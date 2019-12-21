ILL
Smith scores 19 points as Missouri beats Illinois 63-56

  Dec 21, 2019

ST. LOUIS (AP) Dru Smith scored 19 points, Javon Pickett added 17, and the Missouri Tigers beat the Illinois Fighting Illini 63-56 in the 39th Annual Braggin’ Rights game on Saturday.

Xavier Pinson also scored a career-high 14 points for the Tigers, who won their third straight game.

Ayo Dosunmu scored 21 and Kofi Cockburn added 13 for Illinois, which had its two-game winning streak snapped.

Missouri outscored Illinois 17-5 in an eight-minute span from the end of the first half into the second.

Missouri scored eight of the last 10 points of the first half. Smith scored all of the points during the spurt to give the Tigers a 26-23 halftime lead.

Smith started a 9-3 run to begin the second half with a bucket and finished it with a dish to Pinson for a 3-pointer from the corner to extend Missouri’s lead to 35-26.

An 8-0 spurt pushed the Tigers’ lead to double-digits. Pinson scored the first four points, and a Pickett put-back gave Missouri a 47-33 edge with 10:56 left.

Illinois was able to cut the deficit to five with a Dosunmu bucket with a minute left, but Pinson and Smith quelled the rally with free throws for the Tigers.

Illinois hit on 5 of its first 7 field goal attempts to start the game. Dosunmu hit a couple of jumpers and Giorgi Bezhanishvili drained a 3-pointer from the top of the key to give the Fighting Illini an 11-5 lead.

Missouri started the game shooting just 3 of 13, but Pickett got the Tigers going with a pair of treys.

The Tigers defense forced two prolonged Fighting Illini scoring droughts in the first half, one of over three minutes and the other over four minutes.

Illinois maintained its lead for much of the half with Dosunmo’s 11 points, including shooting 5 of 7.

MANAGING MINUTES

Missouri big man Jeremiah Tilmon sat most of the first half with two fouls and fouled out with 4:29 left in the game. But despite not having the 6-foot-10 forward’s presence, the Tigers still outrebounded Illinois - which entered the game as one of the nation’s top rebounding teams - 36-32.

BIG PICTURE

Illinois: Despite dropping their second-straight to the Tigers, the Fighting Illini still leads the Braggin’ Rights series 25-14.

Missouri: After starting the month with the worst loss in recent memory to Charleston Southern on Dec. 3, the Tigers finished the month on a high by winning their second-straight Braggin’ Rights game, propelling them into SEC play.

UP NEXT

Illinois hosts North Carolina A&T on December 29.

Missouri returns home to face Chicago State on December 30.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

A. Dosunmu
D. Smith
29.9 Min. Per Game 29.9
10.8 Pts. Per Game 10.8
4.2 Ast. Per Game 4.2
4.6 Reb. Per Game 4.6
46.8 Field Goal % 46.1
27.0 Three Point % 31.8
80.0 Free Throw % 88.4
  Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili 4.0
  Mark Smith missed 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
  Mark Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
+ 1 Dru Smith made 2nd of 2 free throws 4.0
  Dru Smith missed 1st of 2 free throws 4.0
  Unsportsmanlike technical foul on Alan Griffin 4.0
  Personal foul on Alan Griffin 3.0
+ 2 Ayo Dosunmu made layup 11.0
  Defensive rebound by Giorgi Bezhanishvili 15.0
  Javon Pickett missed 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 Javon Pickett made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
Points 56 63
Field Goals 18-50 (36.0%) 23-54 (42.6%)
3-Pointers 2-14 (14.3%) 5-14 (35.7%)
Free Throws 18-23 (78.3%) 12-16 (75.0%)
Total Rebounds 32 36
Offensive 9 12
Defensive 17 19
Team 6 5
Assists 4 9
Steals 7 10
Blocks 5 3
Turnovers 17 17
Fouls 20 21
Technicals 2 1
11
A. Dosunmu G
21 PTS, 5 REB
12
D. Smith G
19 PTS, 5 REB, 4 AST
Illinois 8-4
Missouri 7-4
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Enterprise Center St. Louis, MO
Illinois 8-4 81.4 PPG 45.6 RPG 15.2 APG
Missouri 7-4 66.2 PPG 40.5 RPG 12.0 APG
11
A. Dosunmu G 14.8 PPG 3.1 RPG 3.4 APG 47.1 FG%
12
D. Smith G 10.8 PPG 4.6 RPG 4.2 APG 45.6 FG%
11
A. Dosunmu G 21 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
12
D. Smith G 19 PTS 5 REB 4 AST
36.0 FG% 42.6
14.3 3PT FG% 35.7
78.3 FT% 75.0
A. Dosunmu
K. Cockburn
T. Frazier
G. Bezhanishvili
D. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Dosunmu 21 5 0 9/15 0/3 3/4 3 32 1 1 4 0 5
K. Cockburn 13 2 0 3/9 0/0 7/11 2 34 1 2 1 0 2
T. Frazier 5 2 0 1/5 1/4 2/2 4 31 1 0 1 1 1
G. Bezhanishvili 5 4 2 2/4 1/2 0/0 4 25 0 1 6 0 4
D. Williams 2 3 1 0/2 0/0 2/2 2 29 3 1 3 1 2
A. Griffin
K. Nichols
A. Feliz
T. Jones
T. Underwood
S. Oladimeji
J. Grandison
Z. Griffith
B. Bosmans-Verdonk
A. Hutcherson
J. Hamlin
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Griffin 8 6 0 2/7 0/4 4/4 3 18 1 0 0 3 3
K. Nichols 2 2 0 1/4 0/1 0/0 0 12 0 0 1 2 0
A. Feliz 0 1 1 0/4 0/0 0/0 2 16 0 0 1 1 0
T. Jones 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 1 0
T. Underwood - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Oladimeji - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Grandison - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Griffith - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Bosmans-Verdonk - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Hutcherson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hamlin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 56 26 4 18/50 2/14 18/23 20 200 7 5 17 9 17
D. Smith
K. Brown
Mi. Smith
J. Tilmon
Ma. Smith
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Smith 19 5 4 5/10 0/0 9/10 1 32 1 0 4 3 2
K. Brown 5 1 1 2/5 1/2 0/0 1 13 4 0 1 0 1
Mi. Smith 4 6 0 2/5 0/2 0/0 3 35 1 0 1 1 5
J. Tilmon 4 1 1 2/5 0/0 0/0 5 17 1 1 0 1 0
Ma. Smith 0 5 0 0/4 0/3 0/2 1 25 2 0 3 0 5
J. Pickett
X. Pinson
R. Nikko
T. Watson
T. Jackson
E. Yerkes
B. Ford
P. Braun
M. McKinney Jr.
A. Okongo
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Pickett 17 6 0 7/13 2/3 1/2 3 31 1 1 0 3 3
X. Pinson 14 4 2 5/10 2/3 2/2 4 21 0 0 6 2 2
R. Nikko 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 3 16 0 1 2 2 0
T. Watson 0 0 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 9 0 0 0 0 0
T. Jackson 0 1 1 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 1
E. Yerkes - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Ford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Braun - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. McKinney Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Okongo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 31 9 23/54 5/14 12/16 21 200 10 3 17 12 19
