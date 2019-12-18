Welch, Vasquez lead St. Bonaventure past Niagara 87-70
ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. (AP) Dominick Welch scored 17 points to lead six Saint Bonaventure players in double figures as the Bonnies defeated Niagara 87-70 on Wednesday night. Alejandro Vasquez added 14 points for the Bonnies.
Osun Osunniyi chipped in 13, Kyle Lofton scored 12, Amadi Ikpeze 11 and Justin Winston 10. Lofton also had 11 assists for the Bonnies.
Saint Bonaventure (7-4) posted a season-high 23 assists.
Marcus Hammond scored a career-high 21 points for the Purple Eagles (2-7). Nicholas Kratholm added 10 points. Shandon Brown had nine rebounds and nine assists.
Saint Bonaventure will pursue its seventh straight win on Saturday when the team travels to Middle Tennessee. Niagara takes on Buffalo on the road on Saturday.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
---
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|38.9
|Min. Per Game
|38.9
|12.0
|Pts. Per Game
|12.0
|6.4
|Ast. Per Game
|6.4
|2.7
|Reb. Per Game
|2.7
|50.0
|Field Goal %
|34.0
|27.8
|Three Point %
|22.6
|83.7
|Free Throw %
|92.6
|+ 2
|Nicholas Kratholm made layup, assist by Shandon Brown
|11.0
|+ 3
|Alejandro Vasquez made 3-pt. jump shot
|18.0
|+ 1
|Marcus Hammond made 2nd of 2 free throws
|42.0
|+ 1
|Marcus Hammond made 1st of 2 free throws
|42.0
|Shooting foul on Matt Johnson
|42.0
|+ 2
|Robert Carpenter made layup, assist by Justin Winston
|54.0
|Defensive rebound by Justin Winston
|1:13
|Raheem Solomon missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:15
|+ 3
|Dominick Welch made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Kyle Lofton
|1:33
|+ 1
|Marcus Hammond made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:59
|+ 1
|Marcus Hammond made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:59
|Team Stats
|Points
|70
|87
|Field Goals
|21-51 (41.2%)
|29-58 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|8-24 (33.3%)
|12-26 (46.2%)
|Free Throws
|20-21 (95.2%)
|17-18 (94.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|22
|39
|Offensive
|2
|9
|Defensive
|18
|29
|Team
|2
|1
|Assists
|14
|23
|Steals
|5
|2
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|9
|12
|Fouls
|18
|19
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Niagara 2-7
|67.1 PPG
|29.8 RPG
|12.3 APG
|St. Bonaventure 7-4
|65.9 PPG
|39.6 RPG
|12.9 APG
|Key Players
|
10
|M. Hammond G
|10.5 PPG
|4.0 RPG
|3.8 APG
|38.8 FG%
|
1
|D. Welch G
|12.4 PPG
|5.4 RPG
|1.5 APG
|38.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Hammond G
|21 PTS
|2 REB
|2 AST
|D. Welch G
|17 PTS
|8 REB
|6 AST
|
|41.2
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|46.2
|
|
|95.2
|FT%
|94.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Hammond
|21
|2
|2
|5/14
|2/6
|9/9
|1
|32
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|N. Kratholm
|10
|3
|1
|5/8
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|26
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. Roberts
|9
|1
|0
|3/8
|3/7
|0/0
|0
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Solomon
|6
|1
|1
|2/6
|0/3
|2/2
|3
|25
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|S. Levnaic
|2
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Hammond
|21
|2
|2
|5/14
|2/6
|9/9
|1
|32
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|N. Kratholm
|10
|3
|1
|5/8
|0/0
|0/1
|2
|26
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|J. Roberts
|9
|1
|0
|3/8
|3/7
|0/0
|0
|26
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Solomon
|6
|1
|1
|2/6
|0/3
|2/2
|3
|25
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|S. Levnaic
|2
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Kuakumensah
|8
|3
|0
|3/7
|2/4
|0/0
|3
|14
