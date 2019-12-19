Daly carries St. Joseph's over William & Mary 84-69
PHILADELPHIA (AP) Ryan Daly had 27 points and 10 rebounds as Saint Joseph's ended its eight-game losing streak, beating William & Mary 84-69 on Thursday night.
Myles Douglas had a career-high 19 points for Saint Joseph's (3-9), Anthony Longpre added 11 points and five assists and Chereef Knox had 10 points and three blocks for the home team.
Saint Joseph's posted a season-high 16 3-pointers, four by Douglas and three from Daly and Longpre. Daly and Douglas combined for 24 points in the first half when the Hawks took a 41-33 lead.
Nathan Knight had 25 points for the Tribe (8-4) and Andy Van Vliet added 17 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for his third-straight double-double.
|33.1
|Min. Per Game
|33.1
|20.2
|Pts. Per Game
|20.2
|4.5
|Ast. Per Game
|4.5
|8.1
|Reb. Per Game
|8.1
|52.9
|Field Goal %
|41.6
|40.0
|Three Point %
|28.6
|63.6
|Free Throw %
|76.8
|Defensive rebound by Anthony Longpre
|15.0
|Luke Loewe missed layup
|23.0
|Shot clock violation turnover on Saint Joseph's
|28.0
|Turnover on Andy Van Vliet
|58.0
|Offensive foul on Andy Van Vliet
|58.0
|Defensive rebound by Miguel Ayesa
|1:03
|Myles Douglas missed layup
|1:05
|Offensive rebound by Myles Douglas
|1:11
|Myles Douglas missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:13
|Defensive rebound by Cameron Brown
|1:43
|Miguel Ayesa missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:45
|Team Stats
|Points
|69
|84
|Field Goals
|24-61 (39.3%)
|27-63 (42.9%)
|3-Pointers
|8-26 (30.8%)
|16-43 (37.2%)
|Free Throws
|13-16 (81.3%)
|14-19 (73.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|38
|Offensive
|6
|5
|Defensive
|29
|30
|Team
|2
|3
|Assists
|15
|17
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|1
|4
|Turnovers
|10
|6
|Fouls
|17
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|39.3
|FG%
|42.9
|
|
|30.8
|3PT FG%
|37.2
|
|
|81.3
|FT%
|73.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Knight
|25
|6
|0
|9/15
|2/5
|5/6
|4
|34
|1
|1
|5
|3
|3
|A. Van Vliet
|17
|14
|1
|8/13
|1/2
|0/0
|3
|35
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|B. Barnes
|12
|4
|4
|3/10
|1/4
|5/6
|4
|28
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|L. Loewe
|7
|4
|6
|2/8
|2/6
|1/2
|1
|32
|1
|0
|1
|0
|4
|T. Hamilton
|0
|1
|3
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|28
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Daly
|27
|10
|6
|9/19
|3/8
|6/6
|1
|35
|3
|0
|2
|1
|9
|M. Douglas
|19
|6
|1
|5/11
|4/8
|5/6
|2
|33
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|A. Longpre
|11
|6
|5
|4/8
|3/6
|0/0
|2
|26
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6
|C. Knox
|10
|2
|0
|3/6
|2/4
|2/2
|2
|32
|1
|3
|1
|0
|2
|C. Brown
|5
|3
|3
|2/6
|1/5
|0/2
|2
|27
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
