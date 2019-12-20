Elleby leads Washington State to win over Florida A&M 87-73
PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) CJ Elleby scored 25 points and had 11 rebounds for his first double-double of the season to lead Washington State to a 87-73 victory over Florida A&M on Thursday night.
Elleby also had three assists and shot 6 of 7 in the second period and 10 of 15 for the game to lead the Cougars to their fourth straight win.
Jeff Pollard added 12 points and Marvin Cannon scored 11 points and had eight rebounds for the Cougars (7-4).
Washington State led for almost the entire game, shooting 52.5% and outrebounding Florida A&M 46-24. The Cougar bench outscored the Rattlers bench 34-18.
Florida A&M (0-9) trailed 41-24 at the end of the first half. The Rattlers got within 11 with 3:19 remaining in the second but were unable to close the gap in a game where they were overmatched on both ends of the court. Washington State shot 63% in the second half.
M.J Randolph had 21 points for the Rattlers and Rod Melton Jr. added 15.
BIG PICTURE
Florida A&M: The Rattlers have four road games left before their first game at home.
Washington State: The Cougars are on a four-game winning streak and have two more non-conference games before the start of Pac-12 competition.
UP NEXT
Florida A&M: The Rattlers play at Seattle on Saturday.
Washington State: The Cougars play Incarnate Word at home on Saturday.
-----
For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|31.8
|Min. Per Game
|31.8
|20.1
|Pts. Per Game
|20.1
|1.6
|Ast. Per Game
|1.6
|6.2
|Reb. Per Game
|6.2
|47.3
|Field Goal %
|46.7
|0.0
|Three Point %
|29.6
|65.6
|Free Throw %
|80.3
|+ 2
|Kamron Reaves made layup
|18.0
|Lost ball turnover on Jaylen Shead, stolen by Kamron Reaves
|25.0
|+ 1
|Brendon Myles made 2nd of 2 free throws
|40.0
|+ 1
|Brendon Myles made 1st of 2 free throws
|40.0
|Shooting foul on Jeff Pollard
|40.0
|Defensive rebound by Brendon Myles
|50.0
|Jeff Pollard missed free throw
|50.0
|Shooting foul on Brendon Myles
|50.0
|+ 2
|Jeff Pollard made layup, assist by Jervae Robinson
|50.0
|Defensive rebound by Jervae Robinson
|1:07
|DJ Jones missed jump shot
|1:09
|Team Stats
|Points
|73
|87
|Field Goals
|28-60 (46.7%)
|32-61 (52.5%)
|3-Pointers
|2-5 (40.0%)
|6-17 (35.3%)
|Free Throws
|15-21 (71.4%)
|17-24 (70.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|24
|46
|Offensive
|5
|14
|Defensive
|16
|29
|Team
|3
|3
|Assists
|5
|13
|Steals
|10
|4
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|13
|20
|Fouls
|20
|21
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Florida A&M 0-9
|56.0 PPG
|35.6 RPG
|8.8 APG
|Washington St. 7-4
|71.3 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|10.8 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|M. Randolph G
|9.6 PPG
|5.0 RPG
|2.1 APG
|44.8 FG%
|
2
|C. Elleby F
|20.1 PPG
|6.2 RPG
|1.6 APG
|44.7 FG%
|Top Scorers
|M. Randolph G
|21 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|C. Elleby F
|25 PTS
|11 REB
|3 AST
|
|46.7
|FG%
|52.5
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|35.3
|
|
|71.4
|FT%
|70.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Randolph
|21
|2
|1
|7/12
|0/0
|7/10
|0
|34
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|R. Melton Jr.
|15
|0
|1
|7/13
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|31
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Reaves
|11
|1
|2
|5/7
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|31
|2
|0
|3
|0
|1
|B. Moragne
|4
|2
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|0/1
|4
|21
|2
|1
|3
|1
|1
|E. Desir
|4
|5
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Elleby
|25
|11
|3
|10/15
|1/4
|4/5
|4
|34
|2
|0
|1
|0
|11
|J. Pollard
|12
|5
|0
|6/9
|0/1
|0/1
|2
|26
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|A. Kunc
|8
|1
|0
|4/6
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|16
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|I. Bonton
|5
|1
|2
|1/10
|1/5
|2/2
|5
|19
|0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|J. Robinson
|3
|5
|2
|1/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|19
|0
|0
|3
|0
|5
