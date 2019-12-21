Franklin's late 3 sends Hoosiers past Notre Dame 62-60
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Indiana coach Archie Miller kept urging freshman Armaan Franklin to take his shots.
On Saturday, he did - and he made it count.
Franklin knocked down a go-ahead 3-pointer with 15.7 seconds left, helping the Hoosiers stave off Notre Dame's frenetic second-half rally for a 62-60 win in the Crossroads Classic.
''He needed to stop walking around with his head down and acting like nobody knew who he was,'' coach Archie Miller said. ''When he shoots it, everybody on the team knows he can make it. For him to stick some shots for us, finally, is a big deal.''
Franklin scored a season-high 17 points, going 4 of 5 from beyond the arc and becoming the second straight freshman guard to make the decisive shot in the annual event that brings Indiana's four best-known basketball schools to Indianapolis.
Rob Phinisee made a 3 to beat Butler in overtime last year.
But as Franklin's shooting percentage and confidence sank, the Hoosiers (11-1, 1-1 Big Ten) never lost faith in Franklin, who took some advice from former Indiana star Victor Oladipo.
''I've just kept shooting,'' a relieved Franklin said. ''Obviously, you saw that pay off today.''
Notre Dame (8-4, 0-2 ACC) still had two chances to win it.
But John Mooney, who scored 15 points, missed a short jumper in the paint and Rex Pflueger's half-court heave at the buzzer hit nothing but air.
The errant shots sealed Notre Dame's fate after they charged back from a 17-point deficit to take a 59-54 lead with 3:42 to go.
''There was a lot of time left when we were down 17,'' Notre Dame coach Mike Brey said. ''There was a lot of possessions. Sometimes you don't deserve to win it when you've played defense for only 15 minutes.''
And the Hoosiers needed everything Franklin could muster to pave the way for their own comeback.
Defensively, he helped hold the Fighting Irish without a basket for the final 4:20 and offensively, he was brilliantly decisive down the stretch.
Franklin's third 3, with 2:59 left, trimmed Notre Dame's lead to 59-57. A few possessions later, he spotted Trayce Jackson-Davis for the dunk that tied the score with 1:00 to go.
Then, after Prentiss Hubb made 1 of 2 free throws to give the Irish a 60-59 lead, Aljami Durham flipped the ball to a wide open Franklin in the corner for the biggest shot of his first college season.
''We have a good attitude right now with good leadership,'' Miller said. ''We've been able to hang tough. When we get into conference play, it's going to be tougher.
BIG PICTURE
Notre Dame: The Irish certainly showed some fight on a day they weren't themselves. After making 35 3s in their previous two games, Notre Dame shot 37.5% from the field and went 6 of 27 from beyond the arc. And yet they still found a way to dig themselves out a huge hole. But this loss will sting.
Indiana: The victory certainly helps the Hoosiers' postseason resume. They now have neutral court wins over Connecticut and Notre Dame along with home wins over Florida State and perennial tourney caliber South Dakota State. Plus, they still could add another big nonconference win, against Arkansas, before returning to league play. Aside from the blowout loss at Wisconsin, the first half of the season couldn't have gone any better for Indiana.
STAT SHEET
Notre Dame: Has lost four of its last five in the Classic and four straight to the Hoosiers in this event. ... After forcing six Hoosiers turnovers in the first 11 minutes, Notre Dame added only six the rest of the game. ... Nate Laszewski had 10 points and 10 rebounds. ... Mooney, the nation's leading rebounder, grabbed 10 on Saturday. ... Juwan Durham scored 11 points.
Indiana: Jackson-Davis had 14 points and seven rebounds. ... Devonte Green had 11 points. ... The Hoosiers outscored Notre Dame 34-24 in the paint.
DOUBLING UP
Joey Brunk joined Austin Etherington as the only players to appear in two different uniforms in this event.
Etherington transferred from Indiana to Butler while Brunk started with the Bulldogs before heading to Bloomington after last season.
And just 20 minutes away from his home on Indy's south side, he delivered a dynamic performance. He finished with nine points, a career-high 14 rebounds and three assists.
''Joey was terrific on the glass all game,'' Miller said. ''Joey was big in his role in the game.''
