White scores 19 to lift Utah Valley over Wyoming 69-67
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) Isaiah White came off the bench to score 19 points, including a layup with seven seconds left to lift Utah Valley to a 69-67 win over Wyoming on Wednesday night.
Hunter Maldonado hit a jumper with :54 left to put the Cowboys up by two, 67-65. Brandon Averette drew a foul from Jake Hendricks with :36 to play and his two free throws tied the game. Jamison Overton had a steal with 10 seconds left and fed White for the game-winning basket.
White shot 9 for 10 from the foul line and added nine rebounds.
Averette had 18 points for Utah Valley (5-8), which ended its five-game losing streak. TJ Washington added 13 points.
Maldonado had 23 points and six rebounds for the Cowboys (3-9), whose losing streak reached six games. Hunter Thompson added 17 points and seven rebounds. Brandon Porter had 12 points.
Utah Valley matches up against Long Beach State on the road on Saturday. Wyoming takes on Denver on the road on Saturday.
---
|32.8
|Min. Per Game
|32.8
|17.1
|Pts. Per Game
|17.1
|3.4
|Ast. Per Game
|3.4
|5.6
|Reb. Per Game
|5.6
|33.3
|Field Goal %
|44.4
|28.6
|Three Point %
|31.8
|88.9
|Free Throw %
|74.3
|Defensive rebound by Utah Valley
|1.0
|Hunter Maldonado missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1.0
|+ 2
|Isaiah White made layup, assist by Jamison Overton
|5.0
|Bad pass turnover on Hunter Maldonado, stolen by Jamison Overton
|11.0
|+ 1
|Brandon Averette made 2nd of 2 free throws
|36.0
|+ 1
|Brandon Averette made 1st of 2 free throws
|36.0
|Shooting foul on Jake Hendricks
|35.0
|+ 2
|Hunter Maldonado made jump shot
|53.0
|+ 1
|TJ Washington made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:11
|+ 1
|TJ Washington made 1st of 2 free throws
|1:11
|Personal foul on A.J. Banks
|1:11
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|67
|Field Goals
|23-49 (46.9%)
|25-52 (48.1%)
|3-Pointers
|6-15 (40.0%)
|8-21 (38.1%)
|Free Throws
|17-18 (94.4%)
|9-13 (69.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|28
|Offensive
|4
|3
|Defensive
|19
|22
|Team
|4
|3
|Assists
|8
|11
|Steals
|6
|2
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|8
|10
|Fouls
|18
|19
|Technicals
|2
|1
|Team Stats
|Utah Valley 5-8
|70.4 PPG
|37.8 RPG
|12.4 APG
|Wyoming 3-9
|57.3 PPG
|32 RPG
|9.4 APG
|Key Players
|
0
|I. White G
|14.5 PPG
|9.8 RPG
|2.3 APG
|37.2 FG%
|
24
|H. Maldonado G
|17.1 PPG
|5.6 RPG
|3.4 APG
|44.8 FG%
|Top Scorers
|I. White G
|19 PTS
|9 REB
|0 AST
|H. Maldonado G
|23 PTS
|6 REB
|4 AST
|
|46.9
|FG%
|48.1
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|38.1
|
|
|94.4
|FT%
|69.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Averette
|18
|3
|1
|7/14
|2/5
|2/2
|3
|33
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3
|T. Washington
|13
|2
|3
|3/8
|1/3
|6/6
|1
|27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|T. Woodbury
|6
|2
|1
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|21
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|C. Jardine
|3
|2
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|4
|21
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|E. Olojakpoke
|2
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. White
|19
|9
|0
|5/10
|0/3
|9/10
|2
|29
|2
|0
|1
|3
|6
|B. Morley
|4
|3
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|15
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|C. Havsa
|2
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Overton
|2
|1
|2
|1/7
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|20
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|F. Aimaq
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Wagstaff
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Kitchen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|69
|23
|8
|23/49
|6/15
|17/18
|18
|200
|6
|3
|8
|4
|19
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Maldonado
|23
|6
|4
|7/17
|2/4
|7/9
|2
|37
|0
|1
|3
|1
|5
|H. Thompson
|17
|7
|2
|7/11
|2/5
|1/2
|3
|29
|0
|1
|3
|1
|6
|A. Banks
|6
|2
|3
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|4
|31
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|T. Taylor
|2
|0
|1
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|25
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Hendricks
|0
|3
|1
|0/6
|0/4
|0/0
|4
|29
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Porter
|12
|2
|0
|5/6
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|K. Foster
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|A. Mueller
|2
|1
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|G. Milton III
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Marble II
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Morman
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|H. Fornstrom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Gosar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Turner
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|67
|25
|11
|25/52
|8/21
|9/13
|19
|200
|2
|2
|10
|3
|22
