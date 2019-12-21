Trice, Rivers power Wisconsin past Milwaukee 83-64
MADISON, Wis. (AP) D’Mitrick Trice scored a career-high 31 points and Nate Reuvers had 22 points to help Wisconsin overpower Milwaukee in a 83-64 victory Saturday.
The win gave the Badgers (6-5) a sweep against intrastate opponents this season, with victories over Milwaukee, Green Bay and Marquette.
Darius Roy delivered 21 points and Te’Jon Lucas, an Illinois transfer in his first season at Milwaukee, had 10 points for the Panthers (5-7), who have lost five straight games.
The game marked the Badgers debut of junior Micah Potter, an Ohio State transfer who was denied appeals to play five times by the NCAA’s Committee of Legislative Relief.
Potter, a 6-foot-10 forward, shot 3 of 6 from the field, scored 12 points and played 13 minutes. The last time Potter played at Ohio State was during an NCCA tournament loss to Gonzaga on Nov. 18, 2018. The stretch between that game and Saturday’s Wisconsin appearance for Potter was 644 days.
Wisconsin held a 43-41 halftime lead after Milwaukee stayed within striking distance in the first half with a 3-point shooting barrage. The Panthers shot 7 of 11 from beyond the arc, including a pair of banked 3-pointers. Roy and Lucas combined for four of those long-range baskets.
The Badgers held the Panthers scoreless from 3-point range in the second half. They also held Lucas scoreless in the second.
The Panthers scored one point in their first five possessions after halftime and the Badgers extended their lead to 49-42 on a pair of Reuver free throws with 15:59 to go in the game.
The Badgers shot 50% from the field and 46% from 3-point range.
BIG PICTURE
Milwaukee: There’s potential for the Panthers to make an impact if the backcourt duo of Roy and Lucas can maintain confidence on offense. Roy is the team’s leading returning scorer from last season at 15.8 points per game and Lucas entered Saturday’s game with 4.2 assists per game this season.
Wisconsin: Potter will add some punch on offense for the Badgers, who have had several streaky shooting efforts this season. If Reuvers and Potter both shoot well, it bodes well for Wisconsin, which has missed the production provided on offense by big man Ethan Happ, who exhausted his eligibility last season.
The Badgers entered Saturday’s game with 11.5 turnover-per-game, and need to clean up their ball-handling issues before returning to Big Ten Conference action. They committed nine turnovers on Saturday.
UP NEXT
Both teams play two final games before conference action. Milwaukee plays at Northern Kentucky on Dec. 28 and Wright State on Dec. 30 before the Horizon League opener on Jan. 3 against IUPUI.
Wisconsin faces No. 21 Tennessee at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tenn. on Dec. 28 and hosts Rider on Dec. 31 before resuming Big Ten play at Ohio State on Jan. 5.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|31.7
|Min. Per Game
|31.7
|7.7
|Pts. Per Game
|7.7
|3.1
|Ast. Per Game
|3.1
|4.6
|Reb. Per Game
|4.6
|41.5
|Field Goal %
|41.3
|31.7
|Three Point %
|34.0
|74.1
|Free Throw %
|82.4
|Defensive rebound by Carter Higginbottom
|13.0
|Shae Mitchell missed jump shot
|15.0
|Defensive rebound by Wisconsin-Milwaukee
|25.0
|Walt McGrory missed 3-pt. jump shot
|27.0
|Defensive rebound by Tyler Wahl
|50.0
|Harrison Henderson missed jump shot
|52.0
|+ 2
|Micah Potter made dunk, assist by Brevin Pritzl
|1:14
|Turnover on Harrison Henderson
|1:39
|Offensive foul on Harrison Henderson
|1:39
|+ 1
|D'Mitrik Trice made 2nd of 2 free throws
|2:00
|+ 1
|D'Mitrik Trice made 1st of 2 free throws
|2:00
|Team Stats
|Points
|64
|83
|Field Goals
|22-52 (42.3%)
|26-52 (50.0%)
|3-Pointers
|8-17 (47.1%)
|10-22 (45.5%)
|Free Throws
|12-19 (63.2%)
|21-26 (80.8%)
|Total Rebounds
|27
|36
|Offensive
|6
|7
|Defensive
|20
|27
|Team
|1
|2
|Assists
|9
|17
|Steals
|3
|6
|Blocks
|2
|4
|Turnovers
|11
|9
|Fouls
|22
|19
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|42.3
|FG%
|50.0
|
|
|47.1
|3PT FG%
|45.5
|
|
|63.2
|FT%
|80.8
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Roy
|25
|4
|0
|7/13
|3/5
|8/10
|2
|35
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|T. Lucas
|10
|4
|4
|4/10
|2/5
|0/1
|1
|34
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|J. Thomas
|8
|4
|2
|4/8
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|27
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|A. Allen
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|C. Wilbourn
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Roy
|25
|4
|0
|7/13
|3/5
|8/10
|2
|35
|0
|0
|2
|0
|4
|T. Lucas
|10
|4
|4
|4/10
|2/5
|0/1
|1
|34
|1
|0
|2
|1
|3
|J. Thomas
|8
|4
|2
|4/8
|0/0
|0/2
|2
|27
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|A. Allen
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|C. Wilbourn
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|2
|10
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Abram
|9
|4
|2
|4/8
|1/2
|0/0
|4
|23
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|C. Brown Jr.