UP NEXT
Notre Dame returns home to take on Alabama A&M on Dec. 29.
Indiana takes an eight-day break before hosting Arkansas on Dec. 29.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
|31.1
|Min. Per Game
|31.1
|14.8
|Pts. Per Game
|14.8
|2.2
|Ast. Per Game
|2.2
|13.4
|Reb. Per Game
|13.4
|65.6
|Field Goal %
|44.0
|Three Point %
|31.6
|73.0
|Free Throw %
|55.1
|Offensive rebound by Notre Dame
|0.0
|Rex Pflueger missed 3-pt. jump shot
|2.0
|Defensive rebound by John Mooney
|2.0
|Justin Smith missed free throw
|3.0
|Personal foul on Rex Pflueger
|3.0
|Defensive rebound by Trayce Jackson-Davis
|4.0
|John Mooney missed layup, blocked by Trayce Jackson-Davis
|6.0
|+ 3
|Armaan Franklin made 3-pt. jump shot, assist by Aljami Durham
|17.0
|+ 1
|Prentiss Hubb made 2nd of 2 free throws
|35.0
|Prentiss Hubb missed 1st of 2 free throws
|35.0
|Shooting foul on Aljami Durham
|35.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|62
|60
|Field Goals
|25-61 (41.0%)
|21-56 (37.5%)
|3-Pointers
|5-17 (29.4%)
|6-27 (22.2%)
|Free Throws
|7-12 (58.3%)
|12-17 (70.6%)
|Total Rebounds
|42
|32
|Offensive
|10
|8
|Defensive
|26
|23
|Team
|6
|1
|Assists
|14
|19
|Steals
|5
|5
|Blocks
|4
|3
|Turnovers
|11
|9
|Fouls
|13
|14
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Indiana 11-1
|82.0 PPG
|42.5 RPG
|14.2 APG
|Notre Dame 8-4
|76.0 PPG
|43.5 RPG
|17.7 APG
|Key Players
|
2
|A. Franklin G
|4.4 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|2.3 APG
|32.7 FG%
|
23
|D. Goodwin G
|11.7 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|1.4 APG
|47.3 FG%
|Top Scorers
|A. Franklin G
|17 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|D. Goodwin G
|15 PTS
|3 REB
|1 AST
|
|41.0
|FG%
|37.5
|
|
|29.4
|3PT FG%
|22.2
|
|
|58.3
|FT%
|70.6
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Jackson-Davis
|14
|7
|1
|7/9
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|28
|2
|2
|1
|1
|6
|D. Green
|11
|0
|2
|5/11
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|30
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J. Brunk
|9
|14
|3
|4/9
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|31
|0
|0
|2
|4
|10
|A. Durham
|5
|2
|4
|1/6
|0/2
|3/4
|4
|28
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|J. Smith
|4
|6
|0
|2/10
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|35
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Jackson-Davis
|14
|7
|1
|7/9
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|28
|2
|2
|1
|1
|6
|D. Green
|11
|0
|2
|5/11
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|30
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J. Brunk
|9
|14
|3
|4/9
|0/0
|1/3
|1
|31
|0
|0
|2
|4
|10
|A. Durham
|5
|2
|4
|1/6
|0/2
|3/4
|4
|28
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|J. Smith
|4
|6
|0
|2/10
|0/0
|0/1
|3
|35
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Franklin
|17
|1
|1
|5/6
|4/5
|3/4
|1
|14
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Hunter
