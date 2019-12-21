KSTATE
STLOU

No Text

Perkins scores 12 points, Saint Louis holds off Kansas State

  • AP
  • Dec 21, 2019

Javonte Perkins scored 12 points, Yuri Collins had 11 and Terrence Hargrove added 10 as Saint Louis held off Kansas State 66-63 on Saturday night.

Xavier Sneed missed a game tying 3-point attempt with two seconds left as Kansas State lost its second straight game.

Levi Stockard scored a career-high 17 points for the Wildcats and Sneed had 11.

The game was back and forth during a second half in which neither team had more than a four-point lead.

The Billikens shot 51% while Kansas State shot 45%.

Kansas State committed 18 turnovers, three in the final two minutes, and the Billikens had 15.

The Wildcats outrebounded the Billikens 24-23, which is just the second time Saint Louis has been outrebounded this season.

Saint Louis led by as many as 11 in the first half, but the game was tied at 31 at the half.

After a technical foul on the Saint Louis bench with five minutes to play, McGuirl hit two free throws to lead 57-56. It was Kansas State's last lead.

BIG PICTURE

Saint Louis: They got their second road win against a Power Five team this season. They have one more non-conference game before A-10 play begins.

Kansas State: They lack a go-to guy in clutch moments. A few turnovers in the closing minutes proved costly.

INJURY RETURN

Kansas State freshman Montavious Murphy returned for his first game after being out for over a month with an injury.

UP NEXT

Saint Louis returns home to take on Bethune-Cookman on Dec. 29.

Kansas State hosts Tulsa on Dec. 29.

-----

For more AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
C. Diarra
J. Goodwin
32.6 Min. Per Game 32.6
15.4 Pts. Per Game 15.4
2.6 Ast. Per Game 2.6
11.1 Reb. Per Game 11.1
39.3 Field Goal % 49.3
25.5 Three Point % 30.8
62.2 Free Throw % 47.7
  Defensive rebound by Saint Louis 3.0
  Xavier Sneed missed 3-pt. jump shot 5.0
  Defensive rebound by Mike McGuirl 11.0
  Demarius Jacobs missed 3-pt. jump shot 13.0
  Out of bounds turnover on David Sloan 40.0
  Defensive rebound by Xavier Sneed 52.0
  Yuri Collins missed 2nd of 2 free throws 52.0
+ 1 Yuri Collins made 1st of 2 free throws 52.0
  Shooting foul on DaJuan Gordon 54.0
  Lost ball turnover on Cartier Diarra, stolen by Yuri Collins 1:15
  Defensive rebound by Cartier Diarra 1:20
Team Stats
Points 63 66
Field Goals 18-40 (45.0%) 23-45 (51.1%)
3-Pointers 7-16 (43.8%) 5-14 (35.7%)
Free Throws 20-23 (87.0%) 15-25 (60.0%)
Total Rebounds 24 26
Offensive 2 6
Defensive 21 17
Team 1 3
Assists 14 14
Steals 6 11
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 18 15
Fouls 19 16
Technicals 0 1
away team logo
34
L. Stockard III F
17 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
home team logo
3
J. Perkins G
12 PTS, 1 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Kansas State 6-5 313263
home team logo Saint Louis 10-2 313566
Sprint Center Kansas City, MO
Sprint Center Kansas City, MO
Team Stats
away team logo Kansas State 6-5 66.9 PPG 37.5 RPG 15.2 APG
home team logo Saint Louis 10-2 73.4 PPG 45.6 RPG 14.6 APG
Key Players
34
L. Stockard III F 5.0 PPG 3.5 RPG 0.3 APG 46.5 FG%
3
J. Perkins G 9.5 PPG 3.6 RPG 0.6 APG 34.6 FG%
Top Scorers
34
L. Stockard III F 17 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
3
J. Perkins G 12 PTS 1 REB 1 AST
45.0 FG% 51.1
43.8 3PT FG% 35.7
87.0 FT% 60.0
Kansas State
Starters
X. Sneed
M. McGuirl
C. Diarra
A. Gordon
M. Mawien
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
X. Sneed 11 4 2 3/7 3/6 2/2 4 28 1 0 2 0 4
M. McGuirl 7 6 2 1/5 1/3 4/4 2 33 1 0 2 1 5
C. Diarra 6 3 0 2/3 2/2 0/0 2 16 1 0 6 0 3
A. Gordon 6 1 0 1/3 0/2 4/4 2 17 0 0 3 0 1
M. Mawien 2 3 0 1/4 0/0 0/0 3 11 0 0 0 0 3
Bench
L. Stockard III
D. Sloan
D. Gordon
M. Murphy
P. McAtee
J. Love III
N. Shadd
S. Williams
J. Petrakis
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Stockard III 17 4 1 5/5 0/0 7/9 2 28 0 0 1 1 3
D. Sloan 7 1 8 3/6 0/0 1/2 1 28 1 0 3 0 1
D. Gordon 5 0 1 1/4 1/2 2/2 1 21 2 0 1 0 0
M. Murphy 2 1 0 1/3 0/1 0/0 1 18 0 0 0 0 1
P. McAtee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Love III - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Shadd - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Petrakis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 63 23 14 18/40 7/16 20/23 19 200 6 0 18 2 21
Saint Louis
Starters
J. Goodwin
H. French
Y. Collins
D. Jacobs
J. Bell Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Goodwin 11 6 4 5/9 0/0 1/3 3 35 1 0 3 2 4
H. French 8 5 1 3/10 0/0 2/7 4 32 1 2 4 2 3
Y. Collins 7 3 6 3/4 0/1 1/3 1 34 4 0 2 0 3
D. Jacobs 5 2 0 2/8 1/5 0/0 1 19 1 0 1 0 2
J. Bell Jr. 4 1 0 0/0 0/0 4/4 4 16 1 0 2 1 0
Bench
J. Perkins
T. Hargrove Jr.
T. Weaver
J. Raboin
F. Thatch Jr.
K. Hankton
B. Courtney
J. Hightower
G. Jimerson
M. Diarra
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Perkins 12 1 1 3/5 1/3 5/6 2 30 2 0 2 0 1
T. Hargrove Jr. 10 3 1 4/5 0/1 2/2 0 13 0 0 0 1 2
T. Weaver 9 2 1 3/4 3/4 0/0 1 21 1 0 1 0 2
J. Raboin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
F. Thatch Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Hankton - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Courtney - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hightower - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Jimerson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Diarra - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 23 14 23/45 5/14 15/25 16 200 11 2 15 6 17
NCAA BB Scores