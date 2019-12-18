UConn ride 3s, bench to 66-56 win over Saint Peter’s
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) Tyler Polley paced a balanced UConn offense with 12 points in a 66-56 victory over Saint Peter’s on Wednesday.
Nine of the 10 Huskies who played finished with at least a basket.
Freshman Jalen Gaffney added 10 points and five assists, while Akok Akok had seven points, eight rebounds and five blocks.
Polley was 4 of 6 on 3-pointers and UConn (7-3) shot 41.2 percent (7-for-17) from the perimeter.
Aaron Estrada had 12 points and Daryl Banks III scored 10 to lead the Peacocks (2-5), who shot 62.5 percent (5-for-8) on 3s.
“Defensively we were really good for the most part,” UConn coach Dan Hurley said. “We have to be a top 30, top 35 team to have a surprisingly good season because offensive we have a ways to go.”
The two teams combined for 51 turnovers, with UConn scoring 22 points on 25 mistakes by Saint Peter’s. The Peacocks scored 19 points on UConn’s season-high 26.
Christian Vital and James Bouknight each scored seven points and UConn shot 61.7 percent (13-for-21) to lead 40-22 at the half. It was the Huskies’ largest halftime lead of the season, with the previous being nine (36-27) against Miami.
“First half we played really well on the defensive end and we shared the ball,” Polley said. “We still had a lot of turnovers, but I think focus in on what we did in the first half and carry on from there.”
Tied at 10, UConn outscored Saint Peter’s 22-4 in just over eight minutes to take a commanding 32-14 lead with 3:55 to play in the first half.
The UConn bench, which scored just five points in a loss to Indiana last week, had 16 at the half, led by Bouknight, and contributed 26 overall.
BIG PICTURE
Saint Peter’s: The Peacocks had won three of their last four coming into the UConn game, but have struggled on the road, falling to 0-3.
UConn: The Huskies were coming off a seven-day break, but once again followed a tough loss with a decisive victory to avoid its first multi-game losing streak of the season.
“We need our bench,” Hurley said. “We don’t have anyone who’s going to drop 25 and save us.
“We have to beat people with depth, we got to beat people by getting quality play from our entire rotation and we have to consistently win with balance.”
STAT OF THE NIGHT: With 26 turnovers, UConn has committed 48 in the last two games after tallying 97 in the first eight games. “We have a lot to do with our ball security right now,” Hurley said. “The last two games have really been a poor reflection on my ability to get my team to be strong with the ball and make good decisions.”
FRESHMAN STANDOUT: After scoring a combined seven points in his first nine games, Gaffney netted a career high in points and assists in just under 20 minutes.
UP NEXT
Saint Peter’s is on a four-game road trip with the second stop coming Sunday at Long Island University.
UConn plays New Hampshire on Sunday in the second of a three-game homestand.
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|30.8
|Min. Per Game
|30.8
|13.9
|Pts. Per Game
|13.9
|3.2
|Ast. Per Game
|3.2
|8.2
|Reb. Per Game
|8.2
|51.9
|Field Goal %
|36.6
|28.6
|Three Point %
|33.3
|83.3
|Free Throw %
|87.5
|+ 1
|Quinn Taylor made 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|+ 1
|Quinn Taylor made 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Shooting foul on Brendan Adams
|14.0
|Offensive rebound by Quinn Taylor
|14.0
|Quinn Taylor missed jump shot
|16.0
|Offensive rebound by Quinn Taylor
|23.0
|Hassan Drame missed jump shot, blocked by Isaiah Whaley
|25.0
|Lost ball turnover on Jalen Gaffney, stolen by Quinn Taylor
|47.0
|+ 2
|Aaron Estrada made jump shot
|1:20
|+ 1
|James Bouknight made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:42
|James Bouknight missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:42
|Team Stats
|Points
|56
|66
|Field Goals
|19-48 (39.6%)
|23-43 (53.5%)
|3-Pointers
|5-8 (62.5%)
|7-17 (41.2%)
|Free Throws
|13-17 (76.5%)
|13-19 (68.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|26
|28
|Offensive
|11
|8
|Defensive
|13
|18
|Team
|2
|2
|Assists
|7
|13
|Steals
|16
|12
|Blocks
|2
|10
|Turnovers
|24
|26
|Fouls
|21
|17
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|St. Peter's 2-5
|65.0 PPG
|45.7 RPG
|10.8 APG
|Connecticut 7-3
|74.3 PPG
|43.7 RPG
|13.2 APG
|Key Players
|
1
|A. Estrada G
|5.7 PPG
|3.0 RPG
|2.8 APG
|35.0 FG%
|
12
|T. Polley F
|10.7 PPG
|2.8 RPG
|0.9 APG
|45.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Estrada G
|12 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|T. Polley F
|12 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|
|39.6
|FG%
|53.5
|
|
|62.5
|3PT FG%
|41.2
|
|
|76.5
|FT%
|68.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Estrada
|12
|1
