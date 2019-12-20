Champagnie leads Pitt to rout of Binghamton
PITTSBURGH (AP) Justin Champagnie had 14 points and 10 rebounds to lead Pittsburgh to a 79-53 rout of Binghamton on Friday.
Champagnie, a freshman, recorded his second double-double while shooting 7 of 14 from the floor.
The Panthers started the game 0 for 5 from the floor, but responded to shoot 44% on the night and did not trail after the first six minutes of the game.
Trey McGowens had 13 points and hit 2 of 5 from 3-point range. Ryan Murphy had 11 points and was 3 of 7 from beyond the arc.
Pitt had 14 steals and Binghamton turned the ball over 26 times, resulting in 30 points for the Panthers.
Sophomore guard Sam Sessoms scored 23 points on 9-of-19 shooting to lead the Bearcats. He was 5 of 11 from 3-point range. The rest of his team was 3 for 19.
BIG PICTURE
Binghamton: Despite the loss, Binghamton showed improvement from the last time they played a major-conference opponent. The Bearcats lost to Michigan by 53 in their second game of the season on Nov. 10.
Pitt: The Panthers entered the game tied for 342nd in the country in 3-point shooting percentage at 25.7%. Johnson, McGowens and Murphy represent Pitt's best chance at reversing that trend, and they each had above-average shooting nights from long range for the first time this season.
UP NEXT
Binghamton: Will finish its nonconference schedule with a home game against Division III Hartwick College on Dec. 29. The Bearcats are 4-1 at home this season.
Pitt: Wraps four-game homestead against Canisius on Dec. 30 to finish nonconference play. Pitt is 1-2 all-time against Canisius, but the teams have not played since 1978.
|32.6
|Min. Per Game
|32.6
|11.9
|Pts. Per Game
|11.9
|4.7
|Ast. Per Game
|4.7
|4.1
|Reb. Per Game
|4.1
|30.0
|Field Goal %
|42.0
|16.7
|Three Point %
|40.0
|50.0
|Free Throw %
|66.7
|Defensive rebound by Curtis Aiken Jr.
|3.0
|Leo Gallagher missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|Offensive rebound by Binghamton
|7.0
|Jevon Brown missed jump shot
|9.0
|Defensive rebound by Dan Petcash
|25.0
|KJ Marshall missed jump shot
|27.0
|+ 3
|Dan Petcash made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Jevon Brown
|37.0
|+ 2
|Samson George made layup
|50.0
|Offensive rebound by Samson George
|52.0
|KJ Marshall missed jump shot
|55.0
|Lost ball turnover on Ador Athuai, stolen by KJ Marshall
|57.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|53
|79
|Field Goals
|22-56 (39.3%)
|30-68 (44.1%)
|3-Pointers
|8-30 (26.7%)
|7-19 (36.8%)
|Free Throws
|1-5 (20.0%)
|12-19 (63.2%)
|Total Rebounds
|38
|39
|Offensive
|13
|14
|Defensive
|21
|20
|Team
|4
|5
|Assists
|12
|17
|Steals
|5
|15
|Blocks
|5
|9
|Turnovers
|25
|10
|Fouls
|14
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Binghamton 5-7
|71.2 PPG
|40.2 RPG
|12.0 APG
|Pittsburgh 9-3
|63.4 PPG
|40.3 RPG
|11.7 APG
|Key Players
|
3
|S. Sessoms G
|19.0 PPG
|5.9 RPG
|4.5 APG
|40.1 FG%
|
11
|J. Champagnie G
|9.7 PPG
|5.9 RPG
|0.5 APG
|37.4 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Sessoms G
|23 PTS
|6 REB
|5 AST
|J. Champagnie G
|14 PTS
|10 REB
|1 AST
|
|39.3
|FG%
|44.1
|
|
|26.7
|3PT FG%
|36.8
|
|
|20.0
|FT%
|63.2
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Sessoms
|23
|6
|5
|9/19
|5/11
|0/1
|3
|36
|1
|1
|5
|2
|4
|G. Tinsley
|9
|7
|2
|4/11
|0/5
|1/2
|3
|39
|1
|4
|5
|3
|4
|H. Hjalmarsson
|7
|1
|2
|3/6
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|30
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|P. Sarr
|4
|9
|0
|2/4
|0/2
|0/2
|4
|31
|2
|0
|3
|3
|6
|B. Mills
|0
|3
|2
|0/4
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|22
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Petcash
|5
|2
|0
|2/5
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|14
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|J. Brown
|5
|3
|1
|2/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|11
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|R. Caldwell Jr.
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|14
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3
|L. Gallagher
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Y. Willis
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|A. Athuai
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|O. Akuwovo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Brodsky
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|53
|34
|12
|22/56
|8/30
|1/5
|14
|200
|5
|5
|25
|13
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Champagnie
|14
|10
|1
|6/13
|0/2
|2/4
|1
|30
|2
|1
|0
|5
|5
|T. McGowens
|13
|0
|5
|3/7
|2/5
|5/6
|1
|31
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|A. Toney
|10
|6
|2
|4/5
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|28
|4
|0
|0
|2
|4
|X. Johnson
|9
|4
|6
|3/6
|2/4
|1/1
|1
|31
|0
|1
|3
|1
|3
|E. Hamilton
|8
|3
|0
|4/7
|0/0
|0/1
|1
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Murphy
|11
|2
|2
|4/10
|3/7
|0/0
|2
|23
|4
|2
|1
|0
|2
|A. Coulibaly
|9
|2
|0
|4/8
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|15
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|T. Brown
|3
|4
|0
|1/6
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|11
|1
|3
|2
|2
|2
|S. George
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|A. Starzynski
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Aiken Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|O. Ezeakudo
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|K. Marshall
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Smith
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|K. Chukwuka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Horton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Drumgoole Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|79
|34
|17
|30/68
|7/19
|12/19
|11
|200
|15
|9
|10
|14
|20
