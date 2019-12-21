Kalscheur, Oturu lead Minnesota over Okla. St. 86-66
TULSA, Okla. (AP) Gabe Kalscheur scored 24 of his career-high 34 points in the first half to help lead Minnesota to an 86-66 victory over Oklahoma State Saturday in a neutral-site game about 70 miles from Oklahoma State’s campus.
Daniel Oturu contributed 22 points and eight rebounds for Minnesota (6-5, 1-1 Big Ten).
The Gophers shot 64.3% (18 of 28) in the first half, including 7 of 11 from 3-point range, and a season-high 58.2% (32 of 55) overall. Their final 3-point percentage of 47.6% (10 of 21) was also a season-best.
Lindy Waters III scored 17 points for Oklahoma State (8-3, 0-0 Big 12), while Anthony Anderson III added a career-high 16 points.
The Cowboys are now 1-3 in their last four outings, which coincides with the illness that has sidelined Isaac Likekele, their starting point guard and leading scorer who averages 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.9 steals per game.
BIG PICTURE
Minnesota: One game after a signature victory, an 84-71 statement win over then-No. 3 Ohio State on Dec. 15, the Golden Gophers came out strong once again. They surged to an 8-point lead just six minutes into the contest and after Oklahoma State tied it at 24 with 8:53 left in the opening half, the Gophers dominated until the break. Kalscheur scored 16 points over the next six minutes as Minnesota outscored Oklahoma State 22-5 to build up a commanding 17-point advantage, ultimately taking a 46-31 lead into halftime.
Oklahoma State: The Cowboys started out shooting well, connecting on 10 of their first 15 shots from the floor and pulling even at 24 with 8:53 left in the first half on Waters’ 3-pointer, but they couldn’t sustain it. Oklahoma State made just two of its last 10 shots to finish the half, then sank just two of 11 over of the first eight-plus minutes of the second half, falling behind by 26 points over that span. After Minnesota built its lead up to 71-42 with 9:22 remaining, the Cowboys played better offensively, including a late 9-2 run that got them to within 14 with 2:38 left, but it wasn’t nearly enough.
UP NEXT
Minnesota: The Gophers return home to take on Florida International next Saturday afternoon.
Oklahoma State: The Cowboys are back home in Stillwater to host Southeastern Louisiana on Dec. 29 in their last nonconference contest.
---
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|30.7
|Min. Per Game
|30.7
|13.7
|Pts. Per Game
|13.7
|5.0
|Ast. Per Game
|5.0
|5.3
|Reb. Per Game
|5.3
|37.9
|Field Goal %
|56.9
|29.6
|Three Point %
|33.3
|63.6
|Free Throw %
|73.7
|Defensive rebound by Alihan Demir
|1.0
|Chris Harris Jr. missed jump shot
|0.0
|Offensive rebound by Chris Harris Jr.
|0.0
|Chris Harris Jr. missed 3-pt. jump shot
|0.0
|Defensive rebound by Hidde Roessink
|11.0
|Marcus Carr missed 2nd of 2 free throws
|11.0
|+ 1
|Marcus Carr made 1st of 2 free throws
|16.0
|Shooting foul on Hidde Roessink
|16.0
|Defensive rebound by Daniel Oturu
|38.0
|Avery Anderson III missed 3-pt. jump shot
|40.0
|Offensive rebound by Hidde Roessink
|51.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|86
|66
|Field Goals
|32-55 (58.2%)
|25-60 (41.7%)
|3-Pointers
|10-21 (47.6%)
|6-16 (37.5%)
|Free Throws
|12-13 (92.3%)
|10-15 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|35
|27
|Offensive
|7
|10
|Defensive
|23
|15
|Team
|5
|2
|Assists
|17
|10
|Steals
|4
|8
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|16
|14
|Fouls
|16
|16
|Technicals
|1
|0
|Team Stats
|Minnesota 6-5
|71.5 PPG
|43.5 RPG
|16.1 APG
|Oklahoma State 8-3
|71.6 PPG
|41.1 RPG
|12.3 APG
|Key Players
|
22
|G. Kalscheur G
|11.2 PPG
|2.2 RPG
|1.7 APG
|36.4 FG%
|
21
|L. Waters III G
|13.4 PPG
|4.9 RPG
|2.5 APG
|43.9 FG%
|Top Scorers
|G. Kalscheur G
|34 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|L. Waters III G
|17 PTS
|3 REB
|2 AST
|
|58.2
|FG%
|41.7
|
|
|47.6
|3PT FG%
|37.5
|
|
|92.3
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Kalscheur
|34
|3
|2
|11/14
|7/9
|5/5
|3
|33
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|D. Oturu
|22
|8
|1
|10/12
|0/2
|2/2
|4
|34
|0
|3
|3
|3
|5
|A. Demir
|9
|6
|1
|4/7
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|30
|2
|0
|3
|0
|6
|M. Carr
|9
|7
|8
|2/12
|0/2
|5/6
|4
|40
|1
|0
|6
|1
|6
|T. Williams
|3
|1
|3
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Kalscheur
|34
|3
|2
|11/14
|7/9
|5/5
|3
|33
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|D. Oturu
|22
|8
|1
|10/12
|0/2
|2/2
|4
|34
|0
|3
|3
|3
|5
|A. Demir
|9
|6
|1
|4/7
|1/3
|0/0
|1
|30
|2
|0
|3
|0
|6
|M. Carr
|9
|7
|8
|2/12
|0/2
|5/6
|4
|40
|1
|0
|6
|1
|6
|T. Williams
|3
|1
|3
|1/5
|1/4
|0/0
|1
|19
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Hurt
|7
|1
|2
|3/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|27
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Omersa
|2
|4
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|3
|15
|0
|0
|1
|2
|2
|I. Ihnen
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|E. Curry
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Rudrud
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Willis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Conroy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Freeman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Greenlee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|86
|30
|17
|32/55
|10/21
|12/13
|16
|200
|4
|3
|16
|7
|23
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Waters III
|17
|3
|2
|6/10
|2/3
|3/4
|1
|27
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|T. Dziagwa
|5
|0
|1
|1/4
|1/1
|2/2
|2
|17
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|C. McGriff
|5
|3
|0
|2/8
|1/2
|0/1
|1
|23
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Y. Anei
|2
|1
|1
|1/6
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|16
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Mitchell
|1
|0
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|L. Waters III
|17
|3
|2
|6/10
|2/3
|3/4
|1
|27
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|T. Dziagwa
|5
|0
|1
|1/4
|1/1
|2/2
|2
|17
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|C. McGriff
|5
|3
|0
|2/8
|1/2
|0/1
|1
|23
|0
|0
|3
|2
|1
|Y. Anei
|2
|1
|1
|1/6
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|16
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Mitchell
|1
|0
|3
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|14
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Anderson III
|16
|1
|2
|6/10
|0/2
|4/4
|4
|22
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Laurent
|5
|2
|1
|2/3
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|17
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|C. Harris Jr.
|5
|2
|0
|2/9
|1/5
|0/0
|2
|21
|1
|0
|2
|1
|1
|H. Roessink
|4
|6
|0
|2/3
|0/1
|0/2
|2
|11
|0
|0
|1
|2
|4
|Ka. Boone
|4
|3
|0
|2/5
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|12
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|Ke. Boone
|2
|4
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|20
|1
|1
|0
|2
|2
|T. Reeves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Likekele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hadlock
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|66
|25
|10
|25/60
|6/16
|10/15
|16
|200
|8
|2
|14
|10
|15
