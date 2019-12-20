FAMU
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) CJ Elleby scored 25 points and had 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season to lead Washington State to a 87-73 victory over Florida A&M on Thursday night.

Elleby also had three assists and shot 6 of 7 in the second period and 10 of 15 for the game to lead the Cougars to their fourth straight win.

Jeff Pollard added 12 points and Marvin Cannon scored 11 points and had eight rebounds for the Cougars (7-4).

Washington State led for almost the entire game, shooting 52.5% and outrebounding Florida A&M 46-24. The Cougar bench outscored the Rattlers bench 34-18.

Florida A&M (0-9) trailed 41-24 at the end of the first half. The Rattlers got within 11 with 3:19 remaining in the second but were unable to close the gap in a game where they were overmatched on both ends of the court. Washington State shot 63% in the second half.

M.J Randolph had 21 points for the Rattlers and Rod Melton Jr. added 15.

BIG PICTURE

Florida A&M: The Rattlers have four road games left before their first game at home.

Washington State: The Cougars are on a four-game winning streak and have two more non-conference games before the start of Pac-12 competition.

UP NEXT

Florida A&M: The Rattlers play at Seattle on Saturday.

Washington State: The Cougars play Incarnate Word at home on Saturday.

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Team Stats
Points 73 87
Field Goals 28-60 (46.7%) 32-61 (52.5%)
3-Pointers 2-5 (40.0%) 6-17 (35.3%)
Free Throws 15-21 (71.4%) 17-24 (70.8%)
Total Rebounds 24 46
Offensive 5 14
Defensive 16 29
Team 3 3
Assists 5 13
Steals 10 4
Blocks 1 1
Turnovers 13 20
Fouls 20 21
Technicals 0 0
Florida A&M
Starters
M. Randolph
R. Melton Jr.
K. Reaves
B. Moragne
E. Desir
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Randolph 21 2 1 7/12 0/0 7/10 0 34 2 0 0 1 1
R. Melton Jr. 15 0 1 7/13 0/1 1/2 0 31 0 0 0 0 0
K. Reaves 11 1 2 5/7 1/2 0/0 0 31 2 0 3 0 1
B. Moragne 4 2 0 2/5 0/0 0/1 4 21 2 1 3 1 1
E. Desir 4 5 0 2/5 0/0 0/0 0 12 0 0 1 1 4
Bench
D. Jones
N. Core
B. Myles
R. Leath Jr.
I. Umezurike
D. Smith
H. Murray Jr.
J. Williams
A. Dansoh
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Jones 8 7 0 3/11 0/1 2/2 4 24 2 0 2 2 5
N. Core 5 2 0 1/2 0/0 3/4 5 19 1 0 4 0 2
B. Myles 5 2 1 1/4 1/1 2/2 3 21 0 0 0 0 2
R. Leath Jr. 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 4 7 1 0 0 0 0
I. Umezurike - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Smith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Murray Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Dansoh - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 73 21 5 28/60 2/5 15/21 20 200 10 1 13 5 16
Washington St.
Starters
C. Elleby
J. Pollard
A. Kunc
I. Bonton
J. Robinson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Elleby 25 11 3 10/15 1/4 4/5 4 34 2 0 1 0 11
J. Pollard 12 5 0 6/9 0/1 0/1 2 26 1 0 0 2 3
A. Kunc 8 1 0 4/6 0/2 0/0 2 16 0 0 0 1 0
I. Bonton 5 1 2 1/10 1/5 2/2 5 19 0 0 4 1 0
J. Robinson 3 5 2 1/3 1/1 0/0 0 19 0 0 3 0 5
Bench
M. Cannon
N. Williams
T. Miller
R. Rapp
J. Shead
V. Markovetskyy
D. James
D. Henson
D. Rodman
C. Sonneborn
B. Chatfield
B. Olesen
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Cannon 11 8 1 3/4 1/2 4/4 1 22 0 1 0 3 5
N. Williams 10 5 2 4/7 1/1 1/2 3 19 1 0 4 4 1
T. Miller 7 4 0 1/4 0/0 5/8 1 13 0 0 1 3 1
R. Rapp 5 1 0 2/2 1/1 0/0 1 7 0 0 2 0 1
J. Shead 1 2 3 0/1 0/0 1/2 0 23 0 0 5 0 2
V. Markovetskyy 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0
D. James - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Henson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Rodman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Sonneborn - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Chatfield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Olesen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 87 43 13 32/61 6/17 17/24 21 200 4 1 20 14 29
