
  Bad pass turnover on Isaiah Coleman-Lands, stolen by Darius Perry 1:13
  Defensive rebound by Isaiah Coleman-Lands 1:21
  Dwayne Sutton missed turnaround jump shot 1:23
  Defensive rebound by Dwayne Sutton 1:50
  Dae Dae Grant missed floating jump shot 1:52
Team Stats
Points 46 70
Field Goals 18-66 (27.3%) 25-63 (39.7%)
3-Pointers 6-33 (18.2%) 9-27 (33.3%)
Free Throws 4-6 (66.7%) 11-17 (64.7%)
Total Rebounds 40 54
Offensive 7 14
Defensive 29 39
Team 4 1
Assists 11 11
Steals 3 2
Blocks 1 5
Turnovers 9 10
Fouls 19 13
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
2
M. Lairy G
10 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
33
J. Nwora F
20 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Miami (Ohio) 5-6 202646
home team logo 3 Louisville 11-1 284270
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Team Stats
away team logo Miami (Ohio) 5-6 74.8 PPG 38.3 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo 3 Louisville 11-1 77.3 PPG 40.6 RPG 15.6 APG
Key Players
2
M. Lairy G 8.0 PPG 3.0 RPG 3.7 APG 44.9 FG%
33
J. Nwora F 21.3 PPG 7.5 RPG 1.5 APG 48.8 FG%
Top Scorers
2
M. Lairy G 10 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
33
J. Nwora F 20 PTS 8 REB 1 AST
27.3 FG% 39.7
18.2 3PT FG% 33.3
66.7 FT% 64.7
Miami (Ohio)
Starters
D. Brown
D. Grant
N. Sibande
M. White
B. Bowman
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Brown 8 7 0 2/12 0/3 4/4 1 24 0 0 1 2 5
D. Grant 7 8 3 3/12 1/4 0/1 1 24 0 0 0 1 7
N. Sibande 5 3 4 2/8 1/6 0/1 2 20 0 0 2 0 3
M. White 2 3 0 1/4 0/2 0/0 2 32 1 0 0 0 3
B. Bowman 0 3 1 0/7 0/6 0/0 3 20 0 0 2 0 3
Bench
M. Lairy
E. McNamara
P. Ayah
J. Brewer
I. Coleman-Lands
M. Jovic
M. Ritchie
J. Beck
B. Litteken
J. Etzler
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Lairy 10 2 0 4/7 2/4 0/0 0 17 0 0 1 1 1
E. McNamara 5 2 0 2/5 1/1 0/0 1 6 0 1 0 1 1
P. Ayah 4 2 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 4 14 2 0 0 1 1
J. Brewer 3 1 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 2 9 0 0 0 0 1
I. Coleman-Lands 2 4 2 1/5 0/4 0/0 2 16 0 0 2 0 4
M. Jovic 0 1 1 0/2 0/2 0/0 1 18 0 0 1 1 0
M. Ritchie - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Beck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Litteken - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Etzler - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 46 36 11 18/66 6/33 4/6 19 200 3 1 9 7 29
Louisville
Starters
J. Nwora
R. McMahon
D. Sutton
D. Perry
S. Enoch
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Nwora 20 8 1 7/17 2/8 4/7 2 31 1 0 4 2 6
R. McMahon 11 2 0 3/7 3/7 2/2 1 28 0 0 1 0 2
D. Sutton 8 15 4 4/10 0/2 0/0 2 36 0 3 0 4 11
D. Perry 8 3 5 3/10 2/5 0/0 3 23 1 0 2 0 3
S. Enoch 4 7 1 1/3 0/0 2/2 1 17 0 0 1 1 6
Bench
M. Williams
D. Johnson
L. Kimble
S. Williamson
Q. Slazinski
J. Nickelberry
A. Igiehon
K. Oddo
H. Orbaugh
J. Withers
G. Williams
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Williams 9 11 0 3/6 0/0 3/6 1 22 0 1 1 5 6
D. Johnson 4 2 0 2/4 0/2 0/0 1 12 0 1 1 1 1
L. Kimble 3 2 0 1/2 1/2 0/0 1 16 0 0 0 1 1
S. Williamson 3 2 0 1/4 1/1 0/0 1 12 0 0 0 0 2
Q. Slazinski 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
J. Nickelberry 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Igiehon 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
K. Oddo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Orbaugh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Withers - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 53 11 25/63 9/27 11/17 13 200 2 5 10 14 39
NCAA BB Scores