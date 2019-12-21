No. 20 San Diego State routs Utah 80-52 to improve to 12-0
LOS ANGELES (AP) Malachi Flynn and San Diego State head into Christmas off one of their most impressive wins of the season.
Flynn scored 16 points to lead the 20th-ranked Aztecs to a 80-52 victory over Utah on Satin the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at Staples Center.
''Anytime we can play on a big stage and let people know how good we are we enjoy doing that,'' San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said.
Yanni Wetzell and Nathan Mensah added 14 points apiece for the Aztecs (12-0), who remain one of the nation's four unbeaten teams. They are also off to the second-best start in program history.
San Diego State dominated inside with a 42-20 advantage in points in the paint. They led 29-19 at halftime with 18 of their points coming inside.
The Utes - who upset No. 6 Kentucky on Wednesday - came in shooting 50.2% from the field but were 15 of 48 on Saturday. That is their second worst-shooting game in Larry Krystkowiak's nine seasons as coach.
Timmy Allen led Utah (9-3) with 21 points. The Utes didn't make a field goal in the final 3:33.
''There's no question it was a challenge. It's like an extended Pac-12 road trip where you are playing against two ranked teams,'' said Krystkowiak about facing two straight top 25 teams. ''We would have had to be real good to be in this game. It was a super physical game and you could see from our guys we could use some time in the weight room.''
It is the second time this season the Aztecs have held a team under 32% from the field. Their shooting was much better as they went 31 of 63.
''We've very talented offensively but we are applying it on the defensive end. They made the next step defensively today,'' Dutcher said.
The Aztecs scored the first seven points and roared to a 15-2 lead. The Utes did not get on the scoreboard until the 16:16 mark and trailed by double digits when Wetzell hit a 3-pointer to make it 12-2 with 15:19 remaining.
San Diego State's largest lead in the first half was 14. It was up 29-19 at halftime and extended it to 34 during the final minute.
TIP INS
San Diego State joins Auburn, Duquesne and Liberty as the remaining unbeaten teams. ... Allen also had six rebounds, marking the eighth game he has led the Utes in both scoring and rebounding. ... Wetzell led the Aztecs with six boards. ... San Diego State has won seven of its last eight against Utah.
BIG PICTURE
Utah: The Utes were hoping to win back-to-back games against ranked teams for only the second time in 23 attempts but playing two significant nonconference games in four days proved to be too much.
San Diego State: This is the Aztecs'' third neutral-court victory over a major conference opponent this season. They beat Creighton and Iowa in the Las Vegas Invitational.
UP NEXT
Utah: Begins Pac-12 play against Oregon State on Jan. 2.
San Diego State: Hosts Cal Poly on Dec. 28.
---
More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25
Copyright 2019 by STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|33.5
|Min. Per Game
|33.5
|21.0
|Pts. Per Game
|21.0
|2.8
|Ast. Per Game
|2.8
|7.5
|Reb. Per Game
|7.5
|43.5
|Field Goal %
|53.3
|42.6
|Three Point %
|25.0
|72.1
|Free Throw %
|78.2
|Defensive rebound by Trey Pulliam
|10.0
|Eli Ballstaedt missed 3-pt. jump shot
|12.0
|Defensive rebound by Utah
|14.0
|Joel Mensah missed dunk, blocked by Matt Van Komen
|14.0
|+ 1
|Brandon Haddock made 2nd of 2 free throws
|15.0
|+ 1
|Brandon Haddock made 1st of 2 free throws
|15.0
|Personal foul on Jared Barnett
|15.0
|+ 2
