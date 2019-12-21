Perkins scores 12 points, Saint Louis holds off Kansas State
Javonte Perkins scored 12 points, Yuri Collins had 11 and Terrence Hargrove added 10 as Saint Louis held off Kansas State 66-63 on Saturday night.
Xavier Sneed missed a game tying 3-point attempt with two seconds left as Kansas State lost its second straight game.
Levi Stockard scored a career-high 17 points for the Wildcats and Sneed had 11.
The game was back and forth during a second half in which neither team had more than a four-point lead.
The Billikens shot 51% while Kansas State shot 45%.
Kansas State committed 18 turnovers, three in the final two minutes, and the Billikens had 15.
The Wildcats outrebounded the Billikens 24-23, which is just the second time Saint Louis has been outrebounded this season.
Saint Louis led by as many as 11 in the first half, but the game was tied at 31 at the half.
After a technical foul on the Saint Louis bench with five minutes to play, McGuirl hit two free throws to lead 57-56. It was Kansas State's last lead.
BIG PICTURE
Saint Louis: They got their second road win against a Power Five team this season. They have one more non-conference game before A-10 play begins.
Kansas State: They lack a go-to guy in clutch moments. A few turnovers in the closing minutes proved costly.
INJURY RETURN
Kansas State freshman Montavious Murphy returned for his first game after being out for over a month with an injury.
UP NEXT
Saint Louis returns home to take on Bethune-Cookman on Dec. 29.
Kansas State hosts Tulsa on Dec. 29.
-----
For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|32.6
|Min. Per Game
|32.6
|15.4
|Pts. Per Game
|15.4
|2.6
|Ast. Per Game
|2.6
|11.1
|Reb. Per Game
|11.1
|39.3
|Field Goal %
|49.3
|25.5
|Three Point %
|30.8
|62.2
|Free Throw %
|47.7
|Defensive rebound by Saint Louis
|3.0
|Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot
|5.0
|Defensive rebound by Mike McGuirl
|11.0
|Demarius Jacobs missed 3-pt. jump shot
|13.0
|Out of bounds turnover on David Sloan
|40.0
|Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed
|52.0
|Yuri Collins missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|52.0
|+ 1
|Yuri Collins made 1st of 2 free throws
|52.0
|Shooting foul on DaJuan Gordon
|54.0
|Lost ball turnover on Cartier Diarra, stolen by Yuri Collins
|1:15
|Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra
|1:20
|Team Stats
|Points
|63
|66
|Field Goals
|18-40 (45.0%)
|23-45 (51.1%)
|3-Pointers
|7-16 (43.8%)
|5-14 (35.7%)
|Free Throws
|20-23 (87.0%)
|15-25 (60.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|24
|26
|Offensive
|2
|6
|Defensive
|21
|17
|Team
|1
|3
|Assists
|14
|14
|Steals
|6
|11
|Blocks
|0
|2
|Turnovers
|18
|15
|Fouls
|19
|16
|Technicals
|0
|1
|Team Stats
|Kansas State 6-5
|66.9 PPG
|37.5 RPG
|15.2 APG
|Saint Louis 10-2
|73.4 PPG
|45.6 RPG
|14.6 APG
|Key Players
|
34
|L. Stockard III F
|5.0 PPG
|3.5 RPG
|0.3 APG
|46.5 FG%
|
3
|J. Perkins G
|9.5 PPG
|3.6 RPG
|0.6 APG
|34.6 FG%
|Top Scorers
|L. Stockard III F
|17 PTS
|4 REB
|1 AST
|J. Perkins G
