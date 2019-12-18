VCU
Santos-Silva leads VCU over Coll. Of Charleston 76-71

  • AP
  • Dec 18, 2019

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) Marcus Santos-Silva had 17 points and 11 rebounds as VCU edged past College of Charleston 76-71 on Wednesday night.

De'Riante Jenkins and Marcus Evans added 16 points each and Mike'L Simms had three blocks for VCU (9-2).

After falling behind 46-38 at the half, VCU outscored Charleston 38-25 in the second half to earn the 5-point victory. The Cougars' 46 points in the first half marked a season high for the team.

Grant Riller had 26 points for the Cougars (5-6). Brevin Galloway added 15 points. Zep Jasper had 10 points.

VCU faces Wichita State on the road on Saturday. Charleston matches up against South Carolina State at home on Saturday.

---

---

Key Players
M. Santos-Silva
14 F
G. Riller
1 G
32.5 Min. Per Game 32.5
20.8 Pts. Per Game 20.8
3.8 Ast. Per Game 3.8
4.3 Reb. Per Game 4.3
61.2 Field Goal % 52.7
Three Point % 25.7
59.2 Free Throw % 85.9
+ 3 Grant Riller made 3-pt. jump shot 9.0
+ 1 Marcus Santos-Silva made 2nd of 2 free throws 14.0
  Marcus Santos-Silva missed 1st of 2 free throws 14.0
  Personal foul on Zep Jasper 14.0
+ 2 Zep Jasper made layup 17.0
  Turnover on Vince Williams 24.0
  Offensive foul on Vince Williams 24.0
+ 1 Grant Riller made 2nd of 2 free throws 35.0
+ 1 Grant Riller made 1st of 2 free throws 35.0
  Shooting foul on Issac Vann 35.0
+ 2 Marcus Evans made layup 41.0
Team Stats
Points 76 71
Field Goals 29-63 (46.0%) 24-51 (47.1%)
3-Pointers 7-20 (35.0%) 13-26 (50.0%)
Free Throws 11-14 (78.6%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 37 29
Offensive 11 4
Defensive 26 23
Team 0 2
Assists 14 10
Steals 8 6
Blocks 4 2
Turnovers 9 15
Fouls 18 17
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
14
M. Santos-Silva F
17 PTS, 11 REB
home team logo
1
G. Riller G
26 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
12T
away team logo VCU 9-2 383876
home team logo Charleston 5-6 462571
TD Arena Charleston, SC
Team Stats
away team logo VCU 9-2 71.9 PPG 34.9 RPG 12.8 APG
home team logo Charleston 5-6 68.1 PPG 38.1 RPG 9.7 APG
Key Players
14
M. Santos-Silva F 13.2 PPG 8.6 RPG 1.3 APG 61.2 FG%
1
G. Riller G 20.8 PPG 4.3 RPG 3.8 APG 52.6 FG%
Top Scorers
14
M. Santos-Silva F 17 PTS 11 REB 0 AST
1
G. Riller G 26 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
46.0 FG% 47.1
35.0 3PT FG% 50.0
78.6 FT% 71.4
VCU
Starters
M. Santos-Silva
M. Evans
D. Jenkins
M. Simms
I. Vann
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Santos-Silva 17 11 0 8/13 0/0 1/2 4 25 0 0 2 3 8
M. Evans 16 1 2 3/6 2/4 8/8 2 25 1 0 3 1 0
D. Jenkins 16 4 2 7/16 2/6 0/0 3 33 2 1 1 2 2
M. Simms 8 6 0 3/8 2/5 0/0 1 25 0 3 2 2 4
I. Vann 6 2 3 3/4 0/0 0/0 3 21 2 0 0 0 2
Bench
K. Curry
N. Hyland
C. Douglas
V. Williams
J. Clark III
M. Crowfield
A. Henderson VI
H. Ward
J. McAllister
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Curry 6 4 1 2/6 0/1 2/4 0 23 1 0 0 0 4
N. Hyland 5 2 2 2/4 1/3 0/0 1 14 1 0 0 0 2
C. Douglas 2 5 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 15 0 0 0 3 2
V. Williams 0 2 4 0/3 0/0 0/0 2 16 1 0 1 0 2
J. Clark III 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
M. Crowfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Henderson VI - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Ward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McAllister - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 76 37 14 29/63 7/20 11/14 18 200 8 4 9 11 26
Charleston
Starters
G. Riller
B. Galloway
Z. Jasper
S. Miller
J. McManus
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Riller 26 5 4 8/15 3/5 7/8 1 35 0 0 5 1 4
B. Galloway 15 4 1 5/11 5/9 0/1 4 35 3 0 3 1 3
Z. Jasper 10 1 2 4/7 2/4 0/1 3 34 3 0 3 0 1
S. Miller 8 12 2 3/7 2/3 0/0 3 32 0 1 2 1 11
J. McManus 0 1 1 0/2 0/1 0/0 4 20 0 0 1 0 1
Bench
Q. McCluney
J. Richard
O. Smart
T. Reddish
D. Epps
S. Ndiaye
Z. Rabinowitz
B. Tucker
J. Pizano-McInnis
D. King
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
Q. McCluney 5 1 0 2/6 0/3 1/2 1 16 0 1 0 1 0
J. Richard 3 1 0 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 10 0 0 1 0 1
O. Smart 2 1 0 0/0 0/0 2/2 1 8 0 0 0 0 1
T. Reddish 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
D. Epps 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 8 0 0 0 0 1
S. Ndiaye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Rabinowitz - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Tucker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Pizano-McInnis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. King - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 27 10 24/51 13/26 10/14 17 200 6 2 15 4 23