|Keshad Johnson made jump shot, assist by Caleb Giordano
|27.0
|Offensive rebound by San Diego State
|55.0
|Jared Barnett missed layup, blocked by Matt Van Komen
|57.0
|Defensive rebound by Keshad Johnson
|59.0
|Team Stats
|Points
|80
|52
|Field Goals
|31-63 (49.2%)
|15-48 (31.3%)
|3-Pointers
|9-22 (40.9%)
|7-23 (30.4%)
|Free Throws
|9-13 (69.2%)
|15-19 (78.9%)
|Total Rebounds
|37
|29
|Offensive
|10
|6
|Defensive
|21
|21
|Team
|6
|2
|Assists
|18
|7
|Steals
|7
|3
|Blocks
|3
|2
|Turnovers
|9
|14
|Fouls
|19
|16
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|20 San Diego State 12-0
|76.7 PPG
|43.5 RPG
|16.2 APG
|Utah 9-3
|81.7 PPG
|44 RPG
|16.2 APG
|
|49.2
|FG%
|31.3
|
|
|40.9
|3PT FG%
|30.4
|
|
|69.2
|FT%
|78.9
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Flynn
|16
|3
|8
|5/10
|2/4
|4/5
|0
|35
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Y. Wetzell
|14
|6
|0
|6/12
|1/3
|1/4
|3
|27
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|N. Mensah
|14
|5
|0
|6/8
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|24
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|J. Schakel
|8
|4
|1
|2/7
|2/5
|2/2
|2
|23
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|K. Feagin
|0
|5
|4
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|27
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Flynn
|16
|3
|8
|5/10
|2/4
|4/5
|0
|35
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|Y. Wetzell
|14
|6
|0
|6/12
|1/3
|1/4
|3
|27
|0
|0
|2
|3
|3
|N. Mensah
|14
|5
|0
|6/8
|0/0
|2/2
|3
|24
|1
|1
|2
|3
|2
|J. Schakel
|8
|4
|1
|2/7
|2/5
|2/2
|2
|23
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|K. Feagin
|0
|5
|4
|0/3
|0/1
|0/0
|2
|27
|0
|0
|2
|0
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Seiko
|8
|0
|0
|3/3
|2/2
|0/0
|2
|11
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Mitchell
|7
|3
|1
|3/10
|1/6
|0/0
|2
|24
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|J. Mensah
|4
|0
|0
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|K. Johnson
|4
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|C. Giordano
|3
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Pulliam
|2
|4
|3
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|15
|1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|J. Barnett
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N. Narain
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Arop
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Pope
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|80
|31
|18
|31/63
|9/22
|9/13
|19
|200
|7
|3
|9
|10
|21
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Allen
|21
|6
|2
|6/14
|3/5
|6/8
|3
|34
|0
|0
|3
|2
|4
|B. Gach
|8
|4
|1
|2/9
|2/6
|2/3
|1
|30
|0
|0
|5
|0
|4
|R. Jones
|5
|4
|2
|2/7
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|29
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3
|R. Battin
|4
|4
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|B. Carlson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Allen
|21
|6
|2
|6/14
|3/5
|6/8
|3
|34
|0
|0
|3
|2
|4
|B. Gach
|8
|4
|1
|2/9
|2/6
|2/3
|1
|30
|0
|0
|5
|0
|4
|R. Jones
|5
|4
|2
|2/7
|1/5
|0/0
|0
|29
|2
|0
|2
|1
|3
|R. Battin
|4
|4
|0
|1/4
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|23
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|B. Carlson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|14
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Plummer
|5
|1
|0
|2/4
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|M. Jantunen
|4
|5
|2
|1/5
|0/1
|2/2
|3
|26
|1
|0
|0
|1
|4
|B. Haddock
|3
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|3/4
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|L. Thioune
|2
|2