|12 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|
|45.0
|FG%
|51.1
|
|
|43.8
|3PT FG%
|35.7
|
|
|87.0
|FT%
|60.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Sneed
|11
|4
|2
|3/7
|3/6
|2/2
|4
|28
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|M. McGuirl
|7
|6
|2
|1/5
|1/3
|4/4
|2
|33
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|C. Diarra
|6
|3
|0
|2/3
|2/2
|0/0
|2
|16
|1
|0
|6
|0
|3
|A. Gordon
|6
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|4/4
|2
|17
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|M. Mawien
|2
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Sneed
|11
|4
|2
|3/7
|3/6
|2/2
|4
|28
|1
|0
|2
|0
|4
|M. McGuirl
|7
|6
|2
|1/5
|1/3
|4/4
|2
|33
|1
|0
|2
|1
|5
|C. Diarra
|6
|3
|0
|2/3
|2/2
|0/0
|2
|16
|1
|0
|6
|0
|3
|A. Gordon
|6
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|4/4
|2
|17
|0
|0
|3
|0
|1
|M. Mawien
|2
|3
|0
|1/4
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Stockard III
|17
|4
|1
|5/5
|0/0
|7/9
|2
|28
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|D. Sloan
|7
|1
|8
|3/6
|0/0
|1/2
|1
|28
|1
|0
|3
|0
|1
|D. Gordon
|5
|0
|1
|1/4
|1/2
|2/2
|1
|21
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Murphy
|2
|1
|0
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|P. McAtee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Love III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Shadd
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Petrakis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|63
|23
|14
|18/40
|7/16
|20/23
|19
|200
|6
|0
|18
|2
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Goodwin
|11
|6
|4
|5/9
|0/0
|1/3
|3
|35
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4
|H. French
|8
|5
|1
|3/10
|0/0
|2/7
|4
|32
|1
|2
|4
|2
|3
|Y. Collins
|7
|3
|6
|3/4
|0/1
|1/3
|1
|34
|4
|0
|2
|0
|3
|D. Jacobs
|5
|2
|0
|2/8
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Bell Jr.
|4
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|4/4
|4
|16
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Goodwin
|11
|6
|4
|5/9
|0/0
|1/3
|3
|35
|1
|0
|3
|2
|4
|H. French
|8
|5
|1
|3/10
|0/0
|2/7
|4
|32
|1
|2
|4
|2
|3
|Y. Collins
|7
|3
|6
|3/4
|0/1
|1/3
|1
|34
|4
|0
|2
|0
|3
|D. Jacobs
|5
|2
|0
|2/8
|1/5
|0/0
|1
|19
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Bell Jr.
|4
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|4/4
|4
|16
|1
|0
|2
|1
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Perkins
|12
|1
|1
|3/5
|1/3
|5/6
|2
|30
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|T. Hargrove Jr.
|10
|3
|1
|4/5
|0/1
|2/2
|0
|13
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|T. Weaver
|9
|2
|1
|3/4
|3/4
|0/0
|1
|21
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|J. Raboin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Thatch Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Hankton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Courtney
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hightower
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Jimerson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Diarra
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|23
|14
|23/45
|5/14
