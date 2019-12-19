TEXSO
Drew, Harris lead Nevada past Texas Southern, 91-73

  • AP
  • Dec 19, 2019

RENO, Nev. (AP) Lindsey Drew and Jalen Harris each scored 18 points and lead five players into double-figure scoring as Nevada rolled past Texas Southern, 91-73 on Wednesday night.

Drew scored 15 of his points in the first half, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished four assists for the Wolf Pack. Harris missed all five shots from beyond the arc but was 10-for-10 at the line with eight boards and five assists.

Nevada (7-4) was 27 of 57 from the field (47.4%) and converted 29 of 31 from the line as a team. Johncarlos Reyes and Jazz Johnson each had 12 points and Zane Meeks added 11 points off the bench.

Tyrik Armstrong hit 11 of 18 from the field and 10-for-10 from the line to lead Texas Southern (3-6) with 32 points, adding seven rebounds and five assists. Chris Baldwin added 10 points off the bench.

Key Players
T. Armstrong
L. Drew
30.8 Min. Per Game 30.8
13.1 Pts. Per Game 13.1
4.1 Ast. Per Game 4.1
5.7 Reb. Per Game 5.7
50.8 Field Goal % 54.0
50.0 Three Point % 42.9
89.5 Free Throw % 70.4
  Defensive rebound by Kane Milling 0.0
  Kevin Granger Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot 1.0
+ 1 Nisre Zouzoua made 2nd of 2 free throws 5.0
+ 1 Nisre Zouzoua made 1st of 2 free throws 5.0
  Personal foul on Kevin Granger Jr. 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Nisre Zouzoua 27.0
  Yahuza Rasas missed 3-pt. jump shot 29.0
  Offensive rebound by Quinton Brigham 48.0
  Ashton McClelland missed 3-pt. jump shot 50.0
+ 2 Kane Milling made jump shot 1:01
+ 1 Ja'Mare Redus made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:13
Team Stats
Points 73 91
Field Goals 22-74 (29.7%) 27-57 (47.4%)
3-Pointers 4-25 (16.0%) 8-23 (34.8%)
Free Throws 25-30 (83.3%) 29-31 (93.5%)
Total Rebounds 40 47
Offensive 13 6
Defensive 19 37
Team 8 4
Assists 9 19
Steals 7 4
Blocks 5 4
Turnovers 8 14
Fouls 26 25
Technicals 2 1
away team logo
20
T. Armstrong G
32 PTS, 7 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
14
L. Drew G
18 PTS, 10 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo Texas Southern 3-7 353873
home team logo Nevada 8-4 415091
Lawlor Events Center Reno, NV
Lawlor Events Center Reno, NV
Team Stats
away team logo Texas Southern 3-7 68.1 PPG 44 RPG 11.5 APG
home team logo Nevada 8-4 77.4 PPG 42.3 RPG 15.1 APG
Key Players
20
T. Armstrong G 15.1 PPG 4.3 RPG 3.7 APG 47.0 FG%
2
J. Harris G 17.5 PPG 6.8 RPG 4.1 APG 40.4 FG%
Top Scorers
20
T. Armstrong G 32 PTS 7 REB 5 AST
2
J. Harris G 18 PTS 8 REB 5 AST
29.7 FG% 47.4
16.0 3PT FG% 34.8
83.3 FT% 93.5
Texas Southern
Starters
T. Armstrong
Y. Rasas
J. Jones
J. Tshisumpa
D. Lumpkin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Armstrong 32 7 5 11/18 0/2 10/10 2 32 1 0 1 3 4
Y. Rasas 9 8 1 3/9 0/2 3/6 4 33 1 0 3 3 5
J. Jones 6 0 0 2/8 2/6 0/0 3 23 0 0 0 0 0
J. Tshisumpa 0 1 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 2 13 0 1 1 1 0
D. Lumpkin 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 1 9 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
C. Baldwin
J. Andrews
Q. Brigham
J. Hopkins
B. Etienne
Ja. Redus
K. Granger Jr.
A. McClelland
E. Ewing
J. Walker III
M. Dobbins
Ja. Redus
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Baldwin 10 6 1 3/12 1/4 3/4 5 23 1 2 1 2 4
J. Andrews 6 3 0 1/5 1/5 3/4 0 16 1 1 0 0 3
Q. Brigham 4 1 0 1/5 0/1 2/2 0 12 0 0 0 1 0
J. Hopkins 2 4 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 5 7 0 1 0 1 3
B. Etienne 2 2 1 0/8 0/2 2/2 2 15 1 0 1 2 0
Ja. Redus 2 0 1 0/1 0/0 2/2 0 8 2 0 1 0 0
K. Granger Jr. 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 0 0 0
A. McClelland 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
E. Ewing - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Walker III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dobbins - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Ja. Redus - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 32 9 22/74 4/25 25/30 26 200 7 5 8 13 19
Nevada
Starters
L. Drew
J. Harris
J. Reyes
J. Johnson
R. Robinson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Drew 18 10 4 7/10 3/5 1/1 4 29 2 1 4 1 9
J. Harris 18 8 5 4/11 0/5 10/10 1 33 0 0 1 0 8
J. Reyes 12 6 0 5/7 0/0 2/2 1 24 0 2 1 2 4
J. Johnson 12 1 2 2/5 1/4 7/7 1 32 0 0 1 0 1
R. Robinson 3 4 3 1/5 0/0 1/2 2 21 1 0 1 2 2
Bench
Z. Meeks
K. Hymes
N. Zouzoua
K. Milling
D. Cambridge
W. Washington
G. Bansuelo
Z. Williams
K. Courseault
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Z. Meeks 11 4 1 4/9 3/6 0/0 4 18 0 0 0 0 4
K. Hymes 8 3 0 1/3 0/0 6/7 5 13 0 1 2 0 3
N. Zouzoua 7 5 3 2/3 1/2 2/2 4 18 1 0 2 1 4
K. Milling 2 2 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 2 12 0 0 2 0 2
D. Cambridge - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Washington - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Bansuelo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Courseault - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 91 43 19 27/57 8/23 29/31 25 200 4 4 14 6 37
