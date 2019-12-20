BING
PITT

No Text

Champagnie leads Pitt to rout of Binghamton

  • AP
  • Dec 20, 2019

PITTSBURGH (AP) Justin Champagnie had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Pittsburgh to a 79-53 rout of Binghamton on Friday.

Champagnie, a freshman, recorded his second double-double while shooting 7 of 14 from the floor.

The Panthers started the game 0 for 5 from the floor, but responded to shoot 44% on the night and did not trail after the first six minutes of the game.

Trey McGowens had 13 points and hit 2 of 5 from 3-point range. Ryan Murphy had 11 points and was 3 of 7 from beyond the arc.

Pitt had 14 steals and Binghamton turned the ball over 26 times, resulting in 30 points for the Panthers.

Sophomore guard Sam Sessoms scored 23 points on 9-of-19 shooting to lead the Bearcats. He was 5 of 11 from 3-point range. The rest of his team was 3 for 19.

BIG PICTURE

Binghamton: Despite the loss, Binghamton showed improvement from the last time they played a major-conference opponent. The Bearcats lost to Michigan by 53 in their second game of the season on Nov. 10.

Pitt: The Panthers entered the game tied for 342nd in the country in 3-point shooting percentage at 25.7%. Johnson, McGowens and Murphy represent Pitt's best chance at reversing that trend, and they each had above-average shooting nights from long range for the first time this season.

UP NEXT

Binghamton: Will finish its nonconference schedule with a home game against Division III Hartwick College on Dec. 29. The Bearcats are 4-1 at home this season.

Pitt: Wraps four-game homestead against Canisius on Dec. 30 to finish nonconference play. Pitt is 1-2 all-time against Canisius, but the teams have not played since 1978.

