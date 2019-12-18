NIAGARA
ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) Dominick Welch scored 17 points to lead six Saint Bonaventure players in double figures as the Bonnies defeated Niagara 87-70 on Wednesday night. Alejandro Vasquez added 14 points for the Bonnies.

Osun Osunniyi chipped in 13, Kyle Lofton scored 12, Amadi Ikpeze 11 and Justin Winston 10. Lofton also had 11 assists for the Bonnies.

Saint Bonaventure (7-4) posted a season-high 23 assists.

Marcus Hammond scored a career-high 21 points for the Purple Eagles (2-7). Nicholas Kratholm added 10 points. Shandon Brown had nine rebounds and nine assists.

Saint Bonaventure will pursue its seventh straight win on Saturday when the team travels to Middle Tennessee. Niagara takes on Buffalo on the road on Saturday.

Key Players
J. Towns
5 G
K. Lofton
38.9 Min. Per Game 38.9
12.0 Pts. Per Game 12.0
6.4 Ast. Per Game 6.4
2.7 Reb. Per Game 2.7
50.0 Field Goal % 34.0
27.8 Three Point % 22.6
83.7 Free Throw % 92.6
+ 2 Nicholas Kratholm made layup, assist by Shandon Brown 11.0
+ 3 Alejandro Vasquez made 3-pt. jump shot 18.0
+ 1 Marcus Hammond made 2nd of 2 free throws 42.0
+ 1 Marcus Hammond made 1st of 2 free throws 42.0
  Shooting foul on Matt Johnson 42.0
+ 2 Robert Carpenter made layup, assist by Justin Winston 54.0
  Defensive rebound by Justin Winston 1:13
  Raheem Solomon missed 3-pt. jump shot 1:15
+ 3 Dominick Welch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton 1:33
+ 1 Marcus Hammond made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:59
+ 1 Marcus Hammond made 1st of 2 free throws 1:59
Team Stats
Points 70 87
Field Goals 21-51 (41.2%) 29-58 (50.0%)
3-Pointers 8-24 (33.3%) 12-26 (46.2%)
Free Throws 20-21 (95.2%) 17-18 (94.4%)
Total Rebounds 22 39
Offensive 2 9
Defensive 18 29
Team 2 1
Assists 14 23
Steals 5 2
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 9 12
Fouls 18 19
Technicals 1 0
M. Hammond G
21 PTS, 2 REB, 2 AST
D. Welch G
17 PTS, 8 REB, 6 AST
away team logo Niagara 2-7 304070
home team logo St. Bonaventure 7-4 434487
Team Stats
away team logo Niagara 2-7 67.1 PPG 29.8 RPG 12.3 APG
home team logo St. Bonaventure 7-4 65.9 PPG 39.6 RPG 12.9 APG
10
M. Hammond G 10.5 PPG 4.0 RPG 3.8 APG 38.8 FG%
1
D. Welch G 12.4 PPG 5.4 RPG 1.5 APG 38.7 FG%
Top Scorers
10
M. Hammond G 21 PTS 2 REB 2 AST
1
D. Welch G 17 PTS 8 REB 6 AST
41.2 FG% 50.0
33.3 3PT FG% 46.2
95.2 FT% 94.4
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Hammond 21 2 2 5/14 2/6 9/9 1 32 2 0 1 1 1
N. Kratholm 10 3 1 5/8 0/0 0/1 2 26 0 0 1 1 2
J. Roberts 9 1 0 3/8 3/7 0/0 0 26 0 0 0 0 1
R. Solomon 6 1 1 2/6 0/3 2/2 3 25 0 0 3 0 1
S. Levnaic 2 1 1 0/1 0/1 2/2 2 24 1 0 0 0 1
Bench
G. Kuakumensah
N. MacDonald
S. Brown
J. Towns
D. Thomas
I. Cicotti
T. Syroka
K. Nwandu
N. Waterman
W. Engelhardt
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Kuakumensah 8 3 0 3/7 2/4 0/0 3 14 1 1 1 0 3
N. MacDonald 8 0 0 2/3 1/2 3/3 1 14 1 0 0 0 0
S. Brown 6 9 9 1/3 0/0 4/4 1 30 0 0 0 0 9
J. Towns 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 5 8 0 0 3 0 0
D. Thomas 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
I. Cicotti - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Syroka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Nwandu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Waterman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Engelhardt - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 20 14 21/51 8/24 20/21 18 200 5 1 9 2 18
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Welch 17 8 6 5/10 5/9 2/2 2 38 0 0 3 1 7
K. Lofton 12 2 11 3/8 2/4 4/4 3 39 1 0 4 0 2
A. Ikpeze 11 8 0 4/5 0/0 3/4 2 21 0 0 0 6 2
J. Winston 10 7 2 3/8 2/5 2/2 2 25 0 0 1 0 7
J. English 2 2 1 1/5 0/2 0/0 1 30 1 0 2 0 2
Bench
A. Vasquez
O. Osunniyi
B. Planutis
R. Carpenter
A. Okoli
M. Johnson
J. Adaway
M. Lacewell
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Vasquez 14 1 2 5/8 3/5 1/1 1 11 0 0 0 0 1
O. Osunniyi 13 7 1 5/9 0/0 3/3 3 18 0 1 2 2 5
B. Planutis 6 3 0 2/4 0/1 2/2 4 15 0 0 0 0 3
R. Carpenter 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
A. Okoli 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
M. Johnson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
J. Adaway - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Lacewell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 87 38 23 29/58 12/26 17/18 19 200 2 1 12 9 29