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|4/4
|1
|22
|1
|0
|4
|1
|0
|F. Drame
|8
|4
|0
|4/10
|0/1
|0/1
|2
|26
|2
|1
|2
|1
|3
|D. Woods
|6
|7
|0
|2/7
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|24
|2
|0
|4
|4
|3
|Q. Taylor
|3
|5
|1
|0/4
|0/1
|3/4
|3
|25
|4
|0
|1
|4
|1
|D. Edert
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Estrada
|12
|1
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|4/4
|1
|22
|1
|0
|4
|1
|0
|F. Drame
|8
|4
|0
|4/10
|0/1
|0/1
|2
|26
|2
|1
|2
|1
|3
|D. Woods
|6
|7
|0
|2/7
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|24
|2
|0
|4
|4
|3
|Q. Taylor
|3
|5
|1
|0/4
|0/1
|3/4
|3
|25
|4
|0
|1
|4
|1
|D. Edert
|3
|1
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|16
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Banks III
|10
|0
|0
|4/8
|2/3
|0/0
|0
|20
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|H. Drame
|5
|3
|1
|2/4
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|23
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|K. Ndefo
|4
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/0
|2/2
|5
|16
|0
|1
|5
|1
|1
|M. Lee
|3
|0
|3
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|17
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|M. Majak
|2
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Jones
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|N. Bostick
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Hicks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|56
|24
|7
|19/48
|5/8
|13/17
|21
|200
|16
|2
|24
|11
|13
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Polley
|12
|1
|0
|4/7
|4/6
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|C. Vital
|9
|3
|1
|3/6
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|23
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|A. Akok
|7
|8
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|3/3
|2
|27
|2
|5
|3
|1
|7
|A. Gilbert
|6
|1
|6
|2/4
|0/2
|2/4
|2
|21
|5
|0
|5
|0
|1
|J. Carlton
|6
|7
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|24
|0
|1
|3
|2
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Polley
|12
|1
|0
|4/7
|4/6
|0/0
|1
|20
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|C. Vital
|9
|3
|1
|3/6
|1/3
|2/2
|1
|23
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|A. Akok
|7
|8
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|3/3
|2
|27
|2
|5
|3
|1
|7
|A. Gilbert
|6
|1
|6
|2/4
|0/2
|2/4
|2
|21
|5
|0
|5
|0
|1
|J. Carlton
|6
|7
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|2/2
|2
|24
|0
|1
|3
|2
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gaffney
|10
|1
|5
|3/3
|1/1
|3/5
|4
|20
|0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|J. Bouknight
|8
|0
|1
|3/5
|1/3
|1/3
|1
|18
|1
|0
|3
|0
|0
|I. Whaley
|4
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|16
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|B. Adams
|4
|1
|0
|2/4
|0/2
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|S. Wilson
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|13
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|T. Aiyegbusi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Cole
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Garry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Springs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|26
|13
|23/43
|7/17
|13/19
|17
|200
|12
|10
|26
|8
|18
-
10BAYLOR
TNMART91
59
2nd 1:01 ESPU
-
MNTNA
8OREG32
47
2nd 11:44 PACN
-
6UK
UTAH37
50
2nd 13:57 ESP2
-
CCTST
DART60
76
Final
-
UIW
CARK82
88
Final/OT
-
OREGST
TXSA88
78
Final
-
STNYBRK
9UVA44
56
Final
-
LOYCHI
VANDY78
70
Final
-
WCAR
XAVIER61
74
Final
-
ETNST
LSU74
63
Final
-
ILLCHI
ILLST66
67
Final
-
STPETE
UCONN56
66
Final
-
REGENT
HOW47
105
Final
-
VALPO
HIGHPT87
72
Final
-
USCUP
SCST73
70
Final
-
NCGRN
UVM54
53
Final
-
JVILLE
PRESBY81
58
Final
-
NH
MARIST64
56
Final
-
21TENN
CINCY66
78
Final
-
VCU
CHARLS76
71
Final
-
BCU
UCF65
70
Final
-
CAN
BUFF73
82
Final
-
DEPAUL
CLEVST73
65
Final
-
BALLST
GATECH65
47
Final
-
NIAGARA
STBON70
87
Final
-
RICH
ODU62
59
Final
-
WAGNER
LSALLE60
74
Final
-
TNST
INDST72
78
Final
-
AQNST
WMICH61
84
Final
-
HOUBP
SFA68
96
Final
-
KENSAW
BELMONT44
83
Final
-
NWST
SAMHOU79
92
Final
-
BAMA
SAMFORD105
87
Final
-
BING
YOUNG55
73
Final
-
CONILL
WISGB64
126
Final
-
FGC
SDAKST56
75
Final
-
LALAF
ARKST67
79
Final
-
HAMP
SILL53
75
Final
-
15MICHST
NWEST77
72
Final
-
SELOU
LAMAR73
79
Final/OT
-
OAK
CUSE62
74
Final
-
RADFRD
MISSST68
77
Final
-
ABIL
NORL77
71
Final
-
TXAMCC
NICHST58
64
Final
-
SFLA
UTAHST74
76
Final/OT
-
MIAOH
3LVILLE46
70
Final
-
DELST
JAXST80
92
Final
-
ALBANY
STJOHN57
85
Final
-
PQ
MCNSE67
109
Final
-
UNC
2GONZAG81
94
Final
-
UTVALL
WYO69
67
Final
-
ARKPB
NMEXST40
65
Final
-
MARYCA
ARIZST96
56
Final
-
SDCC
20SDGST48
92
Final
-
SJST
SNCLRA84
89
Final
-
TEXSO
NEVADA73
91
Final
-
STHRN
CALBPTST61
78
Final
-
UOP
UNLV74
66
Final
-
CPOLY
SACST56
57
Final