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|N. MacDonald
|8
|0
|0
|2/3
|1/2
|3/3
|1
|14
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Brown
|6
|9
|9
|1/3
|0/0
|4/4
|1
|30
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|J. Towns
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|5
|8
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|D. Thomas
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|I. Cicotti
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Syroka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Nwandu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Waterman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Engelhardt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|20
|14
|21/51
|8/24
|20/21
|18
|200
|5
|1
|9
|2
|18
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Welch
|17
|8
|6
|5/10
|5/9
|2/2
|2
|38
|0
|0
|3
|1
|7
|K. Lofton
|12
|2
|11
|3/8
|2/4
|4/4
|3
|39
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2
|A. Ikpeze
|11
|8
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|21
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2
|J. Winston
|10
|7
|2
|3/8
|2/5
|2/2
|2
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|J. English
|2
|2
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|30
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Welch
|17
|8
|6
|5/10
|5/9
|2/2
|2
|38
|0
|0
|3
|1
|7
|K. Lofton
|12
|2
|11
|3/8
|2/4
|4/4
|3
|39
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2
|A. Ikpeze
|11
|8
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|3/4
|2
|21
|0
|0
|0
|6
|2
|J. Winston
|10
|7
|2
|3/8
|2/5
|2/2
|2
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7
|J. English
|2
|2
|1
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|30
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Vasquez
|14
|1
|2
|5/8
|3/5
|1/1
|1
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|O. Osunniyi
|13
|7
|1
|5/9
|0/0
|3/3
|3
|18
|0
|1
|2
|2
|5
|B. Planutis
|6
|3
|0
|2/4
|0/1
|2/2
|4
|15
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|R. Carpenter
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Okoli
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Adaway
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Lacewell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|87
|38
|23
|29/58
|12/26
|17/18
|19
|200
|2
|1
|12
|9
|29
-
10BAYLOR
TNMART82
51
2nd 4:43 ESPU
-
MNTNA
8OREG26
41
2nd 15:47 PACN
-
6UK
UTAH36
45
2nd 15:56 ESP2
-
CCTST
DART60
76
Final
-
UIW
CARK82
88
Final/OT
-
OREGST
TXSA88
78
Final
-
STNYBRK
9UVA44
56
Final
-
LOYCHI
VANDY78
70
Final
-
WCAR
XAVIER61
74
Final
-
ETNST
LSU74
63
Final
-
ILLCHI
ILLST66
67
Final
-
STPETE
UCONN56
66
Final
-
REGENT
HOW47
105
Final
-
VALPO
HIGHPT87
72
Final
-
USCUP
SCST73
70
Final
-
NCGRN
UVM54
53
Final
-
JVILLE
PRESBY81
58
Final
-
NH
MARIST64
56
Final
-
21TENN
CINCY66
78
Final
-
VCU
CHARLS76
71
Final
-
BCU
UCF65
70
Final
-
CAN
BUFF73
82
Final
-
DEPAUL
CLEVST73
65
Final
-
BALLST
GATECH65
47
Final
-
NIAGARA
STBON70
87
Final
-
RICH
ODU62
59
Final
-
WAGNER
LSALLE60
74
Final
-
TNST
INDST72
78
Final
-
AQNST
WMICH61
84
Final
-
HOUBP
SFA68
96
Final
-
KENSAW
BELMONT44
83
Final
-
NWST
SAMHOU79
92
Final
-
BAMA
SAMFORD105
87
Final
-
BING
YOUNG55
73
Final
-
CONILL
WISGB64
126
Final
-
FGC
SDAKST56
75
Final
-
LALAF
ARKST67
79
Final
-
HAMP
SILL53
75
Final
-
15MICHST
NWEST77
72
Final
-
SELOU
LAMAR73
79
Final/OT
-
OAK
CUSE62
74
Final
-
RADFRD
MISSST68
77
Final
-
ABIL
NORL77
71
Final
-
TXAMCC
NICHST58
64
Final
-
SFLA
UTAHST74
76
Final/OT
-
MIAOH
3LVILLE46
70
Final
-
DELST
JAXST80
92
Final
-
ALBANY
STJOHN57
85
Final
-
PQ
MCNSE67
109
Final
-
UNC
2GONZAG81
94
Final
-
UTVALL
WYO69
67
Final
-
ARKPB
NMEXST40
65
Final
-
MARYCA
ARIZST96
56
Final
-
SDCC
20SDGST48
92
Final
-
SJST
SNCLRA84
89
Final
-
TEXSO
NEVADA73
91
Final
-
STHRN
CALBPTST61
78
Final
-
UOP
UNLV74
66
Final
-
CPOLY
SACST56
57
Final