Javonte Perkins scored 12 points, Yuri Collins had 11 and Terrence Hargrove added 10 as Saint Louis held off Kansas State 66-63 on Saturday night.

Xavier Sneed missed a game tying 3-point attempt with two seconds left as Kansas State lost its second straight game.

Levi Stockard scored a career-high 17 points for the Wildcats and Sneed had 11.

The game was back and forth during a second half in which neither team had more than a four-point lead.

The Billikens shot 51% while Kansas State shot 45%.

Kansas State committed 18 turnovers, three in the final two minutes, and the Billikens had 15.

The Wildcats outrebounded the Billikens 24-23, which is just the second time Saint Louis has been outrebounded this season.

Saint Louis led by as many as 11 in the first half, but the game was tied at 31 at the half.

After a technical foul on the Saint Louis bench with five minutes to play, McGuirl hit two free throws to lead 57-56. It was Kansas State's last lead.

BIG PICTURE

Saint Louis: They got their second road win against a Power Five team this season. They have one more non-conference game before A-10 play begins.

Kansas State: They lack a go-to guy in clutch moments. A few turnovers in the closing minutes proved costly.

INJURY RETURN

Kansas State freshman Montavious Murphy returned for his first game after being out for over a month with an injury.

UP NEXT

Saint Louis returns home to take on Bethune-Cookman on Dec. 29.

Kansas State hosts Tulsa on Dec. 29.

