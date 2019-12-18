Santos-Silva leads VCU over Coll. Of Charleston 76-71
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Marcus Santos-Silva had 17 points and 11 rebounds as VCU edged past College of Charleston 76-71 on Wednesday night.
De'Riante Jenkins and Marcus Evans added 16 points each and Mike'L Simms had three blocks for VCU (9-2).
After falling behind 46-38 at the half, VCU outscored Charleston 38-25 in the second half to earn the 5-point victory. The Cougars' 46 points in the first half marked a season high for the team.
Grant Riller had 26 points for the Cougars (5-6). Brevin Galloway added 15 points. Zep Jasper had 10 points.
VCU faces Wichita State on the road on Saturday. Charleston matches up against South Carolina State at home on Saturday.
|32.5
|Min. Per Game
|32.5
|20.8
|Pts. Per Game
|20.8
|3.8
|Ast. Per Game
|3.8
|4.3
|Reb. Per Game
|4.3
|61.2
|Field Goal %
|52.7
|Three Point %
|25.7
|59.2
|Free Throw %
|85.9
|+ 3
|Grant Riller made 3-pt. jump shot
|9.0
|+ 1
|Marcus Santos-Silva made 2nd of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Marcus Santos-Silva missed 1st of 2 free throws
|14.0
|Personal foul on Zep Jasper
|14.0
|+ 2
|Zep Jasper made layup
|17.0
|Turnover on Vince Williams
|24.0
|Offensive foul on Vince Williams
|24.0
|+ 1
|Grant Riller made 2nd of 2 free throws
|35.0
|+ 1
|Grant Riller made 1st of 2 free throws
|35.0
|Shooting foul on Issac Vann
|35.0
|+ 2
|Marcus Evans made layup
|41.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|76
|71
|Field Goals
|29-63 (46.0%)
|24-51 (47.1%)
|3-Pointers
|7-20 (35.0%)
|13-26 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|11-14 (78.6%)
|10-14 (71.4%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|29
|Offensive
|11
|4
|Defensive
|26
|23
|Team
|0
|2
|Assists
|14
|10
|Steals
|8
|6
|Blocks
|4
|2
|Turnovers
|9
|15
|Fouls
|18
|17
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|VCU 9-2
|71.9 PPG
|34.9 RPG
|12.8 APG
|Charleston 5-6
|68.1 PPG
|38.1 RPG
|9.7 APG
|Key Players
|
14
|M. Santos-Silva F
|13.2 PPG
|8.6 RPG
|1.3 APG
|61.2 FG%
|
1
|G. Riller G
|20.8 PPG
|4.3 RPG
|3.8 APG
|52.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Santos-Silva F
|17 PTS
|11 REB
|0 AST
|G. Riller G
|26 PTS
|5 REB
|4 AST
|
|46.0
|FG%
|47.1
|
|
|35.0
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|78.6
|FT%
|71.4
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Santos-Silva
|17
|11
|0
|8/13
|0/0
|1/2
|4
|25
|0
|0
|2
|3
|8
|M. Evans
|16
|1
|2
|3/6
|2/4
|8/8
|2
|25
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|D. Jenkins
|16
|4
|2
|7/16
|2/6
|0/0
|3
|33
|2
|1
|1
|2
|2
|M. Simms
|8
|6
|0
|3/8
|2/5
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|3
|2
|2
|4
|I. Vann
|6
|2
|3
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|21
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Riller
|26
|5
|4
|8/15
|3/5
|7/8
|1
|35
|0
|0
|5
|1
|4
|B. Galloway
|15
|4
|1
|5/11
|5/9
|0/1
|4
|35
|3
|0
|3
|1
|3
|Z. Jasper
|10
|1
|2
|4/7
|2/4
|0/1
|3
|34
|3
|0
|3
|0
|1
|S. Miller
|8
|12
|2
|3/7
|2/3
|0/0
|3
|32
|0
|1
|2
|1
|11
|J. McManus
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|4
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
