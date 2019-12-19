Drew, Harris lead Nevada past Texas Southern, 91-73
RENO, Nev. (AP) Lindsey Drew and Jalen Harris each scored 18 points and lead five players into double-figure scoring as Nevada rolled past Texas Southern, 91-73 on Wednesday night.
Drew scored 15 of his points in the first half, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished four assists for the Wolf Pack. Harris missed all five shots from beyond the arc but was 10-for-10 at the line with eight boards and five assists.
Nevada (7-4) was 27 of 57 from the field (47.4%) and converted 29 of 31 from the line as a team. Johncarlos Reyes and Jazz Johnson each had 12 points and Zane Meeks added 11 points off the bench.
Tyrik Armstrong hit 11 of 18 from the field and 10-for-10 from the line to lead Texas Southern (3-6) with 32 points, adding seven rebounds and five assists. Chris Baldwin added 10 points off the bench.
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|91
|Field Goals
|22-74 (29.7%)
|27-57 (47.4%)
|3-Pointers
|4-25 (16.0%)
|8-23 (34.8%)
|Free Throws
|25-30 (83.3%)
|29-31 (93.5%)
|Total Rebounds
|40
|47
|Offensive
|13
|6
|Defensive
|19
|37
|Team
|8
|4
|Assists
|9
|19
|Steals
|7
|4
|Blocks
|5
|4
|Turnovers
|8
|14
|Fouls
|26
|25
|Technicals
|2
|1
|Team Stats
|Texas Southern 3-7
|68.1 PPG
|44 RPG
|11.5 APG
|Nevada 8-4
|77.4 PPG
|42.3 RPG
|15.1 APG
|Key Players
|
20
|T. Armstrong G
|15.1 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|3.7 APG
|47.0 FG%
|
2
|J. Harris G
|17.5 PPG
|6.8 RPG
|4.1 APG
|40.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|T. Armstrong G
|32 PTS
|7 REB
|5 AST
|J. Harris G
|18 PTS
|8 REB
|5 AST
|
|29.7
|FG%
|47.4
|
|
|16.0
|3PT FG%
|34.8
|
|
|83.3
|FT%
|93.5
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Armstrong
|32
|7
|5
|11/18
|0/2
|10/10
|2
|32
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|Y. Rasas
|9
|8
|1
|3/9
|0/2
|3/6
|4
|33
|1
|0
|3
|3
|5
|J. Jones
|6
|0
|0
|2/8
|2/6
|0/0
|3
|23
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Tshisumpa
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|13
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|D. Lumpkin
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Baldwin
|10
|6
|1
|3/12
|1/4
|3/4
|5
|23
|1
|2
|1
|2
|4
|J. Andrews
|6
|3
|0
|1/5
|1/5
|3/4
|0
|16
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Q. Brigham
|4
|1
|0
|1/5
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|12
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Hopkins
|2
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|5
|7
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|B. Etienne
|2
|2
|1
|0/8
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|15
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|Ja. Redus
|2
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|2/2
|0
|8
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|K. Granger Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. McClelland
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Ewing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Walker III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dobbins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Ja. Redus
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|73
|32
|9
|22/74
|4/25
|25/30
|26
|200
|7
|5
|8
|13
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Drew
|18
|10
|4
|7/10
|3/5
|1/1
|4
|29
|2
|1
|4
|1
|9
|J. Harris
|18
|8
|5
|4/11
|0/5
|10/10
|1
|33
|0
|0
|1
|0
|8
|J. Reyes
|12
|6
|0
|5/7
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|24
|0
|2
|1
|2
|4
|J. Johnson
|12
|1
|2
|2/5
|1/4
|7/7
|1
|32
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|R. Robinson
|3
|4
|3
|1/5
|0/0
|1/2
|2
|21
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Z. Meeks
|11
|4
|1
|4/9
|3/6
|0/0
|4
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|K. Hymes
|8
|3
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|6/7
|5
|13
|0
|1
|2
|0
|3
|N. Zouzoua
|7
|5
|3
|2/3
|1/2
|2/2
|4
|18
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|K. Milling
|2
|2
|1
|1/4
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|D. Cambridge
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Washington
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Bansuelo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Courseault
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|91
|43
|19
|27/57
|8/23
|29/31
|25
|200
|4
|4
|14
|6
|37
