Southern California rallies for 70-68 victory over LSU

  • AP
  • Dec 21, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) Jonah Mathews scored 15 points, Nick Rakocevic added 14 and Southern California rallied in the second half on Saturday night to defeat LSU 70-68 in the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at Staples Center.

Mathews' 3-pointer with 4:22 remaining put the Trojans ahead for good and was part of a 13-2 spurt where they seized control. McKay Anderson hit a pair of 3-pointers, including one with 3:09 remaining to extend USC's advantage to 66-59.

LSU made one final run and got within a basket on a couple occasions. Mathews missed a free throw with 3 seconds remaining but Javonte Smart's jumper was blocked by Onyeka Okongwu at the buzzer.

Anderson scored 11 points while Daniel Utomi and Okongwu added 10 apiece. The Trojans (10-2) were 11 of 31 on 3-pointers, marking the third game this season they have made 10 or more.

Skylar Mays led LSU (7-4) with 21 points. Trendon Watford added 17 and and 10 rebounds and Darious Days had 12 points and 11 boards.

The Tigers were up 50-43 with 11:20 remaining when the Trojans went on a 7-2 run to close within a basket. USC though wasn't able to make key shots and take the lead until 4:51 remaining when Rakocevic made a pair of free throws.

LSU jumped out to an 13-6 lead before Kyle Sturdivant scored eight points during an 18-7 run to put the Trojans up 24-20 with 7:19 remaining. The game was tied at 28 when the Tigers scored the last seven points of the first half.

BIG PICTURE

LSU: The Tigers have dropped two straight. They had a 42-22 advantage in points in the paint but were unable to defend USC's 3-point shooting.

USC: The Trojans have won four straight with two coming against Power Five teams. They won at TCU on Dec. 6.

UP NEXT

LSU: Host Liberty on Dec. 29.

USC: Host Florida Gulf Coast on Dec. 29.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.

Key Players
J. Smart
O. Okongwu
27.5 Min. Per Game 27.5
18.4 Pts. Per Game 18.4
0.8 Ast. Per Game 0.8
9.0 Reb. Per Game 9.0
36.1 Field Goal % 62.4
26.5 Three Point % 0.0
80.0 Free Throw % 70.8
  Offensive rebound by LSU 0.0
  Javonte Smart missed jump shot, blocked by Onyeka Okongwu 0.0
  Defensive rebound by Darius Days 4.0
  Jonah Mathews missed free throw 4.0
  Personal foul on Skylar Mays 4.0
+ 2 Skylar Mays made layup 6.0
+ 2 Nick Rakocevic made tip-in 6.0
  Offensive rebound by Nick Rakocevic 6.0
  Onyeka Okongwu missed layup 7.0
  Offensive rebound by Onyeka Okongwu 14.0
  Ethan Anderson missed jump shot 16.0
Team Stats
Points 68 70
Field Goals 25-68 (36.8%) 25-61 (41.0%)
3-Pointers 3-18 (16.7%) 11-31 (35.5%)
Free Throws 15-22 (68.2%) 9-14 (64.3%)
Total Rebounds 45 41
Offensive 11 6
Defensive 29 32
Team 5 3
Assists 12 17
Steals 4 6
Blocks 5 8
Turnovers 15 16
Fouls 20 20
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
4
S. Mays G
21 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
2
J. Mathews G
15 PTS, 5 REB, 3 AST
12T
away team logo LSU 7-4 353368
home team logo USC 10-2 284270
Galen Center Los Angeles, CA
Galen Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo LSU 7-4 83.1 PPG 41.8 RPG 14.2 APG
home team logo USC 10-2 76.5 PPG 42 RPG 16.3 APG
Key Players
4
S. Mays G 15.7 PPG 4.7 RPG 2.9 APG 52.3 FG%
2
J. Mathews G 12.4 PPG 2.0 RPG 2.0 APG 37.2 FG%
Top Scorers
4
S. Mays G 21 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
2
J. Mathews G 15 PTS 5 REB 3 AST
36.8 FG% 41.0
16.7 3PT FG% 35.5
68.2 FT% 64.3
LSU
Starters
S. Mays
T. Watford
D. Days
J. Smart
E. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Mays 21 6 2 6/14 1/2 8/10 3 36 3 1 2 1 5
T. Watford 17 10 4 7/15 0/2 3/7 2 35 0 2 1 5 5
D. Days 12 11 0 5/14 0/5 2/3 3 26 0 0 1 4 7
J. Smart 5 1 4 2/13 1/6 0/0 2 29 1 0 2 0 1
E. Williams 4 2 1 2/3 0/0 0/0 4 17 0 1 3 1 1
Bench
C. Manning Jr.
M. Taylor
M. Graves
C. Cooper
A. Hyatt
J. Bishop
C. Starks
P. Edwards
D. Thomas
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
C. Manning Jr. 7 2 1 3/6 1/1 0/0 3 26 0 1 3 0 2
M. Taylor 2 6 0 0/2 0/1 2/2 1 22 0 0 3 0 6
M. Graves 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 1 0 0 0 0 0
C. Cooper 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 2 0 0 0 0 1
A. Hyatt 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 4 0 0 0 0 1
J. Bishop 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 1 3 0 0 0 0 0
C. Starks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Edwards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Thomas - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 68 40 12 25/68 3/18 15/22 20 201 4 5 15 11 29
USC
Starters
J. Mathews
N. Rakocevic
E. Anderson
O. Okongwu
E. Weaver
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Mathews 15 5 3 6/13 3/7 0/1 2 36 0 0 1 1 4
N. Rakocevic 14 9 0 5/9 2/2 2/2 3 32 0 0 1 2 7
E. Anderson 11 1 6 3/10 2/6 3/4 3 23 2 1 3 0 1
O. Okongwu 10 9 3 4/6 0/0 2/4 1 36 1 4 4 1 8
E. Weaver 0 1 0 0/5 0/4 0/0 1 15 1 0 0 0 1
Bench
D. Utomi
K. Sturdivant
I. Mobley
Q. Adlesh
M. Anderson
N. Baumann
C. O'Bannon Jr.
M. Agbonkpolo
T. Lewis
D. London
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Utomi 10 6 1 3/7 2/6 2/2 4 27 0 2 4 1 5
K. Sturdivant 8 2 2 3/6 2/4 0/0 0 18 1 0 2 0 2
I. Mobley 2 5 1 1/4 0/2 0/1 4 12 1 1 1 1 4
Q. Adlesh 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0
M. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
N. Baumann - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. O'Bannon Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Agbonkpolo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Lewis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. London - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 70 38 17 25/61 11/31 9/14 20 201 6 8 16 6 32
