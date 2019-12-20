Wertz powers Santa Clara past Mississippi Valley St 100-71
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Sophomore Trey Wertz scored a season-high 28 points and Santa Clara breezed to a 100-71 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Friday night.
Wertz made 11 of 14 shots from the floor, including 6 of 8 from 3-point range, for the Broncos (12-2). Wertz added five assists as Santa Clara won its fourth straight game.
Jalen Williams pitched in with 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals for Santa Clara. Josep Vrankic added 13 points and five assists, while Guglielmo Caruso finished with 10 points and seven boards.
Freshman Caleb Hunter hit five 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 26 points for the winless Delta Devils (0-11). Michael Green added 20 points and four assists.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|27.8
|Min. Per Game
|27.8
|9.7
|Pts. Per Game
|9.7
|3.5
|Ast. Per Game
|3.5
|4.7
|Reb. Per Game
|4.7
|46.2
|Field Goal %
|48.0
|44.4
|Three Point %
|38.1
|71.4
|Free Throw %
|70.2
|Defensive rebound by Cossy Kowouto
|22.0
|Noah Lack missed 3-pt. jump shot
|24.0
|Lost ball turnover on Brandon Kimble
|37.0
|Defensive rebound by Cossy Kowouto
|47.0
|Jaden Bediako missed jump shot
|49.0
|Defensive rebound by Jaden Bediako
|51.0
|Torico Simmons missed jump shot, blocked by Jaden Bediako
|53.0
|Turnover on Tahj Eaddy
|1:12
|Offensive foul on Tahj Eaddy
|1:12
|Defensive rebound by Tahj Eaddy
|1:26
|Zachary Barnes missed 3-pt. jump shot
|1:28
|Team Stats
|Points
|71
|100
|Field Goals
|29-68 (42.6%)
|38-72 (52.8%)
|3-Pointers
|8-20 (40.0%)
|14-32 (43.8%)
|Free Throws
|5-8 (62.5%)
|10-12 (83.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|30
|45
|Offensive
|4
|9
|Defensive
|22
|34
|Team
|4
|2
|Assists
|12
|28
|Steals
|7
|6
|Blocks
|2
|6
|Turnovers
|15
|15
|Fouls
|10
|11
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Miss Valley St. 1-11
|66.5 PPG
|42.4 RPG
|10.3 APG
|Santa Clara 12-2
|77.8 PPG
|37.7 RPG
|16.9 APG
|
|42.6
|FG%
|52.8
|
|
|40.0
|3PT FG%
|43.8
|
|
|62.5
|FT%
|83.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Hunter
|26
|4
|2
|10/19
|5/9
|1/2
|1
|31
|4
|0
|4
|0
|4
|M. Green
|20
|2
|4
|8/20
|2/4
|2/2
|0
|32
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2
|B. Kimble
|8
|7
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|33
|1
|0
|3
|0
|7
|J. Lyons
|6
|4
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|D. Milojevic
|0
|3
|1
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|24
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Hunter
|26
|4
|2
|10/19
|5/9
|1/2
|1
|31
|4
|0
|4
|0
|4
|M. Green
|20
|2
|4
|8/20
|2/4
|2/2
|0
|32
|1
|0
|4
|0
|2
|B. Kimble
|8
|7
|0
|4/5
|0/0
|0/2
|1
|33
|1
|0
|3
|0
|7
|J. Lyons
|6
|4
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|25
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|D. Milojevic
|0
|3
|1
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|24
|0
|2
|2
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Simmons
|7
|2
|1
|2/8
|1/3
|2/2
|0
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Q. Alston
|4
|2
|2
|2/6
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|16
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Z. Barnes
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Rivers Jr.
|0
|0
|2
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Sarnor
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Kowouto
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|R. Jones
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Samaha
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|71
|26
|12
|29/68
|8/20
|5/8
|10
|200
|7
|2
|15
|4
|22
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Wertz
|28
|2
|5
|11/14
|6/8
|0/0
|3
|27
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|J. Williams
|19
|7
|6
|7/9
|4/5
|1/1
|1
|27
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7
|J. Vrankic
|13
|4
|5
|5/5
|0/0
|3/4
|0
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|G. Caruso
|10
|7
|0
|4/9
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|22
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|K. Justice
|5
|3
|2
|2/7
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|22
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Wertz
|28
|2
|5
|11/14
|6/8
|0/0
|3
|27
|1
|1
|2
|0
|2
|J. Williams
|19
|7
|6
|7/9
|4/5
|1/1
|1
|27
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7
|J. Vrankic
|13
|4
|5
|5/5
|0/0
|3/4
|0
|20
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4
|G. Caruso
|10
|7
|0
|4/9
|0/1
|2/3
|1
|22
|0
|0
|0
|3
|4
|K. Justice
|5
|3
|2
|2/7
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|22
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Bediako
|6
|6
|0
|3/8
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|12
|0
|3
|2
|3
|3
|D. Mitchell
|5
|8
|3
|1/3
|1/2
|2/2
|0
|17
|0
|2
|2
|1
|7
|J. Ducasse
|5
|4
|0
|2/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|T. Eaddy
|4
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/2
|2/2
|2
|20
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|G. Williams
|3
|0
|0
|1/4
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Thompson
|2
|1
|5
|1/5
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|M. Dorward
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Hayes
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Lack
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Richards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Tomley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Traina
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Barry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Strambi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|100
|43
|28
|38/72
|14/32
|10/12
|11
|200
|6
|6
|15
|9
|34
-
MOUNT
NAVY48
59
Final
-
AKRON
TULANE62
61
Final
-
DREXEL
QUINN72
63
Final
-
LIB
TOWSON66
54
Final
-
CCTST
23PSU58
87
Final
-
ECCL
ALCORN71
122
Final
-
LPSCMB
UVM63
86
Final
-
NALAB
ALAM80
92
Final
-
BGREEN
NORFLK67
72
Final/OT
-
BING
PITT53
79
Final
-
MAINE
UMASS53
74
Final
-
JMAD
FORD75
69
Final
-
SMU
UGA85
87
Final/2OT
-
DEL
LIU75
82
Final/OT
-
FURMAN
MERCER64
62
Final
-
NCOLO
SDAK87
68
Final
-
UCIRV
ILLCHI67
76
Final
-
JVILLE
CLEM39
68
Final
-
NDAKST
MARQET68
82
Final
-
IUPUI
FRESNO64
95
Final
-
STHRN
UCSB68
77
Final
-
MVSU
SNCLRA71
100
Final