|6
|2
|0
|2/4
|2/3
|0/0
|2
|23
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|W. Sessoms
|4
|6
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|2/4
|3
|21
|1
|1
|1
|2
|4
|H. Henderson
|2
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|9
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|T. Behrendt
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|5
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Mitchell
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Bingham
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|V. Baker Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Madge Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Arthur-Williams Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Ellingson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Waddell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Wieseman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|64
|26
|9
|22/52
|8/17
|12/19
|22
|200
|3
|2
|11
|6
|20
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Trice
|31
|5
|3
|11/14
|5/6
|4/6
|2
|32
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|N. Reuvers
|22
|5
|0
|8/12
|2/4
|4/4
|3
|27
|0
|3
|0
|1
|4
|A. Ford
|7
|4
|2
|2/3
|2/2
|1/2
|0
|22
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|B. Davison
|3
|4
|5
|0/3
|0/2
|3/4
|3
|32
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|K. King
|0
|3
|1
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|20
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Trice
|31
|5
|3
|11/14
|5/6
|4/6
|2
|32
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|N. Reuvers
|22
|5
|0
|8/12
|2/4
|4/4
|3
|27
|0
|3
|0
|1
|4
|A. Ford
|7
|4
|2
|2/3
|2/2
|1/2
|0
|22
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|B. Davison
|3
|4
|5
|0/3
|0/2
|3/4
|3
|32
|1
|0
|0
|0
|4
|K. King
|0
|3
|1
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|20
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Potter
|12
|5
|0
|3/6
|0/1
|6/6
|0
|13
|0
|1
|3
|0
|5
|B. Pritzl
|3
|0
|1
|1/4
|1/3
|0/0
|4
|17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|T. Anderson
|3
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/2
|1/2
|2
|13
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|T. Wahl
|2
|5
|3
|0/3
|0/1
|2/2
|2
|17
|1
|0
|0
|2
|3
|M. Ballard
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W. McGrory
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Higginbottom
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Cuevas
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O. Hamilton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hedstrom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Qawi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|83
|34
|17
|26/52
|10/22
|21/26
|19
|200
|6
|4
|9
|7
|27
-
COLO
13DAYTON64
63
2nd 1:38 CBSSN
-
20SDGST
UTAH80
52
2nd 20.0 PACN
-
MURYST
EVAN42
52
2nd 12:51
-
STTHOM
FGC31
64
2nd 12:05
-
UIW
WASHST44
61
2nd 10:45
-
UTVALL
LNGBCH45
55
2nd 10:00
-
CHARSO
EKY58
43
2nd 11:45
-