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|10
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Davis
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R. Thompson
|0
|3
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|D. Anderson
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|R. Phinisee
|0
|2
|2
|0/6
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|N. Childress
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Bybee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Chapman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Henderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Shipp
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|62
|36
|14
|25/61
|5/17
|7/12
|13
|200
|5
|4
|11
|10
|26
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Mooney
|15
|10
|0
|5/13
|1/3
|4/8
|1
|35
|1
|0
|1
|2
|8
|J. Durham
|11
|4
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|5/5
|3
|18
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|P. Hubb
|5
|0
|4
|2/6
|0/3
|1/2
|1
|32
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|T. Gibbs
|4
|1
|5
|2/8
|0/5
|0/0
|3
|26
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Pflueger
|0
|3
|6
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|28
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Mooney
|15
|10
|0
|5/13
|1/3
|4/8
|1
|35
|1
|0
|1
|2
|8
|J. Durham
|11
|4
|1
|3/6
|0/0
|5/5
|3
|18
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|P. Hubb
|5
|0
|4
|2/6
|0/3
|1/2
|1
|32
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|T. Gibbs
|4
|1
|5
|2/8
|0/5
|0/0
|3
|26
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|R. Pflueger
|0
|3
|6
|0/3
|0/3
|0/0
|2
|28
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Goodwin
|15
|3
|1
|6/12
|3/7
|0/0
|4
|32
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|N. Laszewski
|10
|10
|2
|3/8
|2/6
|2/2
|0
|28
|0
|1
|1
|3
|7
|N. Djogo
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Ryan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Carmody
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Morgan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|60
|31
|19
|21/56
|6/27
|12/17
|14
|200
|5
|3
|9
|8
|23
-
ELON
WINTHR77
82
2nd 8.0
-
BMC
TNST57
65
2nd 8:04
-
17BUTLER
PURDUE48
37
2nd 9:12 BTN
-
PEAY
DUQ58
65
2nd 5:44
-
COLOST
TULSA75
68
2nd 1:21
-
UTAHST
FLA54
49
2nd 7:39 FS1
-
STBON
MTSU35
36
2nd 15:28
-
SIUE
DTROIT30
54
2nd 13:29
-
ARKST
LAMON32
38
2nd 15:45
-
UCLA
UNC32
36
2nd 18:01 CBS
-
USD
STNFRD33
37
2nd 15:09 PACN
-
ROBERT
UNLV40
48
2nd 15:24
-
WYO
DENVER39
31
2nd 16:49
-
TGLOO
USM46
71
2nd 13:30
-
NORL
SAMHOU53
59
2nd 14:49
-
APPST
TROY47
53
2nd 15:45
-
BELMONT
BAMA36
46
1st 32.0 SECN
-
AKRON
LIB15
13
1st 10:52
-
SFA
MCNSE11
7
1st 15:49
-
SCST
CHARLS5
10
1st 15:04
-
LAMAR
NWST10
12
1st 14:49
-
UMBC
GMASON6
12
1st 15:25
-
CSTCAR
SALAB12
8
1st 12:21
-
VMI
VATECH3
1
1st 14:10
-
NAU
PEPPER15
12
1st 13:19
-
ILLST
TXSA7
11
1st 15:30
-
SEMO
SILL12
7
1st 12:05
-
CLEVST
ETNST4
15
