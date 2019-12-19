Hinton, Greshman lift Houston past UTEP 77-57
HOUSTON (AP) Nate Hinton had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Brison Greshman also had a double-double and Houston defeated defeated UTEP 77-57 on Thursday night.
Greshman had his first double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds and also had six blocked shots. Caleb Mills also had 17 points for Houston (7-3).
Bryson Williams had 17 points for the Miners (8-2) and Souley Boum added 13 points.
The Cougars were up 54-49 with 7:50 to play before they reeled off 16 straight points to break it open. Hinton started it was a pair of free throws and capped it with a 3-pointer as the clock dipped under four minutes, making the score 70-49.
|29.7
|Min. Per Game
|29.7
|13.3
|Pts. Per Game
|13.3
|1.6
|Ast. Per Game
|1.6
|9.2
|Reb. Per Game
|9.2
|40.5
|Field Goal %
|43.8
|33.3
|Three Point %
|45.5
|80.0
|Free Throw %
|73.3
|Out of bounds turnover on Deon Stroud
|29.0
|+ 2
|Caleb Broodo made jump shot, assist by Marcus Sasser
|47.0
|+ 1
|Efe Odigie made 2nd of 2 free throws
|53.0
|+ 1
|Efe Odigie made 1st of 2 free throws
|53.0
|Personal foul on Caleb Broodo
|53.0
|Defensive rebound by Efe Odigie
|54.0
|Caleb Mills missed layup
|56.0
|+ 2
|Deon Stroud made jump shot
|1:18
|+ 2
|Caleb Mills made layup, assist by Cedrick Alley Jr.
|1:35
|+ 1
|Deon Stroud made 2nd of 2 free throws
|1:45
|Deon Stroud missed 1st of 2 free throws
|1:45
|Team Stats
|Points
|57
|77
|Field Goals
|20-61 (32.8%)
|29-66 (43.9%)
|3-Pointers
|8-25 (32.0%)
|6-12 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|9-14 (64.3%)
|13-21 (61.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|34
|49
|Offensive
|5
|14
|Defensive
|24
|32
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|9
|17
|Steals
|4
|6
|Blocks
|4
|11
|Turnovers
|13
|12
|Fouls
|17
|17
|Technicals
|2
|0
|Team Stats
|Texas-El Paso 8-2
|71.1 PPG
|36.7 RPG
|14.1 APG
|Houston 7-3
|77.8 PPG
|45.6 RPG
|13.3 APG
|Key Players
|
11
|B. Williams F
|19.9 PPG
|7.0 RPG
|1.0 APG
|65.6 FG%
|
2
|C. Mills G
|11.4 PPG
|2.6 RPG
|1.0 APG
|43.5 FG%
|Top Scorers
|B. Williams F
|17 PTS
|7 REB
|1 AST
|C. Mills G
|17 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|32.8
|FG%
|43.9
|
|
|32.0
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|64.3
|FT%
|61.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|B. Williams
|17
|7
|1
|7/19
|3/6
|0/0
|3
|34
|0
|1
|3
|1
|6
|S. Boum
|13
|3
|0
|5/10
|1/4
|2/2
|3
|30
|1
|0
|2
|0
|3
|D. Edwards
|6
|2
|1
|2/7
|2/5
|0/0
|3
|34
|1
|0
|3
|1
|1
|J. Lathon
|3
|2
|1
|1/6
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|21
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|T. Verhoeven
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Hinton
|17
|10
|1
|4/6
|3/4
|6/10
|0
|32
|1
|0
|0
|1
|9
|C. Mills
|17
|3
|1
|7/17
|2/2
|1/2
|2
|28
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|B. Gresham
|10
|12
|0
|5/7
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|26
|1
|6
|1
|6
|6
|F. White Jr.
|9
|1
|2
|3/13
|0/0
|3/5
|4
|21
|2
|1
|3
|1
|0
|Q. Grimes
|4
|3
|0
|2/8
|0/2
|0/0
|3
|22
|1
|0
|4
|1
|2
