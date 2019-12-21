MINN
Kalscheur, Oturu lead Minnesota over Okla. St. 86-66

  • AP
  • Dec 21, 2019

TULSA, Okla. (AP) Gabe Kalscheur scored 24 of his career-high 34 points in the first half to help lead Minnesota to an 86-66 victory over Oklahoma State Saturday in a neutral-site game about 70 miles from Oklahoma State’s campus.

Daniel Oturu contributed 22 points and eight rebounds for Minnesota (6-5, 1-1 Big Ten).

The Gophers shot 64.3% (18 of 28) in the first half, including 7 of 11 from 3-point range, and a season-high 58.2% (32 of 55) overall. Their final 3-point percentage of 47.6% (10 of 21) was also a season-best.

Lindy Waters III scored 17 points for Oklahoma State (8-3, 0-0 Big 12), while Anthony Anderson III added a career-high 16 points.

The Cowboys are now 1-3 in their last four outings, which coincides with the illness that has sidelined Isaac Likekele, their starting point guard and leading scorer who averages 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.9 steals per game.

BIG PICTURE

Minnesota: One game after a signature victory, an 84-71 statement win over then-No. 3 Ohio State on Dec. 15, the Golden Gophers came out strong once again. They surged to an 8-point lead just six minutes into the contest and after Oklahoma State tied it at 24 with 8:53 left in the opening half, the Gophers dominated until the break. Kalscheur scored 16 points over the next six minutes as Minnesota outscored Oklahoma State 22-5 to build up a commanding 17-point advantage, ultimately taking a 46-31 lead into halftime.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys started out shooting well, connecting on 10 of their first 15 shots from the floor and pulling even at 24 with 8:53 left in the first half on Waters’ 3-pointer, but they couldn’t sustain it. Oklahoma State made just two of its last 10 shots to finish the half, then sank just two of 11 over of the first eight-plus minutes of the second half, falling behind by 26 points over that span. After Minnesota built its lead up to 71-42 with 9:22 remaining, the Cowboys played better offensively, including a late 9-2 run that got them to within 14 with 2:38 left, but it wasn’t nearly enough.

UP NEXT

Minnesota: The Gophers return home to take on Florida International next Saturday afternoon.

Oklahoma State: The Cowboys are back home in Stillwater to host Southeastern Louisiana on Dec. 29 in their last nonconference contest.

Key Players
M. Carr
I. Likekele
13 G
30.7 Min. Per Game 30.7
13.7 Pts. Per Game 13.7
5.0 Ast. Per Game 5.0
5.3 Reb. Per Game 5.3
37.9 Field Goal % 56.9
29.6 Three Point % 33.3
63.6 Free Throw % 73.7
Team Stats
Points 86 66
Field Goals 32-55 (58.2%) 25-60 (41.7%)
3-Pointers 10-21 (47.6%) 6-16 (37.5%)
Free Throws 12-13 (92.3%) 10-15 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 35 27
Offensive 7 10
Defensive 23 15
Team 5 2
Assists 17 10
Steals 4 8
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 16 14
Fouls 16 16
Technicals 1 0
away team logo
22
G. Kalscheur G
34 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
21
L. Waters III G
17 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Minnesota 6-5 464086
home team logo Oklahoma State 8-3 313566
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
BOK Center Tulsa, OK
Team Stats
away team logo Minnesota 6-5 71.5 PPG 43.5 RPG 16.1 APG
home team logo Oklahoma State 8-3 71.6 PPG 41.1 RPG 12.3 APG
Key Players
22
G. Kalscheur G 11.2 PPG 2.2 RPG 1.7 APG 36.4 FG%
21
L. Waters III G 13.4 PPG 4.9 RPG 2.5 APG 43.9 FG%
Top Scorers
22
G. Kalscheur G 34 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
21
L. Waters III G 17 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
58.2 FG% 41.7
47.6 3PT FG% 37.5
92.3 FT% 66.7
Minnesota
Starters
G. Kalscheur
D. Oturu
A. Demir
M. Carr
T. Williams
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Kalscheur 34 3 2 11/14 7/9 5/5 3 33 1 0 0 1 2
D. Oturu 22 8 1 10/12 0/2 2/2 4 34 0 3 3 3 5
A. Demir 9 6 1 4/7 1/3 0/0 1 30 2 0 3 0 6
M. Carr 9 7 8 2/12 0/2 5/6 4 40 1 0 6 1 6
T. Williams 3 1 3 1/5 1/4 0/0 1 19 0 0 2 0 1
Bench
M. Hurt
J. Omersa
I. Ihnen
E. Curry
B. Rudrud
P. Willis
H. Conroy
S. Freeman
B. Greenlee
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Hurt 7 1 2 3/3 1/1 0/0 0 27 0 0 1 0 1
J. Omersa 2 4 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 3 15 0 0 1 2 2
I. Ihnen 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
E. Curry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Rudrud - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Willis - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Conroy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Freeman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Greenlee - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 86 30 17 32/55 10/21 12/13 16 200 4 3 16 7 23
Oklahoma State
Starters
L. Waters III
T. Dziagwa
C. McGriff
Y. Anei
D. Mitchell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
L. Waters III 17 3 2 6/10 2/3 3/4 1 27 1 0 0 0 3
T. Dziagwa 5 0 1 1/4 1/1 2/2 2 17 0 0 3 0 0
C. McGriff 5 3 0 2/8 1/2 0/1 1 23 0 0 3 2 1
Y. Anei 2 1 1 1/6 0/0 0/0 2 16 1 0 1 0 1
D. Mitchell 1 0 3 0/0 0/0 1/2 0 14 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
A. Anderson III
J. Laurent
C. Harris Jr.
H. Roessink
Ka. Boone
Ke. Boone
T. Reeves
I. Likekele
J. Hadlock
M. Watson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Anderson III 16 1 2 6/10 0/2 4/4 4 22 3 0 2 0 1
J. Laurent 5 2 1 2/3 1/2 0/0 1 17 1 0 1 1 1
C. Harris Jr. 5 2 0 2/9 1/5 0/0 2 21 1 0 2 1 1
H. Roessink 4 6 0 2/3 0/1 0/2 2 11 0 0 1 2 4
Ka. Boone 4 3 0 2/5 0/0 0/0 1 12 0 1 0 2 1
Ke. Boone 2 4 0 1/2 0/0 0/0 0 20 1 1 0 2 2
T. Reeves - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Likekele - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hadlock - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Watson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 66 25 10 25/60 6/16 10/15 16 200 8 2 14 10 15