HAMP
KENTST36
79
2nd 12:34
-
EMICH
15MICHST29
52
2nd 16:31 BTN
-
KSTATE
STLOU41
40
2nd 12:13 ESP+
-
NKY
NCGRN34
50
2nd 12:58
-
NICHST
ABIL10
22
1st 10:44
-
VALPO
ARK12
18
1st 9:14
-
ARKLR
LALAF14
17
1st 10:40 ESP+
-
EILL
GC12
22
1st 11:50
-
NCWILM
VANDY16
24
1st 8:16
-
NCAT
WAKE64
76
Final
-
1KANSAS
18NOVA55
56
Final
-
PRESBY
14MICH44
86
Final
-
SFLA
19FSU60
66
Final
-
VCU
WICHST63
73
Final
-
IND
ND62
60
Final
-
BRYANT
DART64
60
Final
-
HARV
GWASH88
75
Final
-
FDU
LSALLE58
66
Final
-
SAMFORD
GTOWN71
99
Final
-
JACKST
11MEMP49
77
Final
-
WIDEN
PENN57
105
Final
-
RIDER
TEMPLE66
78
Final
-
JAXST
21TENN53
75
Final
-
MOREHD
OHIO76
82
Final
-
TEXST
GAST69
81
Final
-
MARIST
BCU56
85
Final
-
TXARL
GASOU74
77
Final
-
TULANE
TOWSON82
86
Final/OT
-
25WVU
YOUNG75
64
Final
-
BU
MASLOW74
62
Final
-
BJU
USCUP74
92
Final
-
ILL
MIZZOU56
63
Final
-
JWUNC
CAMP59
82
Final
-
MNTNA
NEBOM82
87
Final/OT
-
IDAHO
SDAKST57
85
Final
-
ELIZTWN
LOYMD45
72
Final
-
TEXPA
24TXTECH58
68
Final
-
QUINN
BGREEN69
64
Final
-
ELON
WINTHR80
85
Final
-
WKY
RI82
86
Final/OT
-
WRIGHT
TOLEDO79
72
Final
-
ABBEY
HIGHPT66
92
Final
-
SELOU
MISS76
83
Final
-
FAIR
OAK47
49
Final
-
ALBANY
MNMTH70
72
Final
-
STNYBRK
AMER77
74
Final
-
NIAGARA
BUFF72
92
Final
-
COPPST
MIAMI60
91
Final
-
BRAD
MIAOH55
71
Final
-
WISGB
NILL85
84
Final
-
MOST
ORAL72
82
Final
-
ARMY
WAGNER62
82
Final
-
TEXAS
PROV48
70
Final
-
UCF
OKLA52
53
Final
-
CHATT
NCASHV68
64
Final
-
DRAKE
AF85
80
Final
-
BMC
TNST71
86
Final
-
TXAMCC
CARK67
71
Final
-
PEAY
DUQ77
86
Final
-
COLOST
TULSA111
104
Final/3OT
-
17BUTLER
PURDUE70
61
Final
-
UTAHST
FLA65
62
Final
-
APPST
TROY70
65
Final
-
WYO
DENVER72
66
Final/OT
-
UCLA
UNC64
74
Final
-
USD
STNFRD59
62
Final
-
TGLOO
USM77
96
Final
-
ROBERT
UNLV69
81
Final
-
STBON
MTSU66
65
Final
-
NORL
SAMHOU79
87
Final
-
ARKST
LAMON62
59
Final
-
SIUE
DTROIT55
81
Final
-
BELMONT
BAMA72
92
Final
-
AKRON
LIB67
80
Final
-
SFA
MCNSE81
73
Final
-
UMBC
GMASON53
69
Final
-
SCST
CHARLS61
73
Final
-
LAMAR
NWST61
67
Final
-
CSTCAR
SALAB81
69
Final
-
CLEVST
ETNST55
80
Final
-
ILLST
TXSA70
89
Final
-
SEMO
SILL45
64
Final
-
NAU
PEPPER73
75
Final
-
VMI
VATECH55
64
Final
-
DREXEL
NORFLK53
49
Final
-
MILW
WISC64
83
Final
-
UAB
ALST71
63
Final
-
EWASH
2GONZAG77
112
Final
-
UCDAV
SANFRAN84
93
Final
-
SONO
LATECH47
87
Final
-
WCAR
TNTECH89
76
Final
-
BC
CAL64
60
Final
-
MINN
OKLAST86
66
Final
-
5OHIOST
6UK71
65
Final
-
NDAK
NEB75
74
Final
-
BUCK
SIENA71
81
Final
-
ARKPB
NTEXAS53
86
Final
-
UNF
CUSE70
82
Final
-
LEHIGH
12AUBURN51
74
Final
-
NWEST
DEPAUL0
0136 O/U
-5
8:30pm CBSSN
-
OREGST
TEXAM0
0132 O/U
+6.5
8:30pm SECN
-
CREIGH
ARIZST0
0150.5 O/U
-2.5
8:30pm PACN
-
LSU
USC0
0150.5 O/U
+2
9:00pm FS1
-
WEBER
BYU0
0137 O/U
-18
9:00pm
-
CINCY
IOWA0
0149 O/U
-2.5
9:00pm BTN
-
FAMU
SEATTLE0
0133.5 O/U
-13.5
10:00pm
-
CSBAK
CPOLY0
0132.5 O/U
+3
10:00pm
-
16ARIZ
STJOHN0
0153.5 O/U
+11.5
10:00pm ESP2
-
IDST
UOP0
0127.5 O/U
-11
10:00pm
-
TEXSO
8OREG0
0146.5 O/U
-26.5
10:30pm PACN
-
MARYCA
NEVADA0
0143.5 O/U
+7.5
12:30am ESPU