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|4
|12
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|B. King
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Van Komen
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J. Brenchley
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Ballstaedt
|0
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Reininger
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Wenzel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Krystkowiak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Mecum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|52
|27
|7
|15/48
|7/23
|15/19
|16
|200
|3
|2
|14
|6
|21
-
VALPO
ARK60
51
2nd 7:23
-
NWEST
DEPAUL67
61
2nd 5:59 CBSSN
-
CREIGH
ARIZST61
58
2nd 1:36 PACN
-
OREGST
TEXAM45
56
2nd 1:53 SECN
-
LSU
USC41
36
2nd 15:40 FS1
-
WEBER
BYU34
56
2nd 15:47
-
16ARIZ
STJOHN9
14
1st 14:06 ESP2
-
IDST
UOP12
14
1st 12:45
-
FAMU
SEATTLE14
9
1st 14:17
-
CSBAK
CPOLY10
4
1st 15:41
-
CINCY
IOWA31
39
1st 0.0 BTN
-
NCAT
WAKE64
76
Final
-
1KANSAS
18NOVA55
56
Final
-
PRESBY
14MICH44
86
Final
-
SFLA
19FSU60
66
Final
-
HARV
GWASH88
75
Final
-
VCU
WICHST63
73
Final
-
FDU
LSALLE58
66
Final
-
BRYANT
DART64
60
Final
-
IND
ND62
60
Final
-
SAMFORD
GTOWN71
99
Final
-
TULANE
TOWSON82
86
Final/OT
-
BJU
USCUP74
92
Final
-
JWUNC
CAMP59
82
Final
-
BU
MASLOW74
62
Final
-
RIDER
TEMPLE66
78
Final
-
MOREHD
OHIO76
82
Final
-
TEXST
GAST69
81
Final
-
MARIST
BCU56
85
Final
-
TXARL
GASOU74
77
Final
-
JAXST
21TENN53
75
Final
-
WIDEN
PENN57
105
Final
-
25WVU
YOUNG75
64
Final
-
IDAHO
SDAKST57
85
Final
-
JACKST
11MEMP49
77
Final
-
MNTNA
NEBOM82
87
Final/OT
-
ILL
MIZZOU56
63
Final
-
ARMY
WAGNER62
82
Final
-
TEXAS
PROV48
70
Final
-
TEXPA
24TXTECH58
68
Final
-
QUINN
BGREEN69
64
Final
-
UCF
OKLA52
53
Final
-
ELIZTWN
LOYMD45
72
Final
-
FAIR
OAK47
49
Final
-
WKY
RI82
86
Final/OT
-
WRIGHT
TOLEDO79
72
Final
-
ELON
WINTHR80
85
Final
-
ABBEY
HIGHPT66
92
Final
-
ALBANY
MNMTH70
72
Final
-
BRAD
MIAOH55
71
Final
-
STNYBRK
AMER77
74
Final
-
NIAGARA
BUFF72
92
Final
-
COPPST
MIAMI60
91
Final
-
SELOU
MISS76
83
Final
-
WISGB
NILL85
84
Final
-
CHATT
NCASHV68
64
Final
-
BMC
TNST71
86
Final
-
TXAMCC
CARK67
71
Final
-
DRAKE
AF85
80
Final
-
MOST
ORAL72
82
Final
-
PEAY
DUQ77
86
Final
-
COLOST
TULSA111
104
Final/3OT
-
17BUTLER
PURDUE70
61
Final
-
UTAHST
FLA65
62
Final
-
APPST
TROY70
65
Final
-
STBON
MTSU66
65
Final
-
ARKST
LAMON62
59
Final
-
NORL
SAMHOU79
87
Final
-
TGLOO
USM77
96
Final
-
SIUE
DTROIT55
81
Final
-
ROBERT
UNLV69
81
Final
-
WYO
DENVER72
66
Final/OT
-
USD
STNFRD59
62
Final
-
UCLA
UNC64
74
Final
-
BELMONT
BAMA72
92
Final
-
AKRON
LIB67
80
Final
-
SFA
MCNSE81
73
Final
-
CLEVST
ETNST55
80
Final
-
SCST
CHARLS61
73
Final
-
UMBC
GMASON53
69
Final
-
LAMAR
NWST61
67
Final
-
NAU
PEPPER73
75
Final
-
ILLST
TXSA70
89
Final
-
SEMO
SILL45
64
Final
-
CSTCAR
SALAB81
69
Final
-
VMI
VATECH55
64
Final
-
DREXEL
NORFLK53
49
Final
-
EWASH
2GONZAG77
112
Final
-
UAB
ALST71
63
Final
-
MILW
WISC64
83
Final
-
UCDAV
SANFRAN84
93
Final
-
SONO
LATECH47
87
Final
-
WCAR
TNTECH89
76
Final
-
BC
CAL64
60
Final
-
MINN
OKLAST86
66
Final
-
5OHIOST
6UK71
65
Final
-
BUCK
SIENA71
81
Final
-
UNF
CUSE70
82
Final
-
LEHIGH
12AUBURN51
74
Final
-
NDAK
NEB75
74
Final
-
ARKPB
NTEXAS53
86
Final
-
20SDGST
UTAH80
52
Final
-
COLO
13DAYTON78
76
Final/OT
-
NKY
NCGRN50
67
Final
-
EMICH
15MICHST48
101
Final
-
CHARSO
EKY76
69
Final
-
KSTATE
STLOU63
66
Final
-
HAMP
KENTST64
103
Final
-
UTVALL
LNGBCH65
68
Final
-
STTHOM
FGC62
84
Final
-
MURYST
EVAN76
78
Final/OT
-
UIW
WASHST59
87
Final
-
ARKLR
LALAF69
66
Final
-
EILL
GC63
85
Final
-
NCWILM
VANDY73
88
Final
-
NICHST
ABIL61
79
Final
-
TEXSO
8OREG0
0146.5 O/U
-26.5
10:30pm PACN
-
MARYCA
NEVADA0
0143.5 O/U
+7.5
12:30am ESPU