White scores 19 to lift Utah Valley over Wyoming 69-67

  • Dec 18, 2019

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) Isaiah White came off the bench to score 19 points, including a layup with seven seconds left to lift Utah Valley to a 69-67 win over Wyoming on Wednesday night.

Hunter Maldonado hit a jumper with :54 left to put the Cowboys up by two, 67-65. Brandon Averette drew a foul from Jake Hendricks with :36 to play and his two free throws tied the game. Jamison Overton had a steal with 10 seconds left and fed White for the game-winning basket.

White shot 9 for 10 from the foul line and added nine rebounds.

Averette had 18 points for Utah Valley (5-8), which ended its five-game losing streak. TJ Washington added 13 points.

Maldonado had 23 points and six rebounds for the Cowboys (3-9), whose losing streak reached six games. Hunter Thompson added 17 points and seven rebounds. Brandon Porter had 12 points.

Utah Valley matches up against Long Beach State on the road on Saturday. Wyoming takes on Denver on the road on Saturday.

Utah Valley
Starters
B. Averette
T. Washington
T. Woodbury
C. Jardine
E. Olojakpoke
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Averette 18 3 1 7/14 2/5 2/2 3 33 0 0 2 0 3
T. Washington 13 2 3 3/8 1/3 6/6 1 27 0 0 1 0 2
T. Woodbury 6 2 1 2/4 2/3 0/0 2 21 0 1 1 1 1
C. Jardine 3 2 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 4 21 0 1 0 0 2
E. Olojakpoke 2 1 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 21 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
I. White
B. Morley
C. Havsa
J. Overton
F. Aimaq
T. Wagstaff
L. Johnson
B. Kitchen
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
I. White 19 9 0 5/10 0/3 9/10 2 29 2 0 1 3 6
B. Morley 4 3 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 1 15 1 0 1 0 3
C. Havsa 2 0 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 13 0 0 1 0 0
J. Overton 2 1 2 1/7 0/0 0/0 4 20 3 1 0 0 1
F. Aimaq - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Wagstaff - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Kitchen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 69 23 8 23/49 6/15 17/18 18 200 6 3 8 4 19
Wyoming
Starters
H. Maldonado
H. Thompson
A. Banks
T. Taylor
J. Hendricks
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Maldonado 23 6 4 7/17 2/4 7/9 2 37 0 1 3 1 5
H. Thompson 17 7 2 7/11 2/5 1/2 3 29 0 1 3 1 6
A. Banks 6 2 3 2/4 2/3 0/0 4 31 1 0 0 0 2
T. Taylor 2 0 1 1/2 0/0 0/0 3 25 0 0 1 0 0
J. Hendricks 0 3 1 0/6 0/4 0/0 4 29 0 0 0 0 3
Bench
B. Porter
K. Foster
A. Mueller
G. Milton III
K. Marble II
T. Morman
H. Fornstrom
D. Gosar
J. Turner
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Porter 12 2 0 5/6 2/3 0/0 2 14 1 0 1 0 2
K. Foster 3 2 0 1/2 0/1 1/2 0 15 0 0 1 0 2
A. Mueller 2 1 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 1 0 1
G. Milton III 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 0
K. Marble II 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
T. Morman 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 8 0 0 0 1 1
H. Fornstrom - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Gosar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Turner - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 67 25 11 25/52 8/21 9/13 19 200 2 2 10 3 22