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
G. Tinsley
X. Johnson
32.6 Min. Per Game 32.6
11.9 Pts. Per Game 11.9
4.7 Ast. Per Game 4.7
4.1 Reb. Per Game 4.1
30.0 Field Goal % 42.0
16.7 Three Point % 40.0
50.0 Free Throw % 66.7
  Defensive rebound by Curtis Aiken Jr. 3.0
  Leo Gallagher missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
  Offensive rebound by Binghamton 7.0
  Jevon Brown missed jump shot 9.0
  Defensive rebound by Dan Petcash 25.0
  KJ Marshall missed jump shot 27.0
+ 3 Dan Petcash made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jevon Brown 37.0
+ 2 Samson George made layup 50.0
  Offensive rebound by Samson George 52.0
  KJ Marshall missed jump shot 55.0
  Lost ball turnover on Ador Athuai, stolen by KJ Marshall 57.0
Team Stats
Points 53 79
Field Goals 22-56 (39.3%) 30-68 (44.1%)
3-Pointers 8-30 (26.7%) 7-19 (36.8%)
Free Throws 1-5 (20.0%) 12-19 (63.2%)
Total Rebounds 38 39
Offensive 13 14
Defensive 21 20
Team 4 5
Assists 12 17
Steals 5 15
Blocks 5 9
Turnovers 25 10
Fouls 14 11
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
3
S. Sessoms G
23 PTS, 6 REB, 5 AST
home team logo
11
J. Champagnie G
14 PTS, 10 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Binghamton 5-7 213253
home team logo Pittsburgh 9-3 413879
Petersen Events Center Pittsburgh, PA
Petersen Events Center Pittsburgh, PA
Team Stats
away team logo Binghamton 5-7 71.2 PPG 40.2 RPG 12.0 APG
home team logo Pittsburgh 9-3 63.4 PPG 40.3 RPG 11.7 APG
Key Players
3
S. Sessoms G 19.0 PPG 5.9 RPG 4.5 APG 40.1 FG%
11
J. Champagnie G 9.7 PPG 5.9 RPG 0.5 APG 37.4 FG%
Top Scorers
3
S. Sessoms G 23 PTS 6 REB 5 AST
11
J. Champagnie G 14 PTS 10 REB 1 AST
39.3 FG% 44.1
26.7 3PT FG% 36.8
20.0 FT% 63.2
Binghamton
Starters
S. Sessoms
G. Tinsley
H. Hjalmarsson
P. Sarr
B. Mills
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Sessoms 23 6 5 9/19 5/11 0/1 3 36 1 1 5 2 4
G. Tinsley 9 7 2 4/11 0/5 1/2 3 39 1 4 5 3 4
H. Hjalmarsson 7 1 2 3/6 1/3 0/0 1 30 0 0 3 1 0
P. Sarr 4 9 0 2/4 0/2 0/2 4 31 2 0 3 3 6
B. Mills 0 3 2 0/4 0/2 0/0 2 22 0 0 1 0 3
Starters
S. Sessoms
G. Tinsley
H. Hjalmarsson
P. Sarr
B. Mills
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Sessoms 23 6 5 9/19 5/11 0/1 3 36 1 1 5 2 4
G. Tinsley 9 7 2 4/11 0/5 1/2 3 39 1 4 5 3 4
H. Hjalmarsson 7 1 2 3/6 1/3 0/0 1 30 0 0 3 1 0
P. Sarr 4 9 0 2/4 0/2 0/2 4 31 2 0 3 3 6
B. Mills 0 3 2 0/4 0/2 0/0 2 22 0 0 1 0 3
Bench
D. Petcash
J. Brown
R. Caldwell Jr.
L. Gallagher
Y. Willis
A. Athuai
O. Akuwovo
A. Brodsky
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Petcash 5 2 0 2/5 1/4 0/0 1 14 1 0 1 1 1
J. Brown 5 3 1 2/4 1/1 0/0 0 11 0 0 0 3 0
R. Caldwell Jr. 0 3 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 14 0 0 3 0 3
L. Gallagher 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
Y. Willis 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 3 0 0
A. Athuai 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 1 0 0
O. Akuwovo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Brodsky - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 53 34 12 22/56 8/30 1/5 14 200 5 5 25 13 21
Pittsburgh
Starters
J. Champagnie
T. McGowens
A. Toney
X. Johnson
E. Hamilton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Champagnie 14 10 1 6/13 0/2 2/4 1 30 2 1 0 5 5
T. McGowens 13 0 5 3/7 2/5 5/6 1 31 2 2 1 0 0
A. Toney 10 6 2 4/5 0/0 2/2 1 28 4 0 0 2 4
X. Johnson 9 4 6 3/6 2/4 1/1 1 31 0 1 3 1 3
E. Hamilton 8 3 0 4/7 0/0 0/1 1 12 0 0 1 1 2
Starters
J. Champagnie
T. McGowens
A. Toney
X. Johnson
E. Hamilton
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Champagnie 14 10 1 6/13 0/2 2/4 1 30 2 1 0 5 5
T. McGowens 13 0 5 3/7 2/5 5/6 1 31 2 2 1 0 0
A. Toney 10 6 2 4/5 0/0 2/2 1 28 4 0 0 2 4
X. Johnson 9 4 6 3/6 2/4 1/1 1 31 0 1 3 1 3
E. Hamilton 8 3 0 4/7 0/0 0/1 1 12 0 0 1 1 2
Bench
R. Murphy
A. Coulibaly
T. Brown
S. George
A. Starzynski
C. Aiken Jr.
O. Ezeakudo
K. Marshall
C. Smith
K. Chukwuka
I. Horton
G. Drumgoole Jr.
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Murphy 11 2 2 4/10 3/7 0/0 2 23 4 2 1 0 2
A. Coulibaly 9 2 0 4/8 0/0 1/3 1 15 1 0 2 2 0
T. Brown 3 4 0 1/6 0/0 1/2 1 11 1 3 2 2 2
S. George 2 1 0 1/3 0/0 0/0 1 4 0 0 0 1 0
A. Starzynski 0 0 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
C. Aiken Jr. 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
O. Ezeakudo 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 5 0 0 0 0 0
K. Marshall 0 0 0 0/2 0/0 0/0 1 3 1 0 0 0 0
C. Smith 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
K. Chukwuka - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Horton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Drumgoole Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 79 34 17 30/68 7/19 12/19 11 200 15 9 10 14 20
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores