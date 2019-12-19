UTEP
HOU

No Text

Hinton, Greshman lift Houston past UTEP 77-57

  • AP
  • Dec 19, 2019

HOUSTON (AP) Nate Hinton had 17 points and 10 rebounds, Brison Greshman also had a double-double and Houston defeated defeated UTEP 77-57 on Thursday night.

Greshman had his first double-double with 10 points and 12 rebounds and also had six blocked shots. Caleb Mills also had 17 points for Houston (7-3).

Bryson Williams had 17 points for the Miners (8-2) and Souley Boum added 13 points.

The Cougars were up 54-49 with 7:50 to play before they reeled off 16 straight points to break it open. Hinton started it was a pair of free throws and capped it with a 3-pointer as the clock dipped under four minutes, making the score 70-49.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
D. Edwards
N. Hinton
29.7 Min. Per Game 29.7
13.3 Pts. Per Game 13.3
1.6 Ast. Per Game 1.6
9.2 Reb. Per Game 9.2
40.5 Field Goal % 43.8
33.3 Three Point % 45.5
80.0 Free Throw % 73.3
  Out of bounds turnover on Deon Stroud 29.0
+ 2 Caleb Broodo made jump shot, assist by Marcus Sasser 47.0
+ 1 Efe Odigie made 2nd of 2 free throws 53.0
+ 1 Efe Odigie made 1st of 2 free throws 53.0
  Personal foul on Caleb Broodo 53.0
  Defensive rebound by Efe Odigie 54.0
  Caleb Mills missed layup 56.0
+ 2 Deon Stroud made jump shot 1:18
+ 2 Caleb Mills made layup, assist by Cedrick Alley Jr. 1:35
+ 1 Deon Stroud made 2nd of 2 free throws 1:45
  Deon Stroud missed 1st of 2 free throws 1:45
Team Stats
Points 57 77
Field Goals 20-61 (32.8%) 29-66 (43.9%)
3-Pointers 8-25 (32.0%) 6-12 (50.0%)
Free Throws 9-14 (64.3%) 13-21 (61.9%)
Total Rebounds 34 49
Offensive 5 14
Defensive 24 32
Team 5 3
Assists 9 17
Steals 4 6
Blocks 4 11
Turnovers 13 12
Fouls 17 17
Technicals 2 0
away team logo
11
B. Williams F
17 PTS, 7 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
11
N. Hinton G
17 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Texas-El Paso 8-2 273057
home team logo Houston 7-3 374077
Fertitta Center Houston, TX
Fertitta Center Houston, TX
Team Stats
away team logo Texas-El Paso 8-2 71.1 PPG 36.7 RPG 14.1 APG
home team logo Houston 7-3 77.8 PPG 45.6 RPG 13.3 APG
Key Players
11
B. Williams F 19.9 PPG 7.0 RPG 1.0 APG 65.6 FG%
2
C. Mills G 11.4 PPG 2.6 RPG 1.0 APG 43.5 FG%
Top Scorers
11
B. Williams F 17 PTS 7 REB 1 AST
2
C. Mills G 17 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
32.8 FG% 43.9
32.0 3PT FG% 50.0
64.3 FT% 61.9
Texas-El Paso
Starters
B. Williams
S. Boum
D. Edwards
J. Lathon
T. Verhoeven
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
B. Williams 17 7 1 7/19 3/6 0/0 3 34 0 1 3 1 6
S. Boum 13 3 0 5/10 1/4 2/2 3 30 1 0 2 0 3
D. Edwards 6 2 1 2/7 2/5 0/0 3 34 1 0 3 1 1
J. Lathon 3 2 1 1/6 1/4 0/0 1 21 0 0 2 0 2
T. Verhoeven 0 2 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 12 0 0 0 0 2
Bench
N. Hawkins
D. Stroud
E. Odigie
A. Tarke
E. Vila
K. Archie
G. Dekoninck
I. Rhyanes
K. Kennedy
O. Campbell
K. Ezeagu
J. Williamson
A. Medrano
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Hawkins 9 3 5 3/8 1/3 2/3 0 25 2 0 0 0 3
D. Stroud 5 0 0 1/1 0/0 3/5 0 2 0 0 1 0 0
E. Odigie 4 7 0 1/5 0/0 2/4 2 16 0 1 0 2 5
A. Tarke 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
E. Vila 0 3 0 0/4 0/2 0/0 2 16 0 1 2 1 2
K. Archie 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 8 0 1 0 0 0
G. Dekoninck - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Rhyanes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kennedy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
O. Campbell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Ezeagu - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Williamson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Medrano - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 57 29 9 20/61 8/25 9/14 17 200 4 4 13 5 24
Houston
Starters
N. Hinton
C. Mills
B. Gresham
F. White Jr.
Q. Grimes
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Hinton 17 10 1 4/6 3/4 6/10 0 32 1 0 0 1 9
C. Mills 17 3 1 7/17 2/2 1/2 2 28 0 0 1 0 3
B. Gresham 10 12 0 5/7 0/0 0/0 2 26 1 6 1 6 6
F. White Jr. 9 1 2 3/13 0/0 3/5 4 21 2 1 3 1 0
Q. Grimes 4 3 0 2/8 0/2 0/0 3 22 1 0 4 1 2
Bench
D. Jarreau
J. Gorham
C. Harris Jr.
C. Alley Jr.
C. Broodo
M. Sasser
C. Tyson
J. Roberts
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Jarreau 7 4 9 3/6 0/1 1/2 2 22 1 0 2 0 4
J. Gorham 5 5 1 1/3 1/2 2/2 0 15 0 0 0 1 4
C. Harris Jr. 2 7 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 4 1 4 3
C. Alley Jr. 2 1 1 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1
C. Broodo 2 0 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 1 1 0 0 0 0 0
M. Sasser 2 0 2 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 15 0 0 0 0 0
C. Tyson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Roberts - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 77 46 17 29/66 6/12 13/21 17 200 6 11 12 14 32
NCAA BB Scores