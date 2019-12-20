MVSU
Wertz powers Santa Clara past Mississippi Valley St 100-71

  • AP
  • Dec 20, 2019

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) Sophomore Trey Wertz scored a season-high 28 points and Santa Clara breezed to a 100-71 victory over Mississippi Valley State on Friday night.

Wertz made 11 of 14 shots from the floor, including 6 of 8 from 3-point range, for the Broncos (12-2). Wertz added five assists as Santa Clara won its fourth straight game.

Jalen Williams pitched in with 19 points, seven rebounds, six assists and three steals for Santa Clara. Josep Vrankic added 13 points and five assists, while Guglielmo Caruso finished with 10 points and seven boards.

Freshman Caleb Hunter hit five 3-pointers on his way to a career-high 26 points for the winless Delta Devils (0-11). Michael Green added 20 points and four assists.

---

Key Players
M. Green
J. Vrankic
27.8 Min. Per Game 27.8
9.7 Pts. Per Game 9.7
3.5 Ast. Per Game 3.5
4.7 Reb. Per Game 4.7
46.2 Field Goal % 48.0
44.4 Three Point % 38.1
71.4 Free Throw % 70.2
Team Stats
Points 71 100
Field Goals 29-68 (42.6%) 38-72 (52.8%)
3-Pointers 8-20 (40.0%) 14-32 (43.8%)
Free Throws 5-8 (62.5%) 10-12 (83.3%)
Total Rebounds 30 45
Offensive 4 9
Defensive 22 34
Team 4 2
Assists 12 28
Steals 7 6
Blocks 2 6
Turnovers 15 15
Fouls 10 11
Technicals 0 0
3
C. Hunter G
26 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
3
T. Wertz G
28 PTS, 2 REB, 5 AST
Team Stats
away team logo Miss Valley St. 1-11 66.5 PPG 42.4 RPG 10.3 APG
home team logo Santa Clara 12-2 77.8 PPG 37.7 RPG 16.9 APG
Key Players
3
C. Hunter G 13.3 PPG 2.5 RPG 1.8 APG 28.3 FG%
3
T. Wertz G 10.9 PPG 3.6 RPG 4.0 APG 45.0 FG%
Top Scorers
3
C. Hunter G 26 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
3
T. Wertz G 28 PTS 2 REB 5 AST
42.6 FG% 52.8
40.0 3PT FG% 43.8
62.5 FT% 83.3
Miss Valley St.
Starters
C. Hunter
M. Green
B. Kimble
J. Lyons
D. Milojevic
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Hunter 26 4 2 10/19 5/9 1/2 1 31 4 0 4 0 4
M. Green 20 2 4 8/20 2/4 2/2 0 32 1 0 4 0 2
B. Kimble 8 7 0 4/5 0/0 0/2 1 33 1 0 3 0 7
J. Lyons 6 4 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 25 0 0 1 2 2
D. Milojevic 0 3 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 3 24 0 2 2 1 2
Starters
C. Hunter
M. Green
B. Kimble
J. Lyons
D. Milojevic
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Hunter 26 4 2 10/19 5/9 1/2 1 31 4 0 4 0 4
M. Green 20 2 4 8/20 2/4 2/2 0 32 1 0 4 0 2
B. Kimble 8 7 0 4/5 0/0 0/2 1 33 1 0 3 0 7
J. Lyons 6 4 0 3/4 0/0 0/0 1 25 0 0 1 2 2
D. Milojevic 0 3 1 0/3 0/0 0/0 3 24 0 2 2 1 2
Bench
T. Simmons
Q. Alston
Z. Barnes
R. Rivers Jr.
A. Sarnor
C. Kowouto
R. Jones
G. Samaha
J. Johnson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Simmons 7 2 1 2/8 1/3 2/2 0 20 0 0 1 0 2
Q. Alston 4 2 2 2/6 0/2 0/0 2 16 1 0 0 1 1
Z. Barnes 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 0
R. Rivers Jr. 0 0 2 0/1 0/1 0/0 2 6 0 0 0 0 0
A. Sarnor 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 7 0 0 0 0 0
C. Kowouto 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 2
R. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Samaha - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 71 26 12 29/68 8/20 5/8 10 200 7 2 15 4 22
Santa Clara
Starters
T. Wertz
J. Williams
J. Vrankic
G. Caruso
K. Justice
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Wertz 28 2 5 11/14 6/8 0/0 3 27 1 1 2 0 2
J. Williams 19 7 6 7/9 4/5 1/1 1 27 3 0 0 0 7
J. Vrankic 13 4 5 5/5 0/0 3/4 0 20 0 0 1 0 4
G. Caruso 10 7 0 4/9 0/1 2/3 1 22 0 0 0 3 4
K. Justice 5 3 2 2/7 1/5 0/0 1 22 2 0 0 0 3
Starters
T. Wertz
J. Williams
J. Vrankic
G. Caruso
K. Justice
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Wertz 28 2 5 11/14 6/8 0/0 3 27 1 1 2 0 2
J. Williams 19 7 6 7/9 4/5 1/1 1 27 3 0 0 0 7
J. Vrankic 13 4 5 5/5 0/0 3/4 0 20 0 0 1 0 4
G. Caruso 10 7 0 4/9 0/1 2/3 1 22 0 0 0 3 4
K. Justice 5 3 2 2/7 1/5 0/0 1 22 2 0 0 0 3
Bench
J. Bediako
D. Mitchell
J. Ducasse
T. Eaddy
G. Williams
D. Thompson
M. Dorward
M. Hayes
N. Lack
E. Richards
M. Tomley
J. Traina
E. Barry
C. Strambi
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bediako 6 6 0 3/8 0/0 0/0 0 12 0 3 2 3 3
D. Mitchell 5 8 3 1/3 1/2 2/2 0 17 0 2 2 1 7
J. Ducasse 5 4 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 0 9 0 0 1 2 2
T. Eaddy 4 1 2 1/3 0/2 2/2 2 20 0 0 3 0 1
G. Williams 3 0 0 1/4 1/4 0/0 1 10 0 0 1 0 0
D. Thompson 2 1 5 1/5 0/2 0/0 2 11 0 0 3 0 1
M. Dorward 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
M. Hayes 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
N. Lack 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
E. Richards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Tomley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Traina - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Barry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Strambi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 100 43 28 38/72 14/32 10/12 11 200 6 6 15 9 34
