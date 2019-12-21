Southern California rallies for 70-68 victory over LSU
LOS ANGELES (AP) Jonah Mathews scored 15 points, Nick Rakocevic added 14 and Southern California rallied in the second half on Saturday night to defeat LSU 70-68 in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at Staples Center.
Mathews' 3-pointer with 4:22 remaining put the Trojans ahead for good and was part of a 13-2 spurt where they seized control. McKay Anderson hit a pair of 3-pointers, including one with 3:09 remaining to extend USC's advantage to 66-59.
LSU made one final run and got within a basket on a couple occasions. Mathews missed a free throw with 3 seconds remaining but Javonte Smart's jumper was blocked by Onyeka Okongwu at the buzzer.
Anderson scored 11 points while Daniel Utomi and Okongwu added 10 apiece. The Trojans (10-2) were 11 of 31 on 3-pointers, marking the third game this season they have made 10 or more.
Skylar Mays led LSU (7-4) with 21 points. Trendon Watford added 17 and and 10 rebounds and Darious Days had 12 points and 11 boards.
The Tigers were up 50-43 with 11:20 remaining when the Trojans went on a 7-2 run to close within a basket. USC though wasn't able to make key shots and take the lead until 4:51 remaining when Rakocevic made a pair of free throws.
LSU jumped out to an 13-6 lead before Kyle Sturdivant scored eight points during an 18-7 run to put the Trojans up 24-20 with 7:19 remaining. The game was tied at 28 when the Tigers scored the last seven points of the first half.
BIG PICTURE
LSU: The Tigers have dropped two straight. They had a 42-22 advantage in points in the paint but were unable to defend USC's 3-point shooting.
USC: The Trojans have won four straight with two coming against Power Five teams. They won at TCU on Dec. 6.
UP NEXT
LSU: Host Liberty on Dec. 29.
USC: Host Florida Gulf Coast on Dec. 29.
---
|27.5
|Min. Per Game
|27.5
|18.4
|Pts. Per Game
|18.4
|0.8
|Ast. Per Game
|0.8
|9.0
|Reb. Per Game
|9.0
|36.1
|Field Goal %
|62.4
|26.5
|Three Point %
|0.0
|80.0
|Free Throw %
|70.8
|Offensive rebound by LSU
|0.0
|Javonte Smart missed jump shot, blocked by Onyeka Okongwu
|0.0
|Defensive rebound by Darius Days
|4.0
|Jonah Mathews missed free throw
|4.0
|Personal foul on Skylar Mays
|4.0
|+ 2
|Skylar Mays made layup
|6.0
|+ 2
|Nick Rakocevic made tip-in
|6.0
|Offensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic
|6.0
|Onyeka Okongwu missed layup
|7.0
|Offensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu
|14.0
|Ethan Anderson missed jump shot
|16.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|68
|70
|Field Goals
|25-68 (36.8%)
|25-61 (41.0%)
|3-Pointers
|3-18 (16.7%)
|11-31 (35.5%)
|Free Throws
|15-22 (68.2%)
|9-14 (64.3%)
|Total Rebounds
|45
|41
|Offensive
|11
|6
|Defensive
|29
|32
|Team
|5
|3
|Assists
|12
|17
|Steals
|4
|6
|Blocks
|5
|8
|Turnovers
|15
|16
|Fouls
|20
|20
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
4
|S. Mays G
|15.7 PPG
|4.7 RPG
|2.9 APG
|52.3 FG%
|
2
|J. Mathews G
|12.4 PPG
|2.0 RPG
|2.0 APG
|37.2 FG%
|Top Scorers
|S. Mays G
|21 PTS
|6 REB
|2 AST
|J. Mathews G
|15 PTS
|5 REB
|3 AST
|
|36.8
|FG%
|41.0
|
|
|16.7
|3PT FG%
|35.5
|
|
|68.2
|FT%
|64.3
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Mays
|21
|6
|2
|6/14
|1/2
|8/10
|3
|36
|3
|1
|2
|1
|5
|T. Watford
|17
|10
|4
|7/15
|0/2
|3/7
|2
|35
|0
|2
|1
|5
|5
|D. Days
|12
|11
|0
|5/14
|0/5
|2/3
|3
|26
|0
|0
|1
|4
|7
|J. Smart
|5
|1
|4
|2/13
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|29
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|E. Williams
|4
|2
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|17
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Mays
|21
|6
|2
|6/14
|1/2
|8/10
|3
|36
|3
|1
|2
|1
|5
|T. Watford
|17
|10
|4
|7/15
|0/2
|3/7
|2
|35
|0
|2
|1
|5
|5
|D. Days
|12
|11
|0
|5/14
|0/5
|2/3
|3
|26
|0
|0
|1
|4
|7
|J. Smart
|5
|1
|4
|2/13
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|29
|1
|0
|2
|0
|1
|E. Williams
|4
|2
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|17
|0
|1
|3
|1
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Manning Jr.
|7
|2
|1
|3/6
|1/1
|0/0
|3
|26
|0
|1
|3
|0
|2
|M. Taylor
|2
|6
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|22
|0
|0
|3
|0
|6
|M. Graves
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Cooper
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|A. Hyatt
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Bishop
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Starks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Edwards
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|68
|40
|12
|25/68
|3/18
|15/22
|20
|201
|4
|5
|15
|11
|29
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Mathews
|15
|5
|3
|6/13
|3/7
|0/1
|2
|36
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|N. Rakocevic
|14
|9
|0
|5/9
|2/2
|2/2
|3
|32
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7
|E. Anderson
|11
|1
|6
|3/10
|2/6
|3/4
|3
|23
|2
|1
|3
|0
|1
|O. Okongwu
|10
|9
|3
|4/6
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|36
|1
|4
|4
|1
|8
|E. Weaver
|0
|1
|0
|0/5
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Mathews
|15
|5
|3
|6/13
|3/7
|0/1
|2
|36
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|N. Rakocevic
|14
|9
|0
|5/9
|2/2
|2/2
|3
|32
|0
|0
|1
|2
|7
|E. Anderson
|11
|1
|6
|3/10
|2/6
|3/4
|3
|23
|2
|1
|3
|0
|1
|O. Okongwu
|10
|9
|3
|4/6
|0/0
|2/4
|1
|36
|1
|4
|4
|1
|8
|E. Weaver
|0
|1
|0
|0/5
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|15
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Utomi
|10
|6
|1
|3/7
|2/6
|2/2
|4
|27
|0
|2
|4
|1
|5
|K. Sturdivant
|8
|2
|2
|3/6
|2/4
|0/0
|0
|18
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2
|I. Mobley
|2
|5
|1
|1/4
|0/2
|0/1
|4
|12
|1
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Q. Adlesh
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Baumann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. O'Bannon Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Agbonkpolo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Lewis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. London
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|70
|38
|17
|25/61
|11/31
|9/14
|20
|201
|6
|8
|16
|6
|32
