STJOES

Daly carries St. Joseph's over William & Mary 84-69

  • Dec 19, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Ryan Daly had 27 points and 10 rebounds as Saint Joseph's ended its eight-game losing streak, beating William & Mary 84-69 on Thursday night.

Myles Douglas had a career-high 19 points for Saint Joseph's (3-9), Anthony Longpre added 11 points and five assists and Chereef Knox had 10 points and three blocks for the home team.

Saint Joseph's posted a season-high 16 3-pointers, four by Douglas and three from Daly and Longpre. Daly and Douglas combined for 24 points in the first half when the Hawks took a 41-33 lead.

Nathan Knight had 25 points for the Tribe (8-4) and Andy Van Vliet added 17 points and a career-high 14 rebounds for his third-straight double-double.

---

---

Key Players
A. Van Vliet
R. Daly
33.1 Min. Per Game 33.1
20.2 Pts. Per Game 20.2
4.5 Ast. Per Game 4.5
8.1 Reb. Per Game 8.1
52.9 Field Goal % 41.6
40.0 Three Point % 28.6
63.6 Free Throw % 76.8
Team Stats
Points 69 84
Field Goals 24-61 (39.3%) 27-63 (42.9%)
3-Pointers 8-26 (30.8%) 16-43 (37.2%)
Free Throws 13-16 (81.3%) 14-19 (73.7%)
Total Rebounds 37 38
Offensive 6 5
Defensive 29 30
Team 2 3
Assists 15 17
Steals 5 5
Blocks 1 4
Turnovers 10 6
Fouls 17 14
Technicals 0 0
13
N. Knight F
25 PTS, 6 REB
1
R. Daly G
27 PTS, 10 REB, 6 AST
Starters
N. Knight
A. Van Vliet
B. Barnes
L. Loewe
T. Hamilton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Knight 25 6 0 9/15 2/5 5/6 4 34 1 1 5 3 3
A. Van Vliet 17 14 1 8/13 1/2 0/0 3 35 0 0 1 1 13
B. Barnes 12 4 4 3/10 1/4 5/6 4 28 3 0 1 1 3
L. Loewe 7 4 6 2/8 2/6 1/2 1 32 1 0 1 0 4
T. Hamilton 0 1 3 0/3 0/1 0/0 1 28 0 0 2 0 1
Starters
R. Daly
M. Douglas
A. Longpre
C. Knox
C. Brown
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Daly 27 10 6 9/19 3/8 6/6 1 35 3 0 2 1 9
M. Douglas 19 6 1 5/11 4/8 5/6 2 33 0 0 1 2 4
A. Longpre 11 6 5 4/8 3/6 0/0 2 26 0 0 2 0 6
C. Knox 10 2 0 3/6 2/4 2/2 2 32 1 3 1 0 2
C. Brown 5 3 3 2/6 1/5 0/2 2 27 0 0 0 0 3
