No. 20 San Diego State routs Utah 80-52 to improve to 12-0

  • AP
  • Dec 21, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) Malachi Flynn and San Diego State head into Christmas off one of their most impressive wins of the season.

Flynn scored 16 points to lead the 20th-ranked Aztecs to a 80-52 victory over Utah on Satin the Basketball Hall of Fame Classic at Staples Center.

''Anytime we can play on a big stage and let people know how good we are we enjoy doing that,'' San Diego State coach Brian Dutcher said.

Yanni Wetzell and Nathan Mensah added 14 points apiece for the Aztecs (12-0), who remain one of the nation's four unbeaten teams. They are also off to the second-best start in program history.

San Diego State dominated inside with a 42-20 advantage in points in the paint. They led 29-19 at halftime with 18 of their points coming inside.

The Utes - who upset No. 6 Kentucky on Wednesday - came in shooting 50.2% from the field but were 15 of 48 on Saturday. That is their second worst-shooting game in Larry Krystkowiak's nine seasons as coach.

Timmy Allen led Utah (9-3) with 21 points. The Utes didn't make a field goal in the final 3:33.

''There's no question it was a challenge. It's like an extended Pac-12 road trip where you are playing against two ranked teams,'' said Krystkowiak about facing two straight top 25 teams. ''We would have had to be real good to be in this game. It was a super physical game and you could see from our guys we could use some time in the weight room.''

It is the second time this season the Aztecs have held a team under 32% from the field. Their shooting was much better as they went 31 of 63.

''We've very talented offensively but we are applying it on the defensive end. They made the next step defensively today,'' Dutcher said.

The Aztecs scored the first seven points and roared to a 15-2 lead. The Utes did not get on the scoreboard until the 16:16 mark and trailed by double digits when Wetzell hit a 3-pointer to make it 12-2 with 15:19 remaining.

San Diego State's largest lead in the first half was 14. It was up 29-19 at halftime and extended it to 34 during the final minute.

TIP INS

San Diego State joins Auburn, Duquesne and Liberty as the remaining unbeaten teams. ... Allen also had six rebounds, marking the eighth game he has led the Utes in both scoring and rebounding. ... Wetzell led the Aztecs with six boards. ... San Diego State has won seven of its last eight against Utah.

BIG PICTURE

Utah: The Utes were hoping to win back-to-back games against ranked teams for only the second time in 23 attempts but playing two significant nonconference games in four days proved to be too much.

San Diego State: This is the Aztecs'' third neutral-court victory over a major conference opponent this season. They beat Creighton and Iowa in the Las Vegas Invitational.

UP NEXT

Utah: Begins Pac-12 play against Oregon State on Jan. 2.