1st 15:08
-
BRYANT
DART64
60
Final
-
NCAT
WAKE64
76
Final
-
1KANSAS
18NOVA55
56
Final
-
VCU
WICHST63
73
Final
-
SAMFORD
GTOWN71
99
Final
-
HARV
GWASH88
75
Final
-
FDU
LSALLE58
66
Final
-
IND
ND62
60
Final
-
PRESBY
14MICH44
86
Final
-
SFLA
19FSU60
66
Final
-
ILL
MIZZOU56
63
Final
-
IDAHO
SDAKST57
85
Final
-
25WVU
YOUNG75
64
Final
-
MARIST
BCU56
85
Final
-
TXARL
GASOU74
77
Final
-
JWUNC
CAMP59
82
Final
-
JACKST
11MEMP49
77
Final
-
TULANE
TOWSON82
86
Final/OT
-
JAXST
21TENN53
75
Final
-
BJU
USCUP74
92
Final
-
BU
MASLOW74
62
Final
-
TEXST
GAST69
81
Final
-
MNTNA
NEBOM82
87
Final/OT
-
RIDER
TEMPLE66
78
Final
-
MOREHD
OHIO76
82
Final
-
WIDEN
PENN57
105
Final
-
WISGB
NILL85
84
Final
-
ABBEY
HIGHPT66
92
Final
-
WRIGHT
TOLEDO79
72
Final
-
WKY
RI82
86
Final/OT
-
BRAD
MIAOH55
71
Final
-
ALBANY
MNMTH70
72
Final
-
COPPST
MIAMI60
91
Final
-
FAIR
OAK47
49
Final
-
STNYBRK
AMER77
74
Final
-
SELOU
MISS76
83
Final
-
ARMY
WAGNER62
82
Final
-
TEXPA
24TXTECH58
68
Final
-
NIAGARA
BUFF72
92
Final
-
QUINN
BGREEN69
64
Final
-
TEXAS
PROV48
70
Final
-
ELIZTWN
LOYMD45
72
Final
-
UCF
OKLA52
53
Final
-
TXAMCC
CARK67
71
Final
-
MOST
ORAL72
82
Final
-
CHATT
NCASHV68
64
Final
-
DRAKE
AF85
80
Final
-
DREXEL
NORFLK0
0
4:30pm
-
UCDAV
SANFRAN0
0144.5 O/U
-13.5
5:00pm
-
SONO
LATECH0
0
5:00pm
-
EWASH
2GONZAG0
0163 O/U
-20
5:00pm ATSN
-
UAB
ALST0
0126 O/U
+10
5:00pm
-
MILW
WISC0
0128.5 O/U
-16
5:00pm BTN
-
WCAR
TNTECH0
0141.5 O/U
+6
5:00pm
-
5OHIOST
6UK0
0131 O/U
+3.5
5:15pm CBS
-
BC
CAL0
0132.5 O/U
+1
5:30pm PACN
-
MINN
OKLAST0
0135.5 O/U
-3.5
5:30pm ESP2
-
NDAK
NEB0
0152 O/U
-9
6:00pm
-
LEHIGH
12AUBURN0
0146 O/U
-24
6:00pm SECN
-
ARKPB
NTEXAS0
0120.5 O/U
-19
6:00pm
-
BUCK
SIENA0
0148.5 O/U
-5.5
6:00pm
-
UNF
CUSE0
0150.5 O/U
-14.5
6:00pm
-
20SDGST
UTAH0
0134.5 O/U
+6
6:30pm PACN
-
COLO
13DAYTON0
0139.5 O/U
-5.5
6:30pm CBSSN
-
UTVALL
LNGBCH0
0148.5 O/U
PK
7:00pm
-
UIW
WASHST0
0139.5 O/U
-21
7:00pm
-
MURYST
EVAN0
0145 O/U
+2
7:00pm
-
KSTATE
STLOU0
0123.5 O/U
+1.5
7:00pm ESP+
-
STTHOM
FGC0
0
7:00pm
-
NKY
NCGRN0
0128.5 O/U
-7.5
7:00pm
-
CHARSO
EKY0
0143 O/U
-4.5
7:00pm
-
HAMP
KENTST0
0145 O/U
-19
7:00pm
-
EMICH
15MICHST0
0133.5 O/U
-23.5
7:00pm BTN
-
NCWILM
VANDY0
0142.5 O/U
-15
8:00pm
-
EILL
GC0
0141.5 O/U
-3
8:00pm
-
VALPO
ARK0
0142.5 O/U
-13.5
8:00pm
-
ARKLR
LALAF0
0141.5 O/U
+1.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
NICHST
ABIL0
0135.5 O/U
-1.5
8:00pm
-
NWEST
DEPAUL0
0136 O/U
-5.5
8:30pm CBSSN
-
CREIGH
ARIZST0
0149.5 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm PACN
-
OREGST
TEXAM0
0132 O/U
+6.5
8:30pm SECN
-
LSU
USC0
0151 O/U
+2
9:00pm FS1
-
WEBER
BYU0
0137 O/U
-18
9:00pm
-
CINCY
IOWA0
0149.5 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm BTN
-
FAMU
SEATTLE0
0132.5 O/U
-13.5
10:00pm
-
CSBAK
CPOLY0
0132.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm
-
IDST
UOP0
0127.5 O/U
-11
10:00pm
-
16ARIZ
STJOHN0
0154 O/U
+11
10:00pm ESP2
-
TEXSO
8OREG0
0146.5 O/U
-26.5
10:30pm PACN
-
MARYCA
NEVADA0
0143.5 O/U
+7.5
12:30am ESPU