|15/25
|16
|200
|11
|2
|15
|6
|17
-
VALPO
ARK60
51
2nd 7:23
-
NCWILM
VANDY73
88
2nd 0.0
-
EILL
GC63
85
2nd 0.0
-
ARKLR
LALAF69
66
2nd 0.0 ESP+
-
NWEST
DEPAUL47
50
2nd 13:08 CBSSN
-
CREIGH
ARIZST52
49
2nd 7:20 PACN
-
OREGST
TEXAM41
44
2nd 7:12 SECN
-
CINCY
IOWA27
35
1st 1:49 BTN
-
LSU
USC35
28
1st 0.0 FS1
-
WEBER
BYU24
51
1st 0.0
-
NCAT
WAKE64
76
Final
-
1KANSAS
18NOVA55
56
Final
-
PRESBY
14MICH44
86
Final
-
SFLA
19FSU60
66
Final
-
HARV
GWASH88
75
Final
-
BRYANT
DART64
60
Final
-
VCU
WICHST63
73
Final
-
IND
ND62
60
Final
-
FDU
LSALLE58
66
Final
-
SAMFORD
GTOWN71
99
Final
-
BJU
USCUP74
92
Final
-
BU
MASLOW74
62
Final
-
TULANE
TOWSON82
86
Final/OT
-
IDAHO
SDAKST57
85
Final
-
MOREHD
OHIO76
82
Final
-
JACKST
11MEMP49
77
Final
-
TEXST
GAST69
81
Final
-
TXARL
GASOU74
77
Final
-
MARIST
BCU56
85
Final
-
RIDER
TEMPLE66
78
Final
-
WIDEN
PENN57
105
Final
-
JAXST
21TENN53
75
Final
-
MNTNA
NEBOM82
87
Final/OT
-
JWUNC
CAMP59
82
Final
-
ILL
MIZZOU56
63
Final
-
25WVU
YOUNG75
64
Final
-
ARMY
WAGNER62
82
Final
-
TEXAS
PROV48
70
Final
-
TEXPA
24TXTECH58
68
Final
-
QUINN
BGREEN69
64
Final
-
UCF
OKLA52
53
Final
-
ELIZTWN
LOYMD45
72
Final
-
FAIR
OAK47
49
Final
-
ABBEY
HIGHPT66
92
Final
-
SELOU
MISS76
83
Final
-
CHATT
NCASHV68
64
Final
-
ELON
WINTHR80
85
Final
-
WRIGHT
TOLEDO79
72
Final
-
ALBANY
MNMTH70
72
Final
-
WKY
RI82
86
Final/OT
-
COPPST
MIAMI60
91
Final
-
NIAGARA
BUFF72
92
Final
-
TXAMCC
CARK67
71
Final
-
DRAKE
AF85
80
Final
-
BMC
TNST71
86
Final
-
MOST
ORAL72
82
Final
-
STNYBRK
AMER77
74
Final
-
WISGB
NILL85
84
Final
-
BRAD
MIAOH55
71
Final
-
COLOST
TULSA111
104
Final/3OT
-
17BUTLER
PURDUE70
61
Final
-
PEAY
DUQ77
86
Final
-
UTAHST
FLA65
62
Final
-
APPST
TROY70
65
Final
-
TGLOO
USM77
96
Final
-
WYO
DENVER72
66
Final/OT
-
ROBERT
UNLV69
81
Final
-
USD
STNFRD59
62
Final
-
NORL
SAMHOU79
87
Final
-
SIUE
DTROIT55
81
Final
-
STBON
MTSU66
65
Final
-
ARKST
LAMON62
59
Final
-
UCLA
UNC64
74
Final
-
BELMONT
BAMA72
92
Final
-
AKRON
LIB67
80
Final
-
VMI
VATECH55
64
Final
-
SFA
MCNSE81
73
Final
-
UMBC
GMASON53
69
Final
-
CLEVST
ETNST55
80
Final
-
SCST
CHARLS61
73
Final
-
LAMAR
NWST61
67
Final
-
CSTCAR
SALAB81
69
Final
-
NAU
PEPPER73
75
Final
-
ILLST
TXSA70
89
Final
-
SEMO
SILL45
64
Final
-
DREXEL
NORFLK53
49
Final
-
SONO
LATECH47
87
Final
-
MILW
WISC64
83
Final
-
UCDAV
SANFRAN84
93
Final
-
UAB
ALST71
63
Final
-
EWASH
2GONZAG77
112
Final
-
WCAR
TNTECH89
76
Final
-
BC
CAL64
60
Final
-
MINN
OKLAST86
66
Final
-
5OHIOST
6UK71
65
Final
-
NDAK
NEB75
74
Final
-
ARKPB
NTEXAS53
86
Final
-
BUCK
SIENA71
81
Final
-
LEHIGH
12AUBURN51
74
Final
-
UNF
CUSE70
82
Final
-
COLO
13DAYTON78
76
Final/OT
-
20SDGST
UTAH80
52
Final
-
EMICH
15MICHST48
101
Final
-
STTHOM
FGC62
84
Final
-
CHARSO
EKY76
69
Final
-
NKY
NCGRN50
67
Final
-
HAMP
KENTST64
103
Final
-
KSTATE
STLOU63
66
Final
-
UIW
WASHST59
87
Final
-
MURYST
EVAN76
78
Final/OT
-
UTVALL
LNGBCH65
68
Final
-
NICHST
ABIL61
79
Final
-
FAMU
SEATTLE0
0133.5 O/U
-13.5
10:00pm
-
CSBAK
CPOLY0
0132.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm
-
IDST
UOP0
0127.5 O/U
-11.5
10:00pm
-
16ARIZ
STJOHN0
0153 O/U
+12
10:00pm ESP2
-
TEXSO
8OREG0
0146.5 O/U
-26.5
10:30pm PACN
-
MARYCA
NEVADA0
0143.5 O/U
+7.5
12:30am ESPU