San Diego State: Hosts Cal Poly on Dec. 28.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Key Players
M. Flynn
22 G
T. Allen
1 F
33.5 Min. Per Game 33.5
21.0 Pts. Per Game 21.0
2.8 Ast. Per Game 2.8
7.5 Reb. Per Game 7.5
43.5 Field Goal % 53.3
42.6 Three Point % 25.0
72.1 Free Throw % 78.2
  Defensive rebound by Trey Pulliam 10.0
  Eli Ballstaedt missed 3-pt. jump shot 12.0
  Defensive rebound by Utah 14.0
  Joel Mensah missed dunk, blocked by Matt Van Komen 14.0
+ 1 Brandon Haddock made 2nd of 2 free throws 15.0
+ 1 Brandon Haddock made 1st of 2 free throws 15.0
  Personal foul on Jared Barnett 15.0
+ 2 Keshad Johnson made jump shot, assist by Caleb Giordano 27.0
  Offensive rebound by San Diego State 55.0
  Jared Barnett missed layup, blocked by Matt Van Komen 57.0
  Defensive rebound by Keshad Johnson 59.0
Team Stats
Points 80 52
Field Goals 31-63 (49.2%) 15-48 (31.3%)
3-Pointers 9-22 (40.9%) 7-23 (30.4%)
Free Throws 9-13 (69.2%) 15-19 (78.9%)
Total Rebounds 37 29
Offensive 10 6
Defensive 21 21
Team 6 2
Assists 18 7
Steals 7 3
Blocks 3 2
Turnovers 9 14
Fouls 19 16
Technicals 0 0
22
M. Flynn G
16 PTS, 3 REB, 8 AST
1
T. Allen F
21 PTS, 6 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo 20 San Diego State 12-0 295180
home team logo Utah 9-3 193352
Staples Center Los Angeles, CA
Team Stats
away team logo 20 San Diego State 12-0 76.7 PPG 43.5 RPG 16.2 APG
home team logo Utah 9-3 81.7 PPG 44 RPG 16.2 APG
Key Players
22
M. Flynn G 15.5 PPG 3.1 RPG 5.0 APG 43.0 FG%
1
T. Allen F 21.0 PPG 7.5 RPG 2.8 APG 54.2 FG%
Top Scorers
22
M. Flynn G 16 PTS 3 REB 8 AST
1
T. Allen F 21 PTS 6 REB 2 AST
49.2 FG% 31.3
40.9 3PT FG% 30.4
69.2 FT% 78.9
San Diego State
Starters
M. Flynn
Y. Wetzell
N. Mensah
J. Schakel
K. Feagin
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Flynn 16 3 8 5/10 2/4 4/5 0 35 2 1 0 0 3
Y. Wetzell 14 6 0 6/12 1/3 1/4 3 27 0 0 2 3 3
N. Mensah 14 5 0 6/8 0/0 2/2 3 24 1 1 2 3 2
J. Schakel 8 4 1 2/7 2/5 2/2 2 23 0 0 1 1 3
K. Feagin 0 5 4 0/3 0/1 0/0 2 27 0 0 2 0 5
Bench
A. Seiko
M. Mitchell
J. Mensah
K. Johnson
C. Giordano
T. Pulliam
J. Barnett
N. Narain
A. Arop
M. Pope
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Seiko 8 0 0 3/3 2/2 0/0 2 11 0 0 0 0 0
M. Mitchell 7 3 1 3/10 1/6 0/0 2 24 3 0 1 2 1
J. Mensah 4 0 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 1 7 0 1 0 0 0
K. Johnson 4 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 1
C. Giordano 3 0 1 1/1 1/1 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
T. Pulliam 2 4 3 1/2 0/0 0/0 2 15 1 0 1 1 3
J. Barnett 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 2 2 0 0 0 0 0
N. Narain - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Arop - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Pope - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 80 31 18 31/63 9/22 9/13 19 200 7 3 9 10 21
Utah
Starters
T. Allen
B. Gach
R. Jones
R. Battin
B. Carlson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Allen 21 6 2 6/14 3/5 6/8 3 34 0 0 3 2 4
B. Gach 8 4 1 2/9 2/6 2/3 1 30 0 0 5 0 4
R. Jones 5 4 2 2/7 1/5 0/0 0 29 2 0 2 1 3
R. Battin 4 4 0 1/4 0/1 2/2 3 23 0 0 0 1 3
B. Carlson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 14 0 0 2 0 0
Bench
A. Plummer
M. Jantunen
B. Haddock
L. Thioune
B. King
M. Van Komen
J. Brenchley
E. Ballstaedt
M. Reininger
B. Wenzel
L. Krystkowiak
H. Mecum
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Plummer 5 1 0 2/4 1/1 0/0 1 15 0 0 1 0 1
M. Jantunen 4 5 2 1/5 0/1 2/2 3 26 1 0 0 1 4
B. Haddock 3 0 0 0/0 0/0 3/4 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
L. Thioune 2 2 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 4 12 0 0 1 1 1
B. King 0 0 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 2 0 0 0 0 0
M. Van Komen 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 3 0 2 0 0 0
J. Brenchley 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 6 0 0 0 0 1
E. Ballstaedt 0 0 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 3 0 0 0 0 0
M. Reininger - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Wenzel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Krystkowiak - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Mecum - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 52 27 7 15/48 7/23 15/19 16 200 3 2 14 6 21
NCAA